Bermuda Fish Chowder
This spicy fish chowder recipe comes from the beautiful island of Bermuda. A wonderful blend of seafood and spices creates a meal in itself! Serve with a loaf of warm, crusty bread and sherry peppers sauce to sprinkle on top.
This spicy fish chowder recipe comes from the beautiful island of Bermuda. A wonderful blend of seafood and spices creates a meal in itself! Serve with a loaf of warm, crusty bread and sherry peppers sauce to sprinkle on top.
I am a Bermudian and I have tried this recipe many times. I believe that you have to add your own amounts of seasoning when making fish chowder - to suit your personal taste - this recipe is the PERFECT start!Read More
I did everything as written except that I forgot the potatoes. It's a little bland. If I made it again I'd add some extra seasonings.Read More
I am a Bermudian and I have tried this recipe many times. I believe that you have to add your own amounts of seasoning when making fish chowder - to suit your personal taste - this recipe is the PERFECT start!
I have made this several times and have made a few changes . I added a few more spices, cayenne, dash nutmeg, tumeric, cumin, dash cinnamon, ginger and coriander. Ok, more than a few. The nutmeng, cumin and cinnamon especially give the flavour an exotic lift. No one can quite figure out the undertones but they love it. Just a little of everything is all it takes. Not too heavy or it is overwhelming.
This is a good start. I looked at a few other recipes and tried to make it taste like what I had in Bermuda so I made a couple of changes, I added a dash of nutmeg, allspice, cayenne pepper, thyme, one clove, 2 tbsp of dark rum, 4 tbsp of sherry pepper sauce, and Walleye for the fish because I have a freezer full of it. Turned out great and smells so good when it's cooking.
Wow, this was an even bigger hit than I expected. The store was out of clam juice, so I used 3 cans of clams packed in clam juice, and added a cup of water. The clams made the chowder nice and meaty. Will definately make again.
This soup is spectacular and very easy. I used chicken broth in lieu of the clam juice and also added a can of corn. I wanted a recipe for striped bass and this was perfect. Will definitely make again!
Excellent!! I did make a few personalizations ... added canned baby clams, added a habenero instead of a jalapeno, and also added 1/2 cup of dark rum and 1 lb of jumbo prawns. The soup was good right after preparing, but was fantastic the next day!!! I am currently making another batch to freeze and have ready for a last minute thaw and serve dinner.
This recipe was great. I cooked it exactly according to the recipe, but since I had just under a pound of cod, I added some canned clams when I added the fish. It was really good. Just enough zing, but not too much.
This was a pleasant surprise. I really liked the flavor and it was nice to have such a fresh tasting fish soup!
I had to make do with the ingredients I had on hand, and I didn't have enough clam juice. I made up the difference with chicken broth. I think it would have been much better if I had had enough juice. I did add extra seafood though (bar clams, scallops, crab, shrimp) and used tilapia instead of snapper, since I didn't have any.
This is tasty, tasty, tasty! And, although it tastes fabulous the first night, if you can make it up the day before? .... All the better! This is one of those dishes that loves to infuse the flavor of its ingredients into the fish ... so making it up, letting it cool, then popping it into the fridge overnight and slowly warming it the following day before serving (or the third day, even) will bode well for you. This is a keeper ... and you don't have to change a thing unless you use a different type of fish (I've used red snapper and talapia so far). Happy chowder eating!
this is my favorite now.i made this yesterday for iftar(dinner in ramadan)my guests and hubby loved this much so each one ate two portions :)) and this can be good with any sort of fish.the fish i used was a gilthead seabream or such a thing :P it was leftover of the day before tht i cooked in the oven.delicous and easy.i will always make this thx
Delicious! I added 2 tbsp of Black Seal rum and 2tbsp of Outerbridge Sherry Pepper sauce that I brought back from my recent trip to Bermuda. This soup brought back great memories!
This is an excellent recipe. My husband and parents love it.
LOVED it!! I did add more spices though: cayenne, nutmeg, tumeric, cumin, dash cinnamon, ginger and coriander. This was I think what Crogirl had put in her review. Sorry, I know its not fair when people give a rating and they dont even make it like recipe states but I just didnt think there would have been much flavor, not even salt was listed! I just couldnt pass this up and NOT make this. SORRY!
If we could give this a 10*, we would. This was absolutely fabulous. I made a few changes (more jalapenos and added baby clams), but this is perfect as is. Fantastic! Thanks!... this is going into our rotation.
This was great the first night (a little pricey, but still great)...however the leftovers didn't go over as well. Overall, I'd make it again in a heartbeat.
Perfect!!! Brings back memories of home!!!
Lovely - we made exactly as recipe said, except we had no jalapeno chilli, so for added heat I added a few good shakes of piri piri seasoning. a very satisfying dish - what I would call 'soul food'
We just got with dinner, and this was so wonderful! Felt like a vacation at home! I somehow missed the tomato paste until I was cooking this so I substituted ketchup, it worked anyway. I added dashes of nutmeg, cumin, cinnamon, and cayenne. I used rockfish b/c the man at the seafood counter said it was the same thing as red snapper. This was so good I will make again, but next time I will use 2 lbs. of fish instead of one as we all wanted more fish. Great dinner though! Incedently I served this w/ slices of lemon basil baguette and olive oil for dipping, Longboard beer and for dessert Coconut gelato and mixed tropical fruits.
Made the fish chowder twice so far. Made the 1st according to recipe but added thyme and cayenne. Really good, but it masked the clam juice flavor (which 4c clam juice=~$10). Leaving out the thyme, but not the cayenne left the subtle clam flavor along with the flavors of the veggies and fish. 5 stars the fist time, even better the 2nd.
I did everything as written except that I forgot the potatoes. It's a little bland. If I made it again I'd add some extra seasonings.
I had some fishy fish, the spice helped calm down the fishyness...this was so great I am making it again just two weeks later.
The flavors come through great! I am Bermudian but live overseas and this was a walk down memory lane. I only had Cod fish not snapper and I used Vegetable Broth instead of Clam juice. Also I added plaintains, dasheen, cassava, yams, corn on the cob and sweet potatoes to give my husband a little flavor of his guyanese heritage(he loves metem-gee). Excellent!! Thanks for sharing!!
Pretty good fish soup the way submitted. Idid not have enough clam juice on hand, so I added water and fish bouillon cube to make enough liquid. I will try it again with variety of seafood and even with pasta instead of potatoes.
Great with fresh bluefish. I cut all the red out and use about two cups cut fish
Excellent soup base. I will reduce the veggies next as there was more veggies than broth. I added extra seasoning like all spice, cloves, cumin, cayenne, and paprika. I use walleye as I found it is the best white fish.
Not good at all too fishy
This is a great authentic recipe, just like we have had many times in Bermuda. However, you must add Outerbridge's Sherry Rum Peppers Sauce to give it the wonderful Bermuda taste. This is the Outerbridge's sauce with the black label. You can google it and find suppliers. I order 3-4 bottles at a time- great on eggs and other soups, stews, or on anything that needs a little zip.
Great recipe.. I love spicy foods!! Those that do not care for the heat can eliminate the jalapeno pepper or only use half. I used salmon instead of red snapper; came out great!!. For those who like allot of broth, consider adding two additional cups of water.. Happy Cooking!
VERY tastey, My husband LOVED it, and my guest loved it as well, they wanted to know where I got the recipe
This is a very good basic Bermudan Fish Chowder. Be sure to read the reviews and add spices, especially dark rum. I also added a shake of Old Bay and reduced the jalapeno to 1/2 of a pepper.
hearty and delicious. maybe a little extra seasoning next time.
I made a fish stock from the red snapper bones. Listened to other reviewers and added turmeric, cumin, coriander, and salt. I could not find sherry pepper sauce, so I substituted Jamaican Picapeppa sauce. Served with a good sour dough bread. My family loved it. This is one of the best chowders I have ever tasted.
My 2 year old even ate this, of couse she isn't that picky of an eater. My hubby loves it too. Going to make this again. I didn't have celery, Worcestershire sauce, or jalapeño so I omitted them and added red and white wine. I didn't have tomato paste or canned tomatoes so I used fresh instead. I used the sauce from this site (Mussels-Mariniere-2).
This is our favorite fish chowder recipe. I make the broth the day before, and add the fish when I reheat it for dinner. I use a pound of tilapia or cod, and 1/2 lb. peeled shrimp. I too add a can or two of undrained clams. If I don't have enough clam juice, I make it up with chicken broth. I use red pepper flakes instead of jalapenos, because we don't like them. I often use pasta instead of potatoes. I know this sounds like a lot of changes, but it's easy, and the original recipe is probably fine too.
Excellent recipe--will make it, again. Made no modifications. May add shrimp next time. Many thanks to the author of the recipe!
Pretty good overall.
This was very good. Fussy husband ate more than one helping. Used only half amoumt of clam juice (due to my own lack of math skills), but was still quite good. Highly recommend this.
The true secret of a Bermuda fish chowder lies in using beef broth NOT clam broth. That is the subtle undertone you are looking for. The addition of a few whole peppercorns and cloves certainly takes it up a notch.
Really good soup. I used perch, tilapia, and 2 cans of clams - no green pepper and chicken broth instead of clam juice. Not spicy - maybe next time I'll use 2 jalepenos.
Tastes great, added a quarter cup of merlot to it
Delicious! Subsituted chicken stock for clam juice, used 1/3 of jalapena pepper and used a mix of haddock, calamari and scallops. Broth was particularly outstanding.
I made my own fish stock instead of using clam juice. It was soooooo good. Can’t wait to make it again!
Used tomato juice and rotel tomatoes was great use of leftovers!
I would have liked more seasoning. Also this didn't make much broth.
It's nice and tasty... but my hubby (who grew up in Bermuda) makes it a lot more spicy and fishy... still, it has a lovely taste in itself. Therefore, 3,5 stars.
I used fish stock instead of clam juice & trader joes seafood medley (shrimp, scallops, squid) instead of red snapper & 1-2 tablespoons red pepper flakes instead of jalapeño. Also added all 28oz can of tomatoes. I put the frozen seafood into pot the last 8 minutes. Best chowder I ever had. Beware its spicy & delicious.
My family loved this!! I followed the recipe exactly, only I added about 1/2 tablespoon of salt, I didn't have any celery so I improvised and added 2 teaspoon of celery salt. Delicious!
I took the advice of several other reviewers and added extra seasonings; nutmeg, cinnamon, allspice, cumin, curry, cayenne pepper, extra bay leaf. The aroma that permeated the house while this was cooking was AMAZING! We did add a dash of hot sauce to our bowl because weI plan to use this recipe (minus the fish) as a base for other soups. I think this would be great with smoked sausage or chicken thighs simmered in this sauce. Definitely a keeper!
Very good. Used talapia and added a can of crab. Used potatoes, celery, carrots, zucchini and mushrooms. One jar of clam juice; one package of my frozen garden tomatoes and one can of Mexi-stewed tomatoes. Garlic, Seafood seasoning, pepper and Worcestershire sauce.
Spicy but good nice briny flavor too.
This was sublime, with flavors melding effortlessly. Recipe changes made: subbed 2 lbs. fresh-caught rockfish for snapper, subbed tomato ketchup for paste, added 1 can of clams with juice (Trader Joe's), chicken stock paste w/water for other two cups, 1 can of crab meat (again, Trader Joe's) and 2/3 cup of frozen corn. To my taste, this was an exquisitely fortifying meal. Would make again.
This was a really good recipe! I did read reviews prior to cooking and did ad a bit of Allspice and nutmeg and a bag of frozen corn. I felt it really added a lot of flavor. I also substituted the snapper for Tilapia and I threw in some scallops I had on hand. My family, and my knitting group I served it to the next day loved it! I think I will serve it with corn bread next time!
Very, very good. I used Cod instead of Red Snapper because that is what I had in the house.
Yum
Only change I made was to use 2 cups clam juice and 2 cups veggie broth and while we enjoyed this soup it's not something I would make again. We felt like it needed something to really wake it up.
Delicious. My husband loved it. I teaked the recipe a little. Used the spices suggested in previous reviews and also added some Allspice. I used sea bass we had in the freezer and 2 8 oz bottles lobster juice and 2 Cups vegetarian broth instead of the clam juice. No clam juice on the grocery shelf.... also added an additional rib of celery. Yummy.... thanks for this great recipe and the very helpful reviews. It will be a staple at our house.
Delicious soup, I plan to make it many times in the future!
Not a traditional Bermuda Fish Chowder but interesting nontheless. The best photograph of the real deal is from Asli Ocak. The chowder should be dark and rich with the ingredients in very small pieces. While using fillets of fish is convenient you really need to use the bones to get that rich almost meaty flavour. Oh and many Bermudians add beef stock not chicken stock.
This was very good. I made it for my boyfriend and he really enjoyed it. I used cod as my supermarket doesn't carry red snapper.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections