Cheese Soup I

I made a couple of changes and let me explain why. The frozen veggie mix would work fast and fine I am sure but my opinion is that if you are going to take the time to chop fresh celery, potatoes, and onion then why not just use fresh broccoli, cauliflower, and carrots too? Again, it depends on what kind of time crunch you are in ( I would use frozen if in a hurry too) but as a rule of thumb, fresh is always better than frozen. Velveeta is very salty so if using the bouillon and water, I would recommend cutting back on the bouillon cubes. I chose to use 2 1/2 cups of low sodium chicken broth in place of the bouillon and it was still a little too salty so I cannot even imagine four cubes. With all of that said, I do think the soup could use some herbs. I ended up adding a little bit of dill and parsley. All in all this is a great soup, easy to make, and I will make again. Thanks for sharing!