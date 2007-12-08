Navy Bean Soup I

A hearty soup that will warm you on a cold night.

By ANGCHICK

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine beans, water, tomatoes, onion, celery, garlic, ham, bouillon, Worcestershire sauce, parsley, garlic, and bay leaf in a stock pot; bring to a boil. Lower heat, cover, and simmer for two hours.

  • Add additional water. Season with salt and pepper. Simmer for an additional two hours. Discard bay leaf.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
236 calories; protein 16.1g; carbohydrates 35.7g; fat 3.4g; cholesterol 14.9mg; sodium 878.6mg. Full Nutrition
