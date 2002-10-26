Butternut Squash Soup with Cream Cheese
Delicious and very easy to make. You can use 3 to 4 cups of chicken broth instead of the water and bouillon cubes. Also works well with half as much cream cheese if you don't want it too rich.
I served this soup for an Oktober Fest party and everyone loved it! I roasted the sqaush on a sheet in the oven (cut in half and roast cut side down) for about 45 minutes at 375 because roasting brings out the flavor better. (Plus it is a lot easier than cutting an uncooked squash). I used butter because I never use margarine, and I added slightly more cayenne than called for. Everyone wanted the recipe. It was fabulous!Read More
I have tried this recipe and others probably experienced that peel and cutting a butternut squash is a pain unless u have a very very sharp knife I found it easier to pierce the squash and place it in the over at 400 degrees until it can be pierced with a fork smoothly then I let it cool and cutting it is a breeze and all you have to do is peel the tought skin off.Read More
I served this soup for an Oktober Fest party and everyone loved it! I roasted the sqaush on a sheet in the oven (cut in half and roast cut side down) for about 45 minutes at 375 because roasting brings out the flavor better. (Plus it is a lot easier than cutting an uncooked squash). I used butter because I never use margarine, and I added slightly more cayenne than called for. Everyone wanted the recipe. It was fabulous!
A quick and easy way to prepare this dish is to cut the squash in half, place each half face down on a plate, and microwave for about 8 to 10 minutes. Then just scoop out the prepared squash and puree with the rest of the ingredients. Half the cream cheese was plenty.
Real easy but loved by all. For the record, six cups of squash is about 2lb.of squash.
In a word, INCRERDIBLE. I made this the first time, with home made chicken stock (no salt, better flavour) and only one pkg cream cheese, 3x the amount of cayenne (we like a little spice). It was to DIE for. Used a hand blender to puree, turned out perfect, can't understand how anybody could have grainy soup, unless squash is 'old', which can happen this time of year...we found 1 pkg cream cheese was plenty with the proportion of stock listed. The next day, was even BETTER, mellowed out, but seemed thicker-so we used (skim) milk to thin own a tad. Next time I made it, I doubled the stock, and added 2 pkg cream cheese. Still outstanding!! For me, a nice bowl of this and fresh sourdough bread is a comforting meal. Used light cream cheese, worked out just fine. Not to mentiuon this was SOOOOOOOOO easy!!!!! We will make this again...and again...and again....
some of you changed it so much..just add your own ! You rated your own soup in the end. Sorry Mary, your soup was fine as is, and if I changed anything, I guess I would add my own version undermy own title.
This soup is rich and delicious even using only 4 ounces of cream cheese. I made a big pot of it and froze it in quart zip-lock bags BEFORE adding the cream cheese. When I defrost it, I add the cream cheese just before serving. It is a huge hit with my 13-yr old daughter too.
My friends and family realy enjoyes this soup. I did make a few alterations however. I left out the cream cheese ( greatly reduces fat content), added in one pear ( or an apple can be used), and one potato ( a weight watchers trick, gives soup the illusion of being more creamy). I also broke up some spagettini into one inch bits and added this during the last 8 minutes of cooking. Gives a different texture, really great soup!!!!!
I made this recipe for a dinner party and it was absolutely fabulous. I roasted the squash, and used real butter and chicken stock. I also added a few tablespoons of dry sherry and zested some fresh ginger - both added a some really great flavors to the dish. I suggest cutting the cream cheese in half as some other reviewers have stated.
I have tried this recipe and others probably experienced that peel and cutting a butternut squash is a pain unless u have a very very sharp knife I found it easier to pierce the squash and place it in the over at 400 degrees until it can be pierced with a fork smoothly then I let it cool and cutting it is a breeze and all you have to do is peel the tought skin off.
I had never made butternut squash soup before and I used this recipe as a starting point. I ended up making many alterations though, and I think they were definitely worth mention: - roasted the squash for 45 minutes, cut side up, with a light brushing of olive oil - used 1/2 a red onion, sauteed in *butter* then added 1/2 t marjoram, 1/4 t black pepper, 1/4 t cayenne, pinch of fresh ground nutmeg, and pinch of cinnamon, as well as four sage leaves - chopped up a honey crisp apple and added that with 3 c water + 2 T chicken stock - simmered this while the squash roasted - added squash when it was finished and simmered for maybe 15 minutes longer (take out sage leaves before pureeing) - pureed everything in a blender with only 8 oz cream cheese instead of 16 oz - left on heat for 15 minutes longer to marry the flavors - served with a dollop of cream cheese My boyfriend is a professional cook and he declared this to be the best butternut squash soup he's ever had! He even bragged about it to his coworkers the next day. The added cayenne gave it a bit more kick, which we really loved, and the apple added another layer of flavor.
Creamy and delicious! Great for warming up on a cold winter's afternoon.
This is a huge hit with my family both at TG and Christmas. I peel, core and cube my squash, toss it in EVOO, sprinkle with salt and roast about 45 minutes in 350 for a deeper flavor. I chop a large Vidalia onion and mince up 4 cloves garlic and saute in EVOO. Add 4 to 5 cups veg stock (Instead of water) and leave the spices the same. I add in my squash + a peeled and chopped honey crisp apple and bring to a boil for a minute or two. I omit the cream cheese altogether. Blend in small batches and be sure to always cover top of blender with hand towel to prevent getting burned. I pour from blender to crock pot for parties. I've made this soup 3 days in advance and it only gets better. I also use it as a sauce over cheese ravioli and it's AMAZING! I'm a vegetarian and just love good recipes that don't call for artificial ingredients.
With over 300 reviews and a 5 star rating, this recipe does not really need my review too...but, everyone who has ever tasted this LOVES it. I've been making it for over three years now and have passed the recipe on to many of my friends and family. The only change I made was to cut the cream cheese down to one package. Tip: microwave the squash for three minutes to make it easier to peel.
The "TASTE" of this soup is 5 STARS but I found it WAY too thick to give it an overall 5 stars. I made the soup for a 2nd time today and am extremely pleased with the results! I used 5 cups of chicken stock in place of the 3 cups of water and boullion cubes and also added 1 clove minced garlic along with the squash. I omitted the cream cheese all together this time & don't miss it a single bit. The soup still has an incredibly rich, creamy flavour without all that extra fat and calories. The flavour of the squash shines a bit more this way too. Would definitely make my altered version again.
I LOVE THIS SOUP! I gave 4 stars only because I've altered the recipe so much on the recommendation of the reviews here. I cut the squash in half and roast in (rub the cut side with olive oil, salt, pepper and a crushed garlic clove or 2, roasting the cloves right along with the squash) at 350 F for 40 minutes. While it's cooling, saute the onion. Then puree everything in batches in the blender. Also, I substituted a third cup light cream for all the cream cheese, and after having it both ways, I prefer the light cream. ENJOY!
This soup is easy and so delicious! I make this once a year and we freeze it to eat it all year long. Very filling. You'll need about a 2 1/2 - 3lb squash for 6 cups.
We loved this soup!!! My boyfriend requested that I make it every night, and then threatened to run to the grocery store to get another squash!! I used the microwave trick and scooped out the squash with my ice cream scooper. I did only use 1 thing of cream cheese and lots of salt and it turned out great!! As for blending, I made the mistake a long time ago of not letting it cool long enough - splattered boiling soup all over myself! Pour a batch in the blender and the rest in a large bowl (I use my quart sized measuring cup) until heat isn't actively rising from either bowls (It won't create a pressure when you have the lid of the blender on). Start the blender off at the slowest speed and work your way up to puree, while keeping a towel over the top.
AWESOME. I substitute plain fat free yogurt instead of the cream cheese and use cooking spray instead of margarine when sauteeing onions and this is still fabulous plus it falls into the WW Core Plan if you're dieting. I love it and could eat it every day.
I am going to try it this weekend. Just rated it 5 because I'm so sick of people tweaking the recipe and adding what they did. I don't care what you did. If you like yours better - add your own recipe. It's rare to find a recipe on here that somebody hasn't rewritten. Would be nice to rate the actual recipe only. Then have a separate page for tweakers.
This was exquisite. I oven-roasted all of the vegetables together with a couple of cloves of garlic and an apple, then put them in the food processor and into a sauce pan to simmer. I used only a dollop of cream cheese, but the soup was still very rich. To finish, I toasted some pumpkin seeds with a bit of roasted garlic and olive oil and sprinkled them over the bowls of soup, then drizzled over a bit of boiled apple cider mixed with water. One of the best recipes I have tried from Allrecipes!
This is fantastic. I cook the squash in the microwave first. Just split it, remove the seeds and cook cut side down in a half inch of water for about 15 minutes. Then it just has to be scraped out of the shell. Much easier than peeling and cutting up. I also think this is great without the cream cheese if you want to cut down on some calories.
The recipe for this soup intrigued me when I first read it but the reviews convinced me that perhaps I needed to give this soup recipe a shot. I have made this soup twice now and, in my opinion, it is absolutely delicious. Everyone must try this recipe atleast a few times and I guarantee, you won't give it up. Good recommendations were made to use chicken stock and 1/2 the cream cheese listed in the original recipe. My soup ended up very rich and thick so I thinned it out a bit with low-fat milk. Then, it was absolutely perfect. I also froze a portion of it and used it another time - it was just as good if not better. You will truly enjoy this soup, especially on a cold, winter day. Please try it!
Heavenly. I used 1/2 the amount of cream cheese as recommended in other ratings & was still rich and creamy. My 11 month old couldn't get enough of it!!!
I think I just found a piece of heaven in the form of soup! So easy and so delicious! I used butter instead of margarine and add a bit of garlicwhile frying the onions. I used chicken broth in place of water and bouillon and I omitted cayenne pepper as well. I only used about 1/4 of the cream cheeseas I found it just perfect without it.
This has been my go-to comfort soup ever since I discovered it this past fall trying to find ideas to use the squash that I received in my CSA share! A couple of tips: 1)Only 1 bar of cream cheese & go for the reduced fat version (neufchatel cheese) to cut calories out... you will not taste a difference! 2) Definitely bake the squash at 350 deg for at least 45 min with a drizzle of olive oil, salt, pepper and lil bit of crushed garlic.. you will taste a slight raw squash after-taste if you don't since I've tried it both ways. 3) I like to add slightly more cayenne pepper (1/2 tsp total for a kick) and reduce the chicken boullion cubes to 2. 4) Costco sells the butternut squash already skinned and pre-cut in a 2 lb package for $5 (which is all this recipe needs). Slightly more costly, but saves a TON of time prepping. Enjoy :)
This is an excellect soup! I follow the recipe to the letter and it comes out perfect every time. The only improvement I've made is that I blend the cream cheese right in the pot. I cut it into cubes, dump it in the pot with the cooked squash and puree with my stick blender. Much easier than trying to pour hot soup into a standard mixer.
I used only have the cream cheese (8oz) and I had no marjoram so I substituted Italian seasoning (oregano and thyme) and it turned out great. A nice kick from the cayenne counteracts the sweetness of the squash and the cream cheese makes it nice and thick.
Awesome soup, thanks Mary. Second time I made this soup I added an additional cup of stock and also added 2 potatoes and recuced cream cheese to 1 package - was excellent. As others have recommended I also pre-roasted the squash for 40 minutes at 350. I will make this again!
I've made this several times and it always comes out wonderfully. It's very forgiving to little adjustments per your taste. I've tried roasting the squash, scooping it out, and burning my fingers (since I'm too impatient to wait for it to cool) and I've peeled it, bruising my knuckles on the cutting board a few times, and honestly, either way, it tastes just great, so whichever seems easier for you. I like the addition of nutmeg to the spices and I definitely use broth (chicken or vegetable). It also works well with the addition of other squash like Delicata, Kabocha, Carnival, etc. Enjoy!
I actually made this for my kids since my youngest (8 mos) is transitioning from baby food to table food. I made as directed but omitted the spices. They enjoyed it, but it's really heavy on the cream cheese. I wish I had read some of the other suggestions prior to making, because this soup is very rich. I felt full after tasting it!
Absolutely awesome! The first time made it with a fresh squash from my friend's garden. The second time, used six cups of frozen butternut squash cubes (in the freezer section) and it tasted the same and took a quarter of the time! An absolute winner whether you choose the long road or the short road.
Fall Yummies! I made this soup yesterday. I had two good sized butternut squash. I used another reviewer's suggestion and halved them lengthwise and roasted them cut side down on a large cookie sheet in the oven for 45 minutes at 350. This was perfect for scooping out the pulp. I sauteed the onion in olive oil and a little butter. I added 3 cloves of roasted garlic to that. Another reviewer used chicken stock/broth in place of the water. I did this also and it lent a richer flavor. I used about 4 cups of broth because I had more than six cups of squash and the soup was still very thick and hearty. I used only 3 boullion cubes. I took the advise of several other reviewers and used only one 8oz. pkg. of cream cheese and I'm glad I did this because it would have seemed more like a cheese dip with another block of cream cheese in there. I also added a couple of dashes of curry powder and that along with the cayenne gave this soup a robust flavor. This was perfect for a fall afternoon pre/dinner appetizer. This is being added to my recipe box for sure.
My husband rushed in from work after being attacked by a tenant's dog, sitting for an hour in traffic and getting sideswiped by someone who took off before my husband could get his license plate number. The noise level in the house was unbelievable, as I had my neighbor's 4 kids over when she had an emergency. My panicked husband still had to head out for another 2 appointments, and needed to find new pants as the dog had shredded the ones he was wearing. Then I gave him this soup. He stopped moving when he tasted it. He sat down. He actually smiled. He had three bowls. I fed it to the kids and for fifteen minutes there were no sounds but spoons clanking and lots of slurping. This is going in my cookbook as 5-Minute Magic Opium Soup. It's that good. Oh, also, I used frozen cubed squash and only about 4 oz cream cheese, powder consomme instead of bouillon, and used an immersion blender. Tasted like magic and took about 5 minutes to prepare.
I made a few changes that several people mentioned: I roasted the squash for 45 minutes on 350 before adding it to the soup, I added 1 cup of apple cider, and I used only half of the cream cheese. The result was a rich, elegant, satisfying soup that got rave reviews from our fifteen holiday guests. The only thing I'll do different next time is to make it early, because it's gotten even better over the last three days.
MADE ADJUSTMENTS! This is a five for sure, although I'd probably make some adjustments to cut the fat if this was going to be in the regular rotation. If just making a couple times a year, it's perfect like this.... Bake the squash at 350-375 for 40 minutes or so, just till it is easy to scoop from skin. Do the onions with butter of course, I will use only 2 tbsp next time. I doubled the spices and halved the cream cheese. I simmered the onion, water, chicken cubes, and spices for 15 minutes, then added the already baked squash for 5-7 minutes to get the flavors together. Then blended with cc. Excellent. Would be a wonderful cup of heavy soup for an appetizer (small cup as it is THICK)
This always get rave reviews. Here is how I have chaned the recipe based on trial and error as well as other recommendations: Cut in 1/2, remove seeds and spray with EVOO. Roast Squash in oven before pealing at 375 for 45 min. OR microwave 1/2 at a time meat side down for 8-10 min. sub butter for margerine; sub parsley for marjoram; sub all spice for cayenne; add garlic; reduce cream cheese by 1/2; use inverted blender stick.
I liked this recipe but I thought that it tasted better before the cream cheese and I only used 1 package. I also roasted the squash in the oven first and I processed the squash with its skin which tasted fine to me. I added a sweet potato for fun it made the recipe sweeter!
I made a few minor changes to this recipe and have made it for several occasions. Everyone always wants the recipe. I cut my squash into halves, drizzled with olive oil, and roasted on 375 for 40 minutes before moving on with the recipe. I used 4 cups chicken broth in place of the water/bouillon, a combination of cumin and oregano in place of the marjoram, and only 1 8oz block of reduced fat cream cheese. This soup is hearty enough to be served with some good chunky bread as a meal all on its own.
This is an incredibly rich tasting soup. Wonderful, interesting flavour with the cream cheese. I only used 1/2 of an 8 oz. block of cream cheese and will try 1/4 or 1/3 next time as I still found it too rich for me. I also cut the butternut squash in half lengthwise and roasted it at 375 F for 45 min. so that I wouldn't have to go through the trouble of peeling and chopping raw butternut squash.
I LOVE THIS SOUP!!! I have made this now four times in the last two months. The reason I only gave it 4 stars is because I did make a few changes. As another reviewer suggested I have been adding 1-2 apples (depending on size) & 1 cup apple cider. Also, the cream cheese is not at all necessary for either taste or texture. I've never submitted a review before but I just made my fourth batch tonight and discovered something that I had to share: USE CHICKEN BROTH INSTEAD OF BOUILLON! I've been using broth just because I had so much on hand but decided I'd try it with bouillon tonight and it just is not the same. I even ended up adding the cream cheese this time in an attempt to improve the flavor. Broth is definitely the way to go!
My wife absolutely loved this soup during the final trimester of her pregnancy last winter - can't wait to start making it again when all the squash start coming in.
This was a huge hit for our family from our 5 year old to my husband. I did make some changes after reading reviews. I used about 4 cups of Chicken Broth instead of the boullion and water. I also diced up 6 small red potatoes and boiled in the broth. I used 2 butternut squashed, halved them sprayed with olive oil then roasted upside down with a clove of garlic under each half for 30 minutes at 400 degrees. I added the roasted squash to the broth and boiled just until everything was tender. I also used Neufchatel instead of regular cream cheese. I will make this again and again.
I found 4 boullion cubes was too much. It was very salty. Next time I would start with 2 and then maybe a 3rd. Also should have taken advice of person who only used 1 cream cheese. Too much cream cheese takes away the flavor of the squash. I also baked the squash ahead of time as one person suggested which was a great idea. 375 for 45 minutes was perfect.
