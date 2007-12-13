Tortilla Soup I

4.6
91 Ratings
  • 5 66
  • 4 20
  • 3 5
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This is a favorite among us Texans, and there are so many diverse ways to prepare it. I have experimented with more entailed recipes, and came up with this one which is just as delicious as the labor intensive ones. Pass around chopped cilantro, cubed avocados, and crumbled Jack cheese for garnish.

Recipe by Joelene Craver

Gallery
3 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In heavy pot, bring the broth to a boil. Add garlic, tomatoes, chopped onion, jalapeno, and oregano to the stocks. Simmer uncovered for 30 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Broil the sliced onions until soft and a little brown. Add broiled onions, chicken, lime juice to soup, and simmer till chicken is heated.

  • Place toasted tortilla strips in each bowl and pour soup over strips.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
148 calories; protein 14.8g; carbohydrates 16.5g; fat 2.8g; cholesterol 35mg; sodium 37.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022