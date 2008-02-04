Cheesy Potato and Corn Chowder

Comfort food . . . hot and tasty for those cold winter days.

Recipe by jaxer

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
7
Yield:
6 - 8 servings
Ingredients

7
Original recipe yields 7 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In large saucepan, melt margarine over medium high heat. Add celery and onion; cook and stir until tender, about 5 minutes.

  • Add chicken broth; bring to a boil. Add potatoes; cook over low heat for 20 to 25 minutes or until potatoes are soft, stirring occasionally.

  • Stir in corn and chiles; return to boiling. Dissolve gravy mix in milk; stir into boiling mixture. Add cheese; cook and stir over low heat until cheese is melted.

Per Serving:
289 calories; protein 11.3g; carbohydrates 37.8g; fat 11.8g; cholesterol 23.3mg; sodium 1020.8mg. Full Nutrition
