Cheesy Potato and Corn Chowder
Comfort food . . . hot and tasty for those cold winter days.
Comfort food . . . hot and tasty for those cold winter days.
this was scrumpious. what we did was fry about half lb. bacon drain some fat then fry onions,celery,carrots and chilis in that . than add broth and potatoes cook till tender and stir in cheese and some cream and milk and 1 can corn and 2 cans cream corn . served it in big soup bowls topped with the bacon crumbled . everybody loved it little ones to oldest . is a keeper *************************************** even thou its summer still make this soup i fry up few slices bacon then cook veggies in some a the bacon drippings then put carrots ,onions ,celery and chilis in crockpot with chicken broth add potatoes and corn and cook on low about 6 hrs till potatoes tender then add the creamed corn, milk and cream. and cook about 1/2 hr and then add the cheese and let it melt into the soup . we have it in bowls topped with the crumbled bacon even in hot weather with crockpot it doesnt heat up kitchenRead More
The gravy made this too rich and detracted from the overall flavor. I would make a roux instead.Read More
this was scrumpious. what we did was fry about half lb. bacon drain some fat then fry onions,celery,carrots and chilis in that . than add broth and potatoes cook till tender and stir in cheese and some cream and milk and 1 can corn and 2 cans cream corn . served it in big soup bowls topped with the bacon crumbled . everybody loved it little ones to oldest . is a keeper *************************************** even thou its summer still make this soup i fry up few slices bacon then cook veggies in some a the bacon drippings then put carrots ,onions ,celery and chilis in crockpot with chicken broth add potatoes and corn and cook on low about 6 hrs till potatoes tender then add the creamed corn, milk and cream. and cook about 1/2 hr and then add the cheese and let it melt into the soup . we have it in bowls topped with the crumbled bacon even in hot weather with crockpot it doesnt heat up kitchen
For such a short list of unassuming, everyday items, this recipe is outstanding! Every cooks dream for a quick easy meal!!! Helpful hints: Use olive oil (better for you) in place of the margarine and "simply" diced potatoes with onions if you are pressed for time. I used 1/2 and 1/2 and the country sausage gravy mix (as that's all I had). Added corn that I had grilled during the summer and froze for stews and soups in the winter... Wow, the smokey flavor using the frozen corn from the grill infused the soup with that little something extra chefs strive for! On a side note: I was rather skeptical of using the Mexican style Velvetta, but the creaminess of the cheese is what smoothed the flavor out and gave it the extra spice to keep it from being bland... Simply wonderful!
delicious! here's how to lighten the recipe up a bit if you are trying to eat healthy: extra virgin olive oil rather than margarine, skim milk, chicken gravy mix rather than the country style gravy mix and 2% velveeta in place of the real thing. the soup still tasted rich and delicious! other modifications i made include adding one can of cream style corn and a dash of cayenne pepper and tobasco sauce. a very satisfying soup that i will be making again and again!!
This is one of my new favorite recipes from this website. I have been looking for a corn chowder similiar to a local restaurant and now I have found it! I made the following changes: I omitted the chilies, cut down on the onion, added two cans of corn & one can of cream corn and used 1 cup of milk with 1 cup of heavy cream. At the last minute I threw in some shredded chicken breast from a rotisserie chicken from the grocery store (it still would have been good without that) I also used Yukon Gold potatoes in this recipe. This was to die for! Enjoy!
