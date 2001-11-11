Love Soup Mix in a Jar Haiku: "Tough to rate this soup. The jar's great for gift-giving. Directions are flawed." OK, so the dry mix in the jar is lovely, although I found that, in the order written, the barley "leaks" too much into the macaroni layer, so instead my order went: bouillon - onion (+ 1 tsp. dried minced garlic) - barley - split peas (+ 2 tsp. Italian seasoning) - macaroni - lentils - rice - spiral pasta. I made a batch of the soup exactly as the recipe instructed (I wanted to ensure that everything turned out tasty b4 giving the jars as gifts) - and at time to serve, the split peas were still pebbles, and the spirals were inedible. In order to have both of those tender, I had to let the soup simmer an additional 30 min. but that resulted in the macaroni being smooshy. So, I believe that I will write the instruction card to say that the initial 45 min. simmer should be partially-covered (* test split peas for tenderness!), and after adding the spiral pasta and removing the lid, it should be simmered for 20-25 min. Oh and the soup itself is not attractive at all, and the leftovers become thick and gummy, BUT it's hearty and pretty darn tasty! (P.S. I added photos of both the jar, and the finished soup.)