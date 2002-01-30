Hamburger Soup II
A slow-cooked soup that makes a hearty and satisfying meal.
A slow-cooked soup that makes a hearty and satisfying meal.
Before trying out a recipe, I always read the reviews. I took the advice of a couple other reviews and did the following: used corn instead of peas, used 3 cups of water instead of 1 1/4, used 3 boullion cubes and added one can diced tomatoes. It was wonderful and easy! I will make this again!Read More
The first time I made this I didn't like the condensed tomato soup taste, so now I add 2 cans of diced tomatoes to it and spice it up with an envelope of Knorr's Vegetable Soup. The recipe as written definitely needs spicing up.Read More
I make a soup very similar to this, I use a 16 ounce bag of frozen mixed veggies, instead of canned peas.A can of diced tomatoes is also good. I also add 2/3c barley.
My husband thought this was excellent when he added some hot sauce. It was a little bland for me but good. Next time I will add some spices when I make it.
I am glad I read all of your reviews before I took this to my workplace. It was bland so I added oregano, basil, garlic salt, celery salt, onion powder.... I added frozen corn, too. I also added a cup of beef broth since it needed more liquid. Well, my work place is in the middle of construction right now and a lot of construction workers tried out our food day and my soup was all gone by 10:00am..... They loved it. Thanks for the recipe. I doubled the recipe and slow cooked for about 10 hours. Potatoes were just right then.....
Ok...a 4-ish before a few additions. Certainly has potential to be 5! I made a few small changes in the beginning...I didn't have large potatoes, I had small yukon golds, so I just added enough to look like 2 large (lol)...and I cubed them. I diced the onions instead of slicing them because it's easier to get my kids to eat them that way. I also used corn instead of peas, beef broth instead of water, added a can of diced tomatoes, and lots of garlic. I cooked it in the crock on low for about 8 hours. Tasted it. It was pretty bland. I added more beef bouillion granules, more fresh ground pepper, about 1/2 tsp. Italian seasoning, and a couple small pinches of cayenne. Oh, and more garlic. Put the crockpot on warm and let it "stew" until my bread was finished (about 40 minutes). The end result was AWESOME! My kids and hubby were eating like uncivilized heathens! I had to remind the girls a couple of times to use their table manners. It was that good! I'm definitely adding the recipe with changes to my rotation! Thanks!
My daughter and I prepared the ingredients the night before and assembled in the crockpot. In the morning I put it on for an hour to remove the chill from the pot and then cooked on low for about 12 hours. It was wonderful. I did add a package of stew seasoning (I will try taco seasoning next time), substituted corn for peas and added whole mushrooms which we all love.
This is a great comfort food recipe. I did use one can of tomatoe soup , and one can of chicken stock before adding the water. This made it very flavourful. I also added garlic and some other seasoning to add some zip. Great served with grilled cheese on a cold Canadian night!!
Like others I doubled the amount of water and also added a jar of canned tomatoes with juice to make it a bit more soupy. I also added more spices with the salt and pepper: oregano, basil, thyme, parsley, garlic, celery salt, and dehydrated onion. Hearty and delicious!
This is a good recipe that is very adaptable. I added corn and green beans in place of the peas, an extra can of tomato soup, a can of diced tomatoes and chilies, a couple of beef boullion cubes, more water and some extra spices. I will definitely fix this for my family again when the weather is cooler.
I love this recipe. I followed the recipe pretty closely but made a few changes. I added 1 can beef broth, 2 cans diced tomatoes, 2 cups mixed vegetables,1 envelope vegetable soup mix and garlic powder. I served it with rye bread and my husband loved it. What a perfect meal-thick and herarty, for a cold night.
I'm giving this recipe 5 stars b/c after making some changes, it turned out really good. Here's what I did: -used a bag of frozen veggies instead of canned -added 1 can stewed tomatoes -added 1 can tomatoe paste -1 cup water with beef bouillion cub dissolved -added fresh red potatoes and okra(one of my favorite veggies not included in frozen pkg.) -salt/pepper to taste -splash of worcester shire sauce to pot before cooking all -used ground turkey rather than beef and cooked with splash of worcestershire sauce/drained -chopped one large vidalia onion All of this is in addition to what the recipe called for(except for salt/pepper and potatoes). I also try to go easy on salting b/c its easy to over-salt and you can always add salt to each serving. Mix it all up in a crock pot and cook on low at least 7 hours. I've had three bowls this evening already! This is a great base recipe that you can add/subtract to according to what suits you.
I love this! While I keep to the basic recipe, I try use fresh ingredients instead of canned if I can. I often prepare the veggies the night before, except the potatoes which I slice right before cooking. I cook the beef with Red Robin seasoning (a tomato-based seasoning mix; there's a clone recipe for it on line, do a Google search), and use the seasoning for the layers instead of salt and pepper. Depending upon the weather, I may or may not have to add more water later on, it just depends. We prefer this recipe to be a little thicker, but I think it is a personal preference thing as to consistency.
Overall a really tasty and easy soup. I did use corn instead of peas, 2 cans of tomato soup instead of 1, added Worcestershire and quite a bit of Tabasco sauce. I cooked it in on low in the crock pot for 6 hours, but had to finish it off on top of the stove (the potatoes were still a little raw). The family gobbled it up. Thanks for the recipe! Will cook it the full 8 hours next time.
Very yummy! Added can of corn instead of peas and served with homemade bread. So easy to make. Thanks for sharing..my family enjoyed this.
I am shocked about the positive reviews on this one. I found this recipe very bland and painfully lacking in flavor.
Great little stew. I added some seasonings for taste and pureed a can of stewed tomatoes since I didn't have tomato soup in the pantry. Also added a can of kidney beans. My husband LOVED it! Thanks for the recipe.
I took some advice and doubled the tomato soup, added Worchestershire sauce & Tabasco. Do suggest adding more water than the recipe calls for. Used Corn instead of peas and left the celery out! Added more pepper also. Overall we liked this recipe. Would be good on a cold evening.
excellent with these added things: can of diced tomatoes, bay leaf, garlic, oregano, basil, Worcestershire sauce, and corn or any other veggies laying around.
Fantastic basic soup recipe. After the first try we went with a few modifications: used frozen vegetables instead of canned; used a can of crushed tomatoes instead of tomato soup; added a teaspoon of sugar to counteract the acidity of the crushed tomatoes. We also added a few dried spices to "liven it up"(personal choice): garlic, italian seasoning, and crushed red pepper flakes.
I used this recipe as a basic starter. I added whole kernel corn, green beans, and stewed tomatoes. It's really delicious...
Very good soup and easy too. Makes a hearty meal, not a lot of juice though. I will definitely make this again.
I did not read the other reviews first and it was very bland - nothing special. If you do not like spices this is the recipe for you! I will try again with the spices, etc but I am one to rate a recipe base on how it is written, not on what I had to do to it to make it good!
It was ok! I had a huge crew coming over so I upped the portions a bit. I substituted beef broth for the water, tomato sauce for tomato soup, and omitted the peas. Even after adding garlic powder, onion powder, soy sauce, red wine and parsley the soup was extremely bland. I added some bullion and it was still bland. Needs LOTS more garlic, preferably fresh and some bay leaves to bring it up to our 'wow' factor.
Even after adding spices & extra liquid, this was not good.
So I had to improvise with this - I actually looked at a few different versions of "hamburger soup" or stew. I cooked 1 onion and the ground beef, then threw it into the crock pot with potatoes (not big chunks) and carrots. I improvised and combined other recipe versions by putting 2 beef bullion cubes with 3c water and a can of tomato paste, mixing it all together with bay leaves, celery salt, garlic powder, and pepper, then pouring it over the meat and veggies. I cooked it on high for 3 or 4 hours. It turned out good, the tomato paste made it sorta sweet on top of salty - it was hearty and incredibly flavorful!
Followed the recipe to the T, and although we weren't WOW'd by it, it was OK. It's sort of like a ground beef vegetable soup for lack of a better explanation. Six servings was spot on.
Nothing exceptionally different, but good, hearty meal that was satisfying. However, if you want it to be a soup, add a second can of tomato soup and water (and even then it was more stew-like). Skip the canned peas (canned peas are never a good idea in anything anyway), and maybe add some garlic. Will definitely make this again though, with those modifications in mind.
I used frozen peas, increased the potatoes and carrots a little, used 3 cups beef broth instead of 1-1/4 cup water, and added 1 tsp. chopped garlic, 1 bay leaf and 1 tsp. Worcestershire sauce. Very easy to make and delicious!
I threw in a bag of frozen mixed veggies and followed the advice to increase the broth. Other than that I followed the recipe as written and it turned out great. My family loved it!
it was pretty good.
The original recipe is a good "base" but very bland. Put a little life into it with some diced tomatoes (2 - 15 oz.), boullion (3 cubes in 3 c. water), corn, marjoram, thyme, and bay leaf to taste. Note: Hold the salt--the boullion has plenty!
I made this the other day when not feeling so well and I wanted a recipe that I could use what I had on hand. I substituted frozen green beans for peas and carrots. Also I added more seasonings and last 10 minutes I threw in a cup of shredded white american cheese, I think any shredded cheese -- monterey, colby, swiss, would do -- it really made a difference. Also 4 days later tasted even better. Next time I'm eliminating the potatoes and serving it over mashed potatoes or rice.
I made the recipe as written but I found it to be too bland for my taste. My wife liked it. I added some hot sauce which improved it greatly. I suspect making the hamburger with taco seasoning would make it even better.
This recipe was AWSOME, my whole family loved it! even my 3 year old and 8 year old who are both VERY picky eaters. I served this with a small salad! I will make this again! Thank you!
It was so so. Easy but nothing too spectacular. I will probably top the leftovers with mashed potatoes... like shepherd's pie.
I made it exactly as is, and it was wonderful except it needed more liquid! Very flavorful from all of the veggies! Since there are only 2 of us, next time I'll cut everything in 1/2 and leave the soup/water portion as is. I just served with bisquits and it was great.
Very good. Definitely add the extra can of beef broth or it is more like stew. I also added some chopped cabbage and onions instead of the celery. The worsteshire and a little hot sauce made it perfect. My husband loved it. HINT: If you boil the potatoes in broth while the meat is browning it cooks much faster in the slow cooker.
well......husband liked it and i thought he wouldnt. i did the corn and spices the reviews said and i did drain the hamburger real well, but...it tasted like greasy liquid meatloaf to me.
Really good stuff here. I used baby carrots and a little bit of worchestire sauce and added frozen corn and peas. Really good and really easy. Perfect for a week night or cold winter day.
I expected soemthing more exciting. It was basically just a regular totamato based stew with ground beef instead of chunked beef.
my husband really like this one, try add the extra spices plus some mixed veggies plus one more can of tomato soup. try the recipe for vickie beer bread with this soup it is so good for dipping. thank you for your recipe, cindy.
This was absolutely wonderful. I followed others advice and put in a can of stewed tomatoes and 2-3 cans of water. Also added worcestershire, tabasco, 3 beef boullion cubes, green peppers and extra black pepper to spice it up a bit. Used 3 large potatoes and also used peas and thought it was great!
Good old-fashioned, comfort food. Great for a cold day. We like it with homemade beer bread.
This was a great, easy recipe. My stepdaughter was here several days after I made this, and her dad gave her some leftovers for lunch, she thought it was great! I was out of celery, but I had a leek to use up. It was really great with the leek. The only drawback was having to pre-cook the ground beef. I like "one dish" meals when I am slow-cooking. It is necessary though, and worth it.
I found this recipe to be very good. I added a half jar of speggetti sauce to the mix and seasoned the ground beef with italion seasoning while it browned. I also used green beans as the canned vegy. I definately wil be revisiting this recipe!!
Great recipe! My family loved it!! I too took the advice of the previous reviews by adding the extra tomato soup, boullion, corn, ect. I had to add a can of beef broth because I thought the soup was too thick. This is a definate make again recipe!!
I read a lot of the reviews, this soup was good and the family enjoyed it, I added 2 cans tomato soup, 3 C. water, 3 tsp. beef boullion, bay leaf, thyme, oregano, cooked it on Med. heat 5 hrs. It still could have used more spices. My young family liked it, but there were no rave reviews. I will try it again with more spices. We ate it with Vickie's Beer Bread - and that was great!!
This is a great recipe! I fixed this for my family last night in just minutes and they loved it. I didn't do it in the slow cooker but just in a stock pot. I added a little garlic and basil and my husband commented again this morning about how great it was!
Wow this is an amazing soup!
This was good but nothing special. I used canned corn and beans instead of peas because that's what I had. I mixed my tomato soup with milk and then used beef broth instead of water. Added some basil, oregano, and garlic powder but it was still fairly bland. My husband put hot sauce in his and liked it that way.
