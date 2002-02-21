Cheese Soup I

4.2
18 Ratings
  • 5 7
  • 4 8
  • 3 3
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

I cannot make this delicious soup often enough for my daughter! It's creamy smooth with chunks of veggies.

Recipe by Shirley M

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
4 -6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large pot boil the chopped celery, chopped onion, potatoes, mixed vegetables, bouillon cubes and water until all the vegetables are tender.

    Advertisement

  • Add the Velveeta® milk and butter or margarine. Heat until hot and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
424 calories; protein 27g; carbohydrates 42.6g; fat 17g; cholesterol 48.4mg; sodium 2527.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/21/2022