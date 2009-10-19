Garden Cheese Soup

I had trouble w/ the carrots cooking in the amount of time the recipe called for. It took at least 40 min for them to be tender, and I chopped them fairly small. I would recommend dicing them instead. I would also recommend not adding the flour to the veggies first. Next time I make this, I'll add the stock (I used stock in place of boullion & water) to the veggies and simmer till tender. Then, stir the flour into the milk and add that to the soup along w/ the cheese. This will allow more time if needed for the veggies to cook w/o affecting the texture, as I noticed the soup was slightly grainy from having to cook it too long. Otherwise, the taste was lovely and my children went back for seconds. :) ETA: I also thought 2/3 cup of flour was alot. It could probably be cut back to 1/3 cup w/ success. :)

