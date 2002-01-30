Hamburger Soup II

A slow-cooked soup that makes a hearty and satisfying meal.

Recipe by Cindy Granger

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 25 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place ground beef in a large, deep skillet. Cook over medium-high heat until evenly brown. Drain, crumble, and set aside.

  • Place a the potatoes in a layer to cover the bottom of the slow cooker. Sprinkle the celery over the potatoes, and cover with a layer of ground beef. Season each layer with salt and pepper. Throw in the carrots, onions and peas. Mix together the tomato soup and water, and pour over the top. Cover, and set to low for 6 to 8 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
492 calories; protein 26.4g; carbohydrates 41g; fat 24.7g; cholesterol 85.1mg; sodium 529.6mg. Full Nutrition
