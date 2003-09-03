Kansas City Steak Soup
This delicious soup is quite famous locally. No need for a chilly winter day to enjoy this soup.
I've been making a version of this same steak soup for years and I'd like to add a few things to turn it from just okay, into marvelous. Instead of using water, replace it with 4 (10 oz) cans of beef consomme. Use at least 1/2 cup of chopped carrots, onions and celery. Add 2 tsp of Kitchen Bouquet. Add 1 tsp of flavor enhancer. And use at least 2 lbs of good quality minced beef (not ground). Try is with these additions and you'll love it. I make the roux in a saucepan, add the consomme, then put the rest of the ingredients in a slow cooker. Let it cook all day on low and you'll come home to a marvelous meal.Read More
Also known as Plaza III Soup from the K.C. restuarant of the same name. Because this recipe orginated approx. 35 years ago I think it needs updating. Beef stock is a much better product than the beef cubes. I used reduced sodium beef broth in cartons combined with vegetable broth cartons to equal 1/2 gallon. The cartons have a better flavor than canned broth -used Swanson's. In addition to the 1 lb. of round steak I added 1 sirloin steak minced cooking it the same way as the ground round. Drain the meat after cooking but reserve the drippings. If soup needs thickening toward the end of cooking, make a roux with the drippings to stir in to the soup--added flavor & no waste. Smart Balance is good but I still prefer using unsalted butter though I reduced it to 1 1/2 sticks. If you must add diced potatoes, do so but know that it does alter the orginal recipe and makes it a stew instead of a steak soup; I think it tastes fine with out them but I grew up on this soup and it seems odd to add them. I am not a fan of stewed tomatoes so I subbed 1 can diced tomatoes without any seasonings.
This was really delicious soup. I used more carrots and celery than called for and added potato. I just didn't see how 1 carrot and 1 stalk of celery could be divided by 16 servings of soup. Next time I will cut the ground pepper down because it was a little too hot for my 3 year old. One soup trick I learned when working at a soup kitchen is to boil the carrot peels, celery tops and onion skins in the water to make a stock. After it has simmered for several minutes, strain out the peels and use the liquid in place of the water. It really adds a nice flavor and richness to the soup.
Exquisite.. very, very similar to steak soup I've had in KC.. almost exact. I did add thyme, red wine, a little garlic powder, extra pepper, and kosher salt, all to the soup prior to simmering. I also used unsalted butter. I liked how this turned out, but I think I'll play around with the vegetables in the future, as I didn't love the combination. I think I'll put in fresh carrots, celery, onions, peas, lima beans, and green beans in next time instead of frozen. Anyway, loved it and will definitely make many more times!!!
Excellent! I cut up the carrots and onions and roast them in olive oil til tender in the oven prior to adding. I also flour my meat prior to browning. Once I add the meat to the soup, I use the tomatoes to deglaze the pan I sauteed the meat in. I also add fordhook lima beans for taste as opposed to frozen veggies. This soup is SO GOOD this way. Yes, it's a little labor intensive, but it's so worth the final product. Also....please note that I make sure my "roux" is browned well before adding the beef stock. YUM!!
I made this soup with some leftover prime rib and simmered it with some red wine. That soup was nearly gone before I got any! My picky eaters wouldn't go for the mixed veggies, but they loved this with potatoes, carrots, celery, and onions. So, we adjusted the recipe to our own tastes, and it came out FABULOUS!
Positively the best soup I have ever had! The flavor is unbeatable and everyone who tries it loves it. Best of all it's a completely economical meal for our family of 6. A++++
This was *so* good! For those who don't know, the roux needs to be cooked on medium high heat, till it's the color of an old penny. My oldest son who complains about any and all veggies, said, "Even with the vegetables this was still good." One of the best soups I've ever eaten or made...and pretty low in calories as well!
Yum, my hubby LOVES hearty soups, and this fit right in! He ate it atop of egg noodles & the kids & I ate it with biscuits. Nice & comforting for a fridgid evening! Great way to use up extra steak! Thanks so much Sharyn!!
I did not add the 12 boullion cubes ( I actually had bouillion granules) at first, because it sounded like a lot. But, did add it in, at the end, because it did need it. I liked the broth,there was actually a hint of "creaminess" from all that flour and margarine (I used "Smart Balance") but after tasting... I preferred to add diced potatoes, Thyme, red wine, parsley and garlic powder. Will keep this recipe to make again, with those few changes.
Excellent recipe. I didn't add the tomatoes and cooked it in the crock pot, adding the butter and flour near the end. Oh I also added some cooked potatoes.
This soup is delicious! I added a couple cups of cooked elbow macaroni and it was great! This was the entree for a birthday dinner and everyone raved about it. VERY good and very impressive!
This was really yummy! I added more carrots, celery and steak than the recipe stated because we like chunkier soup. I also added a tablespoon of season-all. Really great recipe! thanks.
very good flavorful soup that can stand up to main course status on a cool night with croutons or crusty bread. I used beef stock rather than cubes due to salt intake. will make again and again but probably leave out the carrot as that comes in the frozen ingredient. Cook the roux until very nutty-brown in color, stirring frequently, for better taste. Thanks for the recipe.
The BEST soup! This is excellent! I used steak we had grilled a few nights ago. I left out the mixed veggies, my picky little son wouldn't have ate those. I used a potato, carrot, celery, and onion. I made the roux in a skillet, added some beef broth, and put it all in a crock pot (previous reviewer's suggestion) and it was great! I didn't know what the roux would do in the crock pot with no stirring, but it was very smooth. Good thick gravy! You should try it! My coworkers were all wondering "what smells so good" when I took it for lunch.
I don't usually leave reviews but I just couldn't remain quiet on this one. This was a big hit in our house. I followed the recipe exactly except I added potatoes and fresh mushrooms. AWESOME!
Very versatile recipe. Great for a starter for me. I have tried it as is, but the second time I changed it up a bit. I like to use leftovers. I used leftover steak and diced up baked potatoes from the night before. I have lots of food storage, so I used dehydrated onions, carrots and celery. I added garlic and thyme to suite my tastes. I also like to add rice to it. I prefer to keep the tomato out, and so do my kids.
I thought this soup was okay. It tasted better than other vegetable beef soups I have tried, but nothing exceptional for being a well known soup. I cut the recipe in half when I realized it made over a gallon of soup with the recipe as is! I used lite margarine because I thought even 1/2 cup seemed like a lot. The vegetables and broth were good, but I didn't think the meat had any flavor even after simmering in the soup. I used beef base instead of the bouillion because it has less sodium and tastes more like real beef broth. It was good tonight with some rolls. But, with the amount of margarine and overall taste it is not one I would take the time to make again.
This was delicious! I followed the recipe exactly as written. My husband said it tasted just like his dad's, who is a chef here in KC. I can't wait to have leftovers this week!
delicious
Had high hopes, but was nothing special. Will not make again.
To salty. TO much bouillon for my taste
Wow, was this good! My husband assumed that is was stew when he saw a thick, dark meaty/veggie something in a pot. He is the king of hating all things "stew". Once I convinced him that it was soup and not stew, he tried it and loved it. The kids went back 2 and 3 times for more! I made it almost just as written but didn't have any frozen veggies so I used more of the carrots and celery and did throw in a few potatoes.
Yes, but here is what it takes to make it good, don't use round steak. Use chuck or tenderloin beef tips. Use beef base not cubes, add 1/2 teaspoon curry powder at the end ,a must. Have good parmasan cheese to put on top.
Made this with some leftover grilled ribeye steaks and fresh veggies: potato, green beans, corn, onion, celery, carrot, and diced tomatoes instead of stewed. Very creamy and delicious. more like gravy, which is how I served it, Spooned over cornbread. Delicious!
This was a delicious, easy to make soup. My entire family loved it...my husband went back for thirds! Will definitely be adding this to my 'keeper' file!
It was OK. Very hearty but we found the sauce a bit thick to call it soup. Our family isn't big on tomatoes with beef but if you like that flavor you'll really like this recipe. I was short on time, so a few changes: cut up potato and microwaved for a few minutes, then added to a pan I had sauteed the onions, celery and carrots in. Then continued sauteeing while I made the roux. Used some pre-cooked steak strips from Costco. Since everything was cooked it only needed to simmer while the biscuits were made and baked. I did as a previous poster suggested making vegetable stock with the onion peels and celery tops. Also added a can of green beans. When we go to unfreeze the leftovers (this makes a ton!) i'll try adding a can or two of beef broth or consumme to make it more soupy.
This was FANTASTIC! My Mother in Law makes a KC steak soup, and although it is a little different than this, we LOVED this one! I double the recipe (i know, that sounds crazy, but it is nice to have frozen meals in our deep freeze for the hectic weeks). The only mistake with that is that the vegetables took a REALLY long time to cook. Like some other reviewers, my husband is not a fan of tomatoes, so I added only Potatoes, celery, carrots, and onion. Thank you so much for this recipe! It will be used again and again!
Delicious! Added more carrots and celery than it called for, dredged the beef in flour and deglazed the pot with some dry red wine. Delicious! Will definitely use this one again and again. Fabulous way to use round steak.
I've never been to Kansas City but boy their Steak Soup sure is good! We really liked this recipe, will cut it in half next time as there are only two of us and we were eating it for days! I used a sirloin steak because that's what I had on hand, and it melted in your mouth.
Definatly cut in half, makes a ton with leftovers to freeze after doing that. DIdn't use bouillon and the water. I used 2 cans beef broth and 2 cans of beef consume, plus 1 jar of stewed tomatoes. Added some worstershire also.
very good and filling for a chilly day. I will add some cooked, small pasta next time.
Great soup and complete meal! All you need with it is some garlic bread. Did use the cans of beef bouillon in place of most of the water as another reader suggested, and only a couple of the beef bouillon cubes.
I served this soup when we had family visiting. It was a hit. My husband said it was his favorite soup ever. I did adjust the recipe by increasing the amount of fresh carrots and vegetables. I also added potatoes. Next time I will put in even more potatoes! I especially enjoy the think broth. Just perfect on a cold winter day!
This recipe was wonderful!!!! I was looking for something to do with leftover steak and came across this one. I added potatoes to it. But other than that followed the recipe exactly. Its sooooo yummy and has almost a buttery flavor to it. The kids loved it. I will be saving this one for sure!!!!!!
This was great! I halved the recipe and it was still great! My husband said, this is the best soup I have ever have ever tasted!
We really enjoyed this soup, but I thought 1 cup of flour was too much. I used only 2/3 and it tasted good, but was really thick. Next time I'll use only about 1/4 cup to start. (And really you can skip and make broth soup instead). I skipped the frozen veggies , but did cut up a small yukon potato to add. Update; Made it a 2nd time. Still the best. Didn't add potato, but did add fresh mushrooms, 1/3 diced red bell pepper, about a cup of baby Bella sliced mushrooms and a cup of frozen corn.. Yum!
This soup is the bomb!!! I made it for my boss & he LOVED IT !!! My friends ate 3 gallons of it in 2 days... Thanks
This soup was OK. Everybody ate it, but they weren't over enthused about it. No one complained.
Very good!!!! Added some merlot wine and Worcestershire sauce. and fresh cabbage.. wonderful!!!!!!!!!! A great use of left over steak
My wife can't have wheat flour, so we made this with rice flour and it turned out fabulous. We used leftover smoked brisket. Did not think we could make a gluten-free roux, but it worked. Definitely a do-over.
i tried a few things different than this recipe said to do and i believe it turned out even better i put potatoes in mine and more butter and frozen peas and corn instead of veg all and at the end i added some cornstarch to water and put it in the soup mixture and made it a little thicker and richer will do again for a big get together its a keeper
Loved it! Nice thick broth and great taste and even picky family liked it.
Thought it was pretty good but not quite deserving of the 5 star wow factor. The consistency of this when I made it was kind of like thick gravy. It could have been my roux- I may have overcooked it, not sure- but it was really quite good! Thanks.
This soup was delicious...with some additions, as suggested by other reviewers. A couple of potatoes, some thyme, some salt and pepper and some garlic added wonderful flavors. With the additions, it's a 5-star keeper that I'll make often!
My husband had this at the cafeteria at work and asked me to find a recipe. He couldn't wait to tell the guys he worked with that I made it for him, and he didn't have to wait for it to be served at work
This was well received. Easy to make and filling, my family liked this. I cubed some potatoes and added them. I didn't have enough beef bouillion but it was fine, I probably used half the recommended amount.
Pretty good! I added more carrots and celery and it was great. Potato would be awesome in here, I think I'll try that next time. Thanks!
I tripled this recipe and canned the soup, using ribeye steak as the beef. When I open a jar, I find that I consume the "gravy broth" first because of the excellent taste.
I have made this several times for my family and it is always a favorite!
We used buffalo cubed steak and added peas, carrots, celery, onions, and potatoes. It was delicious!
Excellent!! I added minced garlic when i browned my steak and thyme as suggested by others. We loved it, oh we ate it over croutons and with garlic bread. Will absolutely make it again! Thanx!!
This is very good, although I did make a few substitutions. Instead of water I used a couple cans of beef consume and the rest beef boullion. I used a can of regular diced tomatoes as it's what I had, which probably doesn't make much of a difference. I used tenderized round steak prepared according to the recipe. For the veggies I used only fresh chopped carrots, celery, green beans and potato. Can't really say how much, just till it looked hearty. I used a little thyme, and towards the end sprinkled a bit of beef boullion granules in to add a little more flavor. The consistency is more like stew. And it is hearty. It's a keeper. Thanks!
Used potatoes instead of bag of vegetables. Excellent
I added a bit more water and used left over steak. This was perfect. Now I know what to do with my left over steak. Thank you for the recipe!!!
This is a great soup recipe. We've had in Kansas City restaurants, and liked it then. We substituted leftover Christmas brisket (ground up) for the round steak, which worked out well.
This recipe works well with ground beef... and is wonderful. Yum Yum
This soup was delicious. We had left over steak from a party and used it in this soup. Instead of using frozen vegetables though, I added more fresh carrots and potatoes.
The only change I made was I used organic Veg broth and Organic Beef broth, for water & bouillon. I didn't find the roux thickened the soup much & only gave it a buttery taste. A very rich buttery taste I might add. I didn't really get it...If I made this again, I would thicken by another agent. That's A LOT of butter! It was just ok.
My husband and I LOVED this soup! Great recipe! We had lots of leftovers but they didn't last long.
Everyone loved it. I didn't add enough water cause it seemed like a stew but overall really good. I used left over steak we had the night before.
This soup is excellent. It is so tasty and easy to make. My husband loved it. I made it when steak was on sale and it was very economical.
I had high hopes for this soup based on all the good reviews...but it was just average. It was much thicker than I wanted...more like a stew. Thanks for sharing.
We love this soup. I added 2 pounds of round steak (my husband is a meat eater) and didn't have the carrot or celery on hand, but the frozen veggies made up for it. Next time I'll try adding potatoes to the mix.
Wonderful recipe
Very good recipe, my kids love it as does my husband! I added a couple of large potatoes to make it an all in one meal!
Made this soup with leftover steak! Great taste!
If you like soup, steak, then you will love this. I love all kinds of soup, my wife is a little more picky and she loved this too. Try it and you will enjoy.
This recipe was between fair and good. I did add potatoes and corn and peas, instead of mixed veggies. Felt this was nothing special though.
This is a great man-pleaser, hearty and flavorful.
As fellow Kansas Citians, I’m sure we have varying versions of Plaza III’s steak soup. Beef consommé instead of water, kitchen bouquet and a little Accent. Sad they are gone ??
What a delicious, hearty, and velvety soup. I added some mushrooms that I needed to use up, and they were a great addition.
This was great! I took the suggestions of others and added corn vice bagged/rozen veggies. The flavor was great, and everyone loved it. I passed on the Allrecipes website.
This is wonderful. I am not a steak lover and I never eat stewed tomatoes and I found them delicious in this recipe. I didn't simmer it very long so the vegetables retained their snap. Nice thick base. Did not use water as recommended by another person
It is important to save the beef drippings and make a roux and add to soup as a last step. This gives you a true Plaza III steak soup! Serve with warm crusty bread!
Loved this recipe. Very simple to prepare but has great flavor. This will work perfect for cold weather tailgate parties.
This is a delicious soup that I always receive compliments about. It's so easy to make and makes plenty to share with friends and family. I've been making it for quite a few years now and have made a few modifications. I only use one stick of butter and half a cup of flour. It turns out to be a thinner soup, which I prefer, without so much butter. I also use beef broth in place of the water. Sometimes I use a can of stewed petite diced tomatoes with green chiles to make a soup that is a little spicy.
My husband is from Kansas City and my mother in law gave me the recipe for Plaza III soup. I have been making it for at least 30 years. I have always used 1/2 cup of margarine, or butter and 2 or 3 Tbsp of beef base, which has always seemed like plenty. I use a large can of whole tomatoes, cut up with the juices. My family and friends love this soup. It's even better the second day if you have any leftovers. Oh, and I generally double the amount of steak and serve it as a soup. You don't need to addd potatoes. Its very hearty.
WOW. Hubby said it could be a thin stew or a thick soup. Since we like our veggies, I did add more carrots, celery than what it calls for. Since it calls for so much margarine, I just took a couple tablespoons and browned the meat first. I made sure there wasn't any fat/or very little so didn't have to drain anything off. Then I made the roux with that juice from the marg & meat. Added veggies & used beef bouillon with water since I didn't have beef broth. My ingredients basically stopped after the stewed tomatoes which I used the entire can instead of 1/2 can per our number of servings. Loved the flavor of this and just diced the steak instead of chopping it up.
I have made this many times,I add 2 t of worchestire sauce and 1/2t of tabasco,This makes it a bit spicy. I have also made this with hamburger and without the roux, and it is great either way, we served w/ rolls
we liked it .
I added green beans. So good!
Are use real butter instead of margarine, and I used to boxes of organic beef bone broth from Aldie instead of bullion cubes, and I added 3 cups of cubed potatoes, other than that I followed the recipe and it’s delicious….
I used Magique’s recommendations. I live in Kansas City and have had the Plaza III steak soup. The broth and diced tomatoes instead of bouillon and stewed tomatoes, made this spot on. I make some cheddar garlic drop biscuits to go with it. So good!
What a great soup. To give it just a little more steak house taste I added a tablespoon of Worcestershire Sauce. It was a great addition. I think I will try a steak sauce next time. Highly recommend this recipe.
I've been making this soup for more than 20 years - originally a menu item at the Plaza III restaurant in Kansas City. No steak is used in this recipe; use high quality ground beef. No water is used in this recipe; use 4 cans of beef consomme. I always add a large peeled and diced potato to the soup along with the celery, carrot, onion and frozen vegetables. A great, hearty soup that is perfect for a cold winter day.
My aunt made this soup years ago , I lost the recipe found it here . Love it
I did not have fresh celery on hand so I used 1 tsp [5 ml] celery seeds instead
