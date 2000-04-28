Ham and Bean Soup I
A delicious, hearty bean soup. Very meaty, with a zesty Louisiana spice to it. Serve with a crusty bread or a cheddar beer bread.
Excellent! Will make it again. Only used 2 lg sausage links, 2 c. ham, 1 potato,1 celery stalk,used 1 can of kidney beans,pinto beans, 8 oz. tom. sauce and 15 oz. stewed tom. Adjusted the rest of the seasonings to my taste and the water. Oh and threw in some cooked macaroni. It was a hit.Read More
This was very tasty! I cooked it on the stove for about 30-45 minutes and then put it in the crockpot for a few hours the next day to finish cooking. Served it with cornbread crumbled in bottom of bowl. Great flavor!Read More
This was a unique tasting soup. I added some fine egg noodles to it to absorb some of the liquid, there was a lot of liquid. If I make this again, I will use crushed tomatoes, and less liquid (that was my fault). Thanks Jackie.
This is the best soup I have ever had. My husband and I are "hot heads" and enjoy anything with some spice. I have made this several times and there are always requests for more. Two Thumbs WAY up!
Fabulous way to use leftover ham from Christmas. I'm not sure what "ham hocks" are but I had spiral sliced ham leftovers that I cubed and added a beef summer sausage that I received as a gift from Hickory Farms instead of the Italian Sausage. This was SO easy!
Very good. I made this to use up some leftover ham from Christmas dinner. Everyone loved it. We left out the potatoes and added only one can of beans. Very thick, meaty and flavorful. Will definately make it again.
Good flavor. Next time I will leave out the sausage.
Very yummy and spicy! I used hot italian sausage. I accidentally picked up a package of pre-cooked sausage but it was fine. I just sliced it up. With the tomato base, it reminded me of red beans and rice. My soup was watery, as other readers, so I added egg noodles at the end. I think if you cook with the lid off, it would get thicker.
We had this for dinner tonight and found it excellent. It might make it to a football tailgate next fall.
First time I made this, I followed the recipe exactly, except I made it quicker by boiling the beans at lunch time, letting them soak until I got home, then combining the whole lot in the pressure cooker for about a 1/2 hour. It was PERFECT! Second time I made it I didn't have a ham bone, just ham, and I used a can of beans instead of dry... definitely not the same. Edible, but no where near the original.
The soup, as I made it, was delicious!! followed the instructions exactly. I deducted one star because the picture had that grotesque mushroom floating on top.
YUM! so different and hearty! thanks for sharing :)
Did this in a slow cooker and it turned out great and the house smelled wonderful when i got home that night. By the way ......this is a soup not a stew so it should not be thick.
Great recipe and not so difficult to prepare. In order to make it even tastier I added a few slices of jamoniberico de bellota - aka iberico ham or patanegra- thinly cut. Because iberico has a strong and delicious flavor you do not need much, only 50 grams or 1.8 OZ for four people added once the soup is finished. You can buy your jamoniberico at BuyJamon.com BuyJamon.com buy jamoniberico online and have it delivered to your door.
I love this soup. It's super flavorful and filling! It's even better for leftovers the next day! I altered the recipe a bit to work with what I had in my kitchen. I used jimmy dean sausage and browned it in a skillet, used 8 oz. of chopped ham instead of ham hocks, 1 can of a bean mix of black, pinto, and red kidney beans, and one can of white kidney beans, 1 8 oz. can of tomato sauce instead of 15 oz., one can of chopped tomatoes, and one can of rotel, and one tsp. of garlic powder instead of chopped garlic. I threw it all in the crock pot, added 2 cups of chicken broth, and cooked it on low for 8-9 hours. I served it with the vegan agave cornbread muffins (I used maple syrup instead of agave though) from this website and it was delicious! Thanks for the recipe. It's a keeper!
I did not use any sausage. I used the ham bone left over from an Easter spiral ham. I only used two cans of kidney beans, no additional salt and cooked about 9 hours on low in a slow cooker while I was at work. The house smelled great when I came home and it tasted just as good. I served it over some steamed rice.
Our whole family loved this soup! It's incredibly easy, but also tasty and nutrious. I often make it for our soup rotation at work and there's never leftovers!
I skipped the sausage and used a ham bone I had left over from a spiral cut ham. Used a can of kidney beans and also added 1 1/2 cups of water since it seemed too thick. Then added elbow macaroni the last 1/2 hour. Fabulous. Will make this again!
This recipe was awesome! I'm not a sausage person but I used turkey sausage and 1/2 a small pork shoulder roast (couldn't get ham hocks). I boiled the pork to reduce the fat and removed all that I could prior to cutting it up. It was so tender it pulled apart! I also used my own stewed tomatoes from the summer (seasoned with garlic, oregano and basil). Thank you for this recipe. It isn't something I would have thought to do myself and it will definitely be a keeper!
Great way to use up the Christmas ham bone! I added some chopped onion and carrot, & used tomatoes with chilies to really make it spicy.
I have yearned for a good bean soup for ages.. This was amazing.. I made corn bread with it and that really topped it off.. Thank you for a wonderful recipe..
This is a delicious winter soup! I didn't make it exactly as written, so here are my differences. I used one smoked pork shank (I'm not entirely sure how this differs from a ham hock). I also left out the potatoes out of preference and the parsley because I didn't have any. I used only two cans of beans, and one of stewed tomatoes (no salt added). Other variations: one tsp salt, 1/2 tsp pepper, four cloves garlic, minced, and a diced onion. For water, I used two cans full. This was not enough to cover the pork, but enough to make a good soup. I added cooked shell macaroni at the end (about 1/3 lb), and a handful of fresh basil, since I had it.
Loved this soup. Used a bag of dried beans (soaked over night and cooked in the morning to soften) in addition to the one can of kidneys we had on hand. Only had one ham hock and some diced ham and no sausage, so went with this. Did not have celery or parsley and did not want to make a trip to the store, so left those out. Sauteed an onion after browning the ham hock and before adding remaining ingredients, then cooked in the oven at 200 for the rest of the day. Great over cornbread muffins!
great recipe! i accidentally dumped in too much hot sauce, so I opened a can of sweet corn and dumped it in as well. I used turkey sausage and some chopped-up ham I had in the freezer. yum! This one's a keeper!
An excellent recipe.
I made this today with a ham bone I had in the freezer. The only changes I made: 2 cans kidney beans, 2 cans of Rotel and fresh parsley because I had it in the fridge. I didn't cover the ham bone with water, I used 3 cans of water instead. Leaving the cover off the pot as it cooked on the stove, there wasn't much broth (which was perfect)! Delicious, thank you!
Very good. Followed recipe exactly.
I could eat directly from the stove! Couldn’t get enough of this! I followed it to the t...except I only used 1 can of beans. Now I know what to make the next time I have leftover ham.
Best ham and bean soup I've had. Made exactly as directed. The sausage was a great addition.
We Loved this soup! It made a big pot and we shared some with our neighbors. They loved it, too. I had leftover ham and used about 1/2 lb. cut up added toward the end (I cooked the ham bone for flavor). I also cheated the potatoes and used 2 cans Del Monico diced potatoes. I had only 1 can of stewed tomatoes, so I improvised and added a full can of crushed tomatoes. It shortened the cooking time and the celery was a bit crunchy. This soup is delicious!!
I have been making this soup for years now during fall and winter. Its reminds my hubbys mother soup. I don’t add any tomatoes and they are as delicious as if you add them. Great recipe. Enjoy!
OMG! SO YUMMY!
I omit the sausage and bay leaves every time and always use leftover ham that I have frozen. This is a convenient recipe because I usually have the ingredients on hand. Even my hubby who doesn't like soup enjoys this. The flavors mix so well for a very delicious taste. You won't regret making this. Thanks for sharing.
Very tasty and filling!
The only change I made was frying the sausage 1st then throwing everything into my slow cooker. Cooked it on high for 3 hours. Pulled the ham hock out, cut the meat off and put the meat back in and cooked it on low for another hour. Oh, I also omitted the potatoes and added some barley for the last hour. The whole family loved this recipe, it's a keeper.
