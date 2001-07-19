Lump Soup
Here is a recipe that I love that my grandmother made.
This recipe is so much fun to play with! I didn't measure anything. I beat an egg with a little salt, then added flour until it was a thick batter. Meanwhile I had just a bit of water boiling into which I threw in some tiny bits of leftover ham, a little diced onion, fresh ground pepper, garlic powder, parsley, and cumin (for the heck of it). Once the onion was tender I put the batter in there. I just dip a bit out with the tip of a spoon, then use another spoon to push it off into the boiling broth. The lumps about double in size, so only use a very small amount of batter for each lump. Once the lumps were pretty much done I lowered the heat and added some milk, real butter, and shredded cheddar cheese. I wish I had a bit of veggies to throw in for color but it tasted very good all the same. I gave this recipe four stars but my additions made it five stars. :-) Use your imagination with this recipe!
This is the WORST recipe I have ever tried in my life. It made such a mess it was unbelievable
I put the lumps in some onion soup - they tasted great, kind of like Matzo Balls.
These were wonderful!! They were also a big hit with my family members. I am totaly making these again. Thanks for sharing the recipe:)
I thought it was actually alright. Not too wild about it though and neither was my family. I wouldnt reccomend this.
Delicious, thanks so much for sharing this recipe. It reminds me of something my mom made when I was a child.
Not a bad start to a potentially delicious spaetzle soup... I drop these "lumps" into a boiling vat of chicken stock, potatoes, carrots, onion, and celery for a more flavorful version of this recipe.
This was quite an adventurous recipe for me...But it worked, and the family loved it. I Substituted half the milk (Mind you, I adjusted the recipe for 6 servings...) with a can of CampbellsCream of chicken (8 oz.) because I didn't want the soup to be too thin. I also chopped up some green onions and tossed them in 5 minutes before I was done, and it turned out nice. With or without noodles it's still pretty good, but my choice of noodles would either be medium shells or egg noodles.
As is, I wouldn't make this again. I can see how this might be some comfort food you were raised on that your nana made for you when you were sick, but as a soup to eat.. umm no.. it's salted milk. The dumplings were fine, but this would need things like veggies, meat and spices etc... bottom line.. this is a base that will need things added...
yummy soup... fun to make and play with!!
