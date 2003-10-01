Camp Soup

Rating: 3.67 stars
9 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1

I make this soup nearly every time my family goes camping. It can also be made on the stove at home. Any vegetables can be added or subtracted according to your family's tastes.

By Gina Babcock

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place ground beef in a large, deep skillet. Cook over medium-high heat until evenly brown. Drain, crumble, and set aside.

  • Put all the ingredients in a large soup pot. Do not drain the liquid from the vegetables. Cook until the cabbage is tender. Makes about 2 gallons of soup.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
116 calories; protein 6.3g; carbohydrates 14.3g; fat 4.3g; cholesterol 14.2mg; sodium 433.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (8)

DEXTER
Rating: 4 stars
01/10/2003
It's very good with V 8 instead of the Tomato juice and an added onion instead of the onion powder. Read More
Helpful
(15)
Reviews:
MAMMAFOX
Rating: 4 stars
08/29/2002
This is alot of soup but it was very tasty! Read More
Helpful
(11)
Pam
Rating: 5 stars
11/18/2010
I have been making this soup for years. It is one of my favorites. You can add or omit any vegetable you want. I usually use onion celery green pepper can mushrooms frozen corn carrots & potatoes. I have also added broccoli and cauliflower. Read More
Helpful
(11)
Wes
Rating: 4 stars
04/02/2021
Quick and easy meal for camping. my 5 and 6 year old kids loved it Read More
jlstitches
Rating: 4 stars
11/14/2018
I used frozen corn carrots and Grean Beans omitted the peas and fresh potatoes cut small enough to cook quicker. It does make a lot but it freezes well. I will be trying stew meat next time. Read More
Deborah Cash Erzen
Rating: 4 stars
06/04/2016
My son made this tonight and will make this for his scout troop on their next Campout. So easy and all my kids liked it! We left out the asparagus and peas but followed the recipe otherwise. The only thing he wants to change is add a little more beef and add some water to make it more soupy and less cabbage (it was hard to judge the size of head to use). We browned the meat right in the soup pot and just put everything on top. Was fully cooked in about 30-40 minutes on the stove. Read More
