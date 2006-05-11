Kitchen Sink Soup

1 of 23

Rating: 5 stars I love soups like this. I make a modified version of this by using water and adding 4-6 boulion cubes (half salted w/sea salt half un). I let the soup cook its own stock. Also some tips: use a giant pot and cook this for two hours to make a thick hearty stew. Add some seasoning salt to flavor acordingly. Finally I make bisquick dumplings and cook them on top. It is an all evening affair - good for winter nights and a nice movie. you will have leftovers for a week. Helpful (15)

Rating: 5 stars This was great! I added a whole stick of butter and some extra parsley. Rather than dumping everything together, I started the pot with a little bit of broth, added the onions, and let that cook while I was chopping up other veggies. I went from fresh raw veggies to soft canned ones, adding to the pot as I chopped and increasing the amount of broth (just enough to cover everything and kept it boiling). So by the time I had added everything to the pot, the soup was practically done. I let it all cook for 10 mins to let the flavors combine. Wonderful. Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars I liked this and it's so versatile that you can use what ever veggies take your fancy. I made as is and will make again with a couple of changes. I will cook the potatoes first then when they are half done I will add the rest of the veggies for 10mins so they don't go too mushy. I would leave out the wax beans use red bell pepper instead of green and add more chickpeas and cauliflower. This is a delicious healthy soup and will join my rotation:) Helpful (6)

Rating: 4 stars This is a hearty soup the 2nd time I made it I hadded 1/3 cup barley 1/3 head of cabbage & changed chicken broth with beef broth. It was very tasty as well Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars Loved it! I threw in everything I had in the fringe and the cupboard. I seasoned as directed and added a little cilantro and about a tsp. fresh ginger ('cause I had them) it was hearty and delicious. Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent starter soup - almost anything from the fridge or garden can be added! Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars Wow this was so good! I cut the recipe in half and used two chicken bouillen cubes in 5 cups of water 1 red potato 1 cup mushrooms 1 cup fresh spinach 1/2 cup onion 1 cup fresh cilantro leaves 1 cup green beans 1 cup broccoli and 1 teaspoon garlic powder. I also added two slices of cooked bacon and a cooked chicken breast. I served this with basil buttered french bread and it was delicious thank you! Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars Perfect cold weather soup and a great way to use up veggies you have laying around. I use a different variety each time and have never been disappointed with the results. Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent and simple. Kids helped with prep. Used alot of ingredients up... Didn't have / use broccoli cauliflower wax beans parsnip navy beans. Did have extra 3 potatoes 2 banana peppers yellow bell pepper instead of green 2 cups of dried shittake mushrooms 2 cups frozen chickpeas 2 cups of frozen green peas 1 lb. fresh green beans. Used homemade chicken stock. Very delicious! Salt and pepper to taste. Very good with biscuits. Helpful (3)