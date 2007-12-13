Tortilla Soup I

This is a favorite among us Texans, and there are so many diverse ways to prepare it. I have experimented with more entailed recipes, and came up with this one which is just as delicious as the labor intensive ones. Pass around chopped cilantro, cubed avocados, and crumbled Jack cheese for garnish.
This was my first time makeing tortilla soup. Ive tasted others but I have to say this was so far the best. I tweaked it a bit following other suggestions. I fried the tortilla strips to make crunchy, and then added green chili instead of jalapenos, and skipped the onion rings. I served it with a dallop of fat free sour cream and monterey jack cheese in the bottom of the bowl, ladled soup over this then added crispy tortilla strips and cilantro with a lime wedge. We loved it, it was great!
Just did the recipe last night for the 1st time. 2 thumbs up! Wife loved it. I love it. Friends love it. I did improvise a bit. I used a rotisserie chicken already cooked in the deli and just deboned and took all the meat from it to try and save some time and added about 1/3 cup of cilantro to the recipe. Also, I fried the tortilla strips and dusted them with chili powder while frying them. But, as stated earlier, I got rave reviews for my improvisations. This one is definitely staying in the rotation :o)
This soup is fantastic tasting AND healthy! I did two bnls/sknls chicken breasts in the crock pot with chicken stock to get them shreddable then used the stock in the recipe (after straining out the fat). I was worried about the slices of jalepeno being too spicy, but they weren't at all- as a matter of fact, I'll probably add an extra next time for a little more kick. I think next time I'll skip the broiled onion rings, because they didn't really add much for me,and I wound up scorching half of them anyway! My husband said he loved it, but that it was different from what he was used to(the broth was clear, not red). I highly recommend this soup!
This is a great very delicious recipe! I have a similar one from a friend that adds black beans, and fresh corn. And we fry up the tortilla strips in Canola oil, which Im sure adds some fat but they taste great ! 6 of my friends agree...This is a keeper!!
This turned out great. I added some black beans to the soup. And in the bottom of the bowl, some strips of avocado and shredded cheese. Also put some green salsa out that people could stir in to increase the spiciness/tanginess level. There are alot of ways to dress the soup up, but even alone it tasted great.
I absolutly loved this recipe! I made it exactly as is. The only variation I did was instead of chopped fresh tomatoes I used the canned ones.. I think the canned ones always give a little more flavor. Excellent recipe!
I was surprised by how good this recipe is. It's a good low carb soup if you eat it without the tortilla strips. After making it several times, I recommend making it with canned jalapenos. For some reason, fresh ones don't lend their heat to the soup and it comes out bland. Also, definately eat with some shredded monterrey jack! Highly recommended!
Delicious!! Per suggestions, we did use canned jalapenos instead. Prepped it all and put it in the crock pot for about 4 hours to let all the flavors simmer together. We garnished with shredded pepper jack cheese. It was amazing! Will definitely be making this again!
I really enjoyed this soup! has really great flavor! I added some extra chicken, and about 1 1/2 tsp chili powder and it gave it some extra spice! also topped it off with a little bit of Mozerella cheese and used whole grain tortilla chips! Yummm!
This was quite good - as others mentioned, it may lack all of the traditional authenticity of a tortilla soup prepared in a true Mexican restaurant (or better yet, in the home kitchen of an individual provided a generations-old recipe), but it was still very adequate and as good as most soups that I've had. As always, I modified the recipe a bit adding a tiny bit of Vermouth and roasting the Jalapenos first. To those unfamiliar, take care in roasting high-heat peppers as they *can* give off a rather noxious smoke when roasted.
In my hurry, tossed in chopped onions in before broiling, but turned out delicious anyway. Used 2 whole grilled & shredded chicken breasts which loaded the soup. We garnished with chopped cilantro (could leave out oregano next time), avocado and a sprinkle of Mexican cheese. LOVE it! Wish there was leftovers : )
I did make some changes. I don't broil any onions I just cut up onions and throw them in. Then the jalepeno made the soup EXTREMELY hot after it sat in the fridge for a day or two. My hubby couldn't even eat it and that says something. So I put 1 can of chopped green chilis in and its so yummy! My hubby also wanted me to add rice for a filler. I will do that for his but I love it with out. So healthy and so good!
I thought it was great. I made my own Chicken stock and followed most of the recipe directions. If you make your own stock make sure you taste it and use salt if needed. I'm from Texas and our Tortilla soup is made just like this. I'm really surprised to see so many cream based soups calling themselves Tortilla Soup. I'm glad I found this recipe because it rocks.
This soup is absolutely tasty!! and healthy too!! It was easy to make and very low in calorie. i dont feel guilty eating it and it tastes good even without the tortilla to garnish. wonderful recipe. thanks=]
WORTHY OF YOUR TIME! This is restaurant quality Tortilla Soup. The flavor is really good and the jalepeno's give it the authentic kick. I will however, cut back on the onion amount. Little too much for our taste. Will make again and again, especially in this cool weather.
Awesome. Used 2 green chilies, 1 can of diced tomatoes and added a sprinkle of chilli powder at the end. Not a big fan of yellow onions so i used green instead and probably doesnt change the flovour much but the colour contrast is great.
Great soup, just like in the South. We're transplanted Southerners in the upper midwest and you cannot get awesome soup like this here. Modified a bit: boiled a whole chicken in morning and made my own broth (5# bird, covered with water). See the CHICKEN STOCK recipe here that uses Ginger...awesome. Also added a handful of fresh cilantro during Step 1. Forgot the oregano. Should have used more chicken than what they called for. Used Rotello tomoato/chilis and MEDIUM and that also contributed to its spicyness. Two jalapeno's is a bit spicy! We liked it, but if you are not a spicy fan, might use only 1. Awesome and will be made again!!
