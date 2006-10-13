Corn Chowder I

I really liked this, my husband, not so much. I made a few small changes. I did half milk and half chicken stock, I used turkey bacon, I did one of the cans of corn as regular instead of creamed and instead of mashing half the potatoes, I just did a really rough mash with a hand masher. My husband doesn't love bacon, so I kept it out and just added it back in when I served mine. I didn't use any cheese. I also wasn't sure that it was thick enough, so I mixed a few teaspoons of flour in with some soup and mixed it in my little mixer. In retrospect, I probably didn't need to do that, but I do like my chowder to be thick. I might up the potatoes a little next time, too. I would definitely pass this recipe along to friends. I made half a batch and we had two big bowls and there are probably 4 more big bowls of leftovers. I'm pretty excited to have the leftovers tomorrow.