Thank you Mary! This was the most wonderful soup I've ever made! I used the prepared chicken broth, which cut down on preparation. I also wanted to cut down on the fat, so I used about 3 oz of cream cheese, and 1½ cups of low fat cream. I think next time I'll even leave the cream cheese out altogether. The flavour was outstanding and the texture was perfect. My 2 yr old even loved it. This will definitely be a recipe that my family will continue seeing at the dinner table in the years to come.
Fantastic! I made this for Thanksgiving and people were practically licking their bowls - even the one who claims to hate squash. I also roasted the squash and used 1 pkg of neufchatel cream cheese.
I used a good neufchatel cheese to make this.....it was GREAT! really rich flavor. I roasted the squash in the oven with onions and brown sugar
I look forward to autumn so I can make this soup! I use 1/2 the amount of cream cheese and real chicken broth. This is a wonderful recipe and the soup freezes and reheats wonderfully.
I made this froze it. Pulled it out as a 1st course for my inlaws & got rave reviews! Added sour cream as a pretting squiggly topping (put sour cream in a baggie & cut a corner to pipe out in a swirle on top of soup). AMAZINGLY good. Restaurant quality.
This soup was great. It was my first time cooking with butternut squash. I roasted it prior to adding it to the soup for a bit more flavour. In the end, it was super thick and I had to add LOTS of milk to thin it out. This may because I never measure anything and likely had too much squash (consequently I also added way too much cayenne - opps!). I also didn't have enough cream cheese (i.e. only half), but it still tasted great. I will make this again.
The absolutely best soup my family and I have ever had!!! We had friends for dinner, and I sent home, reluctantly, the bottom of the pot of soup with them. Will make it time and again. I also used half the cream cheese (lite). As far as peeling the squash, I found peeled and cubed squash at the local grocery store and (although a little more expensive), used it instead!
I made this the first time following the recipe to a tee. This time, I too tweaked it. I roasted the squash, but differently from other reviews that I have read. I cut off the top and bottom, sliced it lengthwise, scooped out the seeds, sprinkled with sea salt, ground pepper and dotted with butter. Then I put the squash in a baking dish, cut side up, put 1/4 inch of water into the dish, covered loosely with foil, and cooked for 45 minutes in a preheated 325 degree oven. When done, I kept whatever butter melted and put it in the stock. I added garlic powder to the onions, doubled the cayenne pepper and used half of the cream cheese. My hubby just told me that he thinks this is very delicious. It has a rustic flavor instead of an overly sweet, rich taste.
This recipe is all about comfort. I cut my squash in half length wise, coated it in olive oil, salt and pepper and roasted cut side down on baking sheet at 375 for 45 minutes for a small one and added 15 minutes longer for a large squash. Let cool until easy to handle then scoop out flesh (trying not eat much). I used canned chicken broth. I increased the cayenne to 1/4 tsp and it leaves a nice little after heat. Bring everything up to a simmer then add squash. I used a stick blender to puree soup and when smooth as I wanted it I added 4 oz. room temperature cream cheese cut into cubes. Bring soup back up to simmer then serve. The small amount of cream cheese adds thickness and creaminess without being identifiable. Left overs will have to be thinned as the soup thickens as it cools. Great recipe.
I found the cream cheese really took away from the butternut squash flavour (and I cut the amount in half). Perhaps with less cream cheese (or no cream cheese) this might be a keeper.
Absolutely delicious! I got rave reviews. The spices in the recipe are just right. It was very rich with just one package of cream cheese as others have suggested, and roasting the squash was definitely the right way to go. It's a pretty time consuming recipe, but worth every second. I also added a small dollop of sour cream and a sprinkle of paprika on the top of each bowl, for flavor and presentation. I'll be making this soup for years to come.
I used my own chicken stock, a small squash, and 2 ounces cream cheese. I baked the squash in the oven before blending with remaining ingredients. Results were delicious. Thank you Mary for sharing your recipe.
Didn't change anything and loved this creamy creation. Yes it is a pain to peel the squash but so worth the effort. I garnished with fresh chives, bacon and sour cream. I made a double batch. Gave 2 containers to a friend, 2 containers went into the freezer and we ate the remaining soup. (I got 10 cups of veggies from one squash and got 13 cups from a bigger squash so I froze the remaining 6 packages of unused squash for later.) Thank you!
This is so good! I used 1-1/2 cups heavy cream in place of the cream cheese. YUM,YUM!
