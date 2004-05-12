Moroccan Lentil Soup
Thick, delicious and nutritious, especially in the winter!
Thick, delicious and nutritious, especially in the winter!
This soup has an excellent Indian flavor. Some friends walked into the house just after I started to boil the soup and they commented on the wonderful aroma that filled the house! I used brown lentils instead of red, I used red kidney beans instead of cannellini (which is white kidney beans), and I diced my own carrots, tomatoes, and celery. Fresh is always better than canned! I also used bagged beans instead of canned because of the higher nutritional value bagged beans have, so I had to let the soup cook longer (I made it around 8 AM and it was ready by 9 PM. I didn't have any cardamom so I used 3/4 teaspoon of ground cinnamon and 3/4 teaspoon of ground cloves. Garam masala is a spice combo of cinnamon, cloves, and black pepper, so you don't really need more garam masala... A great taste!Read More
I really should have liked this more than I did. The combination of garam masala and cardamon were just overwhelming to me. I had made a big batch & ended up giving it to friends who loved it. I would recommend using half the spice levels, then increasing if you like.Read More
This soup has an excellent Indian flavor. Some friends walked into the house just after I started to boil the soup and they commented on the wonderful aroma that filled the house! I used brown lentils instead of red, I used red kidney beans instead of cannellini (which is white kidney beans), and I diced my own carrots, tomatoes, and celery. Fresh is always better than canned! I also used bagged beans instead of canned because of the higher nutritional value bagged beans have, so I had to let the soup cook longer (I made it around 8 AM and it was ready by 9 PM. I didn't have any cardamom so I used 3/4 teaspoon of ground cinnamon and 3/4 teaspoon of ground cloves. Garam masala is a spice combo of cinnamon, cloves, and black pepper, so you don't really need more garam masala... A great taste!
This is good, and so easy. I did it in the crockpot, and didn't sautee anything beforehand, just threw it all in (no oil). Sadly, I forgot to buy fresh ginger so I just used dried. I had brown lentils, so I used those instead, but am interested in trying the red. I used 4 cups (a carton) of veggie broth and 2 cups water. Cooked in my crockpot for about 12 hours on low, and it was perfect. Thick and yummy. I added an extra 1/2 tsp. of garam masala because I love it. I only used a sprinkle of cayenne. Served with warm mini wheat pitas from Trader Joe's.
i love lentil soup, it always makes me feel so healthy eating it. and this one did not disappoint. i made a couple of alterations as others did i used chicken broth instead of plain water. i did increase the garam masala and garlic. i stretched the soup by using one cup of red lentils and one cup of brown. increased the broth by a few cups and added 10 oz. box of frozen spinach in the last 15 minutes. i also sauteed some hot italian sausage for my husband, so he thinks he's getting a full meal. but i didn't add that to the soup, just put his bowl of soup. this is different from my usual lentil or curried lentil and i would recommend it to everyone. thanks for a great recipe.
Excellent soup - very aromatic and flavorful. However, a bottle of ground cardamom cost nearly $13 Since it was the first time using this spice, I was reluctant to spend that much. Was able to purchase only the amount I needed from the bulk section of a health food store.
This is good with a few additions/subtractions. I used turkey broth I had in the fridge instead of water. I also didn't add the garam marsala, as this is not a traditional North African spice, more of an Indian spice. I added traditional Tunisian chili powder (Harissa) and did not bother to puree, as the red lentils basically helped thicken it, and I like a 'meatier' soup. This is a nice soup during the winter, and a new soup for me to make for my husband during the Ramadan season.
I really should have liked this more than I did. The combination of garam masala and cardamon were just overwhelming to me. I had made a big batch & ended up giving it to friends who loved it. I would recommend using half the spice levels, then increasing if you like.
This was an excellent soup! I used whole cardamom seeds instead of the ground cardamom, which resulted in a very strong flavor and aroma. Perfect for those who love African and Indian spices. I will definitely make this soup again.
