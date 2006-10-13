Corn Chowder I

Warm and soothing corn chowder with the salty bite of crisp bacon. This warms up well in the microwave and even tastes better a day old. I also freeze it in small batches. This makes a big pot of chowder but, it can easily be cut in half.
Rich, flavorful, totally delicious! The only changes I made was that I halved the recipe (it still made a HUGE potful of chowder) and I took other reviewers' suggestions of adding a can of regular corn and some chicken broth in lieu of half the milk that was called for. I also cut up my potatoes into small pieces and sauteed them with the onions so that I didn't have to spend time boiling them. Great recipe!
I enjoyed this recipe but needed to make a few changes. I made it twice; using the original recipe and then with some adjustments. The first and most important change is to under-cook the potatoes: and I mean only cook 50% through. Making the potato cubes smallish helps (if not over-cooked). Secondly adding a can of corn niblets makes for a better end product. Lastly; I'd go for 1 & 1/4lb of bacon. This makes quite a big pot of soup and 1lb bacon dosen't quite make it, but adding some fatback or slab bacon wo0uld also help.
I gave this recipe a four star rating because of it's room for variability. I did make a few changes. I did not use bacon, (my husband is not a huge fan) and substituted with chicken as reccomended by others. I used half & half, chicken broth, and milk to make up the 8 cups of liquid. I did find that it was somewhat bland for my taste, therefore I also added shredded carrots, extra frozen corn, garlic, green pepper, cayenne pepper, rosemary and thyme. It's a great base recipe for chowder and makes alot. My husband loved it and I was able to freeze some. Thank you for sharing
First of all, when you look at the ratings of a recipe, make sure that the person followed the recipe given and didn't add or take away from it. Adding ingredients such as extra veggies can actually thin out the spices and add more water which is going to make it more bland. I followed the recipe exactly and my husband and I absolutely LOVED it. It was delicous!!!
Delicious! The only changes I made were that I cut way down on the amount of onion (my kids' preference) and I substituted 1 can of creamed corn for regular canned corn. I think adding frozen or leftover corn cut off the cob would be even better next time! Also, I chopped the bacon while it was still uncooked. It's very easy to slice across all the pieces at once, and then you don't have to crumble after it's cooked.
I thought this corn chowder was excellent. I added salt but this is just the way I like my food - also, I added masa flour to thicken it just a bit as it was a little runny. I would make this again in a second. Fortunately, I won't have to soon since I have some in the freezer and fridge!! Leftovers - yumm!
This recipe was good as is and great with changes. I added garlic, cayenne, onion powder, garlic salt, chicken broth and regular canned corn. At the last minute I had guests so I had to double it. I didn't have more potatoes so I used flakes instead of mashing half.
Mmmm... this was delicious! Though I'm sure it would be equally good if I had followed the recipe exactly, I made a few changes: used a half pound of bacon, about 7 cups of milk, 2 cubes of chicken buillon, 2 cans of cream corn and 2 cans of regular nibblets, and since I had no potatoes, I stirred in a package of Betty Crocker sour cream and chive instant potatoes. Then I stirred a little over a cup of cheddar cheese into the chowder. It was excellent -- very thick and filling!
Awesome chowder! Best recipe I have tried. Used 3 cans of creamed corn and 1 can of regular corn and used 1/2 & 1/2 instead of milk. And a little butter and a little minced garlic. My husband thought I had purchased the chowder at a local deli, after convincing him that I actually made it myself. Very yummy! Thanks!
This was a great recipe. I cut it in half and made 5 servings. Really easy and lasted a couple of days, tasted as great later if not better!!! thanks..michelle h
I made this for Christmas Eve dinner - everyone loved it! I used ham instead of bacon, cooked the potatoes in the microwave to save time (in a casserole with water), used 2 cans whole kernal corn and 1 cream style, substituted half/half for half of the milk and as someone else suggested I added cayenne pepper - I fully believe that the cayenne is what made this the best! It added soo much flavor without being too spicy. I also did not mash part of the potatoes but instead used instant potatoes to thicken. This is a trick I've used for a long time with my regular potato soup recipe. This is a winner!
I'm only rating it a three because it wasn't my cup of tea. Unfortunately. Sorry I couldn't give it a better review.... :o(
I scaled this recipe to serve 12, and it was GONE by the end of the night!! I subsituted half the milk with heavy cream, added a pound more bacon, upped the spices by 1/2, and used an aditional can of creamed along with a random can of whole kernel corn (drained).... This was the best corn chowdah that myself, and my friends and family had ever had. I thank you for putting up this recipe... It's wicked good over Honey Cornbread as well!
Mercedes C
Rating: 5 stars
07/12/2011
I make this all the time. It's one of my specialties. I just add some green onions to it for some color.
This is an excellent soup. It makes a ton of soup. For the 8 cups of milk I used 1 qt of fat-free 1/2 & 1/2, 1 can of chicken broth and the rest 1% milk. I also used 2 cans of creamed corn and 1 whole niblets, drained. Great for a cold winter night!
the finished product was very good but i made some changes. i put in a couple stalks of diced celery and along with the creamed corn i used regular canned corn. i did not mash any of the potatoes as it was going to be plenty thick enough.
This was good the family loved it and I will make it again. I used fresh corn (3 ears) and cooked them with the onions, then added one can of the creamed corn. I also think depending on the quality of your bacon you may need more salt. (I cheaped out on the bacon it was really pricey). I also added a little Tony's at the end...but my family likes it spicy.
Huge hit for my family during Christmas. My husband went back for seconds, and the pot was completely empty! So easy to make, but I did add an extra 2 tablespoons of corn starch for extra thickness. Great!!!
This was excellent! Even my dad who never liked corn chowder enjoyed this recipe. I cooked as is except 2 cans creamed corn & 1 can whole kernel and I only reserved about 2 tbs bacon fat to fry the onions (added 1c of the milk with the flour instead of the extra fat). Definitely remember to stir frequently! I paired this with Meat Pie (Tourtiere) for a perfect cold fall night meal.
Pretty good recipe.... I changed just a few things... drained the onions after cooking in bacon fat reserving two tablespoons, increased flour one tablespoon and used 5 ears of fresh corn, no creamed corn. It made it more about all of the flavours, less fat and it turned out really well - I almost think it could use maybe a little oregano. Hope this helps someone - because it turned out delicious! Thanks!
Excellent recipe. My family loved it! I did however alter it slightly. I added more onion and sauteed it with cut up chicken. I replaced half the milk with chicken stock and followed the remainder of the recipe. It was unbelievably delicious. THANK YOU...this is a keeper!
I made this chowder today and it was really good. The only thing I changed was I used 7 cups milk and 1 cup chicken stock. Other than that the recipe was very easy and delicious. I am going to serve this in homemade bread bowls. UMMMMMMMMMM!!!!
We all loved this recipe. I didn't have creamed corn so I used my immersion blender for part of the soup prior to adding a can of corn. I pretty much got all the chunks of potatoes blended into the soup. I also had shredded cheddar cheese and bacon bits for adding on top.
Delicious! Better than I thought it would be. I halved the recipe and made some changes: didn't really measure the potatoes, used one can of creamed corn and one can of regular corn, doubled the cheese, and used a mixture of 25% light cream and 75% milk. My husband and four-year-old enjoyed it a lot also.
I really liked this, my husband, not so much. I made a few small changes. I did half milk and half chicken stock, I used turkey bacon, I did one of the cans of corn as regular instead of creamed and instead of mashing half the potatoes, I just did a really rough mash with a hand masher. My husband doesn't love bacon, so I kept it out and just added it back in when I served mine. I didn't use any cheese. I also wasn't sure that it was thick enough, so I mixed a few teaspoons of flour in with some soup and mixed it in my little mixer. In retrospect, I probably didn't need to do that, but I do like my chowder to be thick. I might up the potatoes a little next time, too. I would definitely pass this recipe along to friends. I made half a batch and we had two big bowls and there are probably 4 more big bowls of leftovers. I'm pretty excited to have the leftovers tomorrow.
I made this tonight for supper and it was very good. I used regular can corn because I didn't have the cream style, and it was very good. It makes alot so you will have alot of leftovers. This is a keeper!
This recipe is great!! I doubled the bacon and substituted a can of whole kernel corn for one of the creamed corn.
Did not have a ton of flavor. I thought it would have more bacon taste. I used only 2 cans of creamed corn & 3 ears of fresh corn (cut from the cob). I would only use 1 can of creamed corn next time- it was to sweet. It was ok, but I think that I may try a different recipe next time.
The only thing I did differently was to omit the bacon since I'm vegetarian, but it was great- better than the one I had at a restaurant a few weeks ago! My husband added bacon to his and thought it's even better with.
I read the reviews saying that the soup is good but bland. I kept that in mind as I made the soup. This soup as written is definately a chowder. It was creamy and potato-y with corn, but if you are looking for the corn to stand out, very much like the kind you can get in Colonial Williamsburg, I recommend blending the soup, holding the corn until you put the blended soup back into the pot. Add the corn (I put in twice the amount the creamed corn than recommened). I also put in about a cup of frozen corn kernals for the half recipe of soup I made. The creamed corn I had wasn't terribly sweet, so I enhanced it by adding a tablespoon of sugar. That worked wonders in perking it up.
Perfect Halloween dinner and you can make it the day ahead! I changed the 4 cups of milk to 2 cans of chicken broth and a quart of half and half. I also changed the corn to one can of cream of corn and one small package of frozen corn. Excellent soup.
This was very very good for a cold night when we did not want a huge heavy meal. I pretty much followed the directions pretty closely. I put in one can creamed corn and one can whole corn and a 1/2 cup mixture of frozen carrots and corn. The soup never got thick though it was pretty soupy. I added some green onions to garnish. Ill def keep this recipe close by.
I used turkey bacon in an effort to reduce the fat. Cooked it extra extra crispy, but it produced no bacon grease for onion frying (improvised there), and once it was mixed with the soup, the bacon became very chewy. So I would recommend using regular bacon. Also, the soup was runny, so followed other reviewers suggestions and added masa flour, worked great. Wonderful flavor! Will try again.
Wow! This was a big hit in my family! I varied a little bit...I omitted the bacon and used chicken. I used 4 cups half & half, 3 cups skim milk, i cup of chicken boullion, 15-20 drops of habanero sauce {we like a little bit of spice!}, 1/4 cup of cooking sherry and lots of paprika. It was gone in less than 24 hours! My family wants me to double the recipe next time. I think I'll substitute crab meat for the chicken and add 1/2 cup of cooking sherry. Will post the results when I do!
Wow, what a great recipe! My boyfriend requested corn chowder for his birhtday dinner and I haven't really made chowder before. Made a few adjustments, substituted two cups of milke for chicken broth, added three ears of fresh corn, two cans of creamed corn and two cans of corn niblets(What can I say, my man enjoys corn!) a little more potatoes. It is all how you like your chowder but the base recipe is great. I also sauteed freshly shucked clams in butter and added them to the end to make clam/corn chowder!!!
I am not "normally" a soup person, but this is a delicious chowder. Very good for a filling meal!
Very good and easy to make. Like others, substituted chicken for bacon, and sauteed onions in 4T butter. Added a pinch of cayenne pepper. Next time I will add some diced red peppers. Even better second day!
I was searching for a good corn chowder recipe to make for my boyfriend, whose mom made it throughout his childhood. My first attempt was this recipe. Much to my delight, he muttered the words, "Yummm, just like mom used to make!" It was easy to make, VERY tasty, w/ great consistency. Next time I'll substitute a can of kernel corn for the creamed corn. Thank you!! I'll be making this for years to come.
Great easy recipe. We don't eat meat, so I just left out the bacon. Also added some Pampered Chef Dill Mix Seasoning and through some garlic in with the onion. Made half of the recipe, because it makes a lot. Very good though...I reccomend it. :o)
Nice thick chowder with lots of flavoring. I used 1 pound of ham chunks instead of the bacon as I was using bacon in another soup recipe being served the same day. The group I fed this really enjoyed it and we thought it was even better the next day for lunch.
Nice base to start with. ***THESE REVISIONS ARE FOR MAKING HALF A RECIPE*** - half made enough for 5 side servings or about 3-4 meal sized servings. Used double the potatoes, it provides more substance. Also, I used about 3/4 of a 16oz bag of frozen corn - just put it in frozen. The recipe was too bland as is, I added more salt and pepper (to taste) and at the end, melt about half of a block of grated cheddar cheese into the soup. Doesn't warm up so well in the microwave but does great on the stove.
yummy! I made half this recipe just to warm up a chilly winter. The flavor was great & it was simple to make. I used some russets and some red potatoes. I chopped the bacon raw and fryed it right in the stockpot for the soup (1 less pan to clean). I also used one large can of creamed corn and one small can of the summer whole kernel corn (for texture and visual appeal). Definitely top with the cheese. Maybe next time I'll add some red bell pepper for color........
Could have definetly been thicker and I mashed all of the potatoes. I also added 1 cup of celery since I had some to use up, an extra onion, some seasoning salt, and a little fresh parsley and chives for on top. The flavour was pretty good. I used two cans creamed corn and about a cup frozen corn since we had lots of frozen corn we had to use up.
I halved the recipe and used a 14-oz. can chicken broth in place of 2 cups milk, but then I added 1/2 cup cream at the end. I also included 2 diced carrots & 1 rib of celery, diced, that I sauteed along with the bacon and onion. I cut the kernels off 3 ears of corn and did NOT use canned cream corn. I thought the taste was wonderful and would be better during cold weather but then fresh corn is not available. So, I froze some for later.
It was not bad but way to bland for our taste. I had even sauteed celery, carrots and rutabaga cubes along the onions for extra flavor and veggie boost for the kids but otherwise I stuck to the recipe and we found it lacking. So I can only give 3 stars and I'll keep searching.
I just finished making this . It tastes very yummy . The only thing I added was some garlic powder and celery salt . Also , after I cooked the onions , I poured onions and bacon grease in pot . Have it all in my slow cooker right now to blend all the flavors . Gonna be yummy !!
Loved this recipe! But I did have to tweak it a bit since nobody in my house eats it and all my friends who do are vegetarian. Since I couldn't use bacon for flavor, I opted to boil my potatoes (and I used baby redskins with the skin still on) in veggie broth. Then I used butter in place of the bacon fat to saute the onions. For thickness, I replaced 2 cups of the milk with half and half, and decided to add herb and butter instant mashed potatoes flakes (added after the milk hit the boiling point slowly until desired thickness). I also added some garlic salt (1/2 teaspoon to replace regular salt) and a few dashes of cayene along with the black pepper. It turned out incredibly. Good thickness, nice flavor. I passed out a good three batches and froze some for myself. Yummy!!!!!
I did change a few things. As is seemed like it would be a little bland for my taste. And I cut it in half because I only have 2 mouths to feed. I used 1 can creamed corn and one can kernel corn. I used a whole medium sized onion diced. A few mushrooms diced. Left out the bacon because I was trying to make it healthier. (I'm a nursing student and I'm currently taking a nutrition course. trying to reduce empty calories. :) I sauteed the onions, mushrooms and some minced garlic in olive oil. I used 3 cups of skim milk and whole wheat flour. 1 cup chicken broth. threw in a bay leaf and some coriander for a little extra flavor. I left out any added salt but kept the pepper. I didn't top with cheese but I did sprinkle on some bacon bits. With my minor changes this was really good and I think a little healthier too.
Good simple chowder - I didn't change anything (well, at least not intentionally. I over cooked the bacon trying to make it 'very crispy' and didn't like the extra smoked flavor= my own fault tho). This recipe is siimple and satisfying and makes a lot of soup -promised, it is also very good the next day!
I've been looking for a good corn chowder and I finally found it. I just finished eating my second bowl and thinking about a three. LOVE IT!!!! Will make again and again. The only thing I will do differently next time is add the bacon to my bowl. I like my bacon very crispy. Thank you for sharing.
My boyfriend asked me to make a potato and corn chowder and after reading all of the recipes on this site I decided this looked the best. I did make a few minor adjustments though. I cooked the potatoes in chicken broth to give them more flavour. I also drained my bacon and only used a couple of tablespoons of the grease to cook the onion in. In an effort to cut back on the calories, I used the liquid that was left from the potatoes in place of 2 cups of the milk. (I also used 1% milk). Instead of creamed corn I used niblets, but I might use a combination of the two next time. I chose to keep the bacon on the side and add it to each individual bowl of soup so that it didn't get soggy. This turned out to be really good soup. It wasn't the thick rich soup I remember from my childhood but I'm sure it was much better for me.
This was absolutely delicious! I used ham instead of bacon (sauted the onions in bacon grease, though) and added red pepper and whole corn. It made so much but we're happy to eat it over and over.
I switched the numbers around a bit. I used 3 cups milk and 2 cans unsalted creamed corn, omitted the cheese, added more onion and a bay leaf, as well as using cayenne pepper instead of regular black pepper. Excellent! Chased the winter chill right away!
Delicious! I became a big fan of corn chowder when I was living in Boston and this really satisfied my cravings. I didn't follow the directions precisely, but who does that anyway? I hate onions so I used some homegrown carrots instead, frying them quickly in the bacon grease. I halved the recipe, using a can of creamed corn and a can of niblets. I also followed another reviewers advice and undercooked the unmashed potatoes. Then I let the soup simmer until the potatoes were fully cooked. I really like it as is, but I do wonder if it might be better with a bit of cayenne pepper. I might try that next time, along with more carrots or green beans or peas. Anyway, YUMMY!!!
Soo good. I didn't use cream, and I used lactaid in lieu of milk bc one of my daughters is lactose intolerant. I also added one can whole corn. It was delicious!!! My 3 kids ate it enthusiastically, so you know it was good!! I am knew to cooking, so this was easy enough for a non cook to make, while still being a challenge. PS, I tried to add a pic, but the app is acting up.
I made this last night. It was delicious! My family really enjoyed it. It was cold and rainy outside and just perfect! I used skim milk for the milk and I added a can of whole kernel corn. I was kind of in a hurry so I used a bag of southern style hash browns instead of peeling and cutting up potatoes. It turned out GREAT!!! I will definitely make this again! YUM! Thanks for the recipe!
I really like this chowder! I changed it quite a bit though so please forgive me! I didn't use bacon as we are vegetarian. Sauteed the onion in butter, added the potatoes (not pre-cooked) and sauteed a bit, added the flour and then added veggie broth. I let that simmer for a while until the potatoes were tender then added some half & half, a can of creamed corn, half a bag of frozen corn, salt & pepper. Let it cook awhile longer and mashed some of it with my potato masher right in the pot to get the thicker texture. It was really delicious topped with cheese! Great base recipe here, you can add or change what you like! Will definitely make again-easy, inexpensive, and very tasty. The kids loved it too!
I too did some tweaking. I used 2 cans creamed corn and 1 can whole kernel. Used 1 c. chicken stock, 2 c. 2% milk, and the rest 1/2 and 1/2. I did have to add more salt and pepper to it than called for. Just keep tasting. It did thicken after letting it simmer awhile. Made this for the senior's soup and sandwich get together. Thankfully I did have some left to bring home and enjoy the next day. (There were 4 other soups).
I love this!! This chowder recipe is scrumptious AS IS and reminded me of growing up in New England. I do (don't we all?) like to make a few MINOR tweaks though. I add 1 tablespoon of chicken boullion powder and 1 tablespoon of dried celery flakes along with the milk and other ingredients; switch out one of the cans of creamed corn and replace it with a can of white shoepeg whole kernel corn; skip the flour step (makes this dish GLUTEN FREE) and instead just add a corn starch paste (2 tablespoons to 1/3 cup water) once the milk combo is at a nice simmer; and lastly, I add 1/2 cup shredded cheddar towards the end. I also make sure I use a nice thick, smoked slab bacon as that smoked flavor is key!
I love this recipe! I was in a panic a couple of weeks ago when I went to make it again and realized I didn't save it to my recipe box. It took me a while to find it again, but thankfully I did and I won't make that mistake again. I loved this and will make again and again, it freezes well.
boiled red skins potatoes sauteed onion carrots and celery I didnt measure cooked bacon crispy added flour 3 Tbs with half stick of butter and 2 cups of chicken brother 2 cups of milk and maybe 1/2 whipping cream let that thicken up added potatoes added cooked vegs corn one can one can creamed corn 1/2 cup cheddar cheese and salt and pepper oh added maybe one cup of diced ham topped with bacon it is Delicious Ill be making this again!
I thought this recipes was excellent! I decided at the last minute to throw some shrimp and clams in there and it was AWESOME! My roommate who has never eaten a leftover in her life actually ate some the next day.
Absolutely delicious. I didn't really measure the potatoes, used 2 cans of creamed corn and one of whole kernal (drained), and 1/2 lb of bacon. It came out perfect. There is a ton of it though, so it looks like I will be freezing some. Excellent fall soup!
We used a homemade fresh cream corn instead of the canned and chicken instead of the bacon. It was delicious. Great recipe that we'll make again.
I had this saved in my recipe box and eagerly waited for the winter months to arrive. I took the suggestions of others and made it with part chicken broth and part skim milk. It was unappetizing. My suggestion would be, if you try this recipe, stick to the original - perhaps it is better. Thanks, but no thanks.
This is a tasty, simple recipe and just brilliant! I used 4 cups of milk and 4 cups of natural chicken stock like others suggested, and used 1/2 lb of bacon and 1/2 lb of roast chicken. I skipped the cheese and just added a sprinkle of chicken salt before serving with torn up hunks of crusty bread. It makes a gigantic pot of chowder and it's very thick and filling so I'll definitely be freezing a lot. Perfect, easy comfort food.
Yum, yum, yum! I made this chowder and it was sooooo good! Just what I was looking for. Nice and thick, with a really good flavor. I did add an extra can of creamed corn and omit the cheese. Other than that, followed the recipe too the letter. I made a batch of it, froze half and brought it to my grandparents. They love soup, especially homemade soups. Nana wants the recipe! It's that good!
This was delicious!! I didn't follow the recipe exactly... I sort of winged it. I didn't want to make too much soup, so I only used one large onion, 3 regular sized potatoes, one can of cream style corn and one can of whole kernel corn, added celery and carrots. Used whole milk and a can of chicken broth. Also added a little bit of chilli powder, more salt and pepper than in the recipe - we like our food with a lot of flavor. I also added a bit of potato starch, to thicken it up. Will definitely make this again! But even with my modifications, I still had a large pot, so I may change the quantity even more next time.
I was really in the mood for corn chowder and this really hit the spot. I was in a little rush so I used frozen hash browns instead of peeling potatoes. This made A LOT of chowder but it kept really well and tasted just as good when I heated it up as it did when I first made it.
This is delicious! I used 4 cups fat free half and half, 3 cups skim milk and 1 cup of water with a chicken boullion. I didn't have bacon so I put chicken in it. I also put in corn cut off the cob instead of canned corn. Also added lots of salt and pepper and a few dashes of hot sauce. It does make a lot though, I'll be freezing it in individual portions for great lunches.
