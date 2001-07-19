Lump Soup

12 Ratings
  • 5 4
  • 4 3
  • 3 3
  • 2 0
  • 1 2

Here is a recipe that I love that my grandmother made.

By Dave

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
Original recipe yields 2 servings

Directions

  • Beat the egg, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and water well. Gradually add flour until thick.

  • Spoon into boiling water by 1/4-1/2 teaspoonfuls by dipping spoon in boiling water first then spooning dough into water (they come off easier that way). Cook 5-10 minutes.

  • Drain off all water.

  • Heat milk, put noodles back in, add butter or margarine, salt, and pepper.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
367 calories; protein 13g; carbohydrates 23.5g; fat 24.7g; cholesterol 158.3mg; sodium 839.4mg. Full Nutrition