Pretty good...nice & spicy. It made a good meal with some rice. I cooked it in a slow cooker which made it a lot easier...I didn't have to worry about stirring it on the stovetop. Also, I used chicken broth and water instead of just water.
If you would like to rant and rave about whether or not the dish is OFFICIALLY MOROCCAN, please do it elsewhere. This section is to review the taste, preparation, and additions that users have experienced. If I were the recipe poster, I would consider you quite rude.
At first bite, this seemed bland. However, the spices give an excellent after taste, and that's what really matters. I did find I liked it better with a bit of salt. Next time I may try replacing at least some of the water with beef broth.
Que DELICIAAAA
This was really good. I cooked the onions and garlic on top of the stove before throwing everything in to my slow cooker for 2 hours on high + 8 hours on low. I rounded all of my spoon measurements for alittle extra kick. At the last hour I poured half into my blender and returned it to the slow cooker to cook for the remainder of the time. When serving, I add 1-2 tbsp of raisins for a nice sweet taste.
Even better the next day! I added 2 bay leaves for some more flavor but overall, this was a great winter soup!
Wow! This was great! My first time using cardamom and garam masala. It reminded me of some of the dishes at my favorite indian restaurant. I will definitely make this again. The house smelled wonderful. I blended about 3/4 of the soup. I think that next time I will try over rice.
This was yummy. I followed a suggestion to use RAS EL HANOUT. in place of GARAM MASALA. Turned out very yummy. Next time I'll cook the carrots and celery with the onion, garlic and ginger before adding the rest of the ingredients. Thanks for the recipe.
This was really delicious, but I made a few small changes. First, soak your own beans (I just used garbanzos) and use the soaking water for your soup stock! It is deliciously flavored and full of antioxidants. Next, saute the onion, garlic, ginger, AND ALL the spices. This will enhance their flavor. Also, about the spices, I didn't have garam masala, so I pretty much improvised the entire spice aspect and it was delicious. I used: 1/2 tsp curry, 1/2 tsp turmeric, 1/2 tsp cayenne, 1 tsp cumin, 1/2 tsp cinnamon. With the liquid, I added 3 cardamom pods (cheaper than ground; bought in bulk at farmer's market; no matter what state it's in, don't skip this - it's unique!) and 2 bay leaves. I simmered mine only 45 minutes, but I let it sit longer to let the flavors meld. Also, sprinkle a little salt at the end if you don't use canned ingredients - you'll end up with a more fresh-tasting final dish! I served this over brown rice with toasted, buttered crusty baguette. Comfort food, Moroccan style!
I made this for my DH last night and he absolutely loved it! Too spicy for me, but I tend to like blander foods. I followed the recipe exactly except I used 2 cans of low sodium beef broth and 2 cups of water instead of 6 cups of water as indicated in the recipe.
Made this recipe exactly as stated... It was fantastic. I will be making this one again. One thing I added was salt. I used 1/2 tsp and it needed a little more, so 3/4 tsp salt would work for me. I looked up recipes for both Ras el Hanut and Garam Masala and found next to no difference what so ever. Also I looked up Moroccan Spices and found they use the same spice as in Indian cooking, hardly any difference at all. All the spices used in this dish are used in both Indian and Moroccan cuisine.
I love Moroccan food and this definitely reminded me of the lentil soup I have had in restaurants. I did not have any beans but I added white sweet potato and it came out great. The only problem I had was using 1/2 tsp of cayenne pepper. I thought that was a too much. I only used 1/8 tsp of cayenne and that was enough to give a bite to the back of my throat and bring tears to my eyes.
Fantastic recipe with great nutritional values. A hit at my church Souperbowls for Caring cooking competition (OK, it didn't win but a double batch sure did disappear quick enough). I didn't change a thing except that I didn't bother to measure the fresh veges so my pot ended up being hearty! I don't think using red lentils added anything and since these are harder to find, any lentil will do.
I threw all ingredients into a crock pot: 1 c brown lentils, 1 chopped onion, 1/2 c chopped carrot, 2 chopped potatoes, 1 can white beans, 14 oz crushed tomatoes, 1 quart chicken stock, 1 cup water, 2 t minced garlic, 1/2 t gr ginger, 2 t. garam masala, 1/2 t cayenne, 1/2 t cumin. Set to low and cooked 12 hrs. House smells like heaven. Didn't add cardomom because I didn't have any, but I sure will next time. Thank you Grace and Mae for expanding my Meatless Monday menu!
I don't know about kids loving it, but I and my partner sure did! This definately had Moroccan flavors. It reminded me of a favorite lentil soup I get at my favorite Moroccan restaurant, slightly different, but very close. I did need to add a bit of salt though, it was slightly bland w/ out it, I added about a teaspoon or so. It was nice and thick and smelled incredible. Thank you.
This came out much better than I thought it would but since I used different spices, I will only rate 4 stars. Changes I made: ras el hannout instead of garam masala. No cardamon seeds. 1.5-2 times the measurements for spices. 2 extra cups water. I didnt know you have to sort of "half mesh" it, so i blended it too fine, but the taste was still great, it is quite rich though, so I think its more a main than just soup :)
It was my turn to cook for the weekly "Lost" night. My one friend is a vegetarian and the other loves healthy stuff. I pulled this from the site the other day, found all the necessary items quite easily at my grocery store, popped them in a croc pot in the morning before work and by the time I got home the soup was ready. I pureed some of it in my blender as the receipie states and this makes the soup extra creamy. My friends thought it was fantastic, the spices in this really add to the taste, and it's easy to make. It's a fantastic soup -especially for the winter as its pretty hearty reminding me of pumpkin or squash soup.
I loved this. My husband wasn't crazy about it, but I knew it was a stretch for him with this combination of flavors before I made it. I made the recipe as is, except I doubled the carrots, celery, and cayenne pepper. Next time I might add even more carrots and celery.
Regardless of whether or not this is "authentic Moroccan", it is still a good soup. The spices make it very interesting - I've never had a soup quite like it. Also, with 16 grams each of fibre and protein, it is one of the healthier soups I've made. It freezes very well, too. I'll make this again.
This was a really nice tasting soup - especially since I'm not the biggest lentil soup fan. Very nice flavor although a touch on the bland side. I made "harissa sauce" - a hot Moroccan condiment - from another site and added a bit to the soup. The soup went from good to great! I did not blend the soup at all since the lentils were already thickening the soup. And I think 1 to 1-1/2 hours is way too long to cook the soup. I had mine done in less than 30 minutes.
I made this soup in the crockpot, which may have taken away some of the tasty olive oil sautee flavor that you get with the onion and garlic usually. I will make on the stove if I decide to make it again. In any case, I just cannot understand how anyone thought this was bland!! It was extremely spiced, maybe too much, and believe me, I LOVE heavy spices and flavors. It would have been inedible with double the spices. I think the thing that threw me off was the cardamom. Next time I will leave this out. I also made the mango cardamom bread pudding for dessert with this and I can see how the spice tastes immensely better in baked goods and sweets. I added a teaspoon of curry powder (the cardamom was oddly sweet and I wanted the soup to be a little more savory), used a diced summer squash instead of celery, used chicken broth instead of water, and only used one can of red beans. Three stars because the spicing wasn't as tasty as I thought and slightly overpowering. I know lots of people love cardamom in this, but here's my advice if you aren't familiar with cardamom: Smell the spice, and if you don't love it, don't use it. I should have listened to my instincts when I smelled it and was a little put off.
Yum,yum,,,only changes was a little less paprika and added some chopped fresh spincach I had to use up. A keeper!
We have made this many times. It freezes well and also is good as leftovers from the fridge. We usually eat it with a flatbread. I always substitute chicken broth for the water -- it lends a richer flavor.
great tasting soup. I love my meat so next time i'll add some sausage to it.
This soup is the BEST! We love it. Rich, spicy, tasty and hearty. I make it often in large batches and freeze it in pre-portioned zip locked bags, but it really is simple enough to whip up if its just about dinner time and you've not given dinner any thought. Excellent.
I just made this soup and it turned out great! Even my dad, who prefers traditional Indian food, enjoyed it. I made some alterations to the recipe based on what I had in stock. I used red kidney beans instead of the cannellini beans. I doubled the amount of ginger and garlic. Used red pepper instead of cayenne. And I didn't have much garam masala left so I added some Chaaat masala (this is also a blend of indian spices & it gives a little bit of a sweet and sour taste). Finally I increased the amount of celery and carrots and added some zucchini! This had more of an Indian flavor but I look forward to making it with the traditional Moroccon spices next time!
Excellent family fair -- the 10 year old and the two year old both devoured this soup. We did not find it bland, but I did buy my spices today (cheaper and fresher to buy the amont I need from the spice store).
Excellent! I didn't have the white beans on hand, so I used kidney beans and it was very good.
I added more of the spices and chicken bouillion--used hand blender--then added chicken broth and 1 T. of powdered peanut butter! Salt and pepper. Good!
Excellent taste and easy to make. I had to do some substitutions because I did not have all the spices. I used 5 cardomam pods, 1 tsp curry, 1/2 tsp tumeric, some fresh corriander, 1 tsp ginger paste, dash salt, vegetable cube (which may not really have been needed.),2 cloves of fresh garlic, 1/2 teaspoon of cayenne pepper. I served this with rice and fresh pita bread heated under the broiler.
I really liked this a lot, but I don't think it's 5 stars yet
soooooo good it almost made me blush.
This is very delicious, but tasted more like chili than soup. I agree with many of the commenters that this is more of an Indian recipe than a Moroccan one. Still, very very tasty!
This is truly an exceptional soup. Very tasty. Unfortunately, I did not have all the canned beans when I wanted to make this, so I boiled 5 kind beans and used that with the lentils. This is definitely a keeper.
i woke up sick today and made this soup. i feel so much better, it is so hearty, spicy, healthy, and delicious! i doubled spices, subbed half the water for veg stock, and didn't need to puree. will definitely make this again.
I've made this twice now, and it never fails to cure my craving for lentils. The first time I made it, I didn't puree any of it, and this time, I pureed nearly all of it. Really, it tastes the same either way. Aside from pointing out that this isn't truly a Moroccan dish, as others have pointed out, (I don't think it's rude, I think it's more of using correct terminology) it's pretty good. It is bland in it's entrance, but a little sea salt right before serving helps a little with that, and also brings out some of the other flavors. I also only used 1/4 of the cayenne, since the heat overtook a lot of the other flavors. Next time I will use chicken broth instead of water. Maybe that will make it a 5!
So tasty and flavorful. The only thing I changed was adding a teaspoon of salt. Everything else I followed exactly and it came out delisciously!
Very versatile because I used green lentils instead of red and left out some of the spices and it was still great.
Very Good... double recipe to freeze for later date. I sometimes add chicken...we are not vegetarians and I often like a little more of a heartier meal.
This is possibly the best lentil soup I have ever tasted!! I made some changes as I did not have all the ingredients. I used nutmeg and cinnamon instead of the cardomom, and curry powder instead of garam masala. I also used a package of onion soup mix. This was so tasty and full of flavour!!!
I made this in the slow cooker and had to make a few subs based on preference and what I had on hand - beef broth instead of water, pinto beans instead of cannellini, green & red bell peppers instead of carrots & celery (the beans & peppers may sound weird, but it tasted great!). I doubled the spices except the cardamom and cayenne. I sauted the veggies and added everything to the slow cooker except the tomatoes and set to low for about 6 hours. I added the tomatoes and set to high for 1 hour, half with the top on, half with top off. Excellent!
This is a wonderful soup! There is no way I can pass a vegetarian dish over on my carnivore boys, so I had to add 2 cups roasted chicken meat. I love the flavor combinations of the vegetables and spices. I will definitely make this again. Thank you!
I found it too heavy on the beans & not that great on taste. I may be alone but I find putting Cardamon in a recipe is like putting in a few drops of perfume - it doesn't make my taste buds water.
I was hesitant to add the garam masala after reading some reviews. I held it back until the last so I could taste it without. Then I added it and I thought it was great. My dh liked it too. and the cayenne added just enough heat. I'll make this again.
A little too spicy for my taste but I think lessening the cayane pepper and the garam masala it should be alittle less spicy. Also we added some garlic salt to the end soup, and it added a little extra needed flavor.
This is SO good...I made some changes, but everyone loves it. I used 1 large onion instead of 2, used 4 cloves of garlic, double the carrots, chicken broth instead of water, kidney beans and white kidney beans instead of cannellini beans and pretty much double or tripled the cumin. I also omitted the garam masala because I couldnt find it, still delicious!
it was wonderful
This is one of my all time favorite soups. I do use stoc instead of water, though.
This recipe was EXCELLENT! I have many international friends who cook great food but don't measure and or aren't sure of spice names in English - this recipe solves that! My husband loves it and so do I! I did add salt per another reviewers suggestion (good idea) and ground ginger (not fresh) worked fine also. Could not find cannellini beans (was in a rush at the store) so I used canned navy beans - tasted great! Also, preferred a smooth texture so pureed the whole batch. THANK YOU Grace & Mae! Will make again and again - very tasty with fresh bread or pita and a salad.
Excellent! Meaty spicy taste. Like others added 1 tsp salt. Definitely would make again. Highly recommended!
I agree with many of the reviews, I found it rather bland. If you want this to be truly vegetarian, do not use the chicken broth, but vegetable broth, I did this and added 2 more cups of water since I did not want a stew, but a nice soup. I doubled the carrots and celery & I only blended 1/4 of the recipe, since I would rather have the nice pieces of carrot and celery! I did not use as much cayenne since I think this is a rather harsh spice, but I added abit more cumin & a special mixture of Moroccan and Indian spices I found at the open market in Den Haag, Netherlands... and FRESH chopped coriander just before serving. The leftovers I found better...a tasty soup for the chilly autumn and winter nights! I will make it again...very nutritious!
I have to agree with some of the other reviewers on the whole Indian vs. Moroccan thing. I personally found it to lean more towards Indian flavours with the garam masala but it was a throughly enjoyable dish and it has been - per my family - put on the favorites list. I did modify a bit. I added a very small pinch of saffron, only used 1 tsp of fresh ground cardamom, used a mix of fresh and canned tomatoes, and put 1 small potato (cut in a fine dice) in about 20 min before it was done. I did not puree any of the soup as it was thick enough for my tastes. All in all a fantastic meal... Thanks for sharing!
This was my first attempt at indian food (from what other reviewers are saying, it's not really Moroccan) and it was fantastic. My husband and I finished the whole pot in 2 meals. I only altered 2 things, I added some homemade chicken stock (about 1 1/2 cups), if I hadn't I think it would have been too thick to be a "soup"....and I used a can of stewed tomatoes instead of diced. When I seperated the soup to blend, I made sure to include all the big tomatoe chunks, so that they were completely pureed. My husband said he couldn't wait to eat it again the second night...and it was even better than the first night.
I improvised with yellow split peas instead of lentils, and I added cauliflower. This soup is fantastic with a dollop of yogurt stirred in and fried pappads crumbled into each bowl. Mmmmmmmm....
We loved this soup. I didn't have all the spices so I used a curry spice which contained most of what was called for. Also I added a cup of shredded chicken breast and used 2 cans of pinto beans (what was in the pantry). I am not a fan of putting soup in the blender, but it was worth it. I also added salt as suggested and it really made a difference. Served with homemade bread. Great!
I don't care what this soup is named...it was SOOO GOOD! Instead of trying to "fix" this recipe to make it traditional Moroccan (as other commenters have done) why don't they just post their own moroccan soup recipe?!
Great soup! I don't use canned beans (I cook up raw ones before hand) so definitely had to add the suggested salt. Other then that this soup is pretty much perfect for a healthy, filling and tasty meal!
Good healthy soup! I added fresh squeezed lemon to each serving, which gave it the perfect balance.
Recipe was great. I just tweaked by using vegetable broth to keep vegetarian and added two cans of fire roasted tomatoes instead of one diced tomatoes. Will make this recipe all winter.
This is my all time favourite soup to make.My guests LOVE it because it tastes so hearty and creamy, even though there is no dairy added. It's super healthy,yet you feel like you are eating a super fattening soup - I LOVE IT!!!!!!! The taste and flavour of the spices are incredible and it tastes even better the next day. I will make this soup over and over and over again - my absolute favourite! PLUS - its super easy to make!
****Excellent! I really liked the consistency with only half of it pureed in blender and then mixed with the other non-pureed half. I also used brown lentils and just added a handful of red ones.
This had a unique flavor that is good for some variety. It was too spicy for me, but my husband loved it.
Delicious!!
I love this soup, though I don't like pureeing half of it.. I prefer it all "whole" instead. Also I prefer the texture of using green lentils better than red ones. I've made this soup 4 times and tried both half pureed and not, and with just red lentils, just green ones and a combination of both. My boyfriend however, thinks the soup is a bit too bland, that's why I give it 4 stars instead of 5.
Wish you could give 1/2 stars... this is a 4 1/2 stars recipe. Very good. I love a recipe that make me feel like I'm blowing my diet. This is a very hearty soup/stew. Would be 5 stars with chix/veggie broth instead of water. However, it would add a ton of salt. As this 'rested', it was better and better. A good, cheap, winter staple. p.s. the second day, i served it with rice... yum.
This was easy and tastes great! I used a can of Rotel plus the cayanne and the heat was perfect! It makes a very large pot of soup though so you may want to cut it in half if you are just feeding yourself.
one of the best vegetarian soups, easily a main meal. Very aromatic and just the right spice and heat. Used 4 cups chix broth/2 cups water and was generous with the spices based on reviews. Turned out great and will make again and again. Thanks for sharing this great recipe.
Moroccan or not, this soup was great! I had some peas (half cup) and potatoes three small) I wanted to use and through them in. I like my soups salty and spicy so I added a bit more of all the spices and a dash (or two) of salt, a few pieces of bread and butter and what a dinner! Thanks :)
We really enjoyed it! It's hearty, full of flavor and has just the right spices to make this aromatic soup a delight morning, noon or night!
Nice and spicy lentil soup here loaded with vegetables! Moroccan or not Moroccan - who cares. It tastes great! I did use chicken broth instead of water as others have suggested.
I made this today and just cut the spice down a bit, my husband can't eat spicy foods and it is excellent. We both enjoyed it so much. Plus good for my Ornish reversal diet, I used Pam no olive oil.
I have tasted this soup but have not yet made it. I had it at a 5 Star hotel in Eastern Canada; asked the chef what spices were in the soup and he very graciously gave me the recipe. In comparing to others online, I discovered it is exactly this recipe! Looking forward to making this.
Relatively easy and extremely healthy! Tastes very good.
Found this to be very delicious and healthy too. I substiuted chicken broth for half of the water. Used about a teaspoon of Harrisa spice to further up the complexity of the flavor. I also added a 10 oz package of frozen sweet potatoes which added the element of a new texture and a new color.
The recipe was easy to make and came out good. It was a bit flowery for my taste.
Needs acid - lemon juice or more tomato, needs salt!!
Delicious! The only thing that I would recommend adding is a little bit of seasoning salt. That made it a little more flavourful, in my opinion. This is from someone who generally finds many foods really salty. Otherwise you can leave it as is and it is delicious.
Wow. This recipe is amazing. I followed the recipe almost exactly as called for. I used one yellow and one red onion. I was a little heavy with the spices just because I like spices. And perhaps importantly, I used 4cups veggie stock + 2 cups water, not 6 cups water. Absolutely outstanding. I'll be making this again.
I made this last night and it was delicious. I did change some things, like adding kidney beans instead of garbonzos, curry powder instead of garam masala, and adding part water and part chicken broth. It was very easy, and everyone absolutely loved it!! thanks for the recipe, I will make it again!!
This was amazingly good. Will definately make again and again
i followed serena's advice about the spicing, and it came out quite well. i did not end up adding the cayenne because it seemed as if the black pepper added a nice underlying heat, and i figure that diners who want more heat can add pepper sauce to taste. it does make a generous 12-cup pot, so be prepared to either feed a small army or freeze a lot!
Outstanding! Very complex flavors. Kicked it up a notch with a little more cayenne pepper. Easy to make. The puree process gives it a great texture. Would definitely recommend this to friends.
We liked this soup. I did change the spices to the Moroccan mix suggested in the reviews but I suspect it would be equally delicious with the garam masala. I also used dried beans instead of canned as I prefer them. I also added a lot more veggies and garlic as we like very thick soups. Excellent all around.
This is delicious. I left out the garam masala and it still turned out FANTASTIC. Perfect for vegans, too. The only thing that kindo f happened to mine is that a lot of the liquids evaporated out. It became more of a stew than a soup; but still delicious. I recommend this to anyone. Lots of fiber and protein!
I had really high hopes for this recipe. I didn't make it past 3 bites before I reached for my spice rack. Something in the spices was off. I tried more garam masala in one bowl, some cinnamon in another bowl, and some allspice in a third bowl. Still the flavor was off. I like the legume and veggie base of this soup, and the texture was great, but I will have to play with the spices to find something that suits me. Thanks for giving me a good place to start.
Really yummy, a definate keeper. I upped the cayanne a little, I like things spicy! I also doubled the amount of lentils, which caused me to have to add some water also. It seemed more like a veggie soup with lentils, I wanted more of a lentil soup with veggies. I didn't puree it per some other members advice, and it turned out great! My honey loved it, and my sis even said it was really good. My culinary skills pale in comparrison to hers, so that compliment meant a lot, coming from her! I'll make this again and again! Thanks for the great recipe :-)
Since I like a ton of flavor, I added powdered vegetable broth to the water, and extra garlic. The result was a rich, spicy, flavorful soup, and the cardamom in it is wonderful. Make sure you add enough salt to bring out the flavor. This recipe takes on a whole new level of greatness (in my opinion) when you stir in a dollup of plain yogurt to your bowl. It is easy to eat healthy when you're able to find recipes like this!
this was nice and easy. its still basically a bean/lentil soup, but the flavor was a nice change for me. i served it with pomegranite/spinach salad with balsamic viniagrette (both from this site), and i think it would be nice served with cornbread also.
If you are looking for a great indian-style soup this is it. I had all the ingredients already so I knew it would suit my taste. A plus!
Great. My husband wants to have grid again. Also 4 kids I served it to ate it up. I left out the tomatoes bc I didn't have any. I subbed the recommended moroccan seasoning blend rather than garam masala.
This was good. My husband really enjoyed it(he loves spice)! I feel like it had more of an Indian taste than Moroccan though probably because of the garam masala(traditionally an Indian spice). The Moroccan recipes I have don't have that spice in them, and do have cinnamon. I will experiment with this some more. Thanks for a good beginning. I like that this soup does not include any boullion or broth. I am trying avoid using those too much in my soups.
This was very good. The only change I made was to use 4 cups chicken broth instead of water. Also had to add a little salt.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections