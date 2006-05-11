Kitchen Sink Soup

Rating: 4.48 stars
23 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 15
  • 4 star values: 6
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

This soup is usually made up of leftover vegetables in the fridge or you can cut up fresh vegetables. The amount of vegetables you put in depends on how thick you want your soup. We like lots of veggies. This soup can be pureed and served with croutons on top. Great for a cold night supper. You can really let your imagination get carried away with this soup. I don't make it the same every time. It depends on what is in my fridge that is left over. Meat or chicken can be added. Enjoy

By Judy

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large stockpot, combine all the ingredients and cook over medium heat partially covered for about 30 minutes or until all the vegetables are tender. Serve hot with buttered biscuits.

Per Serving:
160 calories; protein 10.3g; carbohydrates 26.3g; fat 1.9g; sodium 1008.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (23)

KKB18
Rating: 5 stars
11/05/2006
I love soups like this. I make a modified version of this by using water and adding 4-6 boulion cubes (half salted w/sea salt half un). I let the soup cook its own stock. Also some tips: use a giant pot and cook this for two hours to make a thick hearty stew. Add some seasoning salt to flavor acordingly. Finally I make bisquick dumplings and cook them on top. It is an all evening affair - good for winter nights and a nice movie. you will have leftovers for a week. Read More
(15)

iashton
Rating: 1 stars
04/22/2009
I did not care for this recipe. Read More
(3)
Heidirs
Rating: 5 stars
12/02/2012
This was great! I added a whole stick of butter and some extra parsley. Rather than dumping everything together, I started the pot with a little bit of broth, added the onions, and let that cook while I was chopping up other veggies. I went from fresh raw veggies to soft canned ones, adding to the pot as I chopped and increasing the amount of broth (just enough to cover everything and kept it boiling). So by the time I had added everything to the pot, the soup was practically done. I let it all cook for 10 mins to let the flavors combine. Wonderful. Read More
Helpful
(10)
Emma McFarland
Rating: 5 stars
03/15/2008
I liked this and it's so versatile that you can use what ever veggies take your fancy. I made as is and will make again with a couple of changes. I will cook the potatoes first then when they are half done I will add the rest of the veggies for 10mins so they don't go too mushy. I would leave out the wax beans use red bell pepper instead of green and add more chickpeas and cauliflower. This is a delicious healthy soup and will join my rotation:) Read More
Helpful
(6)
oneoledawg
Rating: 4 stars
02/05/2007
This is a hearty soup the 2nd time I made it I hadded 1/3 cup barley 1/3 head of cabbage & changed chicken broth with beef broth. It was very tasty as well Read More
Helpful
(6)
Kellie Hodawanus
Rating: 5 stars
04/19/2010
Loved it! I threw in everything I had in the fringe and the cupboard. I seasoned as directed and added a little cilantro and about a tsp. fresh ginger ('cause I had them) it was hearty and delicious. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Saxton Family
Rating: 5 stars
02/26/2009
Excellent starter soup - almost anything from the fridge or garden can be added! Read More
Helpful
(4)
kellieann
Rating: 5 stars
12/10/2011
Wow this was so good! I cut the recipe in half and used two chicken bouillen cubes in 5 cups of water 1 red potato 1 cup mushrooms 1 cup fresh spinach 1/2 cup onion 1 cup fresh cilantro leaves 1 cup green beans 1 cup broccoli and 1 teaspoon garlic powder. I also added two slices of cooked bacon and a cooked chicken breast. I served this with basil buttered french bread and it was delicious thank you! Read More
Helpful
(3)
Angie
Rating: 5 stars
03/21/2007
Perfect cold weather soup and a great way to use up veggies you have laying around. I use a different variety each time and have never been disappointed with the results. Read More
Helpful
(3)
DarlingSweetheart
Rating: 5 stars
07/13/2010
Excellent and simple. Kids helped with prep. Used alot of ingredients up... Didn't have / use broccoli cauliflower wax beans parsnip navy beans. Did have extra 3 potatoes 2 banana peppers yellow bell pepper instead of green 2 cups of dried shittake mushrooms 2 cups frozen chickpeas 2 cups of frozen green peas 1 lb. fresh green beans. Used homemade chicken stock. Very delicious! Salt and pepper to taste. Very good with biscuits. Read More
Helpful
(3)