This soup was excellent. I modified it a little since I only had frozen squash and cut the recipe in half and used 4 T. cream instead of cream cheese and substituted marjoram for a 1/4 t. pumpkin pie spice. Very quick, no pureeing needed.
I did not care for this soup at all. I followed the directions exactly except for using half the cream cheese, as other users had suggested. I did not like the texture or the taste. Won't make it again.
A wonderful, comforting and delicious butternut squash soup. Followed the recipe as written and will definitely make again. Thanks, Mary!
This is the best butternut squash soup I have ever had--perfect for Thanksgiving, or any chilly Fall night! Rich, creamy & relatively easy to make. I roasted the squash, and actually used the meat from 1 1/2 squash in the soup. Based on the reviews I read I used only 8 ounces of light cream cheese (neufchatel) and it was still sinful! I also substituted chicken broth, oregano & red pepper flakes, for the bouillion, marjoram and cayenne, respectively, and it is incredible. Impressive for guests. Beautiful color--I garnished with finely minced red pepper and flat leaf parsley flakes, and it was gorgeous! I'm so grateful I have leftovers!
Instead of water, I substituted chicken broth.
Again, I don't know if it's truly fair to rate this 5 stars when I adjust the recipe per other people's comments (love that aspect on this website!), but I absolutely love this soup! I roast the squash prior to cubing it (split in half, remove seeds, spray cut face w/ non-stick spray and lay face down on cookie sheet, roast in 375 degree oven for about 45 minutes-- makes peeling and cutting so much easier, plus it brings out the flavor of the squash). I also OMIT THE CHEESE altogether (made it both ways and decided I liked it better w/out it). Very tasty and great for those fall afternoons!
This soup is very good, but I did make a few changes. Like many other reviewers, I roasted the butternut squash in the oven instead, and blended in just one 8 oz package of reduced fat cream cheese and the soup was plenty creamy. I also minced two cloves of garlic and about a tsp of fresh ginger to give the soup a little extra kick.
This soup was very delicious loved the smooth texture and the rich taste. My family enjoyed it also. I did not however, enjoy the preparation of cutting the butternut squash it proved to be very difficult this would have been the perfect recipes if suggestions for cut and peal were mentioned.
This is amazing! By the way 2 butternut squashes equals around 12 cups (oops!) so I had to double the recipe, however, I kept the same amount of cream cheese (2 pkgs). I baked the squash at 375F for 45 minutes, next time I'll bake it a little less because they were a pain in the butt to peel! Also, I used homemade chicken stock and butter. However, this was SO much work because I didn't have an immersion blender.. I had to throw it in the food processor in batches and it got really, really messy. So beware. Other than that, this is definitely a keeper and I'll definitely make it for company some time.
This soup was delicious. Like many others, I also only used half of the cream cheese. I also used butter (1 1/2 tablespoons), instead of the margarine. Instead of using a food processor to puree it, I just added the cream cheese to the pot, and blended it with my hand blender. It worked perfectly.
SO GOOD! I used this recipe for my first time ever making butternut squash soup and it was great! At the suggestion of a friend I baked the squash in a 400 degree oven for about 45 minutes to make them easier to peel and cut. I also used chicken stock instead of water and chicken bullion. It was so good, I had 3 friends ask for the recipe!
This soup was so yummy! When I had planned to make this for dinner my husband told me that he does not like squash, so I told him he could heat up leftovers from the previous night. He decided that he would eat the soup and he loved it! The cream cheese is the key ingredient. I used reduced fat and only one package...very creamy and thick. I did not have marjoram, so my husband looked up on the internet and found oregano as a substitution. Looking forward to eating for lunch tomorrow!
This is a wonderful soup for the holidays. I made a huge pot of it for my christmas dinner guests and they raved! Dont change a thing it is wonderful the way the recipe says.
Wonderful recipe, went over huge w/my guests. Here's my little changes... Used chicken broth instead of water and broth cubes, cooked squash in oven in about an inch of water/cut in half for about 30 min. first. Added a bit of garlic and tiny amount of ginger for zip to the onions. And only used 1/2 of the cream cheese. Served with a dallop of sour cream and a couple dashes of tobasco. YUM!!!
Yes, as others have said this soup is scrumptuous! Like others, I modified it, but only slightly. This is soup is so good, it would be hard to mess it up. My modification was a) use only half the cream cheese. I really think it would be too rich to use 16oz. b) I added some fresh sauteed red pepper. I think the red pepper was a delicious addition; I'll use even more red pepper next time I make it. Incidentally, butternut squash makes terrific "pumpkin" bread, too. Search for recipes!
YUMMY. Like so many others, I tweaked this recipe quite a bit. Because of time limitations, I baked the squash in a pan of 1 inch of water, skin side up - yesterday. I also added 1 large sweet potato that I cooked in advance as well. Today I melted the butter added the onion - 1 whole - and besides adding the marjoram, I added about 2 teaspoons of curry powder. I only used about 3/4 of a package (6 oz.) of cream cheese. Which gave it a rich, but not overpowering taste. It needed a little salt, and is so incredibly tasty. I was making it in advance for a party but I like it so much I know I'm going to have to make another batch.
I give this 5 stars, but only with how I tweaked it. To make it less labor intensive, I microwaved the squash (after piercing it with a fork) for 10 minutes, turning every couple of minutes. This softened the skin to make it easier to use a knife to peel off the skin. I could have halved it, microwaved it longer, and scooped out the insides instead since this is how I "roast" butternut squash, but I didn't think about that until I was halfway done with cutting it in chunks. I used one whole small onion and 4 small cloves of garlic (my husband loves garlic and onion), sauteed them and then I added a dash or two of each (ground): sage, ginger, nutmeg, coriander, celery seed, and cloves. Then followed the rest of the recipe. I also used only 1 package of Neufchatel. Mine turned out creamier than any other butternut squash soup I've ever tasted. I never understood why people blame the texture of their creations on the lack of fat in neufchatel since its essentially the same as full fat cream cheese. I've never had that problem (even with my award-winning cheesecake). If you want a thicker soup, reserve about a cup of the cooking liquid while you're pureeing the chunks of squash with the cream cheese. That way, you can judge how thick its going to turn out. I ended up pureeing and adding the rest of the liquid in the end. If it didn't turn out creamy enough, you need to either cook the squash longer or puree it longer. This would make a great sauce on cheese raviol
I couldn't figure out why all the recipes for butternut squash soup on here instructed to just chop the squash and boil while EVERY review said to roast first! I did both, doing the other steps exactly the same... the roasted squash soup is REMARKABLY better! More flavor, better flavor. Not roasting it first makes it an 'ok' but rather bland bowl of pureed orange mush. Roast your squash people!
Tweaked a touch w/ a splash of Dry Sherry, dash of freshly grated nutmeg and 1/2 of the cream cheese. Served in shot glasses w/ drizzle of balsamic vinegar (reduction) and creme fraiche as a "shooter" at a cocktail party. It was a hit!
I used 1/2 of the cream cheese and added 1/4 tsp nutmeg. For my husband's sake I added 3 chicken breasts to cook with the squash. I took the chicken out before putting the soup in the blender and then added chunks of chicken to the blended finale. OH MY GOSH!!! It was FANTASTIC!!! I was licking the bowl! The nutmeg gave it a sweet Christmas-y taste and the cayenne peper gave it just the right kick.
I didn't even know I liked butternut squash! Roasting the squash first is a bit better. I used some extra seasonings that I picked up from another recipe: 1/2 t. curry powder, 1/4 t. each of celery salt and nutmeg, and a little more than a table spoon of brown sugar. I also used only one cream cheese. This is SO good! I'll be growing butternuts again next year for sure!
Outstanding. My inlaws rave about this soup - and I make it just for myself. The only hard part is cutting up the squash (I peel it first too); after that it's very easy. And soooo delicious. I've always made it with just the 8 oz. cream cheese, and it would still be delicious with less.
We made this recipe after visiting our local farmers market and acquiring a nice butternut squash. Delicious!! The only changes we made were reducing the cream cheese to one 8 ounce package, and using butter and chicken stock. Thank you to the reviewer who noted that a two pound squash was the same as six cups of peeled and cubed squash. Also, our thanks to Mary -
I left out the cream cheese and added pureed apple. It was amazing! Sprinkled cinnamon too when I served. I roasted the squash in the oven.
This recipe was not for us.
This recipe was very good, i just changed a couple of things. I added both ginger and nutmeg in addition to the other spices.I used Oregeno instead of majoram.I used 3 sliced cloves of garlic and instead of the cubes and water i used 3 small cans of chicken stock. I did not use any cream cheese, instead i used 1/4 cup of skim milk. Great healthy recipe!!
This was excellent! I added about a 1/2 teaspoon of nutmeg and left out the cayenne pepper. My whole family loved it (including my 2-year-old). Very easy. You can roast the squash in the oven first or cut into smaller pieces and put it in the microwave for about 5 minutes to make it easier to peel and cube.
Great recipe. The cayenne pepper adds a great kick. I like to toss in a few dried cranberries, walnuts and a sprinkle of fresh parsley to make it feel extra classy.
This soup was amazing! The only reason I only gave it 4 stars was because I did make some changes. I cut two squashes in half, drizzled with olive oil and rubbed with 8 cloves of minced garlic and sprinkled with salt. Baked in the oven at 350 for 50 minutes and scooped out the squash, added the cooked onion, water, bouillon, & spices and brought to a boil. I then added the cream cheese to make it easier to blend. Once that had melted I added everything to the blender in batches. I also used only 1 1/2 packages of cream cheese but I would only add one if I made this again.
I used vegetable bouillon to keep it vegetarian. I added a litlle too much cayenne and it tasted funny. Next time I will use more broth to make it thinner because it was very thick.
this is really fabulous! I halved the cream cheese, which was plenty. The only addition i made was a little white wine before blending the hot soup. It "lifts" the flavors a bit, i thought. Also, the 6 cups of squash turned out to be 3 pounds almost exactly after i roasted and cubed it. We will be adding this to our Thanksgiving menu.
My husband loved it(and he normally doesn't like soup) but I, a soup lover, did not love it. It was a little rich and too smooth for my taste. I would prefer something else in there for more texture and zing. Just personal preference.
Really Good!! Roasted the squash in the oven on 350 for about an hour. Added 3 pears. Tasted it without the cream cheese and it felt like it was missing something. Added 1 block as suggested by other reviewers and the flavor was delicious! I will definitely add this to my soup collection during the fall/winter. Thanks.
I always use this as a base recipe, turns out fantastic every time! In addition to kick it up a little, I add: 1/2 tsp cinnamon 1/2 tsp nutmeg 1/2 tsp ginger 1/4 tsp all spice 1/4 c maple syrup Then I substitute a large apple for the onion. Only because I don't like onions.
Absolutely delicious...I added an apple to the mix for a little somethin' somethin'. Incredibly YUMMY! Thanks for the recipe!!!
Yum!!! This was sooooo good! I did do a few things different as many other reviewers suggested. I roasted the squash at 375 degrees with olive oil brushed on each half until soft (about an hour). I carmelized the onion in olive oil. Then pureed it with the squash and cream cheese. I didn't have marjoram so left it out. I did use a little curry powder and used only 1/2 block of cream cheese (4 oz). I'll make this again and again!
Should have stuck to the original recipe but tried the healthy version with apple cider as another reviewer suggested. What a disaster that was! Thanksgiving supper and the soup tasted like vinegar broth! "1 c." is 1 cup right?... I only used a half a cup and it was embarassing to serve it to my guests who kindly said it wasn't that bad. I don't understand why people just don't write their own recipe instead of making so many adjustments to the original. Also, how can you rate a recipe when you changed it so much? I will try this recipe again as is and give it a proper review/rating.
This was delicious - however I did reduce the cream cheese to 8 oz. and added an extra cup of broth. I have hesitated to make this soup because I find cutting up the squash to be very tedious, and baking it first makes double work. I like FAST. But I discovered Trader Joe's sells a bag of diced butternut squash for $4.99, hooray!! I will definitely make this again!
Delicious. I did bake the squash in the oven and I had to use a little Oregeno instead of Marjoram (I was out). My suggestion is to use a stick blender (they are totally worth it) to blend everything together. That way you don't have to pour hot soup into or out of anything other than your bowl.
I love this recipe! I tweaked it to make it low sodium: Instead of bouillon and water, I added 3c low-sodium broth. I added 1/2 tsp nutmeg, pinch of cinnamon, 1/2 tsp cayenne, and most importantly, replaced the cream cheese with just four ounces of a creamy chevre (I used Boucheron). This gave the soup more flavor but brought the sodium content down to about 600 mg sodium for the entire dish, and less than 100mg of sodium per serving! My husband had thirds! Delicious.
This was great. I baked the squash instead of cutting it into cubes first, didn't saute the onions (so didn't use the butter), and only used half the cream cheese - that cut about 120 grams of fat from the recipe. I also threw a couple of cloves of garlic into the puree.
I read through many other reviews of the recipe and decided to go with just one pack of cream cheese. however when I finally got to the recipe after a long day of cooking, I realized I only had 5 ounces of cream cheese and it was plenty and probably the bare minimum needed. I used veggie broth from a carton instead of chicken stock or bullion cubes. Also- it took some head scratching to figure this one out- 6 cups is roughly 2 pounds - which is roughly two small sized squashed. It was a great hit and really nice that it was so easy! and oh yeah- I didn't even use butter, used olive oil out of habit and didn't even notice the difference.
