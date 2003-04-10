Bologna Potato Soup
Servings Per Recipe: 9
Calories: 429.4
% Daily Value *
protein: 14g 28 %
carbohydrates: 44.4g 14 %
dietary fiber: 6g 24 %
sugars: 4.2g
fat: 21.8g 34 %
saturated fat: 9.2g 46 %
cholesterol: 43.9mg 15 %
vitamin a iu: 237.4IU 5 %
niacin equivalents: 6.2mg 48 %
vitamin b6: 0.7mg 43 %
vitamin c: 39.1mg 65 %
folate: 36.4mcg 9 %
calcium: 62.9mg 6 %
iron: 3.4mg 19 %
magnesium: 58.3mg 21 %
potassium: 938.2mg 26 %
sodium: 1031.8mg 41 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 21 %
calories from fat: 195.8