Excellent and easy recipe! I thought it was a bit bland so I added a little A1 and a shot of hot sauce. I also substituted corn for the peas which added a nice sweetness.
Loved it! We will definitely be putting this in the regular rotation. Everything came out beautifully, and we followed the recipe exactly. Thank you so much!
Really good. I cooked it on the stove top because I didn't get the recipe ready in the morning.
great recipe! I took others advice and added extra's. Another can of tomato soup, can of diced tomatoes (undrained) and 2 soup cans of water. Also added to taste: worcestershire sauce, frozen corn (instead of the pea's), tabasco, oregano, majoram and thyme. I used a lift out crock, crock pot so I added an extra half hour to the cooking time. (by the way, the Garden Herb Loaf from this site goes quite well with this soup!)
Followed others' advice and added more broth/water and spices. I only used one onion, but there was still way too much onion in it. I probably won't try it again.
This soup is really good but adjustments are needed. We added beef base, diced tomatoes, and a few green beans. I omitted the tomato soup since I was after a beef based soup.
Yummy! I didn't have tomato paste/soup, so I used left-over spagetti sauce. WOW! It was good. I used frozen corn instead of peas, added some onion powder and garlic powder, a bit of celery salt...gonna have this again and again.
I give this 3 stars because I made so many changes. I used a can of tomato juice instead of thesoup and added MUCH more ground beef. I also added extra veggies, extra potatoes and some okra. VERY good and will warm you up on a cold day.
I doubled this recipe and there was nothing left at the end of the meal. I used beef broth instead of water and corn instead of peas - I HATE peas. I also added some garlic for pizzaz. It was soupy at first when my boys ate it. Later in the evening when my husband and I sat down to dinner it was more like stew. Delicious either way.
An excellent, hearty soup....I did not use peas but extra carrots and potatoes. I added Worcestershire Sauce, beef boullion granules and an extra cup of water. Tasted terrific!!!
Excellent, easy recipe. I usually add more spices, e.g., Montreal steak spice, a bit of Cajun ..
Wow, this was a lot better than I expected. I used frozen mixed vegetables instead of the peas and added some cayenne to spice it up.
My husband wasn't a big fan of this soup but I thought it was pretty good. I substituted corn, green beans and a can of stewed tomatoes for the peas and celery. I also added some hot sauce and beef bullion as other reviewers suggested.
I Took advice from previous reviews and substituted the peas with corn. Added 3 cups water with 3 beef boullion & 2 cans diced tomatoes. Very good. Will make again.
So close to what my mom used to make. I add lots of garlic and celery salt, sub corn for peas.
My husband cleaned the crock pot clean and was sad there was no more. Very good comfort cold weather food.
I too thought it was bland- thanks for the tip on using hot sauce. I did put corn in it. A great soup and good for you.
Great soup especially on a cold snowy day. It was worth the effort it took to make it.
a nice hearty meal for a cold day,
I added Italian seasoning, a couple tsp Worcestershire and a can of diced tomatoes. It was pretty good.
This is so good, my husband loves it. I make it on the stove top and sometimes add canned green beans or corn. It usually turns out more like a stew, but it is still really good!!
I thought this was really good. I added two cans of tomato soup, 1/2 can of water and 1 can of beef broth. Once it was all done, I poured it over rice to make it more of a casserole consistancy. Also used frozen corn instead of peas. Oh, I also used taco seasoning when browning the meat. I cooked it on low for 11 hours and the potatoes were still not done, but they were close. I cubed them, but next time I will even make them smaller. Very good. Thanks for sharing!
It was yummy but it was a little to dry. Maybe if I added potatoes it would be like shepard's pie.
3 1/2 so I rounded up. It would be five stars with the changes I made. With the changes, I loved it and so did my husband. I added a diced yellow bell pepper just to get rid of it, can of diced tomatoes, and two beef boulion to the water before mixing it with the tomato sauce. In between layers of veggies, I added generous amounts of seasoning: Salt, pepper, garlic salt, onion powder, sweet basil, thyme, and seasoned salt. This is a good base recipe, just ad more seasonings and it is great.
I made this soup just as the recipe called for and my husband and I both thought it was very good. I had company from out of town the day I made it and they thoroughly enjoyed it. I will definitely make it again, in fact, I am making it for a soup and sandwich supper for our Lenten supper next week.
Big hit at our Lenten Soup Supper! Very hearty, filling soup
This was a hit with my family! And perfect for our busy schedules. Kept nicely in the pot for quite a long time, and made enough leftovers for my family of 4 for a second meal.I would agree with some of the other reviewers though. Add 2 cans of tomato soup and double the water, then add a few more spices to give it some zip. And definately use corn instead of peas! Thanks for a great recipe!
Awesome! Wonderful flavor and so easy. The recipe is good as is, or for a twist try using half golden mushroom soup/half tomatoe. Enjoy!
I ADDED SPICES TO THIS(BASIL, PARSLEY AND OREGANO)..WITHOUT THEM I THINK THIS WOULD HAVE BEEN A VERY BLAND SOUP.
Good but bland. Next time I'll add more spices and try tomato sauce instead of condensed soup.
My family really liked this soup. I don't like cooked peas so I left it out. I used canned diced tomatoes instead of tomato soup. I added 2 T. chicken bullion and 1 T. soy sauce. It tastes even better the 2nd day. Thanks for the recipe.
This looks more like a stew than a soup. I make this kind of soup much easier. I use canned puree tomatoes, olive oil, 1 onion and garlic diced , thyme, parsley, garlic powder, chicken broth, penne pasta, half a bag of mixed veggies, premade frozen meatballs, salt, pepper and sugar. I pour 2 Tbsp of olive oil in a dutch oven, saute the diced onion and garlic, thyme and add canned tomatoes some water and simmer for a few, add sugar, then broth. Bring it all to a boil then add remaining ingredients, simmer for 10-15 minutes until pasta is done and meatballs are heated through
This was excellent! My husband went for seconds. Next time, however, I'm going to chop up the potatoes.
i liked this recipe because although it was simple, it left lots of room for individual add-ins/outs making it very easy to personalize to your family's tastes, i found the review by Cindy Wait very rude, it told you nothing about why you did not like the recipe or what could make it better, it was very immature, Cindy Wait grow up!
I ran out of tomato soup and improvised with a beef bouillon base instead. If I had baked mashed potatoes as a top layer this would have been the best shepherds pie ever! As it is was great though, two thumbs up from the whole family.
Made it once for my family and now they ask for it all the time
others said it's a little bland. I added lots of garlic. subbed crushed tomatoes for tomato soup. no peas, more corn, cut green beans, mushrooms,,celery, and carrots. used 3 # meat and more onions. I put various hot sauce on table. everyone loved it.
I used pin Quinto beans instead of the peas. I took this to work and we all.loved it. Very simple to make a tastes great
Simple and delicious, next time I will sauté the onion with the hamburger, this recipe is great and very practical too. Tasty, quick to put together, we enjoyed this crockpot meal! I served with soft yeast rolls, delish!
My mom made this for us years ago and we still make it over and over every winter.
I added a couple Tablespoons of Worcestershire Sauce to help bring out the burger flavor & it was Totally Yummilicous!! My family absolutely loved it! Definitely hafta & want to make it again!!!??
Very easy meal. Everyone ate with little fuss.
I couldn't give it a 5-star rating because I had to make adjustments to it. The original recipe is worthy of a four-star. I did have to add tons of spices because it was extremely bland. I added garlic powder, onion powder, Italian seasoning, oregano, a tad bit of sugar just to add a hint of sweetness. I also instead of a lot of water I used a can of diced tomatoes actually it was two cans of diced tomatoes and chicken broth with beef bouillon cubes , instead of peas I used corn. Extremely tasty. Cooked it for 10 hours in my Crock-Pot and will make again
Great recipe! Thank you! TIP: Whenever I have leftover veggies from a meal and there are too few to use for another meal, I throw them in a container I keep in the freezer. Corn, green beans, whatever. These come in handy when making a soup like this or for other soups and casseroles!
This was delicious I added some pasta
I substituted beef broth for the water and added a bit of HP sauce. delicious!
This turned out great! I used frozen mixed veggies instead of the carrots, celery, and canned peas. I also had to make a substitution because I had a can of tomato sauce in the cupboard, but no tomato soup. Found an easy recipe online on how to make the conversion. Basically added sugar, salt, and corn starch to the tomato sauce. I also added a dash of garlic powder. I would definitely make this again!
Made this today modified it diced tomatoes 28 oz can deleted water and added beef broth left over from a slow cooker meal added a cup &a half
