Kidney Bean Soup
This is a good hearty soup that is delicious served over rice. An all time favorite of my husband's. This soup gets very thick the next day, so you might want to add more water then. Enjoy.
This was really good. I browned my pork chops first in a little garlic and olive oil in a dutch oven pan, then added 1 cup of tomato sauce I had left over from Pasta Fagioli II soup I made last week (also from this site and also really good!),then I added a few diced cherry tomatoes, carrots, celery and 8 cups of water. I went ahead and added the beef bouillon at this point. I then added 3 (15.5 oz.) cans of kidney beans and the onions which I had sauteed in Olive oil and, ofcourse, the potatoes. I took other reviewers advice and shredded my pork chops and added some cayenne pepper to spice it up a bit. I maybe added 1/2 tsp. salt and 1/4 tsp. ground black pepper since you can season at the table. This is a nice soup and I am guessing it would be pretty yummy over rice. I chose to add 8 cups of water to have more of a soup consistency but I can see if you wanted a stew you could use less water and maybe even lightly flour the chops to thicken the broth a bit. Thank you for sharing this simple yet tasty recipe.
Bland. Not a favourite
Super!
Excellent, but I made too much because of the way the directions were worded. "Large pot" was very vague when there is no measurement listed for the amount of water to add. Regardless, we will enjoy having the leftovers tonight!
AMAZING RECIPE! i actually used it as a starting point...I added some sweet potatoes, rosemary, a little chili pepper, some red wine, and actually, i added about a tsp of cloves. It was so good!
I thought this was a great cold day soup. I substituted 2 cups cooked white rice for the potatos and it was very hearty and yummy. My teenage son couldn't get enough after diving practice!!!
Excellent! I've made this several times-always a hit! Very comforting soup-it tastes like a pork roast!
This soup got better and better. I loved it!
Very good! I dropped a star because it needs some doctoring to really be all it can be. I did the first step the night before, then before reheating it to finish cooking I took out the the pork chops and shredded them. After adding the rest of the ingredients, I added some garlic salt, a few red pepper flakes, black pepper, red wine, and worcestershire sauce. I also thickened it just a bit with some cornstarch mixed with water, though not enough to really call it a stew. Served over rice with French rolls on the side. Delicious!
Really nice flavor! We shredded the pork chops after letting them cook in the liquid. It makes a lot, but the leftovers are great.
Liked it the first day, LOVED it the second day. I'll make this again for sure, but this time I'll make it a day in advance! Leftovers freeze well, too.
Everything I love. I topped it with sour cream. This reminds me of Mexican food. I drained the corn & beans.
This was awesome!! It was a huge hit with my 20 month old who is a very picky eater at this age. I did vary from the recipe a little. I had a left over pork tenderloin roast from the night before, so I diced it up and put it in about 8 cups of water to boil for about an hour, added an onion and some seasonings. After the pork was tender I added 3 potatoes, a can of carrots, a can of kidney beans, and a can of italian diced tomatoes. I took another reviewers advice and added some chili powder and a few red pepper flakes. I didn't have any corn starch to thicken it up so I threw in about a hald a cup of instant mashed potatoes. It turned out really great and everyone loved it. Will definately cook again, think next time I might add some smoked sausage with the pork.
Very easy, and very tasty. I had 4 pork chops so just used four instead of worrying about what to do with one leftover pork chop. I browned the chops in the pot with a bit of olive oil and garlic powder first, scraped the pan, then proceeded with the recipe. I don't have carrots so I subbed yellow peppers, and I used a whole can of diced tomatoes. I didn't have two cans of kidney beans so I used 1 can of kidney and 1 can of black beans, but I rinsed them before putting them in the soup. I broke up the pork chops before serving to make the soup a little thicker. Very good, tasty, and filling soup. Thanks for the recipe!
