Asparagus Soup I

This is a very good recipe. Good for that quick meal. My picky son liked it too. Its a keeper
My whole family loves this soup. It's great if your on a diet with the low fat and low calore content it's perfect. It tastes rich and smooth.
I made as directed and felt it had no flavor. I then added saute chopped onion celery & mushrooms. It was better but not great. I will keep serching for an Asparagus soup recipe this is not the one.
This soup is delicious and very easy to make! However next time I would mash the potatoes by hand rather than puree them in the blender. That was the only difficulty I encountered. This is wonderful with homemade crusty french bread!
We loved it! My son said "I expect to see this again"!
I thought it was pretty good but the asparagus I bought was out of season. I wanted fresh asparagus instead of canned. To make it taste more like the sweeter more tender asparagus I added a few tablespoons of honey & it seemed to do it for me. I also tried leaving out the potatoes -- I like a more condensed asparagus flavor. I also added a handful of fresh mint leaves (shredded) with the asparagus in the broth to be cooked & blended. This gave it a very cool lite flavor. This soup tastes great chilled --especially a day later when made like this.
Tasty soup! I adapted this slightly to use up some leftovers in my fridge. We had a dinner party for my daughter and I had roasted some asparagus in the oven. Opened the oven the next day and realized that we never served it! Ugh! I also had some seasoned mashed potatoes left from her party so I used those up as well. I cut back the fennel seed to about 1 tsp and skipped the fronds (because I didn't have any). Pureed with my immersion blender and garnished with a bit of sour cream and parsley. Yum!
Delicious! I used fresh asparagus, threw everything into the pot, added enough water to cover, brought to a boil and simmered until everything was cooked through, then took the immersion blender to it. Easy peasy, soup in 20 minutes.