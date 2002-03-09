Hamburger Soup
A wonderful mix of vegetables and ground beef . . . great with homemade bread!
I made this exactly as stated the first time and found it a bit bland. The second time I added two cloves of garlic, used 28 oz. diced tomatoes and 14 oz. tomato sauce, 4 c. beef broth, 1 c. mushrooms and 1 c. peas and it made a huge difference - everything else was the same. I have also tried this once with ground bison and it was fantastic!!!Read More
This is an excellent basic soup. After reading the reviews I decided to make it heartier with a little more flavor. I left out the celery, added 14 ounce can of kidney beans, instead of bouillon cubes use 5T beef bouillon granules, 2 - 14ounce cans of Italian style stewed tomatoes, 1t black pepper, 1 1/2t Italian seasoning, and 1/4c ketchup. Wonderful flavor...a very hearty meal when combined with Parmesan Herb bread from this site!
YUM! This was so good and I'm not a huge soup fan. I replaced the bouillon and water with three cans of low sodium beef broth and added a cup of ditalini pasta towards the end. Great change of pace from boring vegetable soup!
This is a great basic recipe that lets you play around with the ingredients a bit. I made some adjustments that my family absolutely loved - even my very fussy 3 yr old. I omitted the ketchup and basil, as I'm not really fond of basil combined with beef. I instead added a dash of worchestershire sauce, 1 bay leaf, 1 tbsp dried oregano, plus some about 2 tbsps chopped fresh parsely. Additionally, for flavor, I included 2 finely diced garlic cloves and a 1/2 cup of barley. I think the barley really makes this soup really hearty and tasty, not to mention nutritious! You just add the barley in at the beginning with all the other ingredients and you're ready for a great, cozy winter meal!
What's really nice about Hamburger Soup is that you can subtract or add any ingredient that you wish. I use cubed potato, and add the liquid from the canned veggies, use low-salt beef broth, make a bouquet garnii with bay leaf, oregano, rosemary, dill weed(use in place of salt), and whatever else you desire. Add heat, or not, and it still will come out delicious and satisfying. Make the soup your own.
This is really great, but I was out of basil and subbed marjoram and I actually think it may be better this way. 1 tsp of salt is too much though, once you figure in the salt from the broth and the tomato sauce. I did 1/2 tsp and it was fine. I also added 1 tsp of black pepper and three small cloves of garlic. I was out of celery, so a tbsp. of celery flakes was fine. To make up for the lack of veggie chunks, I did a full 16 oz of shoepeg corn. I will definitely make this again.
Oh, my! This is so good! Quite possibly the BEST vegatable soup I've ever had. All did different was add some ground pepper. Served this with French Bread Rolls To Die For from this site.
I was looking for my Grandma's traditional soup, and this is it! It's so easy and you can let it go in a crockpot all day if you feel like it. Highly recommended.
Most Excellent recipe. I've made this a few times and always always make it to a T, but this last time. I did one change not meaning to all by accident. Hubby brought home tomato sauce and diced tomatoes that were seasoned with garlic, oregano and basil. And was worried that I'd over power it with the added dried basil in the recipe, but as a result...it didn't. Hubby said it was by far the best batch of Hamburger Soup yet. So I'm shining my apple on my shoulder so to speak and going to keep doing it with the seasoned tomatoes and sauce....yumm-O. Thanks very much!
The entire family loves this soup. Very easy to make.
This is the most amazing soup ever. Simple to make and soooo simple to eat! Thanks for sharing with us :-)
This soup is excellent. I've been making this for years, with a different recipe that I got years ago. Mine calls for the hamburger, but I also put potatoes, corn, green beans, peas, and cabbage, along with the onion, carrots, and diced tomatoes. I did not use basil, either, as someone else suggested, but use garlic, marjoram, and thyme instead. You can also throw a bay leaf in if you want, and of course a little salt and pepper. It comes out as a very hearty veggie soup with hamburger in it! It's been made in our family for years, and everyone loves it! (:
I don't know how I can make my lean ground beef not dry when I cook this. Why is it dry anyway? It's surrounding by broth?
I made this three times, everytime it seems to get better. I added more veggies such as corn,green beans and peas. The second batch I added a variety of beans for added protein. My family and neighbors loved it. Saved to my box!
Delicious and hardy. I omitted the diced tomatoes (my son hates tomatoes) and ketchup (didn't see a purpose for this). I also used a beef stock since I try and cut down on sodium whenever possible and I think it just tastes better that way. I never would have thought to put ground beef (my least favourite meat) in a soup, but I was pleasantly surprised. Thanks for sharing.
I made 2 pots of this at once, and made a couple of changes. I did not have any frozen corn or ketchup, so had to omit those, but added a few potatoes in place of the corn. I used only 3 boullion cubes and 1 can of beef boullion in place of some of the water. After adding the tomato sauce, I was afraid the soup would be too tomatoey, so didn't put the sauce in the 2nd pot. They both turned out equally good. We enjoyed this immensely and I plan to make it again and again. I thought the celery added a lot to the taste, and am surprised that so many left it out. I served this with toasted French bread. The flavor only improves the next day and the soup thickens a bit more. Yummy, yummy, yummy !
Excellent tasting! I did add more veggies, parsnips, turnips, and some cabbage. I usually just add a bag of frozen veggies also. Then I add some chopped potato the last 45 minutes, just like a little potato in my soup. I also add a little chopped garlic. Very good.
I had leftover pot roast that needed to be used so I made this recipe subbing my pot roast for the ground beef. Worked out great! I used beef broth rather than the bouillon and water, and I used diced tomatoes that were flavored with basil, oregano and onion. Instead of frozen corn, I used a full 15 oz. can of corn, drained. I simmered this for about 30 minutes and then added my shredded pot roast and corn. I didn’t think it needed to simmer another hour as my veggies were already tender. This is very good and I would make it again. I meant to add a bay leaf while simmering, but forgot. I'll do that next time.
This is comfort food!!! I cooked mine in the crock pot on low for 6 hours. The smells were wonderful. I was concerned about 1 C. of celery but it tuned out well.
Very good! I made the following changes so it is more like the soup my mom made when I was growing up: added 1 tbsp oregano, a bay leaf, and 1/4 tsp pepper. Added chopped potatoes and green beans. My husband loved it!
This was very good!
I used this as a base recipe and rate it a 5 because I do not believe in poorly rating a recipe you change. I used 2 cans beef broth and 1 vegetable broth instead of water. I used a bag of frozen soup veggies and a bag of frozen okra, one can of diced tomatoes, 4 carrots, 5 potatoes and 1 onion. Instead of buillion I used a packet of brown gravy mix. I did not use basil, but a tiny, tiny amount of thyme with a healthy dose of garlic. Next time I will add extra corn and peas.
this is by far my favorite soup! it's delicious. omit the salt, you don't need it. added italian squash. boil some pasta on the side and add your soup to it! i love it!!
i loved it. I added a few extra things though. i added all ingredients except diced tomatos and i added two cloves of garlic (and i sauted the onion and garlic in light butter before i added them), i added only half the corn and added chopped broccoli. i simmered the soup for about half an hour and added chopped cabbage and cooked for another hour. it was delicious i already added this to my recipe book, thanks for this recipe
I was craving home made soup, and had the ingredients so decided to give this a try. It turned out great, but I think it would have been a bit bland without the help of others' suggestions. I combined many of them, which were key to success! Here's my combo of tweaks- Substitutions: Stewed tomatoes instead of chopped, Italian seasoning instead of basil. Additions: 1 clove crushed garlic, 1 tsp. Worcestershire, 1 bay leaf.
GOOD SOUP ON A COLD DAY
MMMMMMMMM!!!!!!! Like so many others, I changed it in order to use what I had on hand. I started by browning a lb. of ground beef, drained that, then added 2 cubed potatoes (peeled russetts), one onion (yellow) and a couple of carrots that I peeled and thinly sliced. Threw those veggies in there and cooked them till they were beginning to become soft. Then I added the kernels from 4 cobs of corn (fresh). I added water until it about covered all the veggies and meat and then added about 3 TB ketchup and 2 tsp basil along with half a small container (6 oz.?) tomato paste, 1 TB kosher salt, 1 and 1/2 tsp. celery seed and probably like 8 beef bouillon cubes. As this was coming to a boil, I added about 4 cloves of garlic thinly sliced and probably like 12 fresh roma tomatoes diced (not peeled or seeded). I let it cook till the flavors married and now I am going to go eat my second bowl.
I was craving a good hamburger soup and made this with a couple adjustments. I used tomato soup instead of sauce, a can of chunky tomatos with basil, garlic and oregano, one diced potato, tsp of worcestorshire and garlic powder, thyme,black pepper and no corn. Cook macoroni in separate pot and added in our own bowls so i could freeze any leftovers since pasta doesnt freeze very well. It was sooo good!!
I'm not sure what all the fuss is about. This is like chili without the taste. Really really bland. Which might be OK for kids, except that even my kids didn't like it. I won't make this again.
I browned the ground beef with onion and minced garlic. Drained any grease. Added water, carrots, celery, a handful of cubed butternut squash, 4tsp. powdered beef bouillon, tomato sauce, 14.5 oz can diced tomatoes w/basil, garlic & oregano, frozen corn and ketchup. Add extra basil to your own taste. Did not add any salt. Topped with shredded mozzarella cheese. Covered and simmered until the veggies were tender. This recipe can be adjusted for whatever ingredients you have on hand.
Took the advice of some other reviewers and added elbow macaroni to make this more of a main dish meal--pretty tasty dinner.
i'd never had hamburger soup before and my husband had. well i will definitely have it again!
GreaT ReCipE! It's REALLY EASY to make. A really real heart warmer. I'm 13 and even I can make it!
A wonderful soup that reminds me of one my Nana used to cook for me as a kid. I doubled the recipe, and added 8 cloves minced garlic, a 2 inch piece of minced ginger, 3 finely chopped jalapenos, a bunch of cilantro stalks minced, 1 cup of barley, 4 bay leaves, and a few extra herbs. Also I used beef broth instead of water and fried the onion, garlic, celery, cilantro stalks, and jalapeno first. Then I used the slow cooker, on high until it boiled, then turned to low. Near the end I thought it looked watery so I thickened it with cornstarch and some of the liquid from the soup. Rave reviews from everyone that came to feast! Will make this again and again. Also, it was really inexpensive for the result!
whole family loved it. I used Beef broth due to no chicken broth in the house and it was awesome.. I did add in 3/4 cup elbow macaroni and 1 drained can of kidney beans for more protein..
This is such an easy throw together soup with whatever you have in the pantry! I made mine Fiesta-style. I used a 10 oz. can of diced tomatoes and green chilies (liquid and all), a 6 oz. can tomatoe paste, 1/2 a green pepper and 1/2 a yellow pepper in exchange of the celery. (I still used the corn and carrots for which the recipe called.) Once the majority of the fat cooked off the meat, I browned up the onions with it for more flavor. If you really like spice you could throw taco seasoning in as well. I simmered it all with the top on and it had enough liquid even though I used less tomatoes.
This was really good (I used diced tomato with onion and green peppers). My hubby's not much of a soup eater as a meal, but he liked this...he thinks I should add more meat the next time. :-) Thanks for a great recipe.
Oh my goodness..this soup is so good! I used beef broth instead of bouillon, and didn't add the ketchup either. I added some broccoli, potato, and parsley..I think it would be good if you added just about any kind of veggie that you wanted. And super easy to make!
I made this tonight for dinner as a last minute kind of a thing and wasn't disappointed with how it turned out. I did make a few changes though: sauteed a tsp of minced garlic with the onions and celery in a tsp of olive oil then added the rest of the ingredients. I also added a tsp of thyme and 1/2 tsp fresh ground pepper along with the basil. I didn't have tomato sauce so I left that out and added more water. I also threw in a can of dark kidney beans and used a can of corn (both undrained) and used probably twice as much ketchup to add a little more tomato taste. During the last 20 min of cooking I added 3/4 cup of macaroni and served each the soup in bowls topped with shredded parmesan. It had a little bit of everything, but I like soup like that and it still went over well with my kids. I didn't have time for homemade bread so instead made homemade pumpkin apple muffins from this site and there were no complaints!
This is a sure winner! I took it to work in my crockpot to share with everyone -- they all raved about the delicious taste. The only change I made was adding two cans of italian style diced tomatoes instead of the tomato sauce. Next time I might add a couple of handfuls of macaroni for a change. This one is a keeper for sure. Thanks Amanda for sharing it with us all.
I made some adjustments as recommended from the other reviewers and this soup was really good. I added garlic, more tomato sauce than called for and I also threw in some mushrooms. Next time, I would add potatoes too. VERY SIMPLE TO MAKE!
We thought it was good, but I made a couple changes based on other reviews. I used 2/3 beef broth to 1/3 chicken broth, used an entire 15 oz tomato sauce and skipped the ketchup, reduced the salt in half, used only 1 cup frozen corn and 1/2 cup long grain rice, added about 2 or 3 cloves of garlic and 1t pepper, and added both a can of green beans and one of red beans to give some fiber, I also through in some shredded cabbage so it cooked up well, then left the rest of the recipe alone. With my extra canned beans, i wish I would have used even less salt, but it was easy and adaptable.. I have made this again using tomato paste and worcestershire instead of ketchup and that was a win.
I am a vegetarian but I made this for a friend of mine that was sick and a few friends and everyone loved ii! I sauteed the onion and a couple of cloves of garlic before adding the beef to it and then added a splash of lemon juice to the mixture. I also used low sodium low fat beef broth and added green beans, about two potatoes and a cup of pasta. I will definitely be making it for friends again! Thanks!
This is pretty darn good! I added in two russet potatoes after reading the recipe. Will definitely make this again (with potatoes)! I didn't have plain diced tomatoes on hand, so used diced tomatoes with green chiles... was a little worried about the profile, but the chiles gave it a nice subtle kick. Also added some frozen peas. Thanks for sharing the recipe AKHowell!
Soup was really easy and flavorful. I sent my husband to the store for ingredients and he bought regular boulion instead of the lower sodium that I would have purchased, making the soup a little salty for my taste even though I didn't add any salt. Otherwise, loved it!
My kids LOVE this recipe! It is so easy and versatile. I used frozen beans, corn, carrots, potatoes and sometimes celery. Using beef broth, with a can of tomato sauce, is perfect, which makes it very rich and flavorful. I make a whole pot of it and we usually have leftovers for a few days or more.
I loved this recipe. I added some macaroni noodles, spices and worchester sauce to make this recipe an absolute hit!!!
Excellent
i used flank steak to make the beef broth, and i donot used tomatoe sauce. i used more diced tomatoes and put a cup of barley.
This soup is an amazing. The whole family loves it and can’t get enough of it. If I don’t have a lot of time I will use a bag of frozen mixed vegetables (24 - 32oz.) instead of fresh vegetables (although I prefer the fresh). I also add a little salt/pepper to the meat with a pinch of garlic powder. It is so easy to make and the smell is remarkable.
The only things that I did different was to add lima beans since I did not have any corn and I always use crushed tomatoes instead of diced. I gave it five stars since it was mainly so inexpensive to make. It tasted wonderful and had a nice rich broth. The best thing is how versatile it is. I can't wait to try other vegetables and meats. Two grown men consumed almost the whole batch.
this is exactly the consistency of broth i was looking for. i cut some leftover meatballs in half instead of the plain ground beef. to make a more flavorful broth i used 2 tsp ital seasoning instead of the basil, 3 cloves minced garlic, 1/4 tsp pepper, a bay leaf, and a few dashes of worcestershire. i like pasta in my hamburger soup so towards the end i added some orzo. i served these with some homemade parmesan biscuits. i would make this again exactly the same way but next i time i will use macaroni instead of orzo.
Excellent! I followed the recipe exactly with a few minor adjustments: added some minced garlic, some dried parsley, and substituted stewed tomatoes for diced (didn't have them). This recipe is a keeper!
Great recipe, i only had wild game hamburger,it was great , everybody loved it.
We did not add the salt per several reviews, I used a dab of leftover spaghetti sauce in lieu of the tomato sauce per another review. We doubled the carrots. We added 1/3 c. barley and 1/3 c. brown rice. (I added pepper per another review and suteed the meat with the onions and some garlic per another review. It was really great!!!!!
A yummy soup. I didn't have any carrots so I substitued a couple of red potatoes. I'll make this again.
I had to alter this recipe a bit to make it lower in carbs for my hubby, but it was fantastic. I omitted the carrots and corn and used zucchini, a can of mushrooms, and green bell pepper instead. I also added minced garlic, salt, and pepper to the meat while it was cooking. I used two cans of tomato sauce and no ketchup. I think the ultimate result could use some more zest, so I will try adding a chopped, fresh jalapeno to the pot next time. Either way, this is wonderful.
My husband added a can of Italian tomatoes (with basil and other seasonings) to this recipe instead of the diced tomatoes and it was FABULOUS. The best and easiest hamburger soup I have ever eaten. Had rave reviews from my family!
The broth, with veggie/corn combination, was tasty. Used 5 cups beef broth rather than water & beef bouillon, and we think that is a difference maker. Our disappointment was the ground beef had little chewiness after being browned and simmered for 1-1/2 hours. Doing this again, we would go with a cubed cut of beef sirloin or round to get a more meaty texture or less simmering time for the hamburger. We see more potential for this soup but think it needs work.
This was really good. I enjoyed the flavor and the left overs that I ate the next day. I will be making this again. Thanks for sharing!!
This was excellent as is. There was a slight sweetness to it (probably from the corn and carrots) that we really liked. Will keep as a regular recipe. Thanks for sharing
Not that impressed. I added potatoes and more basil for more flavor. Next time I'll use half the beef boullion cause it was overpowering. I added garlic when I was cooking the meat for more flavor, the sauce just wasn't that good. Next time if I make this again I'll add seasoning salt, a tsp of oregano and maybe 1/4 cup brown sugar.
First of all this recipe is very versatile! Canned or frozen veggies work well and it is a great way to use leftover veggies. Some changes I made included increasing the ground beef to 2 pounds, one additional cup of water, one small can of V8 juice, shitake mushrooms, one cup of yukon gold potatoes, and 1 cup of sweet potatoes. Also a great soup to freeze to pull out later on a cold day.
Excellent! The only changes I made were frozen peas for the corn and since I didn't have tomato sauce I used pizza sauce. At the end I added star-shaped pasta. You just can't go wrong with this recipe!
This soup was pretty tasty. I added a can of Kidney Bean's, and kicked up the heat with some red pepper chili flakes. I also cooked up about a 1/2 cup dried elbow noodles, and added those to the soup when the soup completed cooking. My husband added a bit of chedder to the top of his soup, and we served it with corn bread.
I love this recipe, except my husband does not like carrots, I use green beans omit celery and carrots, substitute rotel for the tomato sauce, and add potatoes. the rotel adds a great spcie to this dish. Ouf family cannot get enough.
Very good. Added a can of corn and peas. Also, increased tomato sauce to 14 oz can and used 2 cans of diced tomatoes. Added garlic and 1 TB total of basil + italian seasoning. Omitted the celery. Served over brown rice.
This soup was very tasty. I did make a few changes though. I omitted the celery and added a package of frozen peas instead. The diced tomatoes and tomato sauce I used were preflavored with basil and onion. I also added 2 teaspoons of Paul Prudhomme's Meat Seasoning. I let it simer for 2 and a half hours so it was nice and thick when I served it. My husband loved this soup. I will be making this on a regular basis this winter!
absolutely delicious always make double batch..I did add some potatoes
I liked the idea, but didn't go over well with the rest of the family. :(
Great recipe. I followed modifications suggested by cpenabauer and came out very yummy.
Best soup ever for my opinion. I give it a 5. My kids -probably since this was healthy- would say 2 or 3. but I had 2 big bowls and that is not my usual. I did add 2 teaspoons garlic powder for flavor per reviews I read. So good.
Who said this is good? Let me at 'em, let me at 'em... This passed as dinner but was not relished, inhaled, enjoyed, nor slurped with smiles from ages 2 up to 34. Needs something... and something else... Sorry.
A very good soup -- very versatile. I added a 1/2 cup of barley to further thicken the texture. I took your advice, Amanda, and made a quick loaf of homemade bread to go with it! Thanks for the submittal.
Wonderful recipe that is easily modified by your personal tastes and what you have on hand. Used broth instead of bouillon and tomato juice instead of sauce. I added black pepper, peas, green beans, a cubed large potato and some dried green/red bell pepper flakes. Served with fresh bread, it is a complete meal.
very easy recipe and tasty soup!
This was great! I added three teaspoons Worcestershire sauce, elbow macaroni, and instead of using the beef cubes and water I used three cans beef broth - I should have bough five because as it boiled down the veggies ate up the liquid so mine came out more like a stew and was thick and hearty - my family still liked it and said that they were sure it would be good either way. My grandmother suggested serving it with Italian bread. Will make this again and will be sure to add more broth so that it actually turns out like a soup. Still good either way though! And it makes your house smell wonderful!
This was a little bland for us. I added some minced garlic and thyme, also added four cheese tortellini.
Great recipe. I left out the celery and added peas and green beans instead and it turned out great. Another addition is to add garlic to the meat while it browns. This adds a good taste to it.
Easy, nutritious and delicious! A great way to use up veggies that needed using. I used all the vegetables in recipe then also used cauliflower and mushrooms.
This soup was awesome. Instead of ground beef, I used ground venison. I waited to add the corn until 1/2 hour before serving and added about 1/2 box of curly pasta along with it. Very good, I'll definitely make this again.
This soup was very hearty & tasty! Had the family over for the game & everyone raved. Only thing I did different from the recipe is skipped the bouillon cubes and did 1/2 water 1/2 low sodium beef broth. Thanks for the recipe!
this has already become a standard in our house!
My 2 children love this soup. When the weather starts to cool down my 7-year old "begs" me to make it. And now that is old enough she helps me measure all the ingrediants for the soup. My whole family loves it for gatherings. I made a huge hit with it Thanks!!
This is a really good soup. Hearty flavor and filling. I sometimes add peas or bean in addition to or instead of the corn. Worth the cooking time!
Hamburger soup is a comfort food for me. My mom made it when I was growing up. This is the closest to hers that I've tried. My kids loved it as well and Hamburger Soup has been a hard sell. I'll definately make this again.
I took the advice of some previous reviewers and added some garlic to the meat while cooking, 28 oz. can of tomatoes, substituted mushrooms for the corn and threw in a handful of barley. I cooked mine in the crockpot all day, even my 8 year old liked it!
VERY GOOD. I MADE THIS WITH HOT TURKEY SAUSAGE MIXED W/ THE HAMBURGER, ADDED A FEW CANS OF BEEF BROTH, XTRA CARROTS, ONION, TORTELLINI AND A SPLASH OF RED WINE. SERVED W/ CRUSTY BREAD. WONDERFUL, EVEN MY 2 YEAR OLD LOVED IT.
Just great! - Didn't have tomato juice, so put in a can of V8, the juice of the diced tomatoes. Pealed two small red potatoes & diced them up in it, and only had room for a cup & a half of water. I also added a heavy teaspoon of black pepper, but I like it pretty spicy. Have already been asked to make it again.
I made this recipe almost exactly the way is it written. The only thing I need different was doubled the basil and added some oregano. The whole family loved it. Will be making it again but with a bit more vegetables. I also wasn't sure about adding the ketchup but was very nice.
Fantastic...family loved it, served with warm bread!!
Thanks for posting this, we love it! I made a few changes to it though, just out of personal preference- I omitted the can of tomoatoes, added some fresh mushrooms, & only added 4 cubes of bouillon rather than all 6. Also tried something another reviewer had mentioned- I just added about a half teaspoon of majoram instead of the basil- good suggestion! I love how you can really customize this recipe to make it however you like- I will definitely be making this again & again.
I liked that it only took a few minutes to prepare, and cooks up in a reasonably short amount of time. The whole family really enjoyed it, picky eaters and all....very flavorful and almost borders on being a "comfort food" but can't quite put my finger on why! Rather than beef broth, I used some homemade chicken broth from the freezer that I had on hand. Because it was lacking salt, I added a tablespoon or so of "Better than Bullion" - Beef. Fantastic!
This recipe is something that you can play on and learn for making some soups. I changed a few things I don't like big chunks like in the picture of my veggies and i make them smaller. I used beef broth and bullion cubes and I didn't put corn in it . I put fresh parsley and basil in it. Along with a cream of potato soup. Added little more hamburger to it and it was DELICIOUS!
I used oxtails and put it in the crockpot. It turned out fabulous.
ok, so I didnt have everything on hand to make this, but what I was able to put in it was great. So, regardless, I'm rating this as 5 stars - it was good, and easy to adapt if you need to. I didnt have tomato sauce, so I just used more ketchup. I also used all frozen vegetables. I left out the basil just for preference and added garlic and onion powder. I also added elbow macaroni. So easy and so quick to throw together while the baby napped. Will certainly make this again. Tastes like homemade but no one would guess it took less than five minutes to put together then just let simmer til you want to eat it.
I really liked this soup. It's quick, easy, and you can adjust it to your own tastes. It heats up well for lunches the next day. I know I'll make this again for sure!
Easy and we enjoyed.
I replaced corn with potatoes and added black beans also used beef stock equal to the amt of water. Next time I will delete the celery.
