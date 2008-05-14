Kidney Bean Soup

This was really good. I browned my pork chops first in a little garlic and olive oil in a dutch oven pan, then added 1 cup of tomato sauce I had left over from Pasta Fagioli II soup I made last week (also from this site and also really good!),then I added a few diced cherry tomatoes, carrots, celery and 8 cups of water. I went ahead and added the beef bouillon at this point. I then added 3 (15.5 oz.) cans of kidney beans and the onions which I had sauteed in Olive oil and, ofcourse, the potatoes. I took other reviewers advice and shredded my pork chops and added some cayenne pepper to spice it up a bit. I maybe added 1/2 tsp. salt and 1/4 tsp. ground black pepper since you can season at the table. This is a nice soup and I am guessing it would be pretty yummy over rice. I chose to add 8 cups of water to have more of a soup consistency but I can see if you wanted a stew you could use less water and maybe even lightly flour the chops to thicken the broth a bit. Thank you for sharing this simple yet tasty recipe.

