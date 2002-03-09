Hamburger Soup

4.6
501 Ratings
  • 5 364
  • 4 120
  • 3 13
  • 2 4
  • 1 0

A wonderful mix of vegetables and ground beef . . . great with homemade bread!

Recipe by akhowell

Gallery
57 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr 50 mins
total:
2 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium skillet, brown hamburger over medium heat. Drain off fat.

    Advertisement

  • Combine beef, carrots, celery, onions, bouillon, water, tomato sauce, chopped tomatoes, salt, corn, basil, and ketchup in a large stock pot. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat, and simmer for at least 1 1/2 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
185 calories; protein 13.7g; carbohydrates 16.5g; fat 7.5g; cholesterol 37.3mg; sodium 1338mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/28/2022