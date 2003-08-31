Beefy Mushroom Barley Soup

4.4
174 Ratings
  • 5 113
  • 4 40
  • 3 14
  • 2 2
  • 1 5

This is a thick and hearty soup. It can also be made with a vegetable stock for a meatless version.

Recipe by Karen Hemzacek

Gallery
8 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr 10 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Brown small cubes of stew meat in vegetable oil over medium heat until juices become a rich brown color. Add 2 cups water, and simmer meat while preparing the vegetables.

    Advertisement

  • In a large soup pot, melt butter or margarine over medium heat. Saute carrots, onion, garlic, celery, and mushrooms.

  • Add meat, 6 cups water, bouillon cubes, and barley to vegetable mixture. Cook until barley is soft, about 1 hour. Adjust liquid and seasoning as desired. Remove from heat, and stir in sour cream. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
250 calories; protein 13.7g; carbohydrates 11g; fat 17.2g; cholesterol 41.2mg; sodium 422.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022