Green Chile Stew with Pork
Pueblo tradition calls for the addition of corn or potatoes to this dish. It makes a wonderful filling for enchiladas. Serve with a big green salad and a pile of wheat tortillas.
Pueblo tradition calls for the addition of corn or potatoes to this dish. It makes a wonderful filling for enchiladas. Serve with a big green salad and a pile of wheat tortillas.
I made this stew for the first time for a SuperBowl party. It was a HUGE hit! Since then, I have made it several times for friends, family, and co-workers. I am always asked for the recipe. I have used both beef and pork, and either meat works really well. I love that you can adjust the heat according to taste and stomachs. The stew takes a little time to prepare (chopping, roasting, searing, etc), but if you throw everything in a crockpot, you have a wonderful meal waiting for you when you get home.Read More
I would've rated higher, but this recipe has been copied, word for word, from Jeff Smith's "The Frugal Gourmet Cooks American" (pp 64-65). Plagiarism aside, it's a wonderful dish, and I agree that it benefits from a few tomatillos. (This is a durable little recipe, and it could handle the addition of just about anything you have a taste for.)Read More
I would've rated higher, but this recipe has been copied, word for word, from Jeff Smith's "The Frugal Gourmet Cooks American" (pp 64-65). Plagiarism aside, it's a wonderful dish, and I agree that it benefits from a few tomatillos. (This is a durable little recipe, and it could handle the addition of just about anything you have a taste for.)
I made this stew for the first time for a SuperBowl party. It was a HUGE hit! Since then, I have made it several times for friends, family, and co-workers. I am always asked for the recipe. I have used both beef and pork, and either meat works really well. I love that you can adjust the heat according to taste and stomachs. The stew takes a little time to prepare (chopping, roasting, searing, etc), but if you throw everything in a crockpot, you have a wonderful meal waiting for you when you get home.
This is much like Mexican Posole. I added 1 tsp. ground cumin and used hominy instead of corn or potatoes. Delish! My 3 year old didn't care for it much, too much spice I suppose? I cooked it in my crock pot. Thanks
i made this stew using chopped green chilis from a jar. i also used a little cornstarch to thicken my gravy at the end of the cooking process. it was great! very tasty and flavorful, and just like the green chili stew they serve in new mexico. also, it's not very hot so kids can enjoy as well.
Awful! Possibly the only recipe my fiance and I have ever tossed out.
TEX MEX. I was looking fer a recipe (non Tex-Mex) akin to the ones found in Mexican and Native American Indian restaurants/cafes (AZ, CO, CA, NM). So if that's the type you're looking fer...skip it, cause this ain't it...this recipe is pure Tex-Mex. The recipe is easy and delicious. The short time needed (for a stew) is a big plus. I actually kept it simmering almost two hours later and still delicious. This is the best Tex-Mex recipe I've found to date on this site. I can't wait to top off my Chilaquiles with it.
This turned out wonderful! I used leftover pork chops, substituted the tomatoes with tomatillos, used a good quality green salsa, added some diced potatoes, threw in a bit of cumin and wow! My family loved it. Thanks for the recipe. It's a keeper.
This was so delicious! Wasn't sure when to add the green chili salsa, so I dumped most of it in w/ the other vegetables. I cooked this in a dutch oven in the oven really low and it was wonderfully tender.
This is delicious. My son loved it and my husband enjoyed it too (he's the picky one). I LOVE green chile and pick up the Hatch chiles in NM when I'm there. I can pull roasted hatch chiles from my freezer and use them in this dish. I've also roasted green chile's in my oven but they can be purchased canned or frozen (hatch chiles) and they work well. I used the canned salsa the first time I made this but I think I'll just add a little stewed tomatoes and chiles next time. Definitely a keeper.
This was terrific! We loved it! It has a nice tang to it (we used medium chiles) and a great flavor. Did it in the crockpot and it was excellent.
I used poblano chiles. I added more garlic, some onions, bay leaves, and cumin. It was a little bland, but not bad. Probably won't make it again.
great recipe. only change was I lightly dredged pork in all purpose flour before browning. Sealed the juices in the pork and added som thickness when scraping up the bits with the broth.
This is one of my wife's favorites. We got this recipe out of Jeff Smith's(The Frugal Gourmet Cooks American). Did he plagarize this from Christine L.?
I have been looking for a good recipe for green chili stew for years... and this was it!!! So delicious! It rivals that made at a local restaraunt that my boys and I love! I have made it twice now, and the difference was the green chili salsa I chose. Both batches were very tasty one was more tart because of the amount of tomitillos in the salsa. Changes I made: - Dredged the pork in flour (2C) ,1T cumin, 2T cilantro, 2T cardimon, salt, and pepper to fry off. This requires more oil, but thickens the chili. I reserve the lefter dredging flour for a thickener if needed later. - Added 2T of smokey serrano chili sauce. - Add a can of rotel tomatoes with habanero for a little extra heat. - I used canned whole green fire roasted chiles diced up. - Added 1/2 a bunch of finely chopped cilantro
My husband and I LOVE this soup! It's good without fresh cilantro too. We've experimented with different prepared green salsas and now have 2 favorites to use with this recipe. I've also substituted black and/or kidney beans to change things up. It always turns out great.
I am a huge fan of fiery food and this stew is fantastic! My fiance is always asking me to make it!
I thought this was pretty good. I added a large can of hominy, and cooked the whole thing in the crock pot at high for 6 hours.
This is very similar to the green chile stew one finds in restaurants in New Mexico. I add a few potatoes chopped in one inch cubes.
my family loved it. i did add potatoes to make it more hearty since i have 6 people i need to feed.
I made this stew and it was wonderful !! I used canned Green Chillies and I added 5 medium potatoes and a can of corn. It has a spicy flavor. Very good on a cold night with a batch of cornbread muffins !! Yum Yum !!
Oh my goodness! This was wonderful!! My first try using Hatch chiles. So easy and good. We grilled the chiles the night before with a pork tenderloin. I put them in a zip lock bag in the fridge over night and the skins slipped right off. We cubed up the leftover pork, and sauted that with onion and 4 cloves of garlic (only addition) - Have to have garlic!! We had this over white rice, but I can imagine filling enchiladas with this stuff-its amazing! Will be making this often this fall and winter! I will be submitting a photo- but it won't be pretty- looks aren't everything!! Thank you Christine.
Our family enjoyed this meal last night. The pork was so tender. My husband, the cook, made a few changes which included 5 green chiles instead of 7; 7oz of green chile salsa instead of 10oz; added corn, black beans, red bell pepper, and 1/2 onion chopped. We served this with a sprinkling of grated cheese and some sour cream. Can wait to try this as the stuffing of enchilades with chile verde sauce.
This recipe works really well with pre-cut beef stew meat. I double the celery, add one can of corn, and to thicken it, add a bit of sour cream. Very yummy and freezes really well.
I was so disappointed with this recipe as I was looking forward to it as I haven't had green chile since I lived in Denver. This was way to tart/tangy. I wish I had listened to a previous reviewer who said they only used half a jar of the green salsa. I tried to cut the tartness with some sour cream, but to no avail.
My husband and I both loved it. I had to simmer longer - almost 3 hours - to get the meat really tender and to have the stew thicken - but it was well worth it. This is a keeper.
Great recipe sooo easy and tastes great. Used a reviewers advice and put in cumin gives it a deeper flavor. Also I've played with the veggies and have used zucchini from the garden. Have now made three times and we love it.
Wow!! I've had this dish in my favorite Mexican restaurant and this recipe has to be about as close as you can come to it. I added an onion and a bell pepper along with the celery and garlic. I also chose to add the potatoes. My husband really enjoyed it. It was a little on the spicy side but all in all it was a great dish. I will definitely use this recipe again.
i put all ingredients in my crock pot and let it cook for 4 hours on high. I was pleased with result. Flavors would be more enhanced by following directions exactly, but i'm a mom looking for short cuts in my kitchen. I did use tomatillos instead of the tomatoes and omitted the chilis so i could serve it to my 18 month old. Also, we served ours over a bed of rice which complimented nicely.
Also added potatoes and canned pinto beans, rinsed
Excellent recipe. Added green Tabasco though. Needed more kick!
Like someone before me, I noticed this was lifted right from "The Frugal Gourmet", except this person didn't even mention to roast the chilis, which in my opinion helps to make the recipe! Very good, however (with the ROASTED chilis). I don't think there are any copyright laws on recipes, but the description could have at least been original!
The stew was great! Added potatoes and onions. Next time I will skip the green chile salsa, it gave it a tangy taste, it was perfect before. This one is a keeper. Served it over sopaipillas, will try next time as enchilada sauce. 2015~taste has changed. I prefer the green chile salsa.
I made 2/3 of the recipe due to the size of pork tenderloin I had. I added three tomatillos and two jalapenos. I used salsa verde type of salsa. I also dredged the meat in a mixture of flour, cumin, salt, pepper and garlic prior to browning it. This was amazing except for the size of stew it was way too hot with two jalapenos. Next time I will make the full recipe and add just one jalapeno. I served it with some fresh cilantro, shredded cheese and chunks of fresh avocado. This is wonderful! My husband and I both loved it! Terrific recipe :)
I've made this several times and it's always a big hit-just mouthwateringly good. I add black beans and corn, just for the color and to make it a true stew. Well worth the effort.
This recipe is fabulous because it is versatile. I used half pork and beef. I stole from another reviewer and browned the meat in 1-1/2C of flour mixed with onion powder, pepper, chipotle seasoning and cumin. I added 14oz hominy, but could have doubled the hominy. I served the stew with cheese on top and warm tortillas.
The rating is something of a guess because I made some changes, but the basic recipe seems pretty flawless (with the exception of increasing the garlic and adding chopped onion). The pepper instructions were somewhat confusing; I used a combination of chopped pasilla peppers and mild canned chiles because that’s what I had on hand. My green salsa was an extremely spicy locally made tomatillo salsa, so rather than using only chicken broth I used 1/2 cup of broth for deglazing the pan and Las Palmas green enchilada sauce in place of the remainder of the broth (it mellowed out the flavor). I also added a can of drained diced tomatoes, some chopped russet potatoes, and some Mexican oregano. I cooked the whole thing in a crockpot on high for five or six hours. Delicious!
After reading all reviews and checking my cupboard, I ended up with a great chili verde. We like it hot, so I amped up the heat with 2 cans jalapeno, 2 cans mild chile, 1 jar green salsa (tomatillo based) and 1/2 cup diced onion. I used a can of Rotel diced tomatoes. I dredged the pork in flour and seared it. Out of peanut oil so subbed in olive oil. I added a scant teaspoon cumin. I served it over a bed of rice infused with fresh chopped cilantro, tortillas and a big dollop of plain greek yogurt. On the second day, I threw in fresh frozen corn and a couple cans of pinto beans. Everybody raved.--both times. Great base recipe. Thanks to other reviewers for their tips.
Nice & spicy. Loved it. I used 1 lb. of leftover cooked pork loin, 2 stalks of celery, can of green Chile's, 14 oz. can of diced tomatoes. Added some cumin and used adobo powder instead of salt. Served over oven roasted brown rice. Delicious!
Very delicious. Made in slow cooker using two jalapeños and five Anaheims. Added a little cumin and a few small red potatoes. Served with black beans and tortillas, limes, sour cream and cilantro. Happy new year!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections