Cheese Soup I
I cannot make this delicious soup often enough for my daughter! It's creamy smooth with chunks of veggies.
This was very good, and very easy to make. I love soup, and this one was just perfect.
Delicious! I added some fresh thyme and zucchinni; sauted the vegetables in fresh garlic and evoo. Warm and comforting especially when it was all I had in the house. Thanks.
Fast, easy, delicious-two thumbs up-Jan in NC
This is one of my family favorites. I had lost my recipe and was delighted to find it here in allrecipes.com. I do not add the frozen mixed vegetables. Instead, I just used carrots. Everything else was the same. Thank you Shirley for contributing this wonderful soup.
This was so delicious and filling. I served it on a cold snowy day.. I did alter it to my taste. I added one cup of beer (lager) and 1.5 cups of chicken broth instead of the water. Then I added frozen cubed hashbrowns instead of the potatoes. I added them after I added the cheese. I also chopped up some green onions as well as a regular onion because I love onions.. Served it up with some beer bread...Yummy!
This was an old family favorite and I had lost the recipe. Now I can make it for my family. Thanks. I also add a bag of real bacon bits to it. Instead of using celery, I add just a bit of celery salt.
I made a couple of changes and let me explain why. The frozen veggie mix would work fast and fine I am sure but my opinion is that if you are going to take the time to chop fresh celery, potatoes, and onion then why not just use fresh broccoli, cauliflower, and carrots too? Again, it depends on what kind of time crunch you are in ( I would use frozen if in a hurry too) but as a rule of thumb, fresh is always better than frozen. Velveeta is very salty so if using the bouillon and water, I would recommend cutting back on the bouillon cubes. I chose to use 2 1/2 cups of low sodium chicken broth in place of the bouillon and it was still a little too salty so I cannot even imagine four cubes. With all of that said, I do think the soup could use some herbs. I ended up adding a little bit of dill and parsley. All in all this is a great soup, easy to make, and I will make again. Thanks for sharing!
This is a great, easy recipe! It freezes very well, too. Highly recommended.
Ive made this soup a few times with several variations such as adding some leftover Bruschetta chicken or mashed potatoes to thicken it a bit. Its always a hit at our house!
Very good and very easy. Only thing I added were a few fresh muchrooms. Will make again for sure!
This wasn't bad, but it was kind of like eating a cup of melted cheese with chunks of veggies. I expected something a little richer. My kids turned up their noses, which was a big bummer. Thanks for the recipe though, it wasn't a waste of my time although I doubt we'll make it again.
Wow! This was just super! I was concerned that there may be too many veggies in it, but it was perfect! I added about 6 strips of cooked crisp bacon to it... and also, I didnt' cube the Velveeta. I just put it in there whole and stirred it a lot. Definitely a keeper!
What a decicious and simple recipe. It's a keeper in our house!
Really good! My kids liked it.
