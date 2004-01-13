Tex Mex Potato Soup
Spicy and rich potato soup.
I used this recipe as a solid base to create my own personal version. I used only jalepeno pepper for both taste and a little heat. I also blended in cilantro, lime, some raw carrot and a little cream cheese with the potato/broth mixture. I'm a big fan of garlic, so I chopped up several cloves to simmer with the onions. I can't tell you how fantastic this turned out. I even froze some for later, and am eating it now as I type. Still tastes amazing. Never be afraid to get off the beaten track of your recipe and do your own thing :)Read More
This soup was ok. For me the ham didn't really fit into the Tex Mex flavors. My bf said it tasted like someone from Wisconsin tried to do a southwestern soup. I think I'll do this again with a little shrimp in place of the ham.Read More
An excellent and flavorful soup. I've made it several times without the meat and substituting water for the broth for a vegetarian alternative. I also added several cloves of garlic and extra red and green and also yellow pepper. Yummy every time, thanks!
This soup was wonderful! I will definitely be making again. Loved the spice!
My husband said, "That's potato soup!" I did not puree the potatoes as we like a little more chunky consistancy, and they were already falling apart a bit anyway. Wonderful flavor and so comforting on a cold, rainy night!
SO GOOD! The only thing I changed was to use 2% milk instead of cream (it worked just fine) and smoked sausage we buy locally, instead of ham. (not much of a ham fan) The flavors were great, this is a real comfort food!
Good, spicy soup. Used smoked sausage as suggested. I'll leave the potatoes chunkier next time.
This is good and very filling. I like the spice of it; the peppers add a really bright flavor to this creamy soup.
A delicious, easy soup. I would be interested in trying it with bacon instead of ham next time.
