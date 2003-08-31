Beefy Mushroom Barley Soup
This is a thick and hearty soup. It can also be made with a vegetable stock for a meatless version.
This came out excellent. I ended up making it twice in one week. I followed some of the other's suggestions. I doubled the barley, used 4 cans of beef broth and one can of chicken broth (no bouillon), and added a third cup of wine towards the end as well - it was delicious! I tried it once with fresh thyme from the garden (added it towards the end) and that added a nice flavor to it. If you double the barley, add more liquid, else the barley will soak up all the soup and you will have stew. I tried it once with regular mushrooms and once with half fresh shitake mushrooms. The shitakes gave it a little better flavor in everyone's opinion, but it was great both ways. I tried it once with small meatballs (Italian wedding soup style) since I didn't have a beef roast in the house. This was terrible. Definitley stick with a decent shoulder or other roast cut into small cubes. This soup is best the second day so make plenty extra. Serve with a good crusty french loaf toasted.Read More
Good! I used chicken instead of beef and doubled the barley. I would definately recommend either doubling the barley or reducing the broth. Nice, earthy flavour though.Read More
Wonderful! Just wonderful! I made some changes to fit our family's tastes. I used 8 oz. of London broil and only 8 oz. of mushrooms. I used 3/4 c. barley which required 1-2 c. more water. You might want to add another bouillon cube. After I browned the beef, I added 6 cups of water and 1/2 c. red wine (a must for a full-bodied beef soup) and simmered it for an hour while I prepared the vegetables and sauteed them. Then I added the barley to the beef broth along with 4 c. of water and simmered until the barley was tender. I added the vegetables right at the end and heated through. I, too, forgot the sour cream. But it was so yummy, we didn't miss it.
Delicious, but I did make adjustments. First, I simmered the beef in 1/2 water, 1/2 red wine. I let it simmer longer than just while I was chopping the vegetables. I used about 6 cups of beef broth and 2 cups of water, and added 1/2 tsp thyme, 1/2 tsp basil and 2 bay leaves to the soup. I let the soup simmer for about an hour with the beef, seasonings, onions, garlic. I didn't saute the mushrooms and carrots with the onions an garlic, instead I threw them in later with the barley (after simmering soup for about an hour). I doubled the barley.
This was a great starting point...and one with so many wonderful suggestions that helped create a truly 5 star soup.....using suggestions from earlier reviews, I used about 1/4 cup of flour, with freshly cracked pepper, a pinch of dried thyme and a pinch of rosemary to season the meat before browning in olive oil. Then simmered the beef with 2 cups of beef stock, 2 cups of chicken stock (the magic ingredient, in my mind) and 1 cup of Merlot (or any decent red wine). (Use low sodium brands if possible). I also add a few spoonfuls (maybe 1tblsp total) of "Better than Bouillion" for the concentrated beef taste and a splash of worchestershire sauce...... Simmered for a least 2 hours or until the beef was nice and tender. Sauted the veggies in some olive oil.....added an extra carrot, a parsnip, used fresh baby portabella's that were diced instead of sliced.....and added to the soup pot along with a full cup of barley and another cup each of merlot and beef broth ..Cooked for another 70 - 80 minutes or so. As the barley cooked, I adjusted the amount of liquid as needed (adding your choice of beef broth/stock; water and demi-glace or a product like "better than bouillion" or wine. Forgot all about the sour cream....I'll try adding that when I have the leftovers for lunch tomorrow.
I changed this recipe a bit but it turned out awesome so i am giving it 5 stars. First, i used better then bouillon instead of cubes because i think it has more depth of flavor then the cubes. I also used 1 cup of pearl barley so my soup was thick and i didnt use the sour cream because i didnt think it needed it. I served this with home made baking powder biscuits from this site as well- YUM!!!
Incredibly delicious soup. I recommend doubling this recipe...you'll be sorry if you don't. I let the soup simmer for a good 2 hours before adding a full cup of barley and absolutely do not omit the sour cream. Excellent...just excellent.
Awesome! Added the bay leaf and extra barley with extra water. Cooked the meat with the oil and added a cup of Merlot as it simmered. Simmered it a good long time to make it tender. When I added the meat with the veggies I added more Merlot. Used all the veggies called for plus parsnips...my personal favorite. Used what I had on hand...3lbs of stew meat, so I adjusted the recipe for the extra meat. Don't forget the sour cream at the end..I did. But added it to the last few bites and I have to say, I liked it better with the sour cream. So did the rest of the family. But, it was good either way. The writer that mentioned not to put the drippings in with the veggies was right. Added flavor but had to skim lots of oil off the top.
This would also make a good Vegetarian Mushroom soup just omit the beef. Very tasty.
This soup is so yummy! perfect for a rainy day served with bisquits or rolls I used sirloin steak and a little extra barley- the sour cream is a must
This was so good! I didn't have beef on hand so I used pork and it was still very flavorful. The sour cream makes the soup. I also doubled the barley.
The best soup I have ever made! I added more meat, and browned it first, and then cooked the beef with 1/2 c red wine and 1 1/2 c water for an hour, and then added my sauteed veggies and just one box of beef broth, and I doubled the barley to 1/2 c. That wes it, and the results were delish! I didn't use the sour cream either. This was a winner!
Very yummy and hearty soup! I took into account some other reviews and here is what I did. First off, I only had some striploin pieces, so sauteed those first with some beef and steak seasoning. I then added half water and half red wine (a full bodied cab/sauv) and simmered while I chopped the other veggies. I used almost a full pound of cremini mushrooms with the other veggies and sauteed in some spray oil. At that point, I decided I was going to throw everything in my crockpot as it was not quite 2pm, so I knew it had some time to nicely simmer. I ended up using 5 cups of beef broth along with another cup of red wine and a full cup of barley. Cooked on high for about 5 hours. Did not add the sour cream in mostly b/c I forgot, but I probably could have used a good cup extra of liquid (ie: broth, water or wine) as it was (imo) a bit thicker than a soup. Regardless, it was excellent and I really look forward to enjoying some leftovers!
Wonderful comfort food. I increased barley and skipped the sour cream and it was delicious. Thanks!
I made this last night and with a few tweaks, it was great! I used 2 pounds of trimmed sirloin, cubed and coated it with corn starch. I heated a bit of oil in a pan and then added the meat. After it was a bit browned, I slowly added in 7 cups of beef broth (Progresso), which thickened using the corn starch, and let it cook for an hour with a bit of thyme, garlic powder, ground black pepper and a hint of salt. Then I threw in one pound of baby carrots, three stalks of celery, half an onion and a pound of mushrooms (all sliced and/or diced) with 3/4 cup of barley. With the last cup of broth, I added a bit more corn starch to make a slurry, turned up the heat, and it really made it nice and thick. I topped it with a bit of sour cream and we didn't think it added anything, so I don't think it's necessary. Mmmmm :)
This is a great barley soup recipe.. I used a box of liquid onion soup in place of the boullon cube's. Lots of sherry wine and fresh parsley. I put in one cup of barley and an extra cup of beef broth. I did as one person said,I doubled the recipe.
Love this recipe, and I add a bay leaf and triple the barley. Excellent!
It's a fine soup; however, it seemed that a lb of mushrooms was far too overpowering. It was more of a mushroom soup than a beef and barley soup. It will also need more spices than what was listed. I added in a half cup of red wine as well.
Very bland. Made as written except to double the barley as suggested by others and it had no taste. Had to add a lot of salt and pepper.
This soup was so delicious and so easy. I made a few changes to the recipe. Before I browned the meat I sprinkled it with paprika, montreal seasoning and salt and pepper. After I browned the beef cubes in oil I simmered it for about an hour in a cup of water and a 1/2 cup of red wine (I used cab. sav). I sauteed all the veggies in butter,except the mushrooms which I added after the broth, then added the meat, three cans of beef broth (about 6 cups) and barley. I doubled the amount of barley which I pre-soaked in a half cup of water. I also added another half cup of wine along with sea salt, pepper, paprika, dried oregano and basil. The soup had so much flavor, I think the wine was the key ingredient. I added the sour cream in the first bowl and once I stirred it in it had a really unappetizing look, I skipped it in the second bowl and thought it was better without it. YUM!
