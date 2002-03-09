Hamburger Soup

I made this tonight for dinner as a last minute kind of a thing and wasn't disappointed with how it turned out. I did make a few changes though: sauteed a tsp of minced garlic with the onions and celery in a tsp of olive oil then added the rest of the ingredients. I also added a tsp of thyme and 1/2 tsp fresh ground pepper along with the basil. I didn't have tomato sauce so I left that out and added more water. I also threw in a can of dark kidney beans and used a can of corn (both undrained) and used probably twice as much ketchup to add a little more tomato taste. During the last 20 min of cooking I added 3/4 cup of macaroni and served each the soup in bowls topped with shredded parmesan. It had a little bit of everything, but I like soup like that and it still went over well with my kids. I didn't have time for homemade bread so instead made homemade pumpkin apple muffins from this site and there were no complaints!