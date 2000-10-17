Chicken Gumbo Soup
It's nutritious and delicious soup!!!!!
what an insult!! This is not gumbo, don't be fooled!! I am from LA. NO ONE here puts TOMATOES in their gumbo, might get run off to the woods if so. To give you a back ground on gumbo, it is a MEAT stew served over rice. It never has tomatoes in it. I have been to many states and outside of La, gumbo is trashed into some sorta gross dish. The meat is what is changed in it........it never contains carrots and stuff since it is a MEAT stew. insulted.....Read More
Worst recipe of its type I've ever tried. Tasted watery and bland. Hot sauce did nothing for it. It's not worth even trying to improve this loser. Toss it out, please.Read More
This is the greatest tasting soup I've EVER had!!! It was wonderful!! It won 1st place at the state fair, and everyone I know loves it! I have NO idea why people are insulting it, maybe they're just jealous! Anyways, it was GREAT!!!!
This recipe was great! I am a soup fanatic and will definitely make this again. I used 6 cups of chicken stock and 2 cups of water and ended up with a spicy, simple to make treat. If you don't like things spicy, you might want to cut down on the hot pepper sauce. Hubby didn't care for the spiciness, so I may try this next time, though I liked it as is. Thanks for this recipe!
I really didn't want to make this recipe because of the okra, i tried okra one time and hated it. That was until i had my first spoonful of this gumbo, I loved it. I knew my kids were going to hate it because it had to many vegetables. I came home the next day, and the pot was empty...We love love love this recipe. Believe me three hours is worth it.
This is a fantastic, hot soup that loves up your insides. As has been so eloquently established, this is not a true "gumbo," hence the added "soup" in the title. But who cares. If it's original, I applaud Mr. Schaefer. I made a few changes, using tomatoes, chicken broth and Sweet Sue canned chicken breast to speed it up a bit. Delicious!
I made this in a crockpot and used 6 cups ck. broth and 2 cups water. Maybe it was the crockpot, but the pasta was chewy and the soup itself was so-so. We added creole seasoning to spice it up.
It's "Really Quick!" in the sense that I spend only a few minutes putting it together in a pot to cook it. It does take hours to stew, however, it takes only minimal time to make.
Gosh, we tried this, and I tried to "Doctor" it up more then twice, and it just failed to our family as a Chicken Gumbo... The canned soup is most pleasing then this recipe. Sorry, I agree it was watery... and lack flavor. Okay it might because from North of the Dixy Line, and we have a different taste in Chicken Cumbo... not sure, but I want a soup that is full of flavor, and thick... that is gumbo to me.. Be well, and keep cooking!
My family loves this recipe!
This soup was very good, and one we will be making quite often. Thank you for sharing it. We added celery instead of mushrooms (I don't much care for them), and added chicken oxo to the water. We used the Cateli Bistro Vegetable Rotini and put minute rice instead of wild rice in at the same time as the pasta. Perfect for a chilly winter's day.
Some people here seem confused as to the difference in traditional Gumbo and Gumbo Soup. This is not the same as traditional Louisiana gumbo, however, as it contains okra-called gumbo in African-it is properly named. Now, for my rating-I think this was a very tasty, fresh and original take on traditional Gumbo. Kudos, Mr. Schaefer.
i love this i will eat this all day if i could i would give this to anybody i see and i would make this all day just loved it and it should have 5 stars
This may not be true gumbo, but it tastes good and is low calorie. I skip the pasta (just silly to add when you all ready have rice) I saute onions and fresh minced garlic, add the veggies, cookd 2 min then add chicken broth (not water), hot sauce (heavy handed) bring to boil,add the rice and chicken and let simmer. Didn't give 5 stars because of so many adjustments.
I had frozen okra and wanted something easy with fewer ingredients than real gumbos. After reading the reviews I can see how people wouldn't like this soup.... I added Cajun seasonings and chili powder. I substituted brown rice for the wild to cut down on time. I cooked mine for about an hour or so and it was tasty! I recommend a name change to this recipe. Maybe... Louisiana style chicken and rice soup.
Had to use too much salt due to using water instead of broth.
Quite Bland
I loved the gumbo! My entire family liked it too. I myself think that the gumbo was not bland at all.
This is may be a great soup but it is not gumbo, gumbo never has pasta always rice.
love it added 3 small broth cubes to match my usually salty soup taste.
I didn't care that it wasn't traditional as long as it tasted good and I had some things in the fridge I had to use up. Here's what I did: Used 3/4 container unsalted chicken stock, 1 small can Rotel diced tomatoes with serrano peppers, 1/2 cup water, 1/2 bag frozen okra that was in freezer for months, 2 frozen cooked chicken breasts cut in small pcs, a handfull of fresh mushrooms, 1 lg carrot, 1 stalk celery, 1 lg onion & 2 lg garlic cloves (sauted in olive oil) 1 handful of uncooked brown rice. 1/2 tsp cumin, 1/2 tsp turmeric, 1 tbs Mrs Dash & a bunch of basil leaves from my garden. Cooked all on low heat for 45 min. Everyone loved it! (salt & pepper optional)
Evidently 3hrs is too long to cook okra as it was boiled down to a thick goo totally unrecognizable except for the seeds. The taste wasn’t bad but still took some (garlic) salt and Lawry’s seasoning to bring some flavor. Myself, I won’t be making it again.
