Garden Cheese Soup

You can adjust seasonings and vegetables to your taste. The leftovers reheat well! Serve with crackers or fresh bread.

Recipe by Stacey A

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
9
Yield:
8 - 10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

9
Original recipe yields 9 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a 6-quart pot, saute celery, onion, and garlic in butter or margarine until soft.

  • Stir in flour. Gradually add water, and then vegetables, bouillon cubes, and chives. Bring to a boil, and then reduce heat. Cover the soup, and simmer for 15 minutes.

  • Stir in cheese and milk, and stir until melted. Do not boil. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
276 calories; protein 13.3g; carbohydrates 22.9g; fat 14.7g; cholesterol 39.9mg; sodium 1047.8mg. Full Nutrition
