Green Chile Stew with Pork

4.3
47 Ratings
  • 5 25
  • 4 17
  • 3 2
  • 2 2
  • 1 1

Pueblo tradition calls for the addition of corn or potatoes to this dish. It makes a wonderful filling for enchiladas. Serve with a big green salad and a pile of wheat tortillas.

Recipe by Bob Cody

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 25 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large skillet over medium high heat, brown the pork in oil, doing so in 2 to 3 batches.

    Advertisement

  • Place the meat in 3 to 4-quart covered casserole and add celery, tomatoes, chilies, and garlic.

  • Add about 1 cup chicken broth or water to skillet pork was cooked in, stirring over high heat to scrape up browned bits on bottom and bring to boil. Add to pot with enough additional water or broth to barely cover the ingredients. Cover and simmer until stew is thick and meat very tender, about 1 1/2 hours. Add salt to taste before serving. If stew is not hot enough, add a bit of jalapeno salsa.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
462 calories; protein 37.6g; carbohydrates 9g; fat 29.8g; cholesterol 102.1mg; sodium 602.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022