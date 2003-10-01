1 of 8

Rating: 4 stars It's very good with V 8 instead of the Tomato juice and an added onion instead of the onion powder. Helpful (15)

Rating: 4 stars This is alot of soup but it was very tasty! Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars I have been making this soup for years. It is one of my favorites. You can add or omit any vegetable you want. I usually use onion celery green pepper can mushrooms frozen corn carrots & potatoes. I have also added broccoli and cauliflower. Helpful (11)

Rating: 4 stars Quick and easy meal for camping. my 5 and 6 year old kids loved it

Rating: 4 stars I used frozen corn carrots and Grean Beans omitted the peas and fresh potatoes cut small enough to cook quicker. It does make a lot but it freezes well. I will be trying stew meat next time.