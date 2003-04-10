Bologna Potato Soup

Rating: 3.8 stars
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

This is a warming, tasty soup perfect for a chilly day. Great with fresh warm bread.

By SUE PASQUINELLI

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr 10 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
9
Yield:
8 -10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

9
Original recipe yields 9 servings
Directions

  • Place water in a 6-quart (or larger) pot. Bring to a boil. Place whole onion and bologna into the water and boil for 30 minutes, adding more water as needed.

  • Add potatoes and cook until tender.

  • Remove onion and add the beans. Whisk the cornstarch and cold water together and also add. Cook until thickened.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
429 calories; protein 14g; carbohydrates 44.4g; fat 21.8g; cholesterol 43.9mg; sodium 1031.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (4)

Most helpful positive review

MIHAELA
Rating: 4 stars
10/04/2003
Pretty good but time-consuming to make. It seems like it took forever to cube the potatoes. Also I ended up with a huge pot of soup much more than I'd expected. If I make it again I'll halve the amount of ingredients. I made an Irish soda bread to serve it with and I think they will go well together (will have both for dinner tonight). Read More
Helpful
(48)
Reviews:
outnumbered
Rating: 5 stars
08/28/2008
Good! Basically ham potato soup with a little variation on the meat. If you fry the bologna after you cut it in a pan to brown a bit it tastes better in my opinion and also I prefer a roux over cornstarch. Added a few other spices (garlic parsley etc.) Read More
Helpful
(26)
COOKIEJUDY
Rating: 4 stars
10/04/2003
potatoe soup is really good on cold day and this one rates right along with the rest very good Read More
Helpful
(24)
lifeofreilly64
Rating: 5 stars
12/23/2021
I used leftover smoked bologna from a party. I should have cut the bologna a little smaller, it expanded done while boiling. It made a huge pot! Is was hearty, delicious and easy to make. Read More
