Love Soup Mix in a Jar

Makes a wonderful gift for a new bride-to-be, a friend under the weather, or just to say thanks! And it tastes great, too! Decorate the jar with a fabric lid and/or a bow tied around the neck. Be sure to attach the cooking instructions to the jar.
I recevied this as a bridal shower favor. It was pretty and cute but only tasted okay. By the time the beans were cooked the pasta was mushy. So next time, I would add the pasta in the last few minutes of cooking- which takes away for the appeal of everything being in one jar.
I made 12 of these for teacher gifts at Thanksgiving time. They are truly beautiful and are very much appreciated by those that receive them...one teacher's husband loved the soup so much I forwarded the recipe to her. My suggestion is to purchase ingredients in bulk at a BJ's or Sam's warehouse. I found the boullion and onion flakes to be very reasonably priced and I didn't have to make several trips to the grocery store. Also, I've found that Mason jars are "seasonal" items and you may not find them in the dead of winter...I located them at a 'grain & feed' store which stocks them year 'round. :)
This is great! Instead of using quart size jars I bought 24 pint size jars, cut the recipe in half and followed the recipe. I then made 24 really fancy tags and attached them with a beautiful ribbon. I am giving these as party favors at a bridal shower I am throwing in a couple of weeks. Everyone who sees them just falls in love with them. I may have an easy inexpensive gift for next Christmas!! O and by the way I bought all the ingredients at a Bulk shopping center and it ended up costing me only .85 each!!
Looks really good with my modifications in my recipe note: as follows: watch out for msg--oh, well, couldn't find anything msg-free... I'm trying 250ml jars (very cute) with 4 servings of dry soup mix in each... omit ground beef instructions and put all pasta in top baggie to be set aside until soup almost done. simmer 45, add pasta, simmer another 10. nummy!
I found this soup to taste way too salty. Maybe if the amount of boullion cubes was cut be about half (maybe 9 to 12) since you do use 12 cups of water, depending on your own personal preference for salt. I haven't tried it yet with less boullion, but there is potential there for a great hearty soup.
This is a great, easy recipe. I gave it to family and friends for the holidays. I made it first to try and it was great... it made a lot!! I didn't add meat. I also left out the macaroni, and only added the tri-color pasta at the end. It was easy and fun to put the jars together (I put the pasta in colored saran-wrap), and so far, everyone has said they loved it! My brother said he added in a jar of canned tomatoes, which he said was great. I have a couple left still from the holidays, which I plan to use myself. Great recipe :)
This will be a part of our gift giving again this Christmas. I customised it for my husband's men's bible study partners last year and remained it Brotherly Love soup. It made a great gift. Try processing dried tomatos with the seasoning in a food processor. The resulting seasoning mix can be pressed into a circular cake and used as a layer in the jar. This year I plan to further modify the seasoning mix to include freeze-dried refried beans and "tex/mex-ify" the herb blend. I'll add dehydrated corn and black beans to the dried lentils etc. My hope is to turn out a southwest chili-style version and rename the outcome Sopa Agape Noche Buena (Holy night brotherly love soup) or something like that.
I recevied this as a bridal shower favor. It was pretty and cute but only tasted okay. By the time the beans were cooked the pasta was mushy. So next time, I would add the pasta in the last few minutes of cooking- which takes away for the appeal of everything being in one jar.
Love Soup Mix in a Jar Haiku: "Tough to rate this soup. The jar's great for gift-giving. Directions are flawed." OK, so the dry mix in the jar is lovely, although I found that, in the order written, the barley "leaks" too much into the macaroni layer, so instead my order went: bouillon - onion (+ 1 tsp. dried minced garlic) - barley - split peas (+ 2 tsp. Italian seasoning) - macaroni - lentils - rice - spiral pasta. I made a batch of the soup exactly as the recipe instructed (I wanted to ensure that everything turned out tasty b4 giving the jars as gifts) - and at time to serve, the split peas were still pebbles, and the spirals were inedible. In order to have both of those tender, I had to let the soup simmer an additional 30 min. but that resulted in the macaroni being smooshy. So, I believe that I will write the instruction card to say that the initial 45 min. simmer should be partially-covered (* test split peas for tenderness!), and after adding the spiral pasta and removing the lid, it should be simmered for 20-25 min. Oh and the soup itself is not attractive at all, and the leftovers become thick and gummy, BUT it's hearty and pretty darn tasty! (P.S. I added photos of both the jar, and the finished soup.)
I made several jars of this recipe for friends this Christmas. I didn't have time to taste-test so I was a little nervous, but I have gotten rave reviews from everyone! I packed the soup in Christmas jars I got from the dollar store and local secondhand stores.
I tried this recipe before giving it as a gift. The macaroni was overdone and the tri-color pasta was undercooked. I had to cook it a lot longer to get the tri-color pasta to cook at all. My husband ate it, but I couldn't stomach it.
This recipe looked really pretty in the jar, but wasn't the best taste. It had way too many starchy ingredients that overpowered the soupiness. It needs more vegetables or something. Don't think I'll be making it again.
This soup mix was very easy to put together and looked great in the jar, but the taste was disappointingly lacking flavor. It ended up being very thick, so it was filling, but I had a hard time finishing it due to its blandness. My husband thought it was okay, but not great. At least my 2 year old daughter ate it! Had it one more meal as leftovers, but only because I hate things to go to waste and I believe that it is at least a very healthy soup. Half of it went to the garbage though.
I received this jar and just made it. It was so good that I was hoping to find the recipe and there it was on my favorite website allrecipes.com. I added carrots and celery (what I had in the frig). It tasted great!
What a great gift idea for my hipster friends with empty pantries! I used vegetable bouillion to accomodate the vegetarians, and cut the amount slightly, but a great idea, and I'm sure it will be a well-received gift.
This is a great looking gift. I am glad I decided to make it and try it before actually giving it to others as gifts. I found it to be very salty, and I assume that was from the bouillon, and I found the macaroni was over cooked. So, when I put them together in the jar I reduced the bouillon to 1/4 cup and put both kinds of pasta into a plastic bag on top and then closed the jar. That way it is easier to remove the pasta from the jar to add towards the end of the cooking time. I agree with the other reviewer, more water is needed than the 12 cups it calls for, so I will change that on the instructions to 13 cups (and add more if needed). Thanks for the recipe!
This soup was excellent! I used left-over roast cut into bite size pieces. The only drawback was that the soup turned a little green because of the split peas after setting on the stove awhile. Otherwise, the soup was delicious, not too salty for us!
I enjoyed making and giving this soup mix. It makes a great, coloful gift and from what I hear, it tastes pretty good too!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
10/04/2003
This was YUMMY! I made it with a bit of lean ground beef. I found 4 T of beef bouillon to be just right with 12 cups of water. I also added 1 T of salt-free garlic herb seasoning. I plan to make it to give as gifts. In order to make it a bit cheaper for my budget, I plan to package it in cellophane gift bags and reduce the amount of the ingredients slightly. The soup was pretty thick, so that should be fine. I was worried about the "twist macaroni" and skipped that in favor of Adzuki beans. They added a nice red color since I couldn't find red lentils. I used a lesser amount because they are expensive. I can't wait to give these as gifts!!
This soup is so good and makes you feel like a great chef even if it's your first batch of soup! It works well with ground beef or with another cut of meat. The only problem I had was after it cooled, the rice, barley, and pasta kept absorbing the liquid! It made one big lump of soup! Kind of more like a gravy or a stew. So when i went to reheat it, I had to add more water--it was good the 2nd time too but just not as "pretty" as the first time! LOL Definitely good flavor though!! And a pretty mix of ingredients!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
10/16/2001
I made two of these jars for a coworker and a relative and got rave reviews. They loved them, and I loved making them. So easy and everything fits in the jar perfectly. Thanks for the great recipe!!
Just made this to try before giving as gifts. All in all I thought it was pretty good. Alittle salty so I will elimanate the salt, and adding two more cups of water, and a Sazon seasoning packet. I am also giving it out in pint size jars and calling it Birthday Soup, Christmas soup, etc. Thanks for a great gift idea which is so pretty in the jars.
This is a great recipe!! I bought the mix from a Girl Scout troop. Made it tonight for dinner along with grilled cheese sandwiches. Everyone that ate it thought it was a keeper. Will definitely make it again. Would make an ideal gift.
This was a very easy project for Christmas gifts. I had one left over and made it for dinner. It made the kitchen smell wonderful, but it was somewhat flat in taste. I would add some beef broth and seasoning salt next time.
I made 36 jars of this recipe as Christmas gifts for teachers, neighbors, etc. My 7- and 5-year old were able to help and the results looked wonderful with a self-stick bow on top! Recipients told me they couldn't decide whether to eat or place on display in their kitchens, but those who did make it told me they enjoyed it.
I've tried it both with ground beef and cubed chicken breast. Of the two, I think I like the chicken breast better. Easy to cook up, makes a large batch! Other comments (above) sound like it was too salty, but if they use granules instead of boullion cubes, I think it would be fine.
I really loved this soup! I found that this soup is very tasty with just the right balance of spices and beans. This was a gift to me. Typically, I am not one to enjoy beans too much so I didn't think I'd like this soup. Boy was I surprised! I served this at a ladies tea I had in March, 2012...it was a huge hit! Try it, you'll like it! :)
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/02/2004
This was AWESOME!!! It tasted just right. It will make great presents!Defanatly A+!
I received a jar of this as a gift. When I made it, I substituted Chicken Broth for the 12 cups of water. This seemed to be a no-brainer for me. I didn't have the problem that many did with the pasta not being cooked. Mine all cooked nicely. The rice sort of fell apart though, so if I were going to make this for gifts, I would likely skip the rice and put extra peas, lentils, and/or barley. I also thought about adding a can of petite diced tomatoes, but didn't this time. I might try that when I'm eating leftovers though.
Me
Rating: 5 stars
11/05/2013
Awesome I made with ground turkey and bag of frozen Mexican corn.
I have made this many times and everyone loves it! I do only use 12 bouillon cubes, or half of a small jar of bouillon powder. I have probably given over 100 jars over the years to friends, teachers and coaches and it has been well received. It has become a Christmas gifting tradition. A couple of people told me they did not eat beef, so for them I have learned to substitute chicken broth cubes, although I have not tasted it this way.
Dear Baby Jesus! I followed this recipe perfectly and it tastes good once you get over the fact you've been kicked in the mouth with a block of salt. Seriously, only make it with that much bouillon if you have low blood pressure and need help raising it. I love salt and couldn't stand this. We'd planned to have this for dinner but will end up eating something else as neither of us could stomach the idea of eating something this salty. I will make it again but I will use no sodium beef stock and add salt to taste. It's a very hearty soup and would be perfect for the winter, but as is, is impossible to eat.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.