Emily's Easy Sausage and Spicy Tomato Dip

Rating: 4.68 stars
72 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 55
  • 4 star values: 12
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

This easy dip is great during football season! Serve it warm with tortilla chips.

By Emily

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary test

cook:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cook the sausage in a skillet over medium heat until evenly browned and no longer pink. Drain. Reduce heat to low, and stir in the tomatoes and cream cheese until evenly blended. Cook just until heated through. Serve warm.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
294 calories; protein 7.5g; carbohydrates 2.8g; fat 28.3g; cholesterol 66.8mg; sodium 413.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (73)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Catherine Parton
Rating: 5 stars
06/16/2008
I love this dip served warm! I like to use the Rotel w/ cilantro and lime...gives it a little kick. Read More
Helpful
(27)

Most helpful critical review

SugarMommy
Rating: 3 stars
11/09/2013
This was just fair. I didn't like the flavor as is so I threw in some diced jalapenos and a little bit of cheddar cheese to help it along - better but not outstanding. Read More
Helpful
(1)
72 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 55
  • 4 star values: 12
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Catherine Parton
Rating: 5 stars
06/16/2008
I love this dip served warm! I like to use the Rotel w/ cilantro and lime...gives it a little kick. Read More
Helpful
(27)
Cora
Rating: 5 stars
12/07/2008
Definitely a keeper. Made this dip the other night for some company I had. Let me tell you it was soooo simple to make with little ingredients and the taste was yummy. Everyone kept gobbling it up until there was nothing left to scrape. Read More
Helpful
(24)
GINAH1
Rating: 5 stars
04/06/2008
Great dip! Can be kept warm in the slow cooker if need be. Read More
Helpful
(21)
Advertisement
ANNE102371
Rating: 5 stars
10/13/2009
Great base recipe... I modified it a bit... I added green onion bell pepper and garlic while cooking the sausage. I used only one 8oz. cream cheese and added about 1/2 cup sour cream and about 1/4 cup parmesan cheese... I threw in some jalapenos from a jar and I used the "chili fixin" rotel...It was AMAZING!!! I brought home an empty dish!!! Read More
Helpful
(16)
Kim
Rating: 5 stars
10/24/2008
This dip was the first thing to empty at my work function today! Everyone loved it and asked for the recipe. I made it exactly per directions. It was mildly spicey..perfect for a large group. Next time I'm trying HOT sausage and HOT RoTel. I also made it the night before refrigerated it and heated in the crock pot at work. Perfectly simple and easy! Read More
Helpful
(15)
lhdavis
Rating: 5 stars
12/10/2010
My favorite dip so far! Read More
Helpful
(7)
Advertisement
Gramapat
Rating: 5 stars
06/15/2008
This is a great dip! You can make it very spicy by using spicy sausage and the spicy can of tomatoes with chilis. You can make it milder by using the mild can of tomatoes with chilis. Or you can use any combination of the tomatoes and sausage. Whenever I make this there is never any left over! Read More
Helpful
(7)
aliciafig
Rating: 5 stars
06/04/2011
I ran out of ideas with all of the sausage I was collecting in my freezer. I came across this one and I tried a bite but being lacto intolerant- I handed over the rest to the bf and his guy friends. they loved it! I used hot italian sausage. Read More
Helpful
(6)
EEvans
Rating: 5 stars
11/03/2010
This is easily the best dip I've ever had. The fact that it is so simple makes it second to none. Tomorrow I'm taking it to a pumpkin carving party and it will again be a hit. I used half mild & half hot Rotel to give it a little kick and it's perfect. Do it!!! Read More
Helpful
(6)
SugarMommy
Rating: 3 stars
11/09/2013
This was just fair. I didn't like the flavor as is so I threw in some diced jalapenos and a little bit of cheddar cheese to help it along - better but not outstanding. Read More
Helpful
(1)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/04/2022