Chicken Andouille Gumbo

I made this one yesterday. It was my first time ever making gumbo, but WOW! It was total success. I also made alterations to the recipie. I used part of Emeril's Chicken and Sausage Gumbo recipie and used the trinity (onions, bell pepper, and celery). Added 3 cloves of garlic too. My fiance likes his gumbo THICK so you can eat it with a fork. I added an extra pound of chicken, and instead of half a cup of flour and half a cup of oil, Emeril used 1 cup of oil and 1 cup of flour for extra thickness. Roux turned out great, but was time consuming. Being a gumbo lover, I understand that this is the most crucial part of making gumbo so it was okay. I also omitted the tomatoes, because homestyle Lousiana Gumbo usually does not have tomatoes. I also used Tony Chechrerre's instead of the seasoning mix and I used Earl Campbell's spicy sausage instead of andoullie. Also, omitted the okra cause fiance does not like it. My fiance said it could have used more salt, but I am sick (can't taste too much now) and would rather under season it than over season it. He gave it two thumbs and a big toe up. I say that it's a great base for a recipie, but the whole point of cooking is too make it your own. Stop following recipies to the T. Sometimes you have to freestyle a bit to get recipies (especially soul food) the way you want it.