Garden Cheese Soup
You can adjust seasonings and vegetables to your taste. The leftovers reheat well! Serve with crackers or fresh bread.
I had trouble w/ the carrots cooking in the amount of time the recipe called for. It took at least 40 min for them to be tender, and I chopped them fairly small. I would recommend dicing them instead. I would also recommend not adding the flour to the veggies first. Next time I make this, I'll add the stock (I used stock in place of boullion & water) to the veggies and simmer till tender. Then, stir the flour into the milk and add that to the soup along w/ the cheese. This will allow more time if needed for the veggies to cook w/o affecting the texture, as I noticed the soup was slightly grainy from having to cook it too long. Otherwise, the taste was lovely and my children went back for seconds. :) ETA: I also thought 2/3 cup of flour was alot. It could probably be cut back to 1/3 cup w/ success. :)
Not nearly as good as I imagined...Read More
This soup was phenomal! My hubby loved it! My tweaks: did as others and sauteed the garlic with onions and celery; I decreased cheese to two cups; used skim milk; added an extra 1/2c. potatoes, probably 1-1/2c. cauliflower. Could have added some broccoli or more carrots or cauliflower. My young boys gobbled it right up! Thanks for sharing! Oh, and I didn't add any salt, just 1/2t. pepper. The salt from the bouillon was enough for us.
Great base recipe! I used what veggies I had in the fridge and it turned out tasty. Even my husband who doesn't like vegetables at all approved of this soup. My only change was to sautee three cloves of garlic along with the onions and celery. Other than that....yummy!
Oh my goodness!! Yummy! I didn't have celery, so I put in some celery seed and chopped broccoli. It was amazing! This is definitely going into the rotation! Next time I will shoot for the real recipe.
I have made this many times with many different combinations of veggies. Always turns out great!
This is excellent! I added less water and added a can of brocoli/cheese soup instead. I mix just a tad of swiss chess with a mixture of different cheeses. Next time I will add brocoli, cauliflower and red pepper.
I absolutely love this soup. Only thing I did was add broccoli to it. Originally when I made the soup I made it for my coworkers Right before leaving to work my spouse and my children ask to taste it. the only reason I did not make it for them was because they frowned upon me making soup for dinner that night!! As soon as they tasted it the question was, "so you're going to take the whole pot to work" lol!! I left some at home for my family as well as took some to my coworkers and everyone enjoyed it. I will be making this soup again.
WOW! This recipe was great. I served the soup in bread bowls, it was a big hit. Since it was so filling, I used it as the main dish for dinner. My boyfriend did not even mind that there wasn't any meat!
I didn't have any chives, so I left them out. I also added some crumbled bacon. My family is clamoring for more. I think that next time, I will wait to add the flour with the milk.
Made this recipe for a fellowship meal at church--everyone loved it and my container was completely emptied! I couldn't find fresh chives so I used freeze-dried and also added some cayenne pepper to kick up the taste a bit. Excellent recipe, Stacy A.!
