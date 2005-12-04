Greek Lemon Chicken Soup

Rating: 4.49 stars
593 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 400
  • 4 star values: 127
  • 3 star values: 36
  • 2 star values: 18
  • 1 star values: 12

This soup is perfect as an introduction to a full Greek meal, or a hearty bowlful for a meal in itself. Serve with fresh pita triangles, and you'll be sure to please your guests!!

By Shelley Ross

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large pot, combine the chicken broth, lemon juice, carrots, onions, celery, soup base, and white pepper. Bring to a boil on high, then simmer for 20 minutes.

  • Blend the butter and the flour together. Then gradually add it to the soup mixture. Simmer for 10 minutes more, stirring frequently.

  • Meanwhile, beat the egg yolks until light in color. Gradually add some of the hot soup to the egg yolks, stirring constantly. Return the egg mixture to the soup pot and heat through. Add the rice and chicken. Ladle hot soup into bowls and garnish with lemon slices.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
124 calories; protein 7.8g; carbohydrates 9.1g; fat 6.6g; cholesterol 110.3mg; sodium 1236.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (600)

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
somethingdifferentagain
Rating: 4 stars
04/12/2005
This is an excellent recipe! We have had Avegolemono (it's Greek name)many, many times in restaurants. Our FAVORITE makes it a little less rich (less eggs),a lot more rice and chicken, and with just-a-little thinner broth. I will adjust this recipe to our tastes next time;but this was a wonderful example of Greek Lemon Rice soup. Thank you so much,for the recipe! I suspect the reviews that said it was too salty, were using 'boullion' or a brand of soup base that was very salty. My brand soup base "Vogue" did not have a lot of salt (I bought it at an health food store). Also, I never add the rice into the large pot;but only in the INDIVIDUAL serving bowls; I mix it in JUST prior to serving. It works better for leftovers;you never wind up with puffed up rice mush this way. :) Read More
Helpful
(475)
CHRISPYK
Rating: 5 stars
03/16/2004
I think this is a great soup! I as usual changed a few things. First I do not precook the rice, I added olive oil to pan, and cooked the chopped onion, carrots,celery and rice for about 10 min. Than I added the broth, lemon juice, 1/2 cup white wine, and 1 can of "Creamed Chicken soup" instead of the butter and flour. I used only FOUR egg yolks. I also did not add more chicken. Prepared this way my boys really liked it - a good thickness, but not too thick. Really GOOD!!! Read More
Helpful
(315)
KIMALA
Rating: 5 stars
10/28/2006
I was only going to give this 4 stars since it was not a hit with my family, though I loved it, and my best friend and her two kids were fighting over the sample that I brought over to them. Alas, I finished the remains when I returned home and decided it needs 5 stars. Made the following changes: just used 1 1/2 TBS chicken soup base in water; eliminated the celery; sauteed onion with 2 cloves garlic in EVOO before adding to soup; only used 2 TBS butter & flour to make a light roux, added some broth to the roux before adding back into soup; added 1/2 cup uncooked orzo pasta during last 10-15 mins of cooking; only used 4 egg yolks; used a roasted chicken from grocery which I skinned, boned, and chopped before adding to soup; garnished w/ fresh, minced parsley Read More
Helpful
(271)
Abby
Rating: 5 stars
01/17/2006
This was my first attempt at a greek dish and my fiance loved it! He is greek and he said the recipe was perfect, just the right amount of lemon. This is a definite keeper! I do want to mention that instead of canned chicken broth I used real chicken broth from a whole chicken (4.25 lbs) I boiled for the recipe. I then shredded the meat from the whole chicken to add to the soup. I also added 2 teaspoons of Greek seasoning. Lastly, I used a full cup of the veggies instead of the 1/2 cup it called for. Thanks! Read More
Helpful
(114)
JUMALA
Rating: 5 stars
11/21/2002
My whole family loves this soup! I modified this a little bit, though. I only added 4 egg yolks to cut down on the fat a little bit. I also substituted orzo pasta for the rice. I actually prefer this style chicken soup with the fresh lemon juice over traditional chicken and dumplings. It is so easy to make, too. Read More
Helpful
(70)
KERRYW
Rating: 2 stars
01/29/2004
I actually made this soup twice. I thought I must have made the recipe wrong because it was sooooo salty and lemony. I reduced the base to 2 tbsp and the lemon to 1/3 cup and it was still too strong for my test and I'm a salt lover. I was very disappointed because I love the lemon chicken soup I get in restaurants. Read More
Helpful
(55)
julesinoregon
Rating: 5 stars
10/08/2010
This soup was a huge hit at our friend's yearly Greek party. His family is Greek, he had me add a total of about 12 lemons, he said "you just cant have too much lemon!" The key to making it creamy is at the end. You put the hot broth into a food processor or blender and turn it on. Add the egg/lemon juice mixture in a slow stream to the broth and keep blending for a few minutes until it is frothy. You would never guess there is egg in the finished product. I LOVE this soup! Read More
Helpful
(48)
MSZABO323
Rating: 5 stars
01/08/2004
Wonderful soup! Added more chicken and rice, used only 4 egg yolks and 4 tbls of chicken bouillon powder. Turned out GREAT! Read More
Helpful
(39)
SHERIDJ
Rating: 2 stars
01/08/2004
I normally love Greek lemon soup.......But this was SOOOOO salty!!!!! I'm not sure if it was the type of base I used or if the recipe has a typeo when it calls for 6 tablespoons of base. I will try this again with less base. Read More
Helpful
(33)
