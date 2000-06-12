Borscht with Meat

I tried this because I have a borscht recipe that I love, but my SO doesn't like, so I hoped that a "with meat" option might appeal to him more. As a soup the flavor was ok, but it was not actually very borschty. It looks red but lacks the deep earthy back of the beet flavor that my favorite recipe has. The sheer quantity of meat in this version overwhelms the vegetables (3.5 lbs meat versus 1 carrot!). I would give this recipe 4 stars on flavor but the actual writing of the recipe is confusing and the ingredient list misleading. The list doesn't mention that you can substitute dried basil (easy to find) for the dill seed (impossible to find), nor does the recipe mention that you should serve it with sour cream until the final step. If it isn't in the ingredient list it doesn't end up in my grocery cart! The only thing I'm taking from this is the idea to add leeks and a small amount of sausage to my old borscht recipe. Maybe 1 lb of meat. 3.5 lbs of meat in something that isn't a chili is just way too much.

