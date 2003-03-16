Chicken Andouille Gumbo
Sausage makes this very spicy. Can be prepared two days ahead.
This is the kind of meal that sings to my hubby! I did change a few things though. I used my leftover turkey carcass with onions, celery and carrots to make my stock. I've made several tomato based gumbos before and wanted to stay away from that with this recipe, so I omitted them. In order to obtain a really rich flavor, which this recipe is famous for, the roux needs to become a deep caramel color. Six minutes would never cut it. Forty five minutes of constant stirring will do the trick. Time consuming, but worth it. I also used a whole chopped onion, a cup of green onion and a tablespoon of worcestershire sauce. Very delicious, satisfying and loved by the whole gang Christine! (this was my original review, but I just wanted to thank "Gettinghealthy" for the "dry roux" suggestion. He/she didn't say how to brown the flour in the oven so I researched it on the net. Boy oh boy, did this ever save a lot of work!!!! You can put whatever amount of flour onto either a cookie sheet or in a cast iron skillet and pop it into the oven at 400 for an hour. Give it a stir every fifteen minutes. The whole house will smell nutty and the flour browns up beautifully. Save and store any remaining flour to add flavor to any gravy. This sure beats standing over that stove and stirring for a half hour. Thanks!)Read More
I am from Louisiana and I have eaten better gumbo but it was not bad. A few of you are saying the okra was very slimy. This is because you must boil your okra in a seperate pot with lots of water for about an hour before you put it into your gumbo. Also using frozen okra is not as slimy to begin with. Chop one medium yellow onion and add at same time as other vegetables. Be very careful of when making your roux(the flour and oil mixture) it can be very tricky. If you burn it throw it away do not use it, your gumbo will taste burnt. Also do not cook your roux with the top on. It is a very delicate thing. Roux may be purchaseable at your local grocer depending on where you live. Good luck!Read More
A real keeper! Having made this several times now, here are my helpful hints: I use 8 (not 4) cups cooking liquid, diced (not whole) tomatos, a chopped yellow onion and no file powder. I use frozen sliced okra - just dump it into a pan of boiling water, boil for 12 minutes, then drain in a colander before adding with the rest of the veggies. To make the roux in 6 minutes the oil should be barely simmering but not smoking when you add the flour then stir, stir, stir! If using frozen shrimp make sure you thaw them first, then press between layers of paper towels to remove excess water before adding to the gumbo - they act like little sponges. Lastly, use the leftover chicken liquid when making the rice. Yum!
Delicious gumbo. I modified it a bit (looking for a low cal dish). I used 4 cups chicken broth instead (used in lieu of reserved chicken boiling water), 4 boneless chicken breasts not chicken parts (boiled in water). I used 1 stick of butter instead of oil for the roux. I omitted the file powder (gumbo is very thick without it). I added one large onion & 1 Tablespoon of Old Bay seasoning (it was a bit bland without it). I estimated the calories on the whole dish to be around 3117. A heaping 1/2 cup white rice + 1 heaping cup gumbo would be around 385 calories. I figure you will get a minimum of 11 servings from one batch of gumbo.
Excellent recipe. We love cajun cooking but there's a lot of fat in this because of the oil. I have learned to brown flour on a cookie sheet in the oven until it's nice and dark and flavorful, and it adds just as much roux flavor as a traditional oil/flour roux made in a skillet. I also omitted the tomatoes, we prefer our gumbo to not have any. You can also boil a few uncracked eggs directly in the pot about 10 minutes before serving and then crack and peel the hot eggs and eat with the gumbo, really yummy and very cajun!
This was great! The only thing I did differently was not add the file powder-I believe that if you have okra, you don't need file-at any rate, it was great. I'm from Louisiana so I know my gumbo! I also just used a hot link sausage-they don't sell andouille where I live.
This is my husband's favorite food that I make. The roux takes longer than 6 minutes, more like 20. I add chopped onion (about 1 cup) and several cloves of minced garlic, and don't use celery or bell pepper. I add 2 cans of "Roasted Garlic" diced tomatoes (Hunt's) Use frozen okra and simmer separately for about 20 mins. then strain off the goo. That way the okra is not slimey in the soup. I also add shrimp - the "Easy-Peel" frozen kind at the market - and I simmer the shells in just enough water to cover them, for about 10 minutes. I strain the shells out and use this flavorful broth as part of the water required. Then I add the raw shrimp in the last 5 mins. of cooking - don't overcook your shrimp or they'll be tough! I add Zatarain's Creole Seasoning to taste. Serve over hot rice. This is so good that my neighbors will come around when they smell this cooking at my house. It's work-intensive but so worth it. Leftovers freeze and reheat well.
This recipe takes a long time - I cooked it on a rainy Sunday afternoon. The only thing about it that's remotely difficult is browning the flour - just keep an eye on it. This dish was a huge hit at my house. Some of us like to ladle it over rice in our bowls, others like it as is. Some of us added Tobasco, some not. I substituted 1 lb of peeled, deveined shrimp for some of the chicken, and put them in for the last simmering. This dish freezes well.
Yum!!! Just a few changes, but I otherwise followed the recipe. I used a stick of butter with the flour to make the roux, and used less chicken but added shrimp. Used red pepper instead of green, and threw in some of Emeril's creole seasoning (his recipe from the website, not the premade bought stuff). Served it over white rice. Tasted great that day and the next, but there was no third day! We will be making this many more times!!
Good stuff... I love a food full of flavor. I don't have okra so I use a can of corn. And Andouille sausage isn't easy to come by in these parts either. I use spicy Italian sausage...a nice substitute if I do say so myself. I make my own Reux. I found some store bought File powder too...very nice. They make it just that much more authentic. Now everyone thinks I'm a great cook!! This stuff is awesome.
This was OK. I've made better pots of gumbo with my own recipe. It didn't have the strong gumbo flavor I was looking for. I prefer flouring and seasoning my chicken before frying them in the oil. We take the chicken pieces out of the oil and then make the roux...the darker the better! We add our "trinity" vegetables to the hot roux (stand back!)and sautee them until just tender. Add chicken stock/broth instead of water (more flavor) and then add GOOD QUALITY smoked pork sausage (as mild or spicy as you like) and then simmer for a bit while I debone the chicken. I add some smoked pork or turkey tasso and the chicken and simmer until chicken is tender. If I've seasoned my chicken properly I shouldn't have to season again...but you can add some creole seasoning, cayenne, salt, pepper or file. Serve over hot rice and top with more file or green onions.
I have lived all my life (45 years) down the bayou and I have eaten many, many different chicken gumbos. I have never tasted or even heard of putting tomatoes in a gumbo.
WOW! It's got a kick! I used close to 3 lbs of chicken breast and a lb of shrimp. I didn't have pepper so I added in 1/4 cp cajun seasoning. I also put rice on the bottom of each bowl. It definitely makes 10 servings (medium size bowls) but three of us finished it in one setting! This was my first gumbo and I served it to 2 born and bred Louisianna men, I couldn't get a word out of them just moans. :) I followed advice and cooked the ruex for 20 minutes. It turned out great but I forgot it was hot oil so beware when you pour in the rest of the ingredients. I would definitely only serve this with honey cornbread. Anything else would overstimulate the tastebuds. My 4 year old had a small bowl of the soup part and dipped his cornbread in it for his dinner. He liked it, too!
I go to a vocational school, and am in the culinary arts program. I made this to serve on the lunch line and everyone who had it loved it - including myself! The only thing is I had to substitute andouille for keilbasa.. [because andouille is a bit expensive/hard to find around here!]
Crock pot! I made this entire thing in my crock pot because I didn't have the time to make this later at night when I needed it, but had time earlier during the day. I browned 4 large chicken breasts and put them in the crock pot, made the roux over the stove, added chicken broth and some chicken bullion to the roux, and then stuck everything the veggies and sausage into the crock pot raw. I poured the roux/broth mixture and spices ect over top and set it on low for about 5 hours, added brown minute rice to thicken this up (I don't like soupy gumbo, I want a thick eat with a fork gumbo) and let it set another hour or so with the shrimp in there, too. This was delicious. I thought that it'd be too spicy with the cayenne, but I thought it was just perfect. This was so easy and delicious. Everyone at the dinner really liked it.
This was my first attempt to make gumbo. We have always enjoyed it out. It is amazing! I couldn't find andouille sausage so I used a pkg of each spicy and sweet sausages and a bag of chicken breasts. I cooked my roux 25 minutes until it was really dark brown and I think that is where the flavor comes in. Didn't use the File powder did use the Okra but didn't get the purpose of it for it didn't seem to add much flavor it was my first time using it. Frankly it was gross. But will make this recipe again. My Brother in Law requested it for Christmas dinner! It's a keeper! Thanks for submitting it!
this is very good gumbo. although many simply taste like thin red beans and rice, this actually has a really nice flavor to it. dont saute the okra, but cook the sauage in its place. food is love and this recipe shows it...
