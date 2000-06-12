Borscht with Meat

I like to simmer the beef and bacon for up to 6 hours, then let sit overnight in the broth to cool. Skim the excess fat and cut the meats into bite-size pieces. Re-heat, adding the beets, cabbage, onions, leeks, and sausage. I don't think that the carrots are necessary or add anything to the recipe. I've added several varieties of sausage to give added flavors but the milder Polish sausages seem to go better with the soft and sweet flavors of the beets. Serve with fresh bread.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine 1/2 cup of the beets, the vinegar, and sugar in a small bowl; refrigerate, covered, overnight. Refrigerate remaining beets.

  • Place beef, water, bacon, salt, peppercorns, parsley sprigs, marjoram, and dill seeds (or basil leaves) in Dutch oven. Heat to boiling. Reduce heat, simmer, partially covered, over medium heat until beef is tender (about 2 hours).

  • Discard parsley sprigs. Add 3 cups beets, the cabbage, leeks, onions, carrot, and sausage; simmer, covered, over low heat 30 minutes.

  • To serve, remove beef, bacon, and sausage; cut into 2-inch pieces. Return meats and reserved beet mixture to Dutch oven. Sprinkle with snipped dill. Pass sour cream.

