Italian Sausage Soup

Rating: 5 stars I made this yesterday for the first time - EXCELLENT!!!!! Based on reviews I read I did the following: 1) used three sweet sausages and two hot ones (which I first cooked in my George Foreman Grille) 2) used 2 cloves of garlic, used 2 more cups of broth*(chicken), 3) used two cans of stewed tomatoes, 4) used 1 pkg of frozen spinach -- not fresh 5) added 1/2 cup of raw orzo noodles, 6) added 1 cubed potato, 7)added 1 chopped onion, 8) did not use the 1/4 teaspoon of salt. *NOTE: for the extra broth I make my own by using Herb-Ox Granulated VERY LOW SODIUM - only 5 grams of sodium per teaspoon compared to ca. 800 grams in the regular kind - 26 servings per jar. Helpful (1422)

Rating: 5 stars This is our family's favorite soup. We've made it a dozen times. Be sure to buy sausage without the MSG to avoid the headaches and allergic reations. I've made this substituting potatoes for beans, okra for zuchini, pintos for northern beans, adding rice, etc. It always turns out delicious and satisfying. Don't put the spinach in until the last few minutes so that it stays green and firmer. Frozen is great, but make sure it's chopped. The big, fat leaves don't work as well. This soup also freezes well. We had a pot of it last night that I had frozen two weeks ago. Helpful (1025)

Rating: 5 stars I would give this recipe 6 stars if I could! I make it at least once a month, even in the Summertime. A few changes I've made over time: I add a chopped onion and double the garlic. I use HOT Italian sausage (do this if you like a little extra kick). I use 3 cans of beef broth, and make sure it is LOW SODIUM--I think this is crucial to the success of the recipe, because it is too salty with regular broth. Delete the 1/4 t salt altogether, unless you feel it needs it at the end. You can always add salt, but you can't take it away. I also add 1/2 C of small pasta, whatever I have on hand (macaroni works fine, or use something else to be more elaborate) at the end of the cooking time. If you'd like to do this, make sure you cook the pasta before adding the spinach. Karen--thank you for a recipe that has become a household staple for us! Helpful (792)

Rating: 5 stars Modest, unassuming ingredients that pack a punch of flavor for the unsuspecting taste tester. I dislike reviewers who considerably change a recipe and then rate it on their modifications, but this time, I couldn't seem to help myself... Doubled the recipe, and used one pound of hot and one of sweet sausage, extra clove of garlic, added celery, small red potatoes, cannelli beans as that's the only type I had on hand, diced canned tomatoes with basil, oregano and garlic added and omitted the salt. Turned off the heat and added thinly sliced zuchinni and the fresh spinach 10 minutes prior to serving. Absolutely superb flavor!!! Thanks Sallyjun for the submission! Helpful (462)

Rating: 4 stars Nice, basic recipe for the humble but delicious Minestrone, with plenty of wiggle room for your own creativity or to use whatever vegetables are to your liking or what you have on hand. I made my own beef broth and along with the sausage I included the beef from the meaty bones I used. Added celery, onions and mushrooms with the carrots, along with some Tuscan seasoning. I used cannellini beans since I prefer them, and at the end threw in ditalini pasta (about 1 c. uncooked) which I had cooked ahead of time so the pasta wouldn't absorb too much of the broth. Instead of the canned tomatoes I used tomatoes I had put up from my garden. There really is no right or wrong when making Italian soups like this, and the fun thing about it is that it never turns out exactly the same way twice! Sometimes I like to add a glug of red wine, or maybe rice, or various shapes of soup pasta. I did use fresh spinach this time, but Swiss Chard or escarole are nice too! To truly be authentic, sprinkle each serving with good, freshly grated Parmesan or Romano cheese! Helpful (413)

Rating: 5 stars Wow! Unbelievably good, even better than I thought it would be - a definite keeper and company-quality recipe. In fact, I think this is the best recipe I've gotten from this site. I added the browned sausage and the rest of the ingredients (plus an onion, a teaspoon of minced garlic - and red pepper instead of green) to the crockpot, and cooked it on low for 5 hours. I seasoned it with oregano, parsley, and rosemary. Then I stirred in a half cup or so cooked, drained ditalini before serving. Served with garlic bread, of course, just wonderful. Helpful (203)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent!! I don't have any idea what possessed me to make this soup. It is nothing that I would normally be drawn to. Well.. I love it!! Most soups that I make take hours to cook. Not this.. within the hour it was ready to eat and the house smelled wonderful. Changes that I made: I mixed both hot and mild sausage. Added onion and extra garlic when browning meat. Like others... I added additional can beef broth and tomatoe. I eliminated the zuccini and any additional salt. When I added the beans (which i never thought i'd like but they add a nice touch) I also added some very small pasta. The result... delish!!!! Can't wait to serve it to my guests tomorrow!!! Helpful (158)

Rating: 5 stars This is a fabulous recipe! I also use 1 extra can of broth and then add 1-2 cups of cooked pasta at the end. I have also added a couple stalks of chopped celery which is very tasty as well. Makes a great winter meal with toasted french bread and a glass of wine. Thanks for the fantastic recipe. Helpful (138)

Rating: 5 stars Wow, this soup was really good. I used this chicken sicilian sausage from Trader joes and a large can of crushed tomatoes instead of the stewed. I also added a tblspn of italian seasoning. I can't wait to make this again! Helpful (109)