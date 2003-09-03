Kansas City Steak Soup

Also known as Plaza III Soup from the K.C. restuarant of the same name. Because this recipe orginated approx. 35 years ago I think it needs updating. Beef stock is a much better product than the beef cubes. I used reduced sodium beef broth in cartons combined with vegetable broth cartons to equal 1/2 gallon. The cartons have a better flavor than canned broth -used Swanson's. In addition to the 1 lb. of round steak I added 1 sirloin steak minced cooking it the same way as the ground round. Drain the meat after cooking but reserve the drippings. If soup needs thickening toward the end of cooking, make a roux with the drippings to stir in to the soup--added flavor & no waste. Smart Balance is good but I still prefer using unsalted butter though I reduced it to 1 1/2 sticks. If you must add diced potatoes, do so but know that it does alter the orginal recipe and makes it a stew instead of a steak soup; I think it tastes fine with out them but I grew up on this soup and it seems odd to add them. I am not a fan of stewed tomatoes so I subbed 1 can diced tomatoes without any seasonings.