Greek Lemon Chicken Soup

1 of 600

Rating: 4 stars This is an excellent recipe! We have had Avegolemono (it's Greek name)many, many times in restaurants. Our FAVORITE makes it a little less rich (less eggs),a lot more rice and chicken, and with just-a-little thinner broth. I will adjust this recipe to our tastes next time;but this was a wonderful example of Greek Lemon Rice soup. Thank you so much,for the recipe! I suspect the reviews that said it was too salty, were using 'boullion' or a brand of soup base that was very salty. My brand soup base "Vogue" did not have a lot of salt (I bought it at an health food store). Also, I never add the rice into the large pot;but only in the INDIVIDUAL serving bowls; I mix it in JUST prior to serving. It works better for leftovers;you never wind up with puffed up rice mush this way. :) Helpful (475)

Rating: 5 stars I think this is a great soup! I as usual changed a few things. First I do not precook the rice, I added olive oil to pan, and cooked the chopped onion, carrots,celery and rice for about 10 min. Than I added the broth, lemon juice, 1/2 cup white wine, and 1 can of "Creamed Chicken soup" instead of the butter and flour. I used only FOUR egg yolks. I also did not add more chicken. Prepared this way my boys really liked it - a good thickness, but not too thick. Really GOOD!!! Helpful (315)

Rating: 5 stars I was only going to give this 4 stars since it was not a hit with my family, though I loved it, and my best friend and her two kids were fighting over the sample that I brought over to them. Alas, I finished the remains when I returned home and decided it needs 5 stars. Made the following changes: just used 1 1/2 TBS chicken soup base in water; eliminated the celery; sauteed onion with 2 cloves garlic in EVOO before adding to soup; only used 2 TBS butter & flour to make a light roux, added some broth to the roux before adding back into soup; added 1/2 cup uncooked orzo pasta during last 10-15 mins of cooking; only used 4 egg yolks; used a roasted chicken from grocery which I skinned, boned, and chopped before adding to soup; garnished w/ fresh, minced parsley Helpful (271)

Rating: 5 stars This was my first attempt at a greek dish and my fiance loved it! He is greek and he said the recipe was perfect, just the right amount of lemon. This is a definite keeper! I do want to mention that instead of canned chicken broth I used real chicken broth from a whole chicken (4.25 lbs) I boiled for the recipe. I then shredded the meat from the whole chicken to add to the soup. I also added 2 teaspoons of Greek seasoning. Lastly, I used a full cup of the veggies instead of the 1/2 cup it called for. Thanks! Helpful (114)

Rating: 5 stars My whole family loves this soup! I modified this a little bit, though. I only added 4 egg yolks to cut down on the fat a little bit. I also substituted orzo pasta for the rice. I actually prefer this style chicken soup with the fresh lemon juice over traditional chicken and dumplings. It is so easy to make, too. Helpful (70)

Rating: 2 stars I actually made this soup twice. I thought I must have made the recipe wrong because it was sooooo salty and lemony. I reduced the base to 2 tbsp and the lemon to 1/3 cup and it was still too strong for my test and I'm a salt lover. I was very disappointed because I love the lemon chicken soup I get in restaurants. Helpful (55)

Rating: 5 stars This soup was a huge hit at our friend's yearly Greek party. His family is Greek, he had me add a total of about 12 lemons, he said "you just cant have too much lemon!" The key to making it creamy is at the end. You put the hot broth into a food processor or blender and turn it on. Add the egg/lemon juice mixture in a slow stream to the broth and keep blending for a few minutes until it is frothy. You would never guess there is egg in the finished product. I LOVE this soup! Helpful (48)

Rating: 5 stars Wonderful soup! Added more chicken and rice, used only 4 egg yolks and 4 tbls of chicken bouillon powder. Turned out GREAT! Helpful (39)