Aaaaaeeeee!!! Talk about good...this gumbo was so good that when I put some on top my head, my tongue tried to beat my brains out getting to it.
My boyfriend is an avid cajun fan, and because of work, goes to New Olreans all the time (well, before Katrina). However, I made this, and he said it was BETTER than what he usually has there! I did boil my okra about 30 minutes instead of sauteing it.
I love gumbo and this recipe is really good. I make a few changes (main one is flour small chicken pieces and brown in canola oil first) but the recipe is great as is. I think a key to good andouille gumbo is to get the beswt andouille sausage you can. More smoke = better flavor in the end.
I don't know...maybe I did something wrong, but this recipe was very bland. I now regret not looking completely at the other members' ratings and suggestions before trying this.
My husband for years has sworn that he does not like gumbo. I made a batch (sticking as close to the recipe as my personality allows me to). He not only had a second helping, but when he met a gentleman from Louisiana the next day, bragged that his wife made the best gumbo! Excellent Recipe!!!! Thanks, now I can enjoy homemade gumbo again!!
This is a great dish! Don't let it intimadate you. I use chicken breast instead of awhole chicken. Smoked sausage instead of andouille, because the andouille is really too spicy for my young children, and shrimp. I also don't use the file powder, and I still get rave reviews! It's my 'go to' dish these days for guests. Everyone thinks it must be hard to make,but it is really so simple!Thanks
California perspective: The MOST excellent gumbo! Family friendly if you have children 9 and older. Replace the andouille sausage with smoked sausage for younger ages. Ones who like it hotter can add jalepenos to theirs. I left out the file gumbo as the consistency was thick enough.
With some very minor changes after reading reviews, I thought this was delicious, as did my familyl! Added extra 1/2 teaspoon of salt, used frozen okra, and held off on the cayenne till the end - andouille can really spice up a dish. Used less than 1/2 teasppon of cayenne and thought it had the perfect spice. Also added some extra smoked turkey sausage just because I had it. Doubled the batch and freezing the rest. I am not a gumbo expert, but I do make a lot of soups and I thought this was great!!!
can't even tell you how many times I've made this recipe since finding it - totally awesome gumbo! ( Okra grosses me out, so I don't add that, LOL!)
Cher Christine, you cannnot have a proper Cajun dish without the "Trinity", i.e., ONIONS, celery and bell peppers. I would saute the trinity for a few minutes, adding the Pope (garlic) about half way through before adding the tomatos. Adding file powder to hot gumbo 15 minutes before serving will make a some thick dish.
This is a great gumbo recipe. I used a 14 ounce can of okra and cooked it for a few minutes before adding. I also decreased the chicken to 2 pounds and added a pound of shrimp. I couldn't find file powder and thought I might use cajun seasoning instead, but I thought that it was seasoned perfectly and might have been a bit too spicy with anything else. I also agree that the roux takes longer than 6 minutes for a nice, deep golden brown. I also added a small onion. We ate it that same night, but it was delicious the next day since the flavors really settled in. It takes a while, but it's worth it!
Best gumbo I ever had. My 11 year old daughter wanted to make gumbo for a school project. She did it all herself except for the roux. It was easy to put together, and the neighbors were even asking about the fantastic smell coming from the house! One recipe was not enough for our family of 6...definitely will double it for left overs, next time!
Loved it! I don't give it 5 only because I have lived down south and had some very incredible gumbo dishes, but this one is by far the best that I have been able to make at home. My husband has never used the term "really delicious" with any of my dishes, until now! This is my first review, because I finally found a recipe worth coming back to comment on. I followed it exactly and everything was perfect.
Very good! This is the first gumbo I've ever made, and it's now a favorite. Thanks!
Took this to a party and everyone asked for the recipe - didn't have any leftovers to take home. Will definitely make again and again. Will try to get file powder for next batch. I added one lb. of cooked, peeled shrimp at the end. I also cooked frozen okra (couldn't find fresh) in separate pot and drained before adding to the gumbo. The amount of spices added was perfect!
My husband liked it, but it lacks the more traditional dark roueax...might try to modify it next time to make it more authentic.
excellent recipe. i made a few changes. substituted chicken broth for water, added 1 stick of unsalted butter to the roux, and cooked the roux for 30 minutes (can't imagine 6 being enough) added one chopped yellow onion and next time will substitute 1/2 the chicken for shrimp or crawfish tails. i also overdid the cayenne and garlic a bit. used frozen okra, so i sauteed it frozen for about 75% longer than suggested. AN EXCELLENT AND HEARTY MEAL
A great recipe. Although did some substitutions: used 1/2 lb. turkey kielbasa instead of andouille (to lower fat content), used 2 smaller cans of tomatoes (cajun style and no-salt) which I had on hand, used more than the 4 cups of the broth (I like gumbo on the soupy side), cooked the roux much longer than 6 minutes (about 20 to get to a deep caramel brown), used 1 tsp salt (it was plenty salty already), and did not use the file (thickened already due to the okra). It made a LOT - great for leftovers and freezes fine. Next time, I think I'll cook the garlic, celery and bell pepper just a bit in oil rather than dumping them in raw - although I don't think it matters too much (I just happen to like a milder garlic taste). Also - added a few staples to the broth while cooking (celery, onion, whole peppercorns, a few sprigs parsley) which I strained out. I don't think this is critical however - would even just use canned broth if in a hurry.
I've only had gumbo once before and it was at a cajun place in Santa Barbara so I do not know what authentic gumbo tastes like. Taking that into account, my family really liked this recipe. I made it as stated and I used "fresh" andouille sausage. I had read somewhere that andouille by definition is smoked but for some reason this one was not. (bought at uli's at pike's market) I even found the file powder at world spices near pike's market which I was ecstatic about b/c it was hard to find at local chain grocery stores. Anyhow, we did find it a bit spicy so next time I would tone it down maybe 1/4 of what it asks for but that is personal preference. It makes a lot so if two people are eating it, be prepared for lots of leftovers. I would recommend adding the okra last, maybe even the next day if you are making it a day ahead. It fell apart by the time we ate it the next day as I made it ahead of time. The roux took about 25 minutes to darken a golden brown. Next time I will darken it more to a milk chocolate color. I'm making it for a mardi gras party next week so hopefully it will go over well with the crowd. Thanks for a great recipe.
I followed the recipe without out adding basil, used diced tomatoes instead of whole peeled, and substituted butter for the vegetable oil when making my roux. Also, I took another user's advice and added a pinch of cajun seasoning. Tastes delicious.The first time I made the roux, I used vegetable oil as directed, but vegetable oil makes the roux smell burnt, and when your roux smells burnt, your food will taste burnt. So try it with butter (I used one cup = whole stick unsalted).
I have made this gumbo for our neighborhood Mardi Gras party for the past three years. I love it and so does everyone else. This year I tried leg quarters because that's what was in the freezer - too fatty. Chicken should be on the bone, though. Can't get Andouille in NC so I just leave it out - you don't miss it. I also sub canned okra for fresh - save a step. I make three recipes and put it in three crock pots and warm all day while preparing my other recipes. Love it!!
This was just ok. The flavor, even after several adjustments, was just too bland. I roasted the peppers for a little more flavor, and threw a jalapeño and a red bell pepper into the mix. I also added a few whole cumin seeds and a tablespoon of dark cocoa powder. The cocoa helped the flavor quite a bit - I don't think I would have liked the stew otherwise. Now the roux, I disagreed with the recipe on. If you’re inexperienced with making roux, I suppose I could see the point in the double boiler, but it’s such a pain in the neck and it takes FOREVER. A whisk and a well pre-heated cast iron skillet over medium-low heat is the trick. It took me about 6 or 7 minutes, whisking constantly, to get the nice, deep golden roux. If you feel it’s getting too hot, just slide the pan off the burner for a moment or two to cool a bit and knock down your heat a notch. Next time I’m going to let it darken a little more. It was also requested that I add shrimp to the next batch.
A great fall and winter dish to warm you up. I added 2-tablespoons of Louisiana hot sauce to the mix just because I like the flavor.
I put my tomatoes in the processer because my husband doesn't care for chunks of tomatoes. This dish is delicious w/a perfect blend of Cajun flavors.
Great Basic recipe!! My So loved it, and told me it was better then his mother's gumbo I Used an extra 1/2 pound of adouille, added a 6 ounce Smoked Tasso thinly sliced and chopped, a little extra garlic, I then allowed it to simmer on low all day. I also sprinkled a bit of vinegar on the okra to make it less sticky during cooking and to speed of the okra step. Overall great recipe :-) And if you omit the okra it freezes great
This dish is delicious! I followed it fairly closely but substituted frozen okra for the fresh (my grocer didn't have any in stock), added an onion, and added extra chili pepper because we like things spicy. I also made it a day in advance thinking it would be better the day after. It was thick and flavorful. I served it over rice along with cheesy corn spoonbread. This dish will be an Easter Sunday tradition from now on!
I took the two days to prepare. Just got back from New Orleans, the recipe is so go, felt like I was in the French Quarter again! Everyone loves it and had enough left left over to freeze. This is one of those dishes that does not last, even in the freezer. The family ate it all.
Used polksa kielbasa instead of andouille since I have small children and added onions. Very good recipe! I also added whole boiled eggs which is how the backwoods cajuns do it. I make gumbo often in winter but have never followed a recipe. This is a great guide for those wanting to learn.
I've been making this recipe for at least 5 years now -it is awesome! I am revising my last review due to my frustration with subsequent reviews. Please, don't "short cut" this one with canned stock and chicken breasts. Seriously, I've made it both ways. Its good "short-cutted", but it is unbelievable if made using the stewed chicken and broth. The only changes I make are to add onion and to brown the sausage before adding to reduce the fat.
What I do differently is use chicken broth instead of water, saute my veggies (not the okra) first and okra in at the end. My family loves it.
WOW! I too had to use the itialian sausage, and added shrimp, but the family LOVED this recipe! I doubled up, and still had no leftovers! Scrumptious!!
I think this is a great gumbo! I changed the vegetable oil to L-A-R-D and crisped some pork jowel in it for more flavor. I took out the pork jowel and just follwed the rest of the recipe. The lard and rendered pork jowel [rather than vegetable oil] is the bomb!!!
The only problem with this recipe is that is never last long. I think I have made a dinner and a week's worth of lunches and it's all gone in days!! I don't use the file powder and I generally saute the okra for nearly an hour.
Very Good. I made a double batch of this gumbo for a Super Bowl party and everyone raved. Leftovers freeze well. Will make again.
Excellent! The Andouille was a little too spicy for me so next time I will use Polish Sausage. Family loved it!
I have made this at least ten times and everyone I serve it to loves it!
Wow! This recipe was full of flavor and texture. I added oysters to the mix, along with some additional cajun seasonings to make it extra spicy. Yum. Thanks, Christine, for submitting this great recipe. :)
Verrrrrrry good Everyone makes some change. Mine was, I used 2 chicken bullion cubes and 2 bay leaves in the 12 cups of water,I had no file powder used "OLD BAY" but other reviews used none at all. I counldn't find Andouille but used Hillshire polish sauage Other wise this is a must try dish, better the next day,if there's any left
THIS WAS GREAT, I SHOULD OF USED A LITTLE MORE CAYENNE PEPPER.(MY FAMILY DOESN'T DO HOT)
As a Cajun, this is a Creole Gumbo. We Cajun's don't put tomatoes IN our gumbos. It's okay, but not by any means good. The roux is thin and not enough to make a true gumbo, very soupy. NEVER add file to a cooking gumbo, it turns stringy. File is ALWAYS added to bowl of rice THEN gumbo is ladled over rice. So recipe is fair to middling. Much better recipes available, even on this site.
I really enjoyed making this! It was a lot of work but worth it. I like shrimp in my gumbo so I substituted 1 pound of shrimp for one pund of the chicken. I also needed to add extra chicken broth when reheating the next day because it was a little thick for me. I had rice on the side, and it was delicious!!
This recipe is a good basic starting point for a gumbo. We prefer stock-based rather than roux. The thing to remember about gumbo is that whatever you have to put in, well, that's what goes into the pot. That a gumbo. We use chicken thighs for this recipe - and we don't make a roux. The andouille is a 'must have' for this . . . nothing like it . . . and chicken thighs make a good stock. The file' is a 'must have' as well. If you can't find andouille or file', please contact me.
This is pretty authentic. I suggest that you omit the thyme and basil, saute a whole onion with the pepper and the celery. Add a good 2 tbls of worcestershire. You cannot make a roux in 6 minutes. 1/2 hour minimum. Going to try the roux oven method as another reader suggested. It's hard to get andouille here, so I use keilbasa and a pinch of cayenne.
Am always asked for the recipe when I serve this to someone who has never tried it before. I use shrimp instead of chicken and cut back some on the amount of oil for the roux. Delicious!
I made this recipe twice. The first time I followed it to the T. It was pretty good. Second time I made following changes and holy gumbo what a difference. Firstly, I used chicken breast(bone/skinless) with drumsticks (no skin) and the broth was great. For the last step I added the drumsticks with bone in stew. YUM! It's a treat for folks that like drum stick. Great flavor! Go with the diced tomatoes. Whole tomato and paste dominated all other flavors. Cook roux on low heat (NOT MEDIUM) and constantly stir. Boil okra for about half hour if too slimy. Shake dry in colander. I used frozen sliced okra (not whole). Worcestershire advice was a plus(1 tsp) and made big difference. After simmering for an hour I added medium shrimp with tail and half an onion diced. Yellow bell pepper was great advice as well. If you DON'T like spicy go easy on the cayenne. Have fun with this and GO SAINTS!
Yummmy. Had to add an onion! And used the oven for browning the flour, worked very well. But was afraid of burning the flour so used 375 and only went for 30 mins or so, stirring between 5 and 10 mins. The whole thing takes a while and several pots but was worth it!
This is a great recipe with a little tweaking. I used a whole chicken cut up, 1 bag of frozen sliced okra (I skip that part where the okra had to be cooked, I think it's unnecessary) I add a 28 oz can of whole tomatoes - crushed, added a chopped onion, I double all the spices, Double the sausage, slice the sausage and brown it (you can also use Italian Hot sausage and it turns out great, if not better) then I also add about 6 cups more chicken stock. With these changes this is probably the best gumbo I've ever had. Thanks for sharing.
Best gumbo we ever had. Thank you for a nice hearty filling dinner! Will be adding this recipe to the rotation. Only changes I made was I don't care for the taste of boiled chicken so I pan-fried chicken quarters in some bacon grease. I them used the combined bacon grease and rendered chicken fat to make the roux, which also helped me reclaim the browned bits. I did add about a half pound of shrimp and so I've saved the bones and shells from the shrimp to make stock for the next time I make gumbo.
Yum! And even better the next day!
Great! But only used half the cayenne pepper!
This one is a keeper! It smells great bubbling on the stove during the Superbowl and everybody loved it! My only suggestion is to cut back on the cayenne or maybe leave it out altogether. I put in the full teaspoon and my wife and kids complained it was too spicy. I realize it's gumbo, it's supposed to be spicy, but I usually put hot sauce on everything and didn't find myself wanting to add more. This is still an outstanding recipe!
To start off, I made the roux in the microwave using the following method: mix 3/4 cups of oil and flour in a glass measuring cup and microwave on high, uncovered, for 6 to 7 minutes. Check and stir at 6 minutes and continued cooking on high for up to a minute more to reach the desired color brown. Add 1 cup celery and 2 cups chopped green bell pepper to roux and cook on high for 3 minutes more. Add 4 cloves garlic, minced and 2 Tbsp. dried parsley and saute on high for 2 minutes more. Voila! perfect roux mixed with veggies in less than 15 minutes and practically no stirring. I also cooked the gumbo in the slow cooker on low for 6 hrs adding 1 cup non-instant rice in last hour. I used smoked sausage, 1 1/2 lbs. boneless chicken, didn't precook the okra (I used frozen), used 14.5 oz can of Italian stewed tomatoes, and added 1/2 lb. cooked shrimp with the rice. I kept the spices the same except for the red pepper; I used 1/8 tsp. The results were wonderful, but beware this recipe makes a big batch. Don't know if I'll be making this again b/c it was a lot of work. Anyway, thanks for posting even though I altered the recipe quite a bit. BTW served with Corn Casserole II from this site.
Wow! I'm impressed! This was great! I've eaten my fair share of gumbos over the years but have never attempted to prepare it. While time consuming, it's very easy. The only draw-back is that I made it on one hottest day of the summer in an attempt to use up some of the okra from my garden that's growing like mad!
Excellent - I can not wait to try this with the File powder!!!
I've never made gumbo before because I'm not a big fan of ocra. BUT, this is GREAT!! I did a few things different from the recipe. I boiled boneless, skinless chicken breasts instead of chicken part (that's what I had on hand), used boxed chicken broth instead of the chicken stock from boiing the chicken. I used a small pinch of ceyenne pepper because I don't like really spicy foods. It turned out fabulous. Even my 17 month old son ate it. Will definitely make again.
I made this one yesterday. It was my first time ever making gumbo, but WOW! It was total success. I also made alterations to the recipie. I used part of Emeril's Chicken and Sausage Gumbo recipie and used the trinity (onions, bell pepper, and celery). Added 3 cloves of garlic too. My fiance likes his gumbo THICK so you can eat it with a fork. I added an extra pound of chicken, and instead of half a cup of flour and half a cup of oil, Emeril used 1 cup of oil and 1 cup of flour for extra thickness. Roux turned out great, but was time consuming. Being a gumbo lover, I understand that this is the most crucial part of making gumbo so it was okay. I also omitted the tomatoes, because homestyle Lousiana Gumbo usually does not have tomatoes. I also used Tony Chechrerre's instead of the seasoning mix and I used Earl Campbell's spicy sausage instead of andoullie. Also, omitted the okra cause fiance does not like it. My fiance said it could have used more salt, but I am sick (can't taste too much now) and would rather under season it than over season it. He gave it two thumbs and a big toe up. I say that it's a great base for a recipie, but the whole point of cooking is too make it your own. Stop following recipies to the T. Sometimes you have to freestyle a bit to get recipies (especially soul food) the way you want it.
This was just too good! I made a few changes, but the original recipe is such a great place to start. Like others, I could not get my okra any way but slimy, so I just threw it out. I really like okra, though, so I may have to learn how to cook it! The roux took me about 20 minutes to get to the perfect color (it really makes a difference). I used 2 lbs chicken thighs, chopped; 2 links (about 1/2 lb) Italian sausage, chopped; and 1 lb smoked beef sausage, chopped. I didn't like the beef sausage but everyone else in the house did so I may add more Italian next time. I think this may have been even better with shrimp or crab, so I will definitely try that! I used 4 cups reduced-sodium chicken broth instead of boiling my chicken; 2 14-oz cans italian diced tomatoes (with a little extra italian seasoning); 4 large cloves garlic; 2 small green bell peppers, diced; and 1 med onion, diced. I omitted the celery and file powder. I think the addition of a little extra meat next time will mean a little extra broth (maybe 1/2 cup) because it was so thick without the okra or file! I think this was absolutely delicious served over white rice with cornbread! I also took other reviewer's advice and added whole eggs near the end to hard-boil. This was unbelievably good! This wasn't nearly as spicy as I had anticipated... which made it perfect for my picky eaters and I just added a little extra red pepper to mine for the perfect heat! Thank you for the recipe!
this recipe was AWESOME!! thank you so much for sharing it. i love chicken gumbo, and this was the best i've ever had!!
Very good - would probably decrease the salt a bit next time.
This was good but way too salty and I didn't even add the salt that the recipe called for. It was too salty from just the sausage! I can my own tomatoes so I know there is no salt in those either. Other than the salt factor, this was good. The reason I gave 4 stars is because I can't imagine how salty it would have been by adding the 2 teaspoons of salt in addition to the rest.
My gumbo was very oily. Can someone tell me what i did wrong. I made the roux for 30 minutes.
To make this work, I doubled the liquid, using more of the chicken broth and some red wine, and added a chopped onion, which completed the "holy trinity" of celery, onion and green pepper. Finally, instead of cooking the file the last 15 minutes, I sprinkled some on top of the gumbo when serving.
This was delicious! I did make a few changes. I started out with maybe one to two strips of bacon that I chopped up in the pan. Added one med onion (we love onion) and the okra once the bacon had browned a bit. Made the oil and flour in a separate pan and added the stock to that pan then poured it all into my big dutch oven with the bacon, onion, okra mix. then added the rest of the ingredients as listed. I did use orange pepper instead of green and I also added about 1/2 head of green cabbage that I chopped up since I am always trying to get in more veggies. Did not use the File Powder as I didn't have any but did sprinkle in some Wondra Flour towards the end. Also didn't add the tsp of Cayenne, just a sprinkling as the Andouille was spicy and I didn't want to over do the heat. Served over long grain brown rice which I cooked in the remaining chicken stock. Very Good and got rave reviews from guests and hubby.
Not knowing much about gumbo, I followed the recipe exactly, except for the file powder which I couldn't find - and I used frozen okra. My husband and I were a little leary, not being okra fans, but you really wouldn't even know it was there - apparently it acts as a thickener. We both thought it was very good - and I would make it again.
