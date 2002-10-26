Butternut Squash Soup with Cream Cheese

3266 Ratings
  • 5 2376
  • 4 644
  • 3 145
  • 2 61
  • 1 40

Delicious and very easy to make. You can use 3 to 4 cups of chicken broth instead of the water and bouillon cubes. Also works well with half as much cream cheese if you don't want it too rich.

By Allrecipes Member

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
202 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine onions and margarine in a large saucepan over medium-low heat and saute until soft and translucent, about 5 minutes. Add butternut squash, water, bouillon, marjoram, black pepper, and cayenne pepper.

    Advertisement

  • Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, reduce heat, and simmer until squash is tender, about 20 minutes.

  • Puree squash and cream cheese in a blender or food processor in batches until smooth. Return to saucepan, and heat through. Do not allow to boil.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
398 calories; protein 7.7g; carbohydrates 20.2g; fat 33.4g; cholesterol 82.5mg; sodium 1081.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 03/09/2022