Cucumber Soup I

Made two double batches, two different ways: 1st time - mostly followed recipe, but replaced about 1/4 of the sour cream with plain yogurt (seemed to be a common ingredient in other recipes, so I thought it must be a good combo w/cucumbers), and I did not like the smell of the tarragon, so I cut that in half, plus I added lots of dried dill weed (also seen in other recipes). Doing this, I liked the soup okay; it sort of had to grow on me. I thought it may have not been all that great due to my changes to the original recipe. 2nd time - I used a couple more cucumbers (just to increase amount of soup), halved the tarragon, added fresh parsley and dried dill, and did the same yogurt substitution. I also used olive oil instead of margarine to lighten up the flavor. After I had the soup pureed, I realized I had forgotten the vinegar. I LOVED this second version that I made. The vinegar was what was making it off for me. It was awesome hot, room temp, or cold. Great basic recipe. Froze most of what I made and plan to make three or four more double batches to freeze for the winter.