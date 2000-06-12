Borscht with Meat

I like to simmer the beef and bacon for up to 6 hours, then let sit overnight in the broth to cool. Skim the excess fat and cut the meats into bite-size pieces. Re-heat, adding the beets, cabbage, onions, leeks, and sausage. I don't think that the carrots are necessary or add anything to the recipe. I've added several varieties of sausage to give added flavors but the milder Polish sausages seem to go better with the soft and sweet flavors of the beets. Serve with fresh bread.
I tried this because I have a borscht recipe that I love, but my SO doesn't like, so I hoped that a "with meat" option might appeal to him more. As a soup the flavor was ok, but it was not actually very borschty. It looks red but lacks the deep earthy back of the beet flavor that my favorite recipe has. The sheer quantity of meat in this version overwhelms the vegetables (3.5 lbs meat versus 1 carrot!). I would give this recipe 4 stars on flavor but the actual writing of the recipe is confusing and the ingredient list misleading. The list doesn't mention that you can substitute dried basil (easy to find) for the dill seed (impossible to find), nor does the recipe mention that you should serve it with sour cream until the final step. If it isn't in the ingredient list it doesn't end up in my grocery cart! The only thing I'm taking from this is the idea to add leeks and a small amount of sausage to my old borscht recipe. Maybe 1 lb of meat. 3.5 lbs of meat in something that isn't a chili is just way too much.
I tried this against a Borscht recipe from a Russian friend of my mother's; a family classic from eons ago. I changed a few things to my liking (more broth, less bacon and sausage). Even mom likes this one better. Thanks Robert!
THE best borscht I've ever had! Probably better than Grandma made. Friends and family enthusiastically "beet" a path to my house to join in for my annual Borscht Feast. I round up the quantities in the recipe for the meat and veggies. Everyone raves this dish. Great Job, Robert.
this recipe is easy to make and really great tasting! I would also be great to add deer sausage or pepperoni.
This was an excellent recipe...I was looking for a way to use beets (I don't like them) that my husband grew in our garden, and this was a great choice. I used pieces of stew meat instead of a pound of beef chuck (cut cooking time in half), smoked bacon, and kielbasa.The beet flavor isn't overpowering and the herbs are all well-balanced. It is extremely hearty and flavorful.
