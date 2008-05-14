Kidney Bean Soup

4.4
20 Ratings
  • 5 13
  • 4 5
  • 3 0
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

This is a good hearty soup that is delicious served over rice. An all time favorite of my husband's. This soup gets very thick the next day, so you might want to add more water then. Enjoy.

Recipe by Tracey

prep:
25 mins
cook:
1 hr 55 mins
total:
2 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • Place meat, carrots, celery, and tomatoes in a large pot over medium heat. Fill with water to completely cover meat, almost to the top of the pot. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer 90 minutes.

  • In a frying pan, fry chopped onions until browned; put aside.

  • To the soup pot, add kidney beans with their liquid, potatoes and fried onions; cook until potatoes are tender, about 20 minutes. Add the beef bouillon cubes, and cook for 5 minutes. Add salt to taste. Serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
301 calories; protein 15.8g; carbohydrates 36g; fat 10.7g; cholesterol 29.7mg; sodium 627.3mg. Full Nutrition
