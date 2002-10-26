Butternut Squash Soup with Cream Cheese

I give this 5 stars, but only with how I tweaked it. To make it less labor intensive, I microwaved the squash (after piercing it with a fork) for 10 minutes, turning every couple of minutes. This softened the skin to make it easier to use a knife to peel off the skin. I could have halved it, microwaved it longer, and scooped out the insides instead since this is how I "roast" butternut squash, but I didn't think about that until I was halfway done with cutting it in chunks. I used one whole small onion and 4 small cloves of garlic (my husband loves garlic and onion), sauteed them and then I added a dash or two of each (ground): sage, ginger, nutmeg, coriander, celery seed, and cloves. Then followed the rest of the recipe. I also used only 1 package of Neufchatel. Mine turned out creamier than any other butternut squash soup I've ever tasted. I never understood why people blame the texture of their creations on the lack of fat in neufchatel since its essentially the same as full fat cream cheese. I've never had that problem (even with my award-winning cheesecake). If you want a thicker soup, reserve about a cup of the cooking liquid while you're pureeing the chunks of squash with the cream cheese. That way, you can judge how thick its going to turn out. I ended up pureeing and adding the rest of the liquid in the end. If it didn't turn out creamy enough, you need to either cook the squash longer or puree it longer. This would make a great sauce on cheese raviol