This sounds like what I am looking for! My husband just had heart surgery and needs low sodium, but all the low sodium tastes so bland! This sounds like the flavors will blend nicely to keep it flavorful but healthy! Going to try it tonight!
This had a wonderful flavor! I am not a fan of spicy food, but I loved the temperature of this dish. The jalapeños added just the right amount of flavor without the pain. I also added about a 1/2 tsp of cumin which worked well IMO.
This was very flavorful and spicey. The broiled onions didn't seem to add anything special, but that could be because i simmered the soup all afternoon after adding them and the chicken. I sprinkled some fresh cilantro and cheese on top and wished i had an avacado! This is a hearty soup that makes a meal in itself.
EXCELLENT!! I skipped the broiled onions & added chopped scallions, fresh corn, sliced black olives & used crumbled tortilla chips. Family loves this!
For years I have been looking for the perfect recipe for tortilla soup. After trying many different recipes on this website and given to me by others I have finally found what I have been looking for. It doesn't have too much tomato which is a big plus for me. It also has just the right amount of spices to make it taste great but not catch your mouth on fire. I have already served it for a couple of friends, and we all agree its the best tortilla soup we've ever had.
This is my favorite type of tortilla soup but I tweak it a bit. Skip the oregano and add fresh cilantro and bell peppers. Trust me. And a vegetarian version tastes really good. I also use vegetable broth and shredded tofu. I just add extra vegetables and let it simmer longer so the flavors of the vegetables can absorb.
This was really good. I followed the instructions nearly exactly. I fried the corn tortillas to make them crispy and topped the soup with cheese. I think it'd be good with cannelloni beans so I might try that next time.
Have made this for many different friends... even one from Bangladesh who liked the spicey flavour (sometimes I double the spices). Also the use of broth instead of water was a good suggestion by other viewers.
This is the best tortilla soup I've ever made, and I've tried a few really good ones. I had a lot of leftover chicken from Father's Day, so I made this twice during the past week. The first batch I used some leftover homemade salsa with fresh tomatoes and jalapeno, and the second time I used canned crushed tomatoes and pickled jalapeno, and both ways it was magnificent. I've eaten it for lunch and dinner a few days this week. Yum!
I'm all thumbs when it comes to cooking, and this recipe is a cinch to make. I'm Texas-raised (and miss it) and love this recipe. It is one of the best soups I've had, more or less have made myself. The whole family agrees. It's now on our regular rotation.
This recipe is very easy and delicious! We made it and then again later that same week. I added a can of black beans and a hot pepper. In addition we opted for the canned tomatoes and jarred jalapenos which have more flavor canned than fresh. Served w/ tortilla chips, cheese garnish, fresh cilantro, Creme fraiche, and voila! Delicious dinner and left overs.
I was looking for a non-tomato based tortilla soup and was so happy to see this one. I made some changes-first I only used 1 fresh jalapeno and added a can of green chilis. I added 1 1/2 tsp cumin, 1/2 tsp paprika and used mexican oregano. I also made it in my slow cooker-on low 4-5 hours and the flavors just were so good. This is a keeper!
This soup was excellent! My boyfriend and I both loved it. As our oven was not working, I had to cook the garlic and sliced onions in a pan, and I fried the tortillas as well. I will be happy to eat the leftovers. :-)
My second time making it, I accidentally subbed in a habanero pepper. WHOA! If you're looking for a little bit more kick - there ya go. my taste buds couldn't handle it but otherwise the soup was amazing. I sprayed the tortillas with cooking spray, sprinkled them with garlic salt and put them in the air fryer for 5 minutes and they are delicious as a snack and in the soup.
This was great! I did add a bit of shredded cheese to it when I served it...YUM! I also used organic corn chips. I agree that the homemade chicken stock is worth it. I have made it both ways and they were both good but the homemade stock was a bit better!
This was really good. We bought a chicken and made our own chicken broth. We removed most of the membranes and seeds from the jalapenos and it was still pretty spicy. To our bowls, we added cotija cheese, which I think really zinged up the soup. I don't know if it would have been as exciting without the addition of the cheese. I will definitely make this again.
This is a great soup. I made a few changes, so only 4 stars. I used half a can of Rotel in place of the chiles, but the rest of it I pretty much followed. Some family members don't like cilantro, so that got left out. I added thyme, cumin and some basil as well to get a more authentic seasoning. Great served with chunked avocado and corn chips. Enjoy.
I found this soup with the addition of lime juice to be very similar to AR's "Sopa de Lima", which is much better (though this soup is definitely a solid 4 stars as written). We quite enjoyed this soup although I confess after I noticed how similar it was to the other recipe that we like so much I went back and added some thyme and doubled the lime juice :) It was, however, tasty without my additions also. Thanks for the recipe!
I made this meal with cumin and coriander added. Blended it in a food processor, then made an equal batch but added green peppers, green onions, and tomatoes for color and mixed the two (to thin it out and give it color). I fried flour tortillas, seasoned them with fajita seasoning (from All Flavors Spice Rack) and chopped some cilantro. I used the cilantro l, tortillas, and a wedge of lime to garnish. Not only was it incredible, but with the spices and herbs (and lime) used it stuck really true to the Mexican style flavor combos. I am a cook at a local resort and it sold like hot cakes. You must try it this way. Toy with the idea yourself. Add chipotle spice or chili seasoning to give it a kick if you want. Adding a picture, the picture quality ain't great, but look how appealing this is:
