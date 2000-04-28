Ham and Bean Soup I

A delicious, hearty bean soup. Very meaty, with a zesty Louisiana spice to it. Serve with a crusty bread or a cheddar beer bread.

By Jackie Marsh

Ingredients

Directions

  • Boil sausage to remove excess fat, and cut into bite-size pieces.

  • Skin ham hocks, and remove excess fat. In a large pot, brown sausage and ham hocks over medium heat. Drain off excess fat.

  • Add potatoes, celery, parsley, beans, tomato sauce, tomatoes, salt, pepper, chili sauce, bay leaves, garlic, and Worcestershire sauce to the meat; add just enough water to cover. Bring to boil, then reduce to simmer. Cover, and continue to cook for 2-3 hours.

  • Remove ham hocks and cut meat into bite-size pieces. Return meat to pot. Serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
826 calories; protein 47.1g; carbohydrates 39.1g; fat 53.2g; cholesterol 158mg; sodium 1600.5mg. Full Nutrition
