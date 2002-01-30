Hamburger Soup II

Ok...a 4-ish before a few additions. Certainly has potential to be 5! I made a few small changes in the beginning...I didn't have large potatoes, I had small yukon golds, so I just added enough to look like 2 large (lol)...and I cubed them. I diced the onions instead of slicing them because it's easier to get my kids to eat them that way. I also used corn instead of peas, beef broth instead of water, added a can of diced tomatoes, and lots of garlic. I cooked it in the crock on low for about 8 hours. Tasted it. It was pretty bland. I added more beef bouillion granules, more fresh ground pepper, about 1/2 tsp. Italian seasoning, and a couple small pinches of cayenne. Oh, and more garlic. Put the crockpot on warm and let it "stew" until my bread was finished (about 40 minutes). The end result was AWESOME! My kids and hubby were eating like uncivilized heathens! I had to remind the girls a couple of times to use their table manners. It was that good! I'm definitely adding the recipe with changes to my rotation! Thanks!