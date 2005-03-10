Prep-Ahead Slow Cooker Beef Stew

58 Ratings
  • 5 27
  • 4 15
  • 3 10
  • 2 4
  • 1 2

This beef stew recipe requires very little prep time the day you're cooking it since you do all the night before. Cutting up vegetables ahead of time helps save time on this easy recipe.

By Vikki Mioduszewski

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
7 hrs
additional:
8 hrs
total:
15 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
4 -6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • The night before, cut up potatoes and carrots and slice onions. Put all the vegetables in a plastic container filled with water for 8 hours to overnight.

    Advertisement

  • Also the night before, marinate the stew meat with Worcestershire sauce and herb seasoning in a plastic storage bag. Place in the refrigerator.

  • In the morning, put the raw beef in the bottom of your slow cooker. Drain the vegetables, and pour in on top of the beef. Pour in the stewed tomatoes and tomato juice. If you like your stew a little spicy, add a chopped jalapeno pepper or two.

  • Turn the slow cooker on high for 1 hour. Then, set your slow cooker to low for 6-8 hours. The beef will cook completely, and will be very tender.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
684 calories; protein 39.3g; carbohydrates 52.4g; fat 35.5g; cholesterol 121.6mg; sodium 466.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 03/09/2022