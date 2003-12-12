Hamburger Goulash

1 of 184

Rating: 4 stars add 1/2 cup water when start. last 30 minutes of cook time add 1/8 c parmesan cheese, 1/2 cup grated cheddar, dash tobasco, and another 1/2 to 2/3 cup water Helpful (119)

Rating: 4 stars This is close to my recipe except I dice green pepper into the hamburger with the onion. I also us tomato soup (1 or 1-1/2 cans) instead of tomato sauce. No potatoes,no green beans, more macaroni. And finally, I have added shredded cheddar cheese after making it, and putting in the oven to melt. Yum! Helpful (96)

Rating: 4 stars Great stick to your ribs dish. I also found that I had to add water (about a cup) to get it to cook. I added two dashes of tabasco sauce to give it some kick, and it came out delicious. Helpful (65)

Rating: 4 stars Wonderful comfort food the whole family enjoys! I would have rated this 5, but the recipe needs some clarification. I drained the browned hamburger and added everything into the same pan to simmer. I diced the onion instead of slicing (to hide it from the kids) & substituted 1 can of diced tomatos with the juice for one of the cans of tomato sauce. Everything except the green beans simmered together for 20 mins., enough for the potato to be tender, then added the noodles and green bean to cook til tender. Per others' reviews, I added 3/4 cup water with the noodles. Cooking time ended up to be less than 40 mins. Had I cooked it for the 1 hour recommended, everything would have been mushy. Served it with Parmesean cheese and everyone loved it! Helpful (49)

Rating: 4 stars This was similar to something I used to make and decided to try it again. I made a few changes/additions and it came out great. I added carrots and celery, crushed tomatoes, beef bouillon, ground chipotle and a little smoked paprika (It seemed right at the time). I also substituted V8 juice for the tomato sauce. Totally skipped the worcestershire (didn't have any) and the potatoes (I just can't bring myself to have both potatoes and macaroni in the same dish). Added more water and put in pre-cooked large elbows towards the end. The 2 year old finished hers and the 5 year old ate 3 bowls and said to make sure to put the leftovers away so she could have it for breakfast. It made a ton but there was only one large bowl left after 6 of us. Will make again and maybe next time try with potatoes. Helpful (37)

Rating: 4 stars Good, easy recipie. I used freash green beans & also added fresh carrots. Instead of tomato sause I used 1 can of stewed tomatoes & 1 can of pureed tomatoes. I simmered it for an hour & added water when it seemed to be getting dry. I added the non-cooked noodles with water at the end & cooked for about 10 more minutes. Turned out good! Not dry at all; and everything was cooked perfectly (not mushy). Helpful (36)

Rating: 3 stars Very very dry if I stuck to the recipie, tho very tasty. I used corkscrew pasta instead of the elbow macaroni and used less potatoes. I also added some mushrooms and some more tomatoe sauce as well as some extra water. Helpful (21)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe is great. I have made it many times and really enjoyed I love it!! Helpful (12)