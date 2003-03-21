Seafood Gumbo

1 of 94

Rating: 3 stars not too bad, but two items of thought. Traditional Louisiana Gumbo does not contain tomato sauce and it does contain a roux. The dark grey chocolate-esque look of traditional gumbo and the deep flavor of a roux cannot be duplicated with tomato sauce :) Keep the file in it, but use a roux as a deep thickeningagent instead of the tomato sauce. Also add okra :) NOTE: DO not add the File powder until the gumbo is done cooking and right before serving. File becomes distasteful when cooked and also doesn't keep well. Only add it into individual servings right before going to the table. Helpful (297)

Rating: 3 stars The stock this recipe uses is great, but this recipe isn't as good. Real gumbo uses a roux as dark as a beer bottle, not tomato sauce. Helpful (104)

Rating: 5 stars This recipes takes a while to make, but it is sure worth it!! I've gotten rave reviews from many people who usually don't enjoy seafood. I put shimp, clams, crab, mussels, and oysters in my version and it is wonderful!!!! Helpful (63)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent gumbo recipe. I'd also like to mention in reply to LASTMANG0 above this is a traditional 'Creole' gumbo which do usually contain tomato and don't use a roux at all. Cajun gumbo uses a roux (usually a very dark one). Helpful (32)

Rating: 5 stars Great recipe! To the couple of people who said that gumbo "must have roux" or "doesn't have tomato sauce"... I have lived in Louisiana and I have Cajun and French relatives and those statements are not true. There is a "red gumbo" and a "brown gumbo". Helpful (23)

Rating: 5 stars I made this gumbo for a large group that I was cooking dinner for and it received rave reviews from EVERYONE! It does take a long time to make but it is well worth the effort. My version had crawfish shrimp and crabmeat. I did have a lot of difficulty finding the file powder so make sure you find it before taking on this recipe. Helpful (20)

Rating: 5 stars I added some squid and 1 pound of turkey sausage. I also substituted black pepper for the white pepper powder (a little carton of white pepper cost 4 bucks while black pepper costs 69 cents. See my point?). I also served long grain white rice on top of this. It was great. Helpful (17)

Rating: 5 stars Very yummy tasting my hubby would've liked more texture to his vegatables. I chopped them on the finer side (my fault). We used a mixed seafood bag that had squid mussels shirmp etc. Few leftovers. Thanks Helpful (16)