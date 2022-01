I have been making this soup for years. It is one of my favorites. You can add or omit any vegetable you want. I usually use onion celery green pepper can mushrooms frozen corn carrots & potatoes. I have also added broccoli and cauliflower.

Rating: 4 stars

My son made this tonight and will make this for his scout troop on their next Campout. So easy and all my kids liked it! We left out the asparagus and peas but followed the recipe otherwise. The only thing he wants to change is add a little more beef and add some water to make it more soupy and less cabbage (it was hard to judge the size of head to use). We browned the meat right in the soup pot and just put everything on top. Was fully cooked in about 30-40 minutes on the stove.