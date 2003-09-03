Kansas City Steak Soup

4.5
105 Ratings
  • 5 68
  • 4 28
  • 3 7
  • 2 0
  • 1 2

This delicious soup is quite famous locally. No need for a chilly winter day to enjoy this soup.

Recipe by CHEFSHAR

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr 45 mins
total:
1 hr 55 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
1 gallon
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Make a roux by melting the butter or margarine, then stirring in the flour. Brown gently.

    Advertisement

  • Gradually add 2 cups of the water to the roux and stir until smooth. Add the remaining water, the carrot, onion, celery, frozen vegetables, canned tomatoes, and beef base granules.

  • In a skillet saute the steak in 2 tablespoons butter or margarine until browned. Drain off all the grease. Add the browned steak to the soup and simmer, stirring occasionally, for 1 1/2 hours or until the vegetables are tender. Season to taste with freshly ground black pepper. Once cooked this soup may be frozen for later use.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
226 calories; protein 8.8g; carbohydrates 13.3g; fat 15.6g; cholesterol 17.4mg; sodium 893.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022