Cucumber Soup I
This puree can be served either hot or cold. Garnish with sliced cucumber and chopped parsley. Try substituting dill for the tarragon, if you like.
This puree can be served either hot or cold. Garnish with sliced cucumber and chopped parsley. Try substituting dill for the tarragon, if you like.
I think it's excellent. I made many quarts with all of the cucumbers from the garden. I froze a lot of it, and it thawed nicely. We had it often throughout the winter. I just had to whisk it a litle to mix the sour cream back in. A nice, refreshingly different soup.Read More
I thought I'd love this because I LOVE cucumber soups. But I must have done something wrong and I hope someone can tell me what my problem was. I meant to make the soup as written, but substitute the dill, which I love, for the tarragon, which I don't care for. I accidently bought Cream of Rice instead of Cream of Wheat, but I thought it would be OK. The soup was so thin it was weird to eat. (Might have been better if I had added chunks of cucumber). I tried adding more sour cream - it didn't help much. I don't know much about Farina and the Internet wasn't a great deal of help. My heart tells me this would be a keeper for a cumcumber soup nut like I am.Read More
I think it's excellent. I made many quarts with all of the cucumbers from the garden. I froze a lot of it, and it thawed nicely. We had it often throughout the winter. I just had to whisk it a litle to mix the sour cream back in. A nice, refreshingly different soup.
This is a very nice recipe--great for a hot summer night's dinner party. I opted for the use of dill instead of tarragon; it seemed to go better with cucumbers. Regarding the use of farina: although the recipe says to add the farina right after the broth, I was afraid the farina would get lumpy being poured into liquid that was not hot. I waited for the broth to boil, and then I added the farina, whisking rapidly to make sure no lumps formed.
Excellent! Definitely love it with the dill. I skipped the butter part, and just used fat free cooking spray, which brought my weight watchers numbers down to 1 point using fat free sour cream-delicious! I also added a few dashes of Tobasco.
This is a great recipe for all those garden cucumbers you can never seem to keep up with. I made a big batch (minus the sour cream) and put in freezer containers (adding sour cream later). We ate soup throughout the winter! Great in bread bowls, with a large salad, or simple chicken or ham dinners. My husband loves this recipe! I will try it with dill this year.
I loved this recipe. It was quick and easy. I used 1/2 cup potato soup instead of farina and pureed the soup for about 2 minutes. The final texture was almost like a broth which made it light and great for a summer dinner.
I really liked this. I had however never heard of cucumber soup before; I had a lot of dill, so that is what I used instead of parsley and it was a nice compliment. I made it the night before when the weather was ok for dinner when it was going to be scorching hot and I'm glad I did! Served with recipes for stuffed pattypan and marinated mushrooms from this site.
This was a very good light soup. I used dill like someone else suggested, next time I will try the tarragon just to see what it is like. I really liked it. By the way, for anyone weight watchering it is only 3 points!
This is a very different recipe. I liked it, but my mom did not. I did not seed the cucumbers. I just peeled and diced. I didn't have farina, so I added half of a potato. It tasted fine. Great for a change.
Made two double batches, two different ways: 1st time - mostly followed recipe, but replaced about 1/4 of the sour cream with plain yogurt (seemed to be a common ingredient in other recipes, so I thought it must be a good combo w/cucumbers), and I did not like the smell of the tarragon, so I cut that in half, plus I added lots of dried dill weed (also seen in other recipes). Doing this, I liked the soup okay; it sort of had to grow on me. I thought it may have not been all that great due to my changes to the original recipe. 2nd time - I used a couple more cucumbers (just to increase amount of soup), halved the tarragon, added fresh parsley and dried dill, and did the same yogurt substitution. I also used olive oil instead of margarine to lighten up the flavor. After I had the soup pureed, I realized I had forgotten the vinegar. I LOVED this second version that I made. The vinegar was what was making it off for me. It was awesome hot, room temp, or cold. Great basic recipe. Froze most of what I made and plan to make three or four more double batches to freeze for the winter.
This recipe was great it did not need editing like others
I don't even know if it's fair to rate this recipe since I varied sooooo far from what is stated. BUT I decided to go ahead to show just what a great base it is! I made this, last minute, to use excess cukes from the garden, so I had to use what was on hand. White onion; raspberry balsamic vinegar; 3-4oz firm tofu; in place of farina:about 2-3T nutritional yeast & 2T dry cream of broccoli soup powder; chopped fresh basil, oregano & chives; 1t minced garlic; 1 small jalepeno-seeded, no membranes. I knew I was going to be pureeing this in my VitaMix so I didn't bother peeling the cukes (preserving the vitamins) by the time it's through there is no sign of skin or anything solid. I plan to serve this chilled with dinner, BUT it was so darned good that I had a cup hot for lunch! (And I just realized that I ate it without the sour cream -less calories and STILL delicous!!!) ...but I WILL add it when we have it chilled with dinner. **I LOVE the idea of adding fresh avacado (and maybe lime & cilantro too) oh the possibilities!!!
I thought I'd love this because I LOVE cucumber soups. But I must have done something wrong and I hope someone can tell me what my problem was. I meant to make the soup as written, but substitute the dill, which I love, for the tarragon, which I don't care for. I accidently bought Cream of Rice instead of Cream of Wheat, but I thought it would be OK. The soup was so thin it was weird to eat. (Might have been better if I had added chunks of cucumber). I tried adding more sour cream - it didn't help much. I don't know much about Farina and the Internet wasn't a great deal of help. My heart tells me this would be a keeper for a cumcumber soup nut like I am.
