Corn Chowder with Sausage
A hearty and creamy meat, potato, and corn chowder.
This was so good! I made a few changes: didn't peel the potatoes, used chicken sausage, added carrots and parsley, used chicken broth instead of water, and 1 cup of half/half instead of the evap. milk. I dissolved 1T of flour in the cream before I added it to the soup to thicken it up a bit. Next time I will probably add another can of whole kernel corn, too. I love corn chowder and this was the best yet!Read More
This was easy to make, but I thought it had a distinct canned corn taste. It seemed quite sweet...I would consider trying it with frozen corn.Read More
This is a fantastic chowder and so easy!! My husband is from New England and is picky about his "chowdas", he loved this and so did I!
This was really good! I made a couple changes though, I didn't peel the potatoes and I added diced carrot and celery and used smoked sausage. Delicious!!
WOW! SO good. The only actual changes I made were using 1/2 & 1/2 instead of the evap. milk and chicken broth instead of water. Some recommendations: use italian sausage, a mix of red and yukon gold potatoes (they're what I had on hand and turned out great!), add a couple splashes of Tobasco, and use red onion =). I also added some spices based on personal preference. This is AWESOME and easy to tweak to perfection. (Note: I let this simmer for about an hour and the consistency was perfect!)
I just made this last night and my husband and I both thought it was very good. I did use chicken broth instead of water and red potatoes unpeeled. For the sausage I used keilbasa (however you spell it) I also took some to my parents for lunch today and they both enjoyed it. I will definetly make this again!
this chowder is perfect for cold winter weather! it was very delicious and filling! i used lite sausage and instead of the marjoram, i used oregano. i will make this over & over again! you can even prep the potatoes & sausage & onion in advance! how convenient!!!
My family absolutely went nuts over this chowder; particularly my 13 year old daughter who loves creamed corn to begin with. I used two cans of creamed corn only, added some red onion and diced roasted red peppers for some color. Delish!!!!
So good! I loved this and will definitely make again. I used two cans of creamed corn and omitted the can of whole kernel corn. Also added two chicken bouillon cubes to the water.
I was so surprised at how delicious this was. I was skeptical because I had never used evaporated milk before, and I hate creamed corn. That being said, I was in a chowder mood. I tweaked the recipe a little bit, I added half a pound of breakfast sausage and a package of bacon ends, which I fried together, and added to the chowder. In the bacon/sausage grease I fried the onions until they were just beginning to become translucent, so they still had a crunch. Fabulous recipe, my last corn chowder sucked, this one completely redeemed the meal. Thanks!!
This is so easy and so good!! I did add some cheese. Everyone loved this, it's a keeper!
Absolutely wonderful. Easy to prepare. The entire family loved it. I used two cans of creamed corn and added a few extras like diced celery and shaved carrot. This will definately be a regular on the menu. Thanks for the great chowder!
This was VERY tasty! It is not a super thick chowder (which I typically prefer) but I really enjoyed the consistency anyway. I added chicken bullion and carrots in with the potatoes and use 2 cans of creamed corn and 1 small can of kernel corn (I think the kernel corn gives an extra texture). I followed the suggestion of adding some flour to my sausage and onions and I really don't feel like it was necessary. This is a very good recipe and doesn't need a bunch of changes. I really love finding a recipe that is nice and EASY!
My son REALLY liked it, this is an excellent and easy recipe thank you
As written definitely 4 stars, but I decided to tweak this recipe a bit while making it. First of all I used mild Italian sausage which I find has so much more flavor than regular pork. To make this chowder more robust I used 3 cups of potatoes, and 1 cup of carrots, celery and chopped onion. Quick, easy, and economical. Thanks, Yvonne for sharing your recipe!!
This is so good. I am so glad I used the Ingredient Search. This is so simple. Made changes using what I had on hand. 1/2 & 1/2 instead of evap milk, frozen whole kernel instead of canned. The recipe didn't specify so I used hot sausage. Added two large carrots and a pinch of red pepper flake. Before serving I melted a cup of shredded white cheddar into the pot. This recipe is super versatile. Enjoy!
We loved this chowder. I did not have a problem with it being too thin, quite the opposite but that might be that I probably had 7 cups of potatoes and added 2 chopped carrots for color and added nutrition. I used turkey sausage instead of the pork sausage and left out the marjoram because I didn't have any. Once the potatoes were cooked, it was just a matter of throwing everything else in and dinner was finished.
My husband and I both enjoyed this. He was upset when it was all gone and is even willing to peel the potatoes if I agree to make it again. Will definitely be making this again.
Delicious! However I did add carrots, onion and celery because no soup is complete without them.
Awesome! I added extra corn and also tossed in some carrots. It was perfect for the rainy afternoon.
Solidly good - simple, basic flavors that resulted in a decently tasty chowder. I prepared exactly as called for, but in the end had to do as a few other reviewers noted and create a little roux of butter, flour and milk and then add it to the soup to help it reach the desired consistency.
I've been making this basic chowder recipe for several years. The chowder always gets rave reviews and recipe requests every time I make it for work, family and friends. I double & even triple the recipe but it's never enough. I use low sodium chicken broth in place of the water; 4-6 cups cubed potato; 1 roll of hot sausage and 1 lg can of evaporated milk instead of cream per recipe. Feel free to add more marjoram (I've even added sage and thyme for a change). It does make a fairly thin chowder but you can thicken it up with a couple tablespoons of instant potato flakes if you prefer. I serve it with chopped green onions and cheddar cheese on top. Gets even better reheated the next day. Yummy!!
Wow, was this some good food. My husband has been asking me every couple days, "so, when are you going to make that soup again?" Only changes I made were to sub. turkey broth for the water and use spicy sausage, add half a chopped red bell pepper, a carrot or two, some oregano and parsley, and used frozen whole kernel corn. Let all cook for a bit without the milk to comine the flavors. Then pureed about half of the soup in the food processor before putting it back on the stovetop to add and heat up the milk. We couldn't stop at one bowl! Hearty, creamy, filling. Great comfort food!
Very good with surprising little effort. Equally good with dumplings instead of potatoes. Easy to lighten it up with turkey or chicken sausage. Extra good with fresh corn.
I added bacon, chives and sour cream to the top and this turned out wonderful! I also added in a 1/2 tsp of garlic. This is a MUST HAVE on a chilly fall day!
Excellant!! I will definitely be making this again!!
THIS IS WONDERFUL!!! We used hot sausage... Delicious!
Very simple and tasty. I didn't have sage flavored sausage as some recommended, so I added 1/2 tsp. sage to the soup. I also didn't have creamed corn, but didn't miss it. Tried a second time with 1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese added. Really good.
I loved this, and so did my husband. It tasted just like hunter stew - what a surprise!
Very tasty and easy. Instead of ground sausage, I used smoked sausage that I just cut into slices. Next time, I plan on eliminating the whole kernal corn and using 2 cans of creamed corn instead.
This was a great meal! I substituted chicken broth in place of the water. I also added diced red bell peppers for color and flavor. It was great!
This was excellent! I have also made this with kilbasa sausage (ring sausage) and it is just as good!
I took some of the advice already posted and added chicken broth instead of water. I also had left over pork loin and used this as a substitute to the Sausage. My husband loved it!
I fried six slices of bacon and added to the mix. Really a good soup for a cold fall day...
This is an excellent recipe for a quick meal. To add more corn flavor, I suggest roasting your own corn on the grill and using that instead of canned corn. And don't forget plenty of salt to perk up the flavor. My toddlers absolutely love this soup.
Very good. I substituted wild rice for the potatoes and it was great.
A very tasty soup. Next time i think i will add more sausage. I will definently make it again:)
This was good. I'll probably make it again but add more vegetables and find a different meat. The sausage flavor was a little strange.
Pretty good, but I think I would like it better with chicken.
Good and hearty soup. I used basil instead and left all other ingrediants the same. I might add a little cheese next time but otherwise, this was tasty and easy to make. Thanks Yvonne!
A great chowder. I started with a roux base (because we like it really thick and hearty) and I added more corn and spices. A quick easy soup that has no problem taking center stage as the main course!
Everyone in my family loved this recipe. I added heavy whipping cream to make it even creamier. Thanks for sharing this recipe.
This was great! I halfed the recipe but still added 1 can of each corn (creamed and whole kernel), then addeded some garlic salt for extra flavor. I think next time I will also boil the potatoes in low sodium chicken broth for more flavor! And I added cheese and green onions on top for garnishing :) So yummy and not expensive to make for a college kid like me!
Made this for the first time. Got two thumbs up form husband and friends... I used Kielbsa instead of the sausage
A hearty soup for a wet and rainy day!! I substituted skim milk for the evaporated milk and also added a drained can of lentils to the soup. I served the soup with fresh buttermilk biscuits. Delicious....
Very quick and easy to prepare, wonderful & filling. I added a stalk of chopped celery with the onion and sausage, chicken broth instead of water and added a splash of sherry to give it that gourmet touch! (Kids probably wouldn't like it with that addition) This will be added to my cookbook, thanks!
Yum. The flavors in this went really well together. I'm definitely going to make this again.
Very tasty! I served this comfy soup with sour cream and shredded cheddar cheese on the table; really made it special.
Very good. Had to add lots of salt. I also put chopped parsley, green onion and cheddar cheese on top.
EXCELLENT!!! My kids ask for it all the time. To make it a little healthier I used Turkey Sausage the second time I made it and it was just as good. Quick and easy to make also.
Very good and easy to make soup. I use kielbasa instead of pork sausage.
It really is quite good. I followed the recipe as written (except for substituting moose sausage for pork) and ended up adding a little extra salt in the end. Very good.
This is great!!! I served it with sour cream cornbread muffins
Great recipe! My roommate made this last night and it was a big hit. A couple minor changes: she used canned potatoes (too lazy to peel and wait to soften), oregano instead of marjoram, and she flavored it a little more with butter and herb potato flakes. Definitely does not need more salt, though, since the pork is salty. Really good!
The measure of a great recipe is its ability to adapt to various tastes and still taste terrific. This soup certainly fits the bill. My husband is a meat eater, so I sliced a pound of smoked sausage and added it to the chowder. In addition, I skipped the instant potatoes and added cubed 3 red skinned potatoes instead. I let the stew simmer until the vegetables were well cooked and added the milk and half&half at the end. Fabulous!!!!
Wonderfully simple to put together! One kid liked it, one didn't. Their grandparents liked it very much! Will make it again! Thanks!
I am giving this five stars because my husband, our college age son and three of his college age friends, ALL gave this two thumbs up! I served it with biscuits and they didn't even want dessert until about two hours later. This dish will put a smile on a man's face for sure! A few small changes: I didn't have an onion so I added a package of Lipton onion soup mix with 1/2 cup of water to the sausage after it was browned. I used turkey sausage, two cans of whole kernel corn, and added 1 cup of chicken broth and two cups of shredded cheese at the end. It turned out great! Will certainly make again soon. Thanks for a great recipe!
I love this recipe-I usually substitute spicy turky or chicken sausage & serve it with crusty bread!
The family loved this one and it was easy to make.
I made a corn chowder recipe I found in a magazine a long time ago but have since lost it. Today I went on line to find another corn chowder recipe and decided to make this one. Just one word describes it......DELISH!!! My 10 year old who is super pickey loved it too. I only changed a few things. I didnt peel the potatoes (all the vitamins are in the peel!!) I used chicken broth instead of water and I diced up some red bell pepper. It was soooooo very good!! Thank you for sharing!!!
i made soups for a family gathering. doubled this recipe and every drop was eaten. will definitely make again. thanks yvonne!
this has been my go to recipe for quite awhile cuz it's always a big hit. in the summer I make it with fresh corn. I don't like creamed corn so I use another can of regular corn and blend it a little with cream. I halve the water/chicken stock so it's thicker and when I make it, I do big batches and freeze it. it freezes exceptionally well.
I guess my family aren't chowder fans. My son made his bowl before I added the milk and he liked it a lot. My husband said he wasn't fond of the milk based soup.
I just made this chowder this morning. The only things I added were carrot which I see in the picture you added too. Also I always add coarse black pepper to my soups, and I also added a teaspoon of curry powder and 2 teaspoons of cornstarch. This is my 2nd time making this recipe, the first time I added the curry powder by accident. It was such a happy accident that I'm using it again this time!
This was SO great!! The flavor was wonderful and I will definitely make this again. Very easy and with ingredients I already had on hand. We did add some cheddar cheese and a few different spices.
big hit!
As written, I give this recipe 4 stars. But I took a few suggestions of previous reviewers, and with those suggestions it's definitely worth 5 stars: 1. I added a cup of diced carrots in with the potatoes. 2. I used chicken stock instead of water. 3. I used turkey smoked sausage instead of the ground pork sausage. 4. I used 2 cans of whole kernel corn instead of 1 can. 5. I added some freshly ground black pepper towards the end, around 1/2 a tsp. I took this to a potluck and at least 5 people asked for the recipe. Definitely a keeper with these changes. Absolutely delicious!
It is great with Spicy Italian sausage for a little kick
An easy and hearty chowder I was able to make with things I had. We all enjoyed it especially the kids!
I was not fond of this recipe. I don't think it has anything to do with the recipe itself, in my house we found that the flavor was very bland and it took longer than expected. Plus, we also gathered, that while we love corn, we don't like it mixed in with our food. It needs to be on it's own supporting side dish roll.
This was the first chowder I ever made. It was pretty simple and really tasty. I added the celery and carrots like others suggested, used red onion, half and half (will try evaporated milk next time) and didn't peel the potatoes. I let it simmer on low for two hours to thicken it up. It was very satisfying. I froze the leftovers in individual bags to take to work for lunches. Will definitely be making this again! Thanks for the recipe.
My husband and I really enjoyed this chowder. As others recommended, I substituted chicken broth for water. I did not have any marjoram so I used oregano. The only sausage I had was a sweet italian sausage. Overall a great recipe. We topped our soup with cheddar cheese and enjoyed. It was very filling and the leftovers were even better.
Very good. I used 2 cans of cream corn; omitted the can of regular corn, put kernels from two ears of corn in with the potatoes and added a chopped red pepper too and boiled them untill they were tender. Used chicken buillion and a heaping teaspoon of Italian Seasoning to the three cups of water.Used 2 pounds of Italian Mild Sausage. And followed the rest of the recipe.
Wonderful chowder! I made a half-batch, using one cooked ear of corn in place of the canned. I made a few minor changes that helped me to enjoy it more. I cooked the potatoes in chicken broth. I browned cut-up spicy Italian chicken sausages (loved their spicyness in this chowder). Separately, in the same pan, I sauteed onion, garlic and some shredded carrots. Added all of that, with additional seasonings to the soup pot. Also made a roux with butter, flour and milk to add a little more thickness to the chowder. I liked the suggestions for topping with cheese. I tried adding some grated parmesan-romano, and have to say that I enjoyed it much better with it! Thanks for the super chowder recipe, Yvonne!
Very good.
I loved this recipe. I added parsley, thyme, and nutmeg along with the marjoram. I also added carrots and celery. It was great!
This has been a family favorite for years. Simple, quick and hearty. Over the years I've added different things or made it just as the recipe states. Either way my family is not disappointed. My only suggestion is to use some chicken stock.
It turned out great. I didn't use the evaporated mil but replaced with one can cream of mushroom and half a can of milk. I also put 8oz can of mushrooms. Everyone wants the recipe.
I found this recipe looking for something a little different but using pork. THIS RECIPE ROCKS!!! The best part is that it takes basically no time and you use 2 pans!!! Thank you!!!!
This chowder is so easy and tasty. I added chopped carrots & parsley recommended by other reviewers as well as 1/2 & 1/2. Wonderful recipe!
Used home grown corn and kielbasa....delicious
I followed the recipe to a T, it was good, however, I would have liked it creamier and tastier!
This was excellent! The only thing is,,I ended up draining the potatoes, therefore not having any "broth"! Stupid me. So I added chicken broth and had to boil it again..Think next time I'll boil in the broth. Very tasty! Thanks!
Absolutly delicious. I had sausage and corn chowder at a high rated restaurant and this recipe is better. Few changes: I used two cans of sweet creamed corn as opposed to one creamed corn/one kernel corn. Also used sage sausage andmild sausage mix. Slow cooked chowder for an hour on stove top. In a side pot added of the juice with flour and slow cooked till thick then added back to chowder.(personal preference to havge thick thick chowder). Bravo though delicious!!!
Yummy and forgiving. You can use any kind of potatoes (peeled or not), and any kind of sausage. I have used link breakfast sausage, bulk breakfast sausage, mild and sweet Italian sausage, and bratwurst. All good. I've made it with evaporated milk and half and half. Both good. I always use chicken broth instead of water, though. More flavor. I've used canned corn, frozen corn, but it is especially good with fresh corn. If I have celery and carrots, I add them.
This recipe is great!! I made a few changes simply because I was low or out of some ingredients. I halved the recipe because I didn't have creamed corn and I only had one can of corn, which was he perfect amount. Plus, half size is perfect for my family. I don't eat pork so I used turkey sausage but added a few sprinkles of hot pepper flakes since turkey sausage lacks that *kick* pork sausage has. I also didn't have evaporated milk but I did have half and half. Even with the changes, I'm sure this recipe would be great as is.
This was really good. My kids all gave it a "thumbs up." I followed the recipe as listed except I used smoked sausage and 2 cans of creamed corn because that was what I had on hand. I will definitely make it again.
Sorry, not my favorite chowder. I guess I should have added some of the suggested ingredients. I'm sticking to my ham and corn chowder.
This was really good. Just finished making it. I read a lot of the reviews and did take some of the ideas - like adding celery and carrot and bacon - using frozen corn in place of the one can of whole kernel corn and kielbasa instead of ground sausage. Thanks for the recipe! P.S. I actually love this site because of all the reviews and ideas from different people.
I cooked the sausage and then put all the ingredients in a crockpot and let it cook for a few hours. It was good, but to me it was a little bland. I ended up adding 2 cups of cheese, which really helped. I think next time I make this I will substitute ham for the sausage and add carrots and peas or green beans. It was good and hearty and great for dipping soft bread into.
This has been my go to corn chowder recipe for many years. I add chopped celery to the potatoes as they are cooking and if I don’t have sausage I use bacon and follow all the steps. If I don’t have canned kernel corn I will use frozen and dump it into the cooking potatoes when they are finished. Good soup.
Easy and yummy. I substituted chicken broth for for the water and baked the sausage then sliced it. Very good on a cold night!
This was just ok for me. I followed the recipe exact, except I used spicy chicken sausage instead of pork sausage. The recipe still seemed like it was missing something though. However, I shared leftovers with my parents, and they really enjoyed it. I think I just missed my traditional family recipe that uses bacon. Pretty good though.
I haven't actually ate this yet, just a spoonful, and it's lovely! I made it last night for tonight's supper, can't wait!
I followed most of the recipe, although instead of the whole kernel corn I added a can of mexi-corn, and i used chicken broth. I also added some Velveeta and about 5 ounces of hot pepper cheese and a can of cambells fiesta nacho cheese soup. And a little fresh garlic. Everyone loved it. Will make again.
Wonderful recipe!! I didn't have marjoram so i just added some paprika and a pinch of old bay. Just before serving I added a scoop of sour cream and a small hand full of sharp cheddar cheese. It was awesome! my 6 year old even loved it and he is very very picky!!
I used chicken stock instead of water. I used thin skinned potatoes so did not peel them and mashed them to thicken soup. Turned out great.
I followed some advice from other reviewers. I used half and half, chicken broth, hot chicken sausage and unpeeled yukon gold potatoes. Instead of canned corn I used fresh corn that I cut off the Cobb. With these changes it was absolutely delicious. I will definitely make it again.