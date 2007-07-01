Curried Carrot Soup

Rating: 4.33 stars
368 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 202
  • 4 star values: 116
  • 3 star values: 29
  • 2 star values: 13
  • 1 star values: 8

Quick, easy, and light. Plus it's the only way to get my niece to eat carrots.

By Doug Matthews

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large pot over medium heat. Saute onion until tender and translucent. Stir in the curry powder. Add the chopped carrots, and stir until the carrots are coated. Pour in the vegetable broth, and simmer until the carrots are soft, about 20 minutes.

  • Transfer the carrots and broth to a blender, and puree until smooth. Pour back into the pot, and thin with water to your preferred consistency.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
133 calories; protein 2.4g; carbohydrates 20.2g; fat 5.4g; sodium 414.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (370)

Most helpful positive review

Sandra
Rating: 5 stars
01/07/2007
Really tasty, a definate keeper. I added garlic with the onions and along with the curry powder, cumin and garam masala. Read More
Helpful
(115)

Most helpful critical review

larkspur
Rating: 3 stars
01/20/2011
I wasn't very impressed with this recipe at all...the flavor was strange with a bitter aftertaste that wasn't very pleasant. Perhaps it was because it called for a whole tablespoon of curry powder? Also as is the recipe calls for no salt or pepper so I added about 1/2 tsp. of salt and 1/8 tsp. of ground black pepper for more flavor. The one good thing about this recipe is how quick and easy it is to make. Even so I wouldn't make it again. Thanks for sharing though! Read More
Helpful
(21)
kambri
Rating: 5 stars
03/25/2011
I had a bunch of carrots so looked for a good recipe. This was great! Simple and delicious. I read the reviews and, like others, added another T curry. I also added 2 cloves garlic with the onion, and saved some of the cooked carrots to add chunks to the puree mixture. I also added about 1/4 t salt. I garnished it with sour cream the first time, then with plain yogurt and some fresh cut cilantro. Read More
Helpful
(86)
CARRIELL
Rating: 4 stars
12/11/2003
I didn't think this recipe was too bad but my husband didnt care for it at all. It was very thick so I might add more broth next time and use chicken broth instead of vegetable. Read More
Helpful
(62)
JAH
Rating: 5 stars
12/11/2003
As a lover of carrots and curry I couldn't wait to try this recipe. I thought it was delicious. I used 3(14oz) cans of chicken broth additional curry but did not add any water. I simplified the puree step by using a stick blender into the pot. JAH Texas Read More
Helpful
(53)
Nightingale
Rating: 5 stars
01/24/2003
We love this recipe. It is even better reheated. I add more onion and more curry than is suggested to make it spicier. It is nice served with caramelized onions, sour cream, and/or croutons. Read More
Helpful
(34)
MAGPIE0816
Rating: 5 stars
08/04/2003
Wonderful soup - easy and very flavorful - I added other Indian spices as well as the curry and a ton of garlic - fantastic. I will definately make this again. Read More
Helpful
(29)
cookinglinguist
Rating: 4 stars
02/03/2011
Great flavor. I used chicken broth to make it a little richer. I ended up using about 5 cups total to get the right consistency. At the end I added half a block of crumbled firm tofu to add protein. Next time I'll probably only puree half of it so it will be chunkier. Read More
Helpful
(24)
larkspur
Rating: 3 stars
01/20/2011
I wasn't very impressed with this recipe at all...the flavor was strange with a bitter aftertaste that wasn't very pleasant. Perhaps it was because it called for a whole tablespoon of curry powder? Also as is the recipe calls for no salt or pepper so I added about 1/2 tsp. of salt and 1/8 tsp. of ground black pepper for more flavor. The one good thing about this recipe is how quick and easy it is to make. Even so I wouldn't make it again. Thanks for sharing though! Read More
Helpful
(21)
FOXHUNTER
Rating: 1 stars
12/11/2003
We did not like this at all. I actually threw most of it out. And it sounded so good when I read the recipe. Read More
Helpful
(20)