Thanks Karen! Loved this soup :) I used beef broth (1 box) plus one small can of chicken broth. I also doubled the barley. Wonderful recipe!
Try Braising Beef With Flour,Salt,Pepper And Oregano In Oil. Add 2 Cups Of Beef Broth And 1/2 Cup Of Red Wine. Complete Step 2. Add Meat And 6 Cups Of Beef Broth And 1 Cup Of Barley. Adjust Liquid And Seasonings. Omit Sour Cream.
Delicious!! I used 2 cups beef broth & 6 cups home made veg. broth. I dusted the beef with corn starch & sauteed that with evo & butter. [butter doesn't burn when sauteed with evo], onions, 2 bay leaves & a pinch of red pepper flakes. Added 1Tblsp Italian seasoning, 3/4 cup merlot wine & veggies & 3/4 cup barley. Not the mushrooms. I sauteed them in butter & added to soup at the end. After tasting I added a few splashes of worcestershire sauce & 1 tsp "Beef better than bullion." This can be found at your local grocery store. It's a little pricey but a little bit goes a long way. I wasn't that happy with the soup. Sent a bowl to my daughter & put the rest in the fridge. After 24 hours in the fridge it was just great. Very earthy flavor. Daughter want's to know when I'm making again. Tip: Many times I have spices that are very old. I've found that if you measure the spice needed & put it in the microwave for 5 to 10 seconds it brings it back to life.
This was good. It just seemed a little thin like it was missing something. I forgot I was out of sour cream so maybe that would have helped. On the advice of my butcher I used a small chuck roast that I cut into small pieces and the meat was tender and delicious.
Our family enjoyed this recipe, though I did add a significant amount of herbs to give the soup more flavor, so I am giving 4 stars for a great starting recipe.
Loved it! I've made this several times, using beef shank, browned and simmered til tender. I also added wine when simmering the beef, and increased the barley & broth, but no substantial changes necessary to this awesome soup. I'll be making it all winter, thanks!
flavour, but my stewing beef was tough
Too many mushrooms for me. Maybe I would have liked it if I had used half the mushrooms and twice the beef.
Easy, easy, easy, yet very good!
We like meaty soups, so I added about 1.5 lbs of cubed meat, didn't brown the meat nor did I add any butter. Like most others, I used 4 cups of low sodium beef stock and about 3.5 cups of beef broth I'd cooked a roast in earlier in the week. I added a touch more mushrooms as well as 3X barley (because we love it and I wanted to stretch the soup). Use a quality beef stock as a lot of the flavor is derived from it. Fantastic flavor without the sour cream and with it, it almost tasted like another soup. We added just a tablespoon or so to individual servings. Will definitely make again but will add more mushrooms and carrots. Thanks for an easy, fantastic soup recipe.
The soup was delicious very thick and creamy. I didn't add the sour cream the soup was so rich on its own. My husband said it's the best soup that he's had.
I love it.
Loved this recipe. I left out the sour cream because I didn't see the need for it and it was a hit. I would definitely make this again.
This was deeelicious! I doubled the barley, added fresh thyme while sauteeing the veggies, and about 1/2 cup of red wine near the end. I skipped the sour cream (didn't have any). The kids would only eat the beef out of it, but whatever, they think boxed mac-n-cheese is haute cuisine. It's a good, hearty soup.
This is an awesome recipe! I increased the barley to 1/2 cup. I added zuchini as another veggie. I also added a cup of merlot while the soup cooked. The soup is light and tasty. Try it! - Grannisymth
Great soup! For thicker soup use more Barley, meat lovers add more meat, I used a mixture of Shitake and Regular Fresh Mushrooms, chopped small since a few members of my family do not like mushrooms. They thought the soup was wonderful and had seconds! Half water, half beef broth (I used Knorr's)and Merlot Wine. Upped the sour cream also. Double the recipe or you will be sorry, it goes fast. Another great meal with salad and a crusty loaf of bread. Thanks Karen for a great basic recipe!
Fabulous!!! Only thing I added was a large bay leaf. Not fond of the sour cream either but it's optional. This is the second time I've made it.