This was just a really nice recipe. I think pairing it with a spicy dish would be a great match. I used chicken soup base to make the broth and finished it with freshly ground pepper. Forgot to use the sour cream but next time I'll try plain yoghurt in the end instead. Great summer recipe or one to offset spicier dishes. Thanks!
yuck!
This soup is wonderful. I made it two times already. It is so quick and easy! Thank you for sharing your recipe.
The adults all enjoyed this soup; the teenagers didn't like it much. I served it cold and used reduced fat sour cream. In the future, I will make this soup the day before I plan to serve it, because it is even better the next day, with richer flavor. I used about a 1/2 teaspoon of salt to season the soup and that was the right amount for us.
Great cold soup!
Delicious. I've never used tarragon before and after using it in this recipe I love it
We loved this soup so much that we made extra and froze it like last reviewer. I used a little chopped potato in place of the farina and next time, will use a little vermouth or dry white wine in place of the vinegar.
This is such a different flavor! I loved it, but only gave it 4 stars as my husband was not so sure about it. He kept eating it, for sure, but was not as blown away as I was. I am not a fan of cucumbers but had some I needed to use up. I make my own chicken broth and used it, so that added a lot of flavor. I will definitely make this again, probably just a smaller batch as this made quite a bit.
First time I've ever rated a recipe. I thought this looked interesting and I needed some recipes for all the cumcumbers in my garden! This was the best dish I've ever gotten from this site! So Light and Refreshing. I did use Dill i/o Tarragon! We had it warm and then we had the leftovers cold! Both were awesome! I'm making it again today! Very Good!
I liked the soup warm, but it was even better cold the next day. It wasn't amazing, but I used tarragon and think if I had used fresh dill it would have been much better. Will try it again with dill sometime.
Very easy recipe, and the soup came out delicious. I did omit the cream of wheat (...forgot to pick some up :-/), and used a good handful of dill instead of taragon. Stored it in the fridge and served cold. Will definently be making it again!
I halved the recipe, so I don't know if that threw off the ratios, or what, but I did not care for this at all - and I have had cucumber soup before and enjoy it. I feel like the vinegar is what ruined it for me, although I usually like red wine vinegar as well.
Very good! Nice change in warm summer months. I did not puree the cucumbers and onions as much as I should have and will change it in the future. Overall nice flavor.
This recipe was fantastic! The first time we followed the recipe almost exactly, but used basil instead of tarragon. It was really good but it kind of tasted like pickles. The second time was MUCH better - we used basil again, and we didn't have any red wine vinegar so we used 1/2 raspberry wine vinegar and 1/2 apple cider vinegar. Also we added about 1-2 cloves of minced garlic with the scallions (it was a double batch) and was also added about 1/2 tsp or so of black pepper. Also, we didn't peel the cucumbers so there were dark flecks in the finished product but I think that really just gave it a nicer appearance and we didn't have to garnish it. It's definitely something we'll be making again and again.
I was apprehensive about the thought of soup from cucs, but this made me a believer! I did add 1 small zucchini and used 3 tablespoons of farina (Cream of Wheat) to create a bit thicker broth. I also used more tarragon.. 1 tablespoon. I garnished with sprinkled cheddar. Quick! Excellent! My new comfort food with only 5 carbs!
This was a good soup to get rid of cucumbers. The comments, ingredients, and directions don't jibe, but they are all easily interchangeable ingredients anyway. I didn't have parsley, but I used dill and cilantro and it still came out well. Not a filling soup, and it was better cold than warm.
I put the cucumbers in the food processer initally, and skipped the later step of mixing the ingredients in the blender. For the onions, I warmed them in real butter and added both dill and tarragon for spices. Turned out ok as a light summertime soup, but it's not exactly a showstopper at dinner.
My husband made this last night... but replaced the Farina with 1 Cup cooked Bulgar Wheat. He did not take much time in processing, but still tasted great and we both liked the little texture the Bulgar Wheat gave.
Delicioso!!!!
very tasty and i didn't find i needed any extra salt.. i cut the recipe in half and used potato flakes in place of the farina.. upped the dried tarragon to 1/4 tsp.. substituted yogurt for the sour cream and didn't add any parsley.. ty for the recipe
Not bad at all! Better cold than warm, but then, I'm not a giant fan of chilled soups. I will, however, make this again.
Yum! I made it vegetarian by substituting in vegetable boullion cubes and water and tofu sour cream. I also added sliced summer squash, celery, and fresh jalapeno pepper from the garden.
I adore this soup. I make it every summer and can't get enough of it. I often use plain yogurt instead of sour cream, and I usually increase the Terragon quite a lot because I love that flavor. I also use fresh tarragon if I can find it.
August 2008 Had lots of cucumber so what's best to do...make soup. Great recipe. Easy and delicious. I changed it into vegan by using Sour Supreme by Tofutti. Used our own cucumbers, green onions and spices. Quick from garden to bowl!
Great cold soup!
this was my first time cooking a cucumber, as weird as I felt doing it I was greatly rewarded. This soup was delicious, my daughter loved it too.
Surprisingly delicious! I omitted the tarragon and added 2T fresh dill prior to blending. This is a great use up for all those garden cucumbers!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections