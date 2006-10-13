Corn Chowder I

Warm and soothing corn chowder with the salty bite of crisp bacon. This warms up well in the microwave and even tastes better a day old. I also freeze it in small batches. This makes a big pot of chowder but, it can easily be cut in half.

By Cindy Granger

Ingredients

Directions

  • Boil potatoes in salted water until soft. Drain. Mash half of the potatoes and set aside.

  • Fry the bacon until very crisp. Crumple the bacon and set aside.

  • Fry the onion inn the bacon grease until translucent and soft.

  • Dump the cooked onions into a large stockpot. Add the flour and heat until the mixture is bubbly and the flour is well dissolved. Add the milk and bring to a boil over medium-low heat, stirring frequently. You need to watch your pot pretty carefully while bringing to a boil and heating. The bottom tends to easily scorch. Once boiling add the salt, pepper, bacon, corn and all the potatoes. (If desired reserve some of the bacon for the garnish.)

  • Heat soup until hot. Serve garnished with a dash of paprika, a sprinkling of cheddar cheese and some crumbled bacon.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
492 calories; protein 16.9g; carbohydrates 51.3g; fat 25.9g; cholesterol 49.5mg; sodium 951.1mg. Full Nutrition
