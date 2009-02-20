My mom has used this lobster soup recipe since I can remember. A special treat at Thanksgiving and always a hit! For an even better flavor, you can simmer the soup for longer before adding cream. May also may be made the day before — add cream when ready to reheat and serve.
Wonderfull!! I made this with a couple of changes, I used lite margerine and I used 1% milk only, didn't add creme at end, also could not find celery flakes so I used 1 tea of finely chopped celery, I also used red onion as that was what I had, and simmered soup for about 1/2 hr, then cooled and reheated it later for dinner. This was yummy and I think fairly light, I had a couple friends for dinner and they loved it. I will make this again, thanks
I made this soup as described according to the recipe and it was far too bland for my taste (though to be fair I like things very spicy). I revamped it to get it the way i like it. I added lump crab meat, crawfish, green onions, 1 tbs white wine (dry Riesling), 3 tbs Sherry, 1/2 cup sharp cheddar cheese, paprika, garlic powder, and seasoning salt. Thank you for giving me the base to what became a soup that I will definitely make again.
Wonderfull!! I made this with a couple of changes, I used lite margerine and I used 1% milk only, didn't add creme at end, also could not find celery flakes so I used 1 tea of finely chopped celery, I also used red onion as that was what I had, and simmered soup for about 1/2 hr, then cooled and reheated it later for dinner. This was yummy and I think fairly light, I had a couple friends for dinner and they loved it. I will make this again, thanks
Five stars with the following changes. Add a good sprinkle of Old Bay seasoning. When you add in the milk and chicken broth, use a soup hand blender to blend. Don't just cook 10 min. The onions will not be soft. I used two 8-oz packages Trans Ocean Lobster Classic Chunk Style Lobster. This is a fantastic imitation lobster (do NOT use Louis Kemp brand...ick). Let simmer on low one hour stirring occasionally. Cool then run through a blender. Reheat and add the cream. WONDERBAR!
EXCELLENT! I did, however make some changes. I used can lobster as I could not bear to use fresh lobster in a soup unless it was left over, which never happens at our house. I added worcestershire sauce, sherry, Old Bay, white pepper and paprika. I substituted heavy cream for the light cream. My only wish is that I had written down the amounts. I just did it to taste, and it was "knock your socks off" good! Thank you Dorothy for such an EXCELLENT recipe.
Lobster is a little more plentiful since we have moved back east so I was looking for a lobster soup recipe like "momma" used to make. This is nothing like momma's, it's terrific. I made it exactly as directed and wouldn't change a thing. Thanks Dorothy!!!
Great recipe. Super easy and fantastic flavor. I followed the recipe and the only thing i will do differently next time will be to add more lobster. I felt like there was too much broth for the amount of lobster.
I made this soup as described according to the recipe and it was far too bland for my taste (though to be fair I like things very spicy). I revamped it to get it the way i like it. I added lump crab meat, crawfish, green onions, 1 tbs white wine (dry Riesling), 3 tbs Sherry, 1/2 cup sharp cheddar cheese, paprika, garlic powder, and seasoning salt. Thank you for giving me the base to what became a soup that I will definitely make again.
In a word - AWESOME! I took the advice of a previous reviewer and added 3 tbsp of sherry (Harvey's Bristol Cream - don't use cheap cooking sherry), 2 tsp Worcestershire, 1/2 tsp paprika and a "pass" of Konrico (kind of like Ole Bay). Also - I'm cheap so I got a pound of shrimp and 2 small lobster tails. I did step 1 but just added the shrimp. Once the shrimp was cooked, I put it all in the blender (2-3 ladles at a time) so the shrimp would be like tiny shreds of lobster. Put it all back in the pot, added the cut up (small bit sized pieces) lobster tail. I forgot to add the cream - with the sherry you don't need it.
We thought this was fantastic. Although if you don't want crunchy onions in your soup, you may want to consider cooking them in a little pan in some butter until they're somewhat transparent and then add them in. Also, I let this simmer for about 1/2 an hour, a little longer would be great too. Thank you!
Excellent...so yummy!!made this for dinner tonight.I did have a few changes..didn't have celery flakes.so I used diced up celery..sauted the onions and celery first..then added them in..I also used imitation crab 2 packs.I put it in the food chopper and also added the old bay and worcestershire sauce..let it cook on low for about 30min..super yummy!!
I have made this several times for guests, it is an incredible recipe and well worth the price of lobster. I finely diced red and yellow peppers, not alot, to give it a little added flavor and used FF half and half instead of heavy cream and milk to cut down on fat and everyone I served it to absolutely loved it, making it again today for yet another guest who hasn't tried it.
Amazing hands down! I cut up potatoes on the side and boiled them al dente and added fresh cut up celery and chopped up some italian parsley. I only put in 1/2 an onion too. Super easy and we ate it on a cold rainy day with SF sourdough bread. Love it as a basic soup!
I did some changes but it was delicious Add extra celery Add one cube chicken soup I did cook the celery and onion little in the side in the chicken soup few mints before I add it to the milk. I let the Fluor get little yellow before I add the cream and then I add all the cream and 2% milk and I use the Handel beater in order to keep it not cramping. And I prepared the lobster and chicken in separate two plates so my kids choose what they like to add to the soup. Was very good .
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.