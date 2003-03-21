Seafood Gumbo

Rating: 4.46 stars
81 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 54
  • 4 star values: 15
  • 3 star values: 8
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 1

This seafood gumbo takes some time, but is well worth the investment. Serve over long-grain white rice.

By Sara

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr 20 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 45 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine the red, white, and black peppers, paprika, thyme, oregano, bay leaf, and salt; set aside.

  • In a heavy pot, 5 quart or larger, heat oil over medium heat, warming the pot first. Add onions, celery, and green pepper. Turn heat to high. Stirring frequently, add garlic, file, hot sauce, and the pepper-herb mixture. Cook for 5 minutes, stirring constantly.

  • Add tomato sauce, and stir as it reduces over high heat. Add fish stock and bring to a boil. Reduce heat, and simmer for 1 hour, stirring occasionally.

  • When ready to serve, add shrimp, oysters, and crabmeat. Cover, and wait 5 minutes. Turn off heat, and let stand for 10 minutes. Serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
357 calories; protein 22.8g; carbohydrates 13g; fat 24g; cholesterol 106.1mg; sodium 1398.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (94)

Most helpful positive review

NORIE
Rating: 5 stars
03/21/2003
This recipes takes a while to make, but it is sure worth it!! I've gotten rave reviews from many people who usually don't enjoy seafood. I put shimp, clams, crab, mussels, and oysters in my version and it is wonderful!!!! Read More
Helpful
(63)

Most helpful critical review

LASTMANG0
Rating: 3 stars
02/21/2005
not too bad, but two items of thought. Traditional Louisiana Gumbo does not contain tomato sauce and it does contain a roux. The dark grey chocolate-esque look of traditional gumbo and the deep flavor of a roux cannot be duplicated with tomato sauce :) Keep the file in it, but use a roux as a deep thickeningagent instead of the tomato sauce. Also add okra :) NOTE: DO not add the File powder until the gumbo is done cooking and right before serving. File becomes distasteful when cooked and also doesn't keep well. Only add it into individual servings right before going to the table. Read More
Helpful
(297)
Reviews:
thistlegarden
Rating: 3 stars
08/14/2006
The stock this recipe uses is great, but this recipe isn't as good. Real gumbo uses a roux as dark as a beer bottle, not tomato sauce. Read More
Helpful
(104)
Gawain
Rating: 5 stars
11/11/2010
Excellent gumbo recipe. I'd also like to mention in reply to LASTMANG0 above this is a traditional 'Creole' gumbo which do usually contain tomato and don't use a roux at all. Cajun gumbo uses a roux (usually a very dark one). Read More
Helpful
(32)
chrisw
Rating: 5 stars
11/08/2011
Great recipe! To the couple of people who said that gumbo "must have roux" or "doesn't have tomato sauce"... I have lived in Louisiana and I have Cajun and French relatives and those statements are not true. There is a "red gumbo" and a "brown gumbo". Read More
Helpful
(23)
IDNLGEAH
Rating: 5 stars
04/15/2003
I made this gumbo for a large group that I was cooking dinner for and it received rave reviews from EVERYONE! It does take a long time to make but it is well worth the effort. My version had crawfish shrimp and crabmeat. I did have a lot of difficulty finding the file powder so make sure you find it before taking on this recipe. Read More
Helpful
(20)
Jennifer
Rating: 5 stars
02/11/2008
I added some squid and 1 pound of turkey sausage. I also substituted black pepper for the white pepper powder (a little carton of white pepper cost 4 bucks while black pepper costs 69 cents. See my point?). I also served long grain white rice on top of this. It was great. Read More
Helpful
(17)
MINGFBA
Rating: 5 stars
07/25/2004
Very yummy tasting my hubby would've liked more texture to his vegatables. I chopped them on the finer side (my fault). We used a mixed seafood bag that had squid mussels shirmp etc. Few leftovers. Thanks Read More
Helpful
(16)
Marie C.
Rating: 5 stars
02/23/2007
This was wonderful! Time got away from me and I had to use organic veg. broth. I added a couple of pinches of cloves to the broth after seeing that the Seafood Gumbo Stock recipe by Sara used it. We added 1/2 tsp file powder to the bowls of soup. File powder can become stringy if boiled. I am looking forward to making this again with Sara's stock recipe. Read More
Helpful
(13)
