Asparagus Soup I

Rating: 4.5 stars
8 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

Spring-fresh taste of asparagus--any time!

By Heather Simpson

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Boil and mash potatoes. Puree in a blender, and set aside.

    Advertisement

  • In large pot, dissolve bouillon in water following the directions on the package.

  • Add asparagus spears, and stir until spears are dissolved. Stir in the potatoes. Season with fennel seeds and pepper to taste. Garnish with fennel greenery if desired. Serve hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
168 calories; protein 6.3g; carbohydrates 36.8g; fat 0.5g; cholesterol 0.2mg; sodium 313mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (7)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

CATAWAMPA
Rating: 5 stars
12/11/2003
This is a very good recipe. Good for that quick meal. My picky son liked it too. Its a keeper Read More
Helpful
(25)

Most helpful critical review

Marietta Higgins-Spillone
Rating: 2 stars
12/11/2003
I made as directed and felt it had no flavor. I then added saute chopped onion celery & mushrooms. It was better but not great. I will keep serching for an Asparagus soup recipe this is not the one. Read More
Helpful
(22)
8 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
CATAWAMPA
Rating: 5 stars
12/11/2003
This is a very good recipe. Good for that quick meal. My picky son liked it too. Its a keeper Read More
Helpful
(25)
CHILLERHUT
Rating: 5 stars
12/11/2003
My whole family loves this soup. It's great if your on a diet with the low fat and low calore content it's perfect. It tastes rich and smooth. Read More
Helpful
(24)
Marietta Higgins-Spillone
Rating: 2 stars
12/11/2003
I made as directed and felt it had no flavor. I then added saute chopped onion celery & mushrooms. It was better but not great. I will keep serching for an Asparagus soup recipe this is not the one. Read More
Helpful
(22)
Advertisement
Jen Camilleri
Rating: 5 stars
01/06/2007
This soup is delicious and very easy to make! However next time I would mash the potatoes by hand rather than puree them in the blender. That was the only difficulty I encountered. This is wonderful with homemade crusty french bread! Read More
Helpful
(17)
kmmcfall
Rating: 5 stars
01/28/2006
We loved it! My son said "I expect to see this again"! Read More
Helpful
(15)
James Y.
Rating: 5 stars
10/03/2005
I thought it was pretty good but the asparagus I bought was out of season. I wanted fresh asparagus instead of canned. To make it taste more like the sweeter more tender asparagus I added a few tablespoons of honey & it seemed to do it for me. I also