This was an excellent recipe. Even for a first time fixing a roux it came out better than expected. I did encounter a few problems. Andouille sausage was not to be found here in Raleigh, N.C. I used kiebasa instead, and it came out great.Also, fine powder is hard to find. Our neighbors had some so it worked out ok.The prep time is more than 10 min, but whatever time it takes it is well worth the effort. Be sure to make it a day in advance. The flavors need to mingle.
This was wonderful! It made a lot and the extra froze beautifully.
You have got to try this!! The very first time i made this, i took it to work for a carry in dinner. EVERYONE loved it. I add another can of tomatoes, and also add a small can of tomatoe paste. This is really easy to make. I am asked to make this for work at least twice a month!!
I haven't had homemade gumbo in years, and have never actually made it myself. Since this recipe looked the closest to what I was looking for, I decided to give it a whirl... YUM! My husband raved over it (only he added waaaay more red pepper, likes his gumbo HOT). The only changes I made were using slightly less okra, used polish sausage (no andouille here) and I added shrimp per husband's request. The only thing I will change for next time, is maybe using just one can of tomatoes. Also, if anyone is having a hard time finding file powder, sometimes your local grocery store will have a separate display of cajun/seafood seasonings--Not necessarily by the spice section. I found the Zatarain's brand and it worked great.
This was just a disaster in a pot on the stove. I've never cooked with okra, and I don't think I will ever again. A lot of mess over something that was just so bland. Sorry!
This is one of my all time favorite meals. It takes a lot of work, but it is definitely worth the time. I have consistently made it with a roux, cheated by using a frozen package of gumbo mix, and used ham seasoned with cajun seasoning (in my opinion it isn't worth all the effort without the ham).
Simply wonderful. Aside from doubling the sausage (cause I love it), I followed the recipe exactly. Served over brown rice. Didn't expect hubby to like (he's VERY picky) but he loved it and has asked me to make again.
Substituted Chorizo sausage for Andouille and it turned out unbelievable. The gumbo actually tasted its best the next day when we had it for left overs. All the flavors came out to play and it was great. All the TLC put into it really helps!
Awsome!! My husband loves gumbo and he is the harshest critic having lived in New Orleans. I beleive by cooking the okra separate first is crucial! Making your own stock from the boiled chickens really makes a difference. Kristin Dallas
had never had Gumbo but my husband asked for it, so I found this recipe. used hot lnks instead of Andouille and added onions. Other than that followed the recipe. was a lttle afraid of the okra when I saw how gooey t was but it turned out amazing! I am now a fan of Gumbo and this recipe is a keeper!
Made this using chicken sausage & frozen 'gumbo starter mix' veggies -- also some quartered corn cobs... was very YUMMY!! Still lacking some seasoning... hubby & I added lots of red pepper flakes
This was incredible! I'm from New Orleans, and my mother-in-law demanded the recipe--that's saying a lot, believe me. My kids loved it too!
This recipe is really great. Only thing different I did was add onion, garlic & used a can of Rotel tomatoes instead on Italian style. Also added some crawfish because I love it. I have even made it with a bone-in boston butt that was left over. Excellent recipe, just added things I really like to it. And no one says gumbo is a "quick fix meal". If you want it to turn out right you have to do it the right way with no shortcuts or substitutions just to save time, not fair to complain in a review when you dont do it the right way to begin with. This is an excellent recipe, thank you for sharing.
wow! this is soooo good!!! my husband LOVED it!! I used butter instead of oil..and it turned out really good.. I think next time i will add shrimp, and will use diced tomatoes instead of whole ones..But this dish is very very good..thanks for haring this recipe..I will make this AGAIN!!!
Oh wow. This is sooo good. I served this to some friends and they both just loved it. I don't like spicy foods so I just used smoked pork sausage and left out the cayenne pepper. Wonderful and full of flavor. To make the roux I cook it at med high heat for 5 minutes (stir constantly) then turn the heat to medium and cook for 10-15 minutes more, until the roux is the color of an old penny. The roux is what gives it the right texture and flavor, so be patient with it. Also, I think the file powder is optional, after I added it I had no liquid left, it thickened up a lot.
This was a huge hit with my family. It was spicy, but not too spicy and had a wonderfully rich flavor. I used frozen okra, since that's all I could find locally and it worked out great. Others have mentioned boiling the okra. I sauteed mine for a good 20 minutes or so, until it wasn't sticky. Because I was feeling lazy, I used a rotisserie chicken and stock I had on hand. I think I'd like to add shrimp to this the next time around! This recipe is going into the "keepers" file!
Delicious I have made it several times and it never disappoints
IMade to hot
