Bermuda Fish Chowder

This spicy fish chowder recipe comes from the beautiful island of Bermuda. A wonderful blend of seafood and spices creates a meal in itself! Serve with a loaf of warm, crusty bread and sherry peppers sauce to sprinkle on top.

prep:
30 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large soup pot over medium heat. Add celery, carrots, onion, green pepper, and garlic; sauté about 8 minutes.

  • Stir in tomato paste, and cook for 1 minute. Add clam juice, potatoes, canned tomatoes with juice, Worcestershire sauce, jalapeño pepper, bay leaf, and ground black pepper. Simmer until potatoes are tender, stirring about every 30 minutes.

  • Add fish. Simmer until snapper is easily flaked with fork, about 10 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
227 calories; protein 19.4g; carbohydrates 23.8g; fat 5.9g; cholesterol 32.8mg; sodium 656.9mg. Full Nutrition