This is DELICIOUS. It looks unassuming but it has a bite to it. This recipe makes a ton, so be careful. I doubled the recipe so that I could have leftovers, but I would have had plenty of leftovers with the original. I made a few changes. I thinly sliced 8oz of bacon and cooked it in the soup pot with a little olive oil until crispy. I removed the bacon and set it aside. (Use it as a garnish later!) Then, I added the butter and the onions and celery. You could leave out the olive oil, but olive oil has a much higher burning point and adds some stability as well as some nice flavor. Other than that, I added two cups of diced carrots to the potatoes, subbed half of the milk with half-and-half, 1 can of corn and 2 cans of cream-style corn, and I used 1 cup Pepper Jack (instead of chiles or velveeta, yuck!) and 1 cup of Mex-mix cheese. I also added some shredded, cooked chicken in with the cheese. Be careful with the spices. I tasted it when I checked the potatoes and it was a little bland. The Jack will add the kick it needs, so don't worry. I used low sodium, low fat chicken broth because I cook for people with different preferences in saltiness. If you use low sodium broth, you WILL need to add salt. A few notes: Don't use the gravy that has 'sausage bits' unless you're using a slow-cooker-it takes them a while to reconstitute. This recipe freezes very nicely. Defrost in the fridge the day before eating. It separates some before it freezes so reheat it on the stove
This chowder is GREAT!! I followed the directions pretty closely, which I normally don't do. The only thing I changed: I substituted ham broth/ soup base for the chicken broth and I added real bacon bits along w/ chopt green onions to the top!I didn't have the mexi velveeta so I used the regular kind. I, like another reviewer, wasn't sure I wanted to use processed cheese, but it was great!!! My whole family loved it-which seldom happens!! I will keep coming back to this recipe. It is easy to make changes according to what you have on hand!!! Thank you for sharing! Cheryl
This is absolutly amazing. I made this soup for a head chef at a fancy steakhouse and he was so impressed. I used a little extra cheese (be careful, it will get too salty if you add too much), added some bacon, and grilled the corn (which i TOTALLY recommend, nothing beats that flavor!), and added a few extra peppers in there because we love spicy food and it went perfect. I served it with a salad and homemade garlic bread. nobody could move afterwards it was so exellent.
This was very good soup. My 6 year old loved it. It makes quite a bit, but we enjoyed the leftovers the next night (and for lunch the following day). I added a can of creamed corn, which seemed to work well. Since I don't normally cook with velveeta, I just used shredded sharp cheddar which I already had on hand. I used a package of simply potatoes with diced onions instead of the potatoes and onion. I will cook them a little longer though next time. They weren't quite as done as I would have liked- my fault, as I was trying to hurry dinner along. I also added some diced ham to make it a more complete meal. We like having meat in our soup, but next time I might try grilled chicken, as the ham did make the soup a little saltier than I would have liked. Definitely a recipe I will keep and use again.
This is the most awesome recipe!!!! I make this and I ALWAYS have to make triple batches. I also have a vegetarian friend and so I will use veggie broth instead of the chicken broth and you can not tell the difference. This is one incredible soup. Love it! Thanks for sharing this one. This has been handed down to my kids as well. :)
This recipe has to be hands down one of the best things I have put into my mouth on a cold day. I followed other users suggestions and added bacon, and used 1 cup of half and half along with 1 cup of milk. I also used about 5 potatoes diced, used 2 cartons of Swanson's Chicken Stock, and 2 cans of corn, and a 2 cup bag of Sargento's shredded Mexican blend cheese. It turned out absolutely wonderful, and I highly suggest to anyone craving a delicious hearty chowder to try this recipe!
My family really enjoyed this soup. It had a bit of a zing to it that we loved. After the first bowl everyone wanted seconds. I will definitly make this soup again. mmm...
The gravy made this too rich and detracted from the overall flavor. I would make a roux instead.
WONDERFUL.The only change I made was to add an can of cream corn to the recipe. Thanks so much..
This is a delicious soup! Easy to prepare and hearty enough that no one minds the lack of meat. Why not 5 stars? It was a touch bland for us. Nothing a little salt wouldn't fix, but it wasn't listed and I rate based on preparing the recipe exactly as written. Also, the inclusion of the gravy mix sounded interesting, but did not enhance the recipe in my opinion. A basic roux would have done the trick, making the gravy mix an odd and purposeless ingredient to add to my grocery list. These two things are very minor and if I could, I would give the recipe 4 1/2 stars.
Very good recipe! This was fast and so easy and my vegetarian brother loved it. I used low sodium vegetable broth instead of the chicken broth. The only other change was that I used the onion/celery mix available at the holidays which I think also has parsley in it. Very good and very flavorful. I will keep this handy for when my brother visits again.
So easy and tasty! I always double for leftovers. I used plain velveeta shredded cheese.
THIS IS AWESOME AND I TRIED A FEW CHANGES. 5 C. POTATOES, 1 PACKAGE SHRINK WRAPPED HAM CUBES, 1 CAN OF CREAMED CORN (IN ADDITION TO WHOLE), AND THE MILK I USED 1 C. MILK AND 1 C. OF HEAVY CREAM, SO YUMMY ALSO WITH CRUMBLED PIECES OF BACON ON TOP. I ALWAYS CUT THE BACON UP WITH MY KITCHEN SIZZORS BEFORE I FRY IT AND ALWAYS END UP WITH REAL CRISPY CRUMBLY PIECES
Good stuff and quite simple to make. I used vegetable broth to make it vegetarian. I had all the ingredients on hand except for the gravy mix so I did a quick search online and found one. Basically it was flour and a few spices but it worked just fine. I used a mail scale to get the measurement but I'm sure that you could go with about 3-4 tablespoons and up the amount as needed to thicken. Great recipe and easy to modify to suit tastes or available ingredients!
A new family favorite. This is a great soup to have on a cold wintery night. I didn't use celery, as we don't care for it. I also just used shredded sharp cheddar cheese. The soup was wonderfully waming and perfect with homemade dinner rolls. Will be making again!
This is the yummiest chowder...great as written although I did add some cooked diced chicken. Making my second batch today and no doubt I'll be making this many times to come!
This soup is absolutely delicious!! It is very simple to make; you basically just throw everything together in a pot and let it cook. I also was extremely impressed by the short, uncomplicated list of ingredients. My whole family loved this soup; I will continue to make it again and again. Thanks so much for the recipe!
I was COMPLETELY disappointed. I had high hopes after reading all of the reviews. I also included brocolli and found the soup to be gritty. Still looking for a fantastic chowder...
Great soup!
Doubled and used butter instead of margarine, frozen corn instead of canned, and a fresh shredded Mexican style cheese blend. I also used skim milk. This was rich and creamy. Just delicious! Will make again, Thanks!
excellent recipe, great fall flavors! i used shucked fresh corn and butter. this was just as good the next couple of days later as a lunch! thx for posting.
Very good Jackay! Took the advice of others and added extra potato ... next time I'll stick to the recipe, it was a bit too much. The green chili gave it just the right amount of seasoning without being spicy. I added diced carrot and didn't have Velvetta, used regular grated cheese, Kraft Mexican blend, and it worked fine. Next time I might try creamed corn instead (less corn crunch and a bit of sweetness). Try this recipe!
Delicious, wonderful, homey, comforting. What more can I say? I changed nothing except added leftover ham diced up. It's very very good and keeps well for leftovers, too. Ya gotta try this one!
OMG this is soooooo good! I added a can of creamed corn, about 1/2 lb bacon, and some half & half. I also used frozen corn. DELISH!!! My husband and kids all loved it. I even made it for my 1yr old's birthday party this past weekend, and it was a HUGE hit! Super good and super cheap!
This was a good starter for me. I diced and browned four pieces of bacon then sauteed onion. I also shredded a rotis. chicken and added for a heartier meal, added shredded cheese instead of the processed cheese and a can of creamed corn. I also put a little smoked paprika for a little smokey flavor.
The soup turned out great!! My family loved it. I altered the recipe slightly, leaving out the chilies, and adding diced chicken breast. It was really easy and fast to make.
This recipe was outstanding. The only change I made was adding an additional can of creamed corn. Everything else I did exactly as written. It wasn't spicy at all, but very flavorful! The only change I would make next time is to maybe add more potatoes. Beware - it makes a ton! I plan to make it next time we have to bring a dish to a get-together. This is a crowd pleaser, for sure!
This recipe was darn near perfect! We eliminated the celery because I'm the only one in the family who likes it in a soup, and took some other reviewers' advice and substituted 1 cup of fat free half and half for one cup of the milk, and added in a can of creamed corn as well as the can of whole kernel corn. My husband, who is NOT a soup fan, went to the pot and got seconds! I could not have been more shocked! My 2 and 4 year old didn't care for it, but that was only because of the chiles. I wouldn't change another thing. It was perfection! I considered adding some cooked, shredded chicken into it, but now that I've tasted it, I feel that the chicken would have ruined it! Thanks so much for a recipe that I'll certainly make again and again and again ....
Nice twist on a typical corn chowder. I added 1/2 lb. crisp, crumbled bacon and a can of cream corn. My husband doesn't like corn chowder and was sceptical about this but it was a hit....What better way to a man's heart then with cheese and gravy!
delicious!
I tripled this recipe and froze for future meals. My husband who usually won't go near soups had seconds! My two toddlers also ate a full bowl. We sprinkled shredded cheddar and jack on top which added to the cheezy taste they all love! This freezes very well.
You can't go wrong with this recipe. I have made it time and again and every time it is a hit. Friends and family love it. It has just the right kick to it. Mild enough for everyone to enjoy.
Very good recipe! The only changes I made were to use 3 cans of corn (2 creamed corn, 1 regular corn) instead of just one can. The creamed corn added a nice richness to the soup. I added a few dashes of pepper, and topped with shredded mexican blend cheese. This soup was even better the next day!
This soup was delicious! I changed it a little by using almond milk instead of cow's milk, adding 1 cup chopped facon (fake bacon), substituted carrots for the chilis and also put in more cheese than called for. It was so good, I'll be making this again!
This chowder was awesome, I took some advice from the reviews and used the cream corn, fat free half and half instead of milk, and used the canned baby potatoes. It was extremely easy and quick. I also added some bacon at the very end. My husband and my kids loved it and kept saying "Thank you Mom."
Made as is, except added 1 can of cream corn. Awesome! My husband had 2 bowls and proclaimed me the best cook in america!
Seriously good! I think I followed the recipe exactly and it was awesome! Very flavorful...kind of spicy for my taste, i might add less green chilies...but still REALLY good! I will definitely make it again.
Aaaaamazing! added an extra can of cream corn and lots of black pepper, love love love
Great green chile flavor.
We used jalapeno cheese in this, and my husband really liked that.
I made this for dinner last night. I added some minced garlic to the onions and celery, added a few slices of Oscar Mayer Turkey Bacon (which is fully cooked so I just cut it up and tossed it in right from the package), some salt and pepper, a can of creamed corn (on top of the whole kernel corn required), an extra cup or so of potatoes, and cheddar cheese instead (since thats what I had at the house). 1. One roommate saw the creamed corn and refused to eat it because she does not like creamed corn 2. Roommate above tried a bite after everyone ate since we all agreed it tasted more like cream of potato soup with corn in it and not like cream corn (which she says she hates) and she loved the soup 3. I was a little worried because of the green chiles as my girlfriend is very sensitive to spice...it was perfect for even her so don't be scared of them. 3. Everyone loved it and packed it for their lunches today (even the roommate who would not eat it last night) 4. Its just as good if not better reheated the next day. I served it with "Roasted Garlic Bread" which was also a winner!
This was a phenomenal soup, which hubby and Roomy LOVED. I omitted the onion, celery, and chiles (as hubby doesn't like them), and added some grilled chicken. Also, to cut down on the fat I used half and half. The next time I might add some carrots to make the consistency a bit chunkier, although with the chicken added it made the soup pretty chunky. Will definitely be making this again. :)
Wonderfull!!! We didn't have the country gravy mix so I used cream of chicken soup. The substitution worked out!
This is a great basic recipe that you can change to suit your taste. I made the following changes. I used butter instead of margarine. Instead of celery, I used 1/2 to 1 cup of red bell pepper and 1/2 to 1 cup of green bell pepper (I added these when I added the corn). I used two cans of corn instead of one (if you use Freshlike brand, you don't need to drain the water). Finally, instead of processed cheese, I used 1 1/2 to 2 cups of shredded Mexican cheese. This version turned out great! A definite keeper!
Best corn chowder I've ever made, deserves 10 stars! Used 5 potatos, added 8oz. can cream corn, skipped the celery, 1% milk, added celery seed, garlic powder, and onion powder. I just used winco's flavorite house brand contry gravy mix. I also skipped the processed cheese and used 2 cups grated mexican cheese blend. I did end up needing to add an extra cup of water to cover the potatos. Perfect with a little extra salt and pepper.
I changed a few things on this, and it was DELICIOUS! I used 5 cups of potatoes, instead of 3. I also used one can of regular corn and one can of creamed corn. I added some cayenne pepper for extra spice. Awesome!
I add a little extra cheese and serve with crackers. Makes a great meal on a cold night!
I made this just like the original recipe. It was very delicious, the whole family loved it! This is a keeper for sure!
Fast, easy, inexpensive soup to make. I tripled the recipe and took it to work today to share. Everyone said it was really good. I took advice from others and used cheyenne pepper to spice it up more and I used the creamed corn. Next time I make this recipe I will add chunks of grilled chicken.
This turned out to be incredibly tasty and it was easy to make. The only tweaks I made to the recipe was adding about 1/4 cup of half-and-half, and just a tad of butter. Very yummy indeed, especially on those cold days.
Loved this recipe! Made it with Hidden Valley Ranch dry seasoning packet instead of gravy packet. Easy to make meatless!
Fabulous! I added one can of cream corn, added turkey bacon, used Fat Free Half & Half instead of milk. My husband & kids all loved it...my hubby ate 3 bowls! Served with cornbread. Hubby said it will have to be a "regular" meal around our house!
I kept the recipe the way it was. My husband loves corn chowder and I could never get it exactly how he liked it. This soup was thick, tasty, and flavorful. He loved it and asks for it on cold days. You have to leave the chiles in. You can hardly tell that they are there. The chiles just add an extra flavor that makes this soup special.
This was by far the best Cheesy Potato Corn Chowder I have ever had. This recipe is even better than the one my favorite restaurant serves, I will be making it often. Here are the changes I made; I cooked bacon first to use later on top then I took the bacon grease and sauted the onion (no celery we don't like it). I added 1 can of corn and 1 can of creamed corn. I added 1 cup milk and 1 cup heavy whipping cream. My only regret was making it too early, after the first little "Taste Test" I am found it hard to stay away from the pot!!!
Excellent soup. Followed recipe exactly.
I made this recipe with some of the changes suggested but I still thought it lacked some spunk. If I make it again, I will definitely add more potatoes to give more substance. I think the reason I was disappointed is because I already have a GREAT corn chowder recipe, which I will post!
Amazing soup. I'm from Canada, crawfish isn't exactly easy to get so I substituded Tiger Prawns and Shrimp for the crawfish. My wife and I are huge garlic fans so I added a head of garlic and it turned out amazing.
My husband asked for corn chowder. This is the recipe I selected. It was DELICIOUS! The only change I made was adding 2 chopped jalapeno peppers to the celery and onion during the sautee process. And I used cheddar instead of Velveeta. I served it with garlic/cheese biscuits and cooked apples. What a hit it was!
I gave it 5 stars it was so good-make a couple of changes-left out the chilies and celery (we don't like) and used Velveeta Queso Blanco cheese and used green onions. It was fantastic!
I loved this recipe! I made a batch and froze all of it to take for lunches. It reheats very well and tastes great!
This chowder was awesome!! I was a little hesitant about the diced chiles since I don't usually like spicy food so I only used half the can and there was just the right amount of heat for me. I went with some of the suggestions, adding half a can of creamed corn and some frozen corn. I also added some bacon bits and dill weed. Tasted like restaurant soup. Will be making this one again and again!
This was a pretty easy recipe, and tasted very good. It was difficult to find the type of cheese listed, so I just used 1 cup shredded Cheddar.
this is a really good hearty soup. I added grilled chicken chunks, as well as some tomatoes. We enjoyed it a lot....so much that i burned the roof of my mouth diving into the first spoonful.
I don't add the celery or the chiles (not a fan)but I do add sliced ham or chopped bacon. I don't use the Mexican style cheese, just regular Velveeta. Excellent! I think I end up putting in more potatoes, but I then add a bit more broth. This is a regular at our house in the cold months.
The first time I made this I thought it tasted more like a nacho-cheese dip than it did a chowder. So, I made it again without the green chiles, and substituted 1 cup of shredded sharp, white cheddar cheese for the Mexican-style cheese and it was to die for, to me. Don't let the recipe's lack of spices bother you, that all comes with the "country-style gravy mix," as does the thickening of the chowder. This is truly a 5 star recipe - highly recommended!
I have used a similar recipe but I like this one with the addition of the green chiles. My family and friends ask for this one over and over again.
Delicious! My husband and I loved this chowder. It has a great flavor. Instead of the mexican velveeta, we used 1 1/2 cups sharp white cheddar and two 4 oz cans of green chilis. I also used a can of cream style corn, as suggested by other reviews. Thanks for a yummy recipe!
Fabulous Soup! Classic Corn Chowder with a hint of spiciness (from the chilis) - we really enjoyed this recipe. I will defintely make this again. Serve with warm rolls for sure! Finished product needed a little "salt", so I added some Lawry's - delish!
The kids loved it. I will have to put ham in it next time though because it is not a meal without a slab of meat in it for my husband! This was an easy hearty meal on a cold night.
Absolutely wonderful! I added 1 can of creamed corn, 2 10oz cans of broth, 1 can of water, and 1 chicken bouillan cube. This soup is outrageously good!
Next time will add more chiles to give it a bigger kick.
This is a great recipe and forgiving if you don't have the exact ingredients. I didn't have gravy mix so made white gravy. Didn't have mexican style cheesefood so used a jar of tostedos queso. Turned out great though I did add a 1/2 tsp of cayenne pepper. Thaks Jackay!!!
Delicious! I have been making this soup for awhile now and it is always a crowd pleaser - even my 4 year old loves it. The recipe makes a lot so I always have enough leftover to freeze for later.
I have made this twice now within just a few weeks ....the first time I was going to make it and freeze for quick dinner nights. That never happened as the whole family ate it up. This time I doubled the recipe, added shredded chicken and now have a few nights worth in the freezer. Great and easy recipe!. Just a tip: I cut down on the cooking time by steaming the potatoes in my pampered chef steamer in the microwave, making them nice and tender, then add it to the mixture. Then I don't have to wait a long time for the potatoes and can speed the process up alot. THANKS for a great recipe :)
I made this with vegetarian chicken flavored boillon cubes that i got at the organic food store. Im trying to cut down on meat. I wasn't sure how it would turn out but it was TO DIE FOR. The gravy mix was hard to dissolve but that wasnt a big deal. Thank you for this recipe
LOVED IT! It was very easy and quick to make! I also followed some of the other reviews and added a can of creamed corn, yummy.
tasty! All family enjoyed.. age 10- 45
Awesome Chowder.. Added 1 can of cream corn and two cut up chicken breasts.. Great!
Mmm. Mmm. Mmm. That's all I can say! This was easy to make and very good! Will def. make again!
This is a very good recipe, but my husband kept commenting that it was missing something. I have to agree with him. I think it would taste out of this world with something like ham or chicken. I threw some dumplings on top and used cheddar instead of Velveeta. It is VERY good and very hearty.
This is a keeper--delicioius! I added my own changes to this recipe thanks to the great reviews. I did not use the celery or green chiles, but added turkey burger instead. I did not use the processed cheese but used Cabot's 75% fat free cheese and fat free 1/2 and 1/2 instead of milk. I used a bag of frozen corn and added 1 can of creamed corn. I also just added some pepper though I don't think I will next time as the gravy mix had enough and a dash or two of salt. Before the soup was done, I did add a bit of cornstarch to make it thick on a cold winter's night--yum, yum and yum. I'm going to use the suggestion of another cook to use brocoli--this soup is very versatile and the country style gavy mix really gives it a nice flavor. My hubby loved the soup...so this is certainly a keeper--thanks for sharing Jackay!!!
Very good. I couldn't find shredded processed cheese, but used block mild mexica Velveeta cheese. Wonderful flavor.
Good recipe but I made a few changes for the better- instead of the diced green chillies, I added a tablespoon of taco sauce. It sounds odd, but it just adds depth to the flavor of soup and is very palatable. Also, instead of the processed cheese, I stuck to the trusty shredded cheese (at least 1 cup); it tends to work best with the yellow cheeses (I prefer cheddar). Be sure to let the soup cook slightly before adding the cheese else the heat will scorch the cheese. It won't create a difference in flavor but it will make the texture a bit grainy.
This was a huge hit. It was exactly how I expected a corn & potato chowder to be. I did not add the celery or green chiles (don't care for them), and I used the shredded mexican cheese. It melted just as well and we love real cheese in almost any dish. This soup makes a nice large amount, and I will be definitely be making it again. Perfect winter soup, as it leaves your tummy feeling nice and warm!
Delicious! You can even drink it out of a mug if you cut the potatos small enough.
I loved this recipe because it added the cheese and peppers. I substituted green and red peppers for the hot ones since I have little ones but it was great.
This recipe was very easy, which I appreciated. No roasting corn on the ear or anything like that, but it needed some doctoring to give it some additional flavor. Lacked the spice that I thought it would -- may have been my fault on that one, though, because I used 2 cans of MILD chiles so I could use 2% velveeta instead of the full fat mexican version. I should have put in at least one can of HOT chiles. When it was all done, it tasted pretty OK and I assumed that the flavor would develop over timed, but when my husband tasted it, he said it needed something meaty and smoky, so I added some turkey smoked sausage, which really did add to the flavor. I recommend adding the smoked sausage, especially if you want to make a full meal out of it. Probably won't make again soon -- not because it's bad, but because I'd like to try some other versions of corn chowder before settling on a favorite.
This is very good as written. It was much better after I let it simmer for an hour to let the ingredients blend together. The next time I'll add more cheese and I might omit the chilis. I don't think they're needed.
very good soup, thick and creamy with just the right amount of spices.
Everyone raved about this! I made this on a camping trip... Cooked it in a cast iron dutch oven over a fire pit. I think what made it so delicious was fire roasting the corn. I also used frozen pre-cut potatoes and added pre-cooked chicken and served with sour cream. A-mazing.... we're still talking about this one! Thanks! :)
I really enjoyed this. I made the changes as others suggested (added 2 cans creamed corn, used half & half instead of milk) and also added a lot more cheese. Used about 1 1/2 cups shredded fiesta blend cheese & just a slice of velveeta. The best tip was using canned new potatoes to save time - this was huge! Just put them in & brought to boil for the next step so they wouldn't get too soggy. Not too spicy so next time I'll probably add another can of chiles or maybe some jalepeno peppers for extra kick. Thanks for a great recipe!!
WOOOOW ABSOLUTELY AMAAAZIIIING!!!! I love to tinker with everything I come across, I guess you can call me a "perfectionist". I play with things until they are perfect. I did do a few changes to this, of course. First, I fried 4 pieces of bacon and saved it to crumble over the chowder at serving time. Second, I fried the onion and celery in the bacon grease instead of the margarine. Third, I used HOMEMADE CHICKEN BROTH which I used 4 cups worth because this chowder goes fast in my house of five. fourth, I doubled the country gravy to 2 packages since I doubled the broth. fifth, I omitted the green chiles, and last but not least I added 1 cup of half and half to give it the last touch of perfection...... It is just worth the extra steps....try it, you will be blown away!!!!!
yum! and easy to make. i made some minor adjustments. left out the celery, added bacon, used half & half instead of milk, two cans of corn, and used shredded mexican cheese blend. nest time i think i'll use creamed corn instead.
This is a delicious chowder that is very easy to make. We've always had potato soup in our family as a "feel better" potion, but we've now decided that this soup will heal us in a jiffy! I make this about every two weeks, and there is never enough left over to freeze!
The first time I made this soup, it was too bland and not thick enough. It was not very chowdery. Next time I made it, I increased the potatoes, added some mushrooms, dissolved some flour with the gravy and finally added 1/2 cup of wine. It actually came out better. It is a good base recipe, needs a lot of doctoring.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections