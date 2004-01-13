Tex Mex Potato Soup

Spicy and rich potato soup.

By Bob Cody

prep:

20 mins
20 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Cook potatoes in boiling water until tender, about 15 minutes. Drain and reserve.

  • In a skillet, saute onion, green and red pepper in butter for 10 minutes, or until softened. Stir in the ham, green chilies, white pepper and cayenne. Cook for 1 minute longer. Reserve.

  • In a blender, combine the potatoes and chicken broth and blend until smooth. Add to the sauteed vegetable mixture.

  • Heat soup just to boiling. Beat the egg yolk with the heavy cream in a small bowl. Stir in 1/2 cup hot soup, stir yolk mixture back into sauce pan. Gently heat soup, but do not boil. Garnish with shredded cheddar cheese.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
219 calories; protein 8.2g; carbohydrates 17.7g; fat 13.2g; cholesterol 68.8mg; sodium 379.3mg. Full Nutrition
