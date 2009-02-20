Lobster Soup

My mom has used this lobster soup recipe since I can remember. A special treat at Thanksgiving and always a hit! For an even better flavor, you can simmer the soup for longer before adding cream. May also may be made the day before — add cream when ready to reheat and serve.

By Allrecipes Member

Ingredients

Directions

  • Melt margarine in a saucepan over medium heat. Stir in flour, salt, pepper, and celery flakes; blend well. Slowly stir in milk and chicken stock; cook and stir for 10 minutes. Add lobster, onion, and parsley; cook and stir until slightly thickened, about 10 minutes.

  • Add cream to desired consistency; reheat and season to taste.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
307 calories; protein 19.4g; carbohydrates 16.3g; fat 18.1g; cholesterol 87.2mg; sodium 527.5mg. Full Nutrition