I doubled this recipe and I'm glad that I did! My family loved it. It was my first time using barley and I'm glad I gave it a try. It was hearty and had great flavor. Thanks for the great recipe, I will use it again.
I used my crock pot for this soup which I felt melded the flavors together better, and the beef was very tender and not chewy.
It was just ok. Not much flavor until I doctored it up with some herbs and extra bouillon.
I followed the recipe exactly as written, and I was hugely disappointed. It was bland and had very little depth of flavor. Perhaps it would have been better if I had used some red wine or beef broth versus just water and bouillon cubes. Sorry to be a downer on a well rated recipe, but I followed it exactly and daughter and I ended up going out to dinner instead.
Excellent soup with delicious broth! I added 1/4 cup sherry into 6 cups beef broth (instead of bouillon) and it was great! No need for the sour cream.
Great cold weather soup! I used leftover pot roast, portocini mushrooms and extra barley (increased water as well).
like the other posters...me one change was to "add booze". Others added red wine or beer which would be good too...though I added sherry. Also: the broth lacked enough flavor at first. It calls for 3 bullion cubes to 6 c of water which = half strength beef broth. I added another 3 bullion cubes to = regular strength broth and we liked it a lot better. Liked the end product but a 4 as I had to make changes to boost flavor
Excellent soup! It was a cool spring day and with my homemade biscuits, this homemade soup hit the spot. I used some broth that I saved from a recent pot roast and added some wine and lots of spices-- yum is all I can say-- you can do what you want with this recipe and still have a great soup. Why buy that canned stuff? I also used left over pot roast cubed -- very tasty!
Very good! With just a few changes, this is a keeper! Instead of bouillon and water, I used beef broth and chicken broth (as suggested by another reviewer). We prefer a leaner cut of meat, so used round steak cut into cubes. I added more barley and sauted it with the veggies. The sour cream is definately a good touch. This will be an excellent crockpot recipe.
This was good, but not remarkable. I used a turkey roast, doubled the barley, omitted the sour cream, and cut down on the water a bit to make a thicker soup. However, I found it a tad greasy, and it relied too heavily on the bullion cubes for flavor.
I thought this soup was wonderful. I used about a cup of the quick cooking barley and 4 cans of beef broth. At the end I had forgotten about the sour cream, but was so good that I didn't miss it. I will be making this again soon and with the sour cream. It was a big hit with my "meat and potatoes" man. Thanks!
This soup had an EXCELLENT flavor. The only thing I would change is to add more barley, more carrots and more sour cream.
This soup was wonderful! I did make a few changes - I used a chuck underblade roast, seasoned it and browned it in some oil. Then I put it in the crock pot with a beef bullion cube and 2 cups of water. I let it cook all day. When it was done, I took it out and shredded the meat. I put all the liguid from the crock pot into the soup pot with all the other ingredients, it gave it a great flavor. The only thing I did not do was add the sour cream (which was actually an oversite..I was rushing and forgot it) but I actually think we liked it better without it. My husband asked for seconds amd leftovers the next day! Thanks for a great recipe!
Fantastic. Didn't have any bouillon so I used beef broth instead. Turned out very flavorful without being too heavy!
This is one of the best soups I have ever had. I changed it a little by using 4 cups of beef broth and 2 cups of water in replace of the 6 cups of water.
My husband and I loved this soup. I made this in my crock pot and used three kinds of mushrooms. Wonderful.
my family and i enjoyed this (including my 7 year old who usually says she doesn't like beef). the sour cream is definitely important, even though i'm sure it would still be good without it. i think it gives it more body and smooths out the flavor. it was really easy to make, too. i'll definitely make this again.
Oh boy, I was REALLY pulling for this soup and it was delicious but there are a few things I would change. I did simmer the beef in half water half red wine, but it was still too tough, I think it would make more sense to make this in the crockpot to help tenderize the meat. Also, sauteing the veggies in butter made the finished product fairly greasy (even after I drained the beef), so I would use olive oil next time, although again...using the crockpot would eliminate the need for a sauteing agent. I also added some thyme and parsley for flavor. And I doubled the barley and it still wasn't the main player I thought it would be, so i thought about increasing it next time. Now, after I thought about all these changes I would make next time, I essentially realized that I would practically be making an exact copy of my beef stew recipe. i was hoping for a new recipe but this one is very similar. But it's so good I think I will hold onto it anyway. now I will say, it is very tasty, and if you choose to make this soup instead of beef stew, don't leave out the sour cream. It did nothing but add depth and flavor! and use a full cup of barley.
I will definitely be making this again. It does need a few more boullion cubes though, not quite enough flavor. Also more barley for sure. A very good soup on a rainy day!!
actually i would have given it 4 1/2 stars i didn't care for the mushrooms.
This was wonderful! Those who wanted it added the sour cream at the table. It is fabulous as is and easy to modify if you want additions, subtractions or just don't have exactly what is called for on hand. I did use fresh mushrooms and beef soup base. Thanks for this recipe that makes such a great meal!
it was good except i added 1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce, pinch of black pepper. I only added 2 tsps of beef bouillon, and it wasn't salty enough. 3 tsps beef bouillon or substitute 1 tsp onion salt instead shouldn't hurt.
This is so good. We love barley and don't like mushrooms, so I leave out the mushrooms and double the barley. I also cook it a lot longer so the meat melts in your mouth. I use PAM instead of the vegetable oil when I brown the meat and I cover the soup while the barley cooks. The only other seasoning I added was black pepper.
Very good winter soup. One question though...How can you make a beef soup vegetarian by using vegetable broth? The beef will still be there..
This is a great recipe and can be adjusted in so many ways. I floured the beef cubes and browned them, then cooked them in a crock pot for a couple hrs. before adding the rest of the ingredients. I used a full cup of barley as suggested and beef broth instead of water. I had some leftover canned corn and threw that in as well and it turned out super !! It was thicker like a stew which was hearty and yummy ! I omitted the sour cream - didn't need the added calories !!
This soup was very good. I did change it a little bit. I had no celery and added a chopped tomato while cooking. I coated the beef in flour seasoned with salt and pepper, browned it then simmered it in 2 cups of water for an hour before adding the rest of the ingredients. I also added a bottle of beer instead of a little bit of broth. I cooked it for another hour with all ingredients until the barley was soft and beef very tender.
very good recipe! i added about a cup of sour cream at the very end it gave it a beef strogonof flavor.
really good but cut back on the celery use two ribs not two stalks
I followed the recipe except for the sour cream at the end and I deglazed the pan of stew beef with a half cup of red wine before adding it all to the sauteed veggies. It was fabulous and I wouldn't change anything else! Good recipe...it's a keeper for me!
This is a GREAT soup! I used a small roast as the meat for tenderness. I left out the sour cream although my husband placed a dollop on top. I added two pinches red pepper flakes. The chopped green onions added a fresh pop and I served it with a toasted, buttered baguette slice—yummy and warming!
I have never just simmered stew beef for only one hour and since there was no time listed for simmering while the veggies were prepared and sautéed, I just did one hour. After the veggies were added I simmered it for another hour and half. It was very tasty, but extremely watery. I later added the same amount of barley, and it was still too thin.
Ultimate comfort food. This is a keeper.
Maybe it was my fault, because I made some changes, but this didn't turn out as well as I had hoped. It was very good, but not anything like what I'd expected. I omitted the beef altogether, and used double the beef base. I also omitted the sour cream, opting for cornstarch to thicken it some. The next time I make it, I will triple the barley, because there wasn't nearly enough for this barley lover. I will also add more veggies, perhaps some potatoes? But I will definately make it again. It was good, all in all.
This is an incredibly delicious soup! 1/4 cup of barley is definitely not enough. I ended up using 1 and 1/2 cups and it was perfect for us. We will be adding this to our regular rotation this winter.
I made this according to the recipe. I cooked the chuck roast whole in the liquid, then shredded. Came out nice and tender. It was a great recipe, but I thought it needed something. It tasted too much like a pot roast. I ended up adding a 14-oz can of diced tomatoes, which really hit the spot. I’d recommend doing the same if you find that it’s a little bland, but try the recipe straight first. It really was good.
I added a little fresh ground pepper and sea salt, plus one extra beef bouillon cube, and a soup bone. Delicious!
I thought this was a nice soup but didn't feel like the seasoning stood out very much. I made this a day ahead and ate it the following day (allowing the flavors to meld) but it still didn't have an amazing quality about it. I probably won't make this again.
Good, hearty
I thought this was very good. I followed the recipe and was very happy.
My family devoured this..just gone. I will definitly have to make a double batch next time around. I took the suggestion of someone else and added 1 can beef broth. and I ommitted the garlic(our taste). thanks for such a great recipe, everyone should try this.
This soup is delicious! I put more barley in, though as I like it, and aso added green onions. Very tasty!
Yummy! I'll make this again.
Teenage boys liked it and it was so easy.
Even better with shitake mushrooms!
This will be a family favorite for a long time to come! Adding wine to the broth was a must - we also doubled the barley. We had it once with the sour cream and once without - the kids preferred no sour cream.
An excellent soup. I doubled the barley as some suggested. My son who doesn't care for mushrooms thought this was great.
Best beef soup I ever made! My husband is on a salt restricted diet so I omitted the bouillon and sour cream, and used unsalted vegetable stock instead of water. Used beef shanks as that's what was in the freezer, so low simmered longer, about 2 and a half hours. Other than that, followed recipe to the letter. I meant to buy beef stock but the soup was so good as made, I'm sticking with the veg. Thanks for this awesome recipe!
best ever
I doubled the recipe. It was delicious even though I forgot to add the sour cream!
This soup is outstanding! Only thing I changed was I did not add sour cream as I am allergic to milk and limit how much I have in a day. But we didn’t even notice it was missing. Has a wonderful flavor!
fabulous we loved this has great flavor, one draw back and there is not enough barley in it. I put a 1/3 cup in and it not enough next time I will try a cup of barley.
This was not good at all. It needs a more lean meat than stew meat, as you don't want beef fat in your soup. The directions do not specify how long to cook the soup - 'until th barley is tender' is about 10-15 min and that is not enough to cook the vegetables and mushrooms through and blend the flavors. My old recipe with cream of mushroom soup is better.
This recipe is wonderful. The sour cream really makes the soup's flavor pop! Great as a meal.
This is delicious; it tastes quite similar to beef stroganoff. I made the following tweaks: - Used 4 c low-sodium beef broth instead of the 2 c water in the first part of the recipe, and used water for the remaining 6 cups of water required. (The extra liquid was required since I used extra pearl barley.) - I was out of garlic so substituted powdered garlic and about 1T of Better than Bouillon Roasted Beef Base, and 2 t Better than Bouillon Mushroom Base, which I had on hand, to the broth. -Added 1/2 c pearl barley (instead of 1/4 c). When adding the barley & veggies, I put in about 1/2 cup red wine and threw in some dried thyme and a few dashes of habanero sauce. The leftovers would be great over rice or noodles the next day, which is what we plan to do!
This was a winner. It was delicious, healthy and filling. Also easy to make. I also added a splash of red wine which I think really added to the flavour of the broth. Even without the wine, I think this would have been great.
Made this last night and it came out excellent! I did add some roasted onion base while browning the meat and simmering. I even forgot the sour cream and it was still fantastic! It's a keeper!!
Delicious.... especially now with this cold weather. Added 1/2 glass of cooking wine to deglaze and get additional flavor
This is excellent! I have made it a couple of times now. I did try it with chicken also, which was good, but my family preferred the beef. I used beef sirloin kebab meat which was extremely tender. I think this is my new favorite soup this winter
I enjoyed this so much, I made a few extra batches of it and placed them in the freezer. I followed some of the other suggestions, as well, and used 2x the barley, 4 cans of beef broth and one of the chicken broth, and added 1/3 cup of red wine. Those were great suggestion because the soup was delicious. Packed with just the right amount of flavor. This is my new comfort food. I'd have to give the actual recipe 3 stars since it required some modification.
Everyone loved it. Next time will make more!
This recipe is great. I'll make a double batch next time to freeze for lunches!
I added potatoes. Very tasty!
