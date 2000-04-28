Ham and Bean Soup I

I love this soup. It's super flavorful and filling! It's even better for leftovers the next day! I altered the recipe a bit to work with what I had in my kitchen. I used jimmy dean sausage and browned it in a skillet, used 8 oz. of chopped ham instead of ham hocks, 1 can of a bean mix of black, pinto, and red kidney beans, and one can of white kidney beans, 1 8 oz. can of tomato sauce instead of 15 oz., one can of chopped tomatoes, and one can of rotel, and one tsp. of garlic powder instead of chopped garlic. I threw it all in the crock pot, added 2 cups of chicken broth, and cooked it on low for 8-9 hours. I served it with the vegan agave cornbread muffins (I used maple syrup instead of agave though) from this website and it was delicious! Thanks for the recipe. It's a keeper!