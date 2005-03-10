Prep-Ahead Slow Cooker Beef Stew

This is a good foundation for stew however needs a LOT of boosting and personalization. I can't imagine anyone eating it 'as is' in the recipe. First, you need some herbs and nix the jalepeno. Jalepeno in stew? Interesting but really? Also, never cook raw beef in a slow cooker without browning first...even if for 5 moinutes on each side. The browning process activates amino acids in the beef to enhance the flavor... that is Slow Cooking 101. You don't need to do this with pork or chicken, but with beef it really is a must or you'll get very bland meat. So 3 stars for the recipe 'as is' with the understanding that this is the foundation of a potentially great stew... much more needs to be added to make it 5.