Love Soup Mix in a Jar

4.2
71 Ratings
  • 5 38
  • 4 20
  • 3 6
  • 2 6
  • 1 1

Makes a wonderful gift for a new bride-to-be, a friend under the weather, or just to say thanks! And it tastes great, too! Decorate the jar with a fabric lid and/or a bow tied around the neck. Be sure to attach the cooking instructions to the jar.

Recipe by Star Pooley

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 jar
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Use a canning funnel or any funnel that has about a 2-inch neck. This will make it easier to fill the jar with the ingredients. Be sure to use a wide-mouth, 1-quart canning jar.

  • Layer ingredients in the order given: bouillon, onion flakes, split peas, small shape pasta, barley, lentils, rice, and enough tricolor spiral pasta to fill jar.

  • Attach tag with cooking instructions: In large kettle, brown 1 pound ground beef or stew beef cut into bite-size pieces in a little olive oil. Remove tricolor pasta from top of jar and reserve. Add the rest of the jar contents to the kettle with 12 cups water. Let come to a boil and simmer 45 minutes. Add tricolor pasta and simmer 15 minutes more. Serve with your favorite bread or rolls and a tossed salad.

Tips

The nutrition for this recipe does not include ingredients not in the ingredient list, including the ground beef and olive oil.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
126 calories; protein 6.5g; carbohydrates 23.6g; fat 0.8g; cholesterol 0.3mg; sodium 591.7mg. Full Nutrition
