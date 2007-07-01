Curried Carrot Soup

Really tasty, a definate keeper. I added garlic with the onions and along with the curry powder, cumin and garam masala.
I had a bunch of carrots so looked for a good recipe. This was great! Simple and delicious. I read the reviews and, like others, added another T curry. I also added 2 cloves garlic with the onion, and saved some of the cooked carrots to add chunks to the puree mixture. I also added about 1/4 t salt. I garnished it with sour cream the first time, then with plain yogurt and some fresh cut cilantro.
I didn't think this recipe was too bad but my husband didnt care for it at all. It was very thick so I might add more broth next time and use chicken broth instead of vegetable.
As a lover of carrots and curry I couldn't wait to try this recipe. I thought it was delicious. I used 3(14oz) cans of chicken broth additional curry but did not add any water. I simplified the puree step by using a stick blender into the pot. JAH Texas
We love this recipe. It is even better reheated. I add more onion and more curry than is suggested to make it spicier. It is nice served with caramelized onions, sour cream, and/or croutons.
Wonderful soup - easy and very flavorful - I added other Indian spices as well as the curry and a ton of garlic - fantastic. I will definately make this again.
Great flavor. I used chicken broth to make it a little richer. I ended up using about 5 cups total to get the right consistency. At the end I added half a block of crumbled firm tofu to add protein. Next time I'll probably only puree half of it so it will be chunkier.
I wasn't very impressed with this recipe at all...the flavor was strange with a bitter aftertaste that wasn't very pleasant. Perhaps it was because it called for a whole tablespoon of curry powder? Also as is the recipe calls for no salt or pepper so I added about 1/2 tsp. of salt and 1/8 tsp. of ground black pepper for more flavor. The one good thing about this recipe is how quick and easy it is to make. Even so I wouldn't make it again. Thanks for sharing though!
We did not like this at all. I actually threw most of it out. And it sounded so good when I read the recipe.