Beefy Mushroom Barley Soup

Oh boy, I was REALLY pulling for this soup and it was delicious but there are a few things I would change. I did simmer the beef in half water half red wine, but it was still too tough, I think it would make more sense to make this in the crockpot to help tenderize the meat. Also, sauteing the veggies in butter made the finished product fairly greasy (even after I drained the beef), so I would use olive oil next time, although again...using the crockpot would eliminate the need for a sauteing agent. I also added some thyme and parsley for flavor. And I doubled the barley and it still wasn't the main player I thought it would be, so i thought about increasing it next time. Now, after I thought about all these changes I would make next time, I essentially realized that I would practically be making an exact copy of my beef stew recipe. i was hoping for a new recipe but this one is very similar. But it's so good I think I will hold onto it anyway. now I will say, it is very tasty, and if you choose to make this soup instead of beef stew, don't leave out the sour cream. It did nothing but add depth and flavor! and use a full cup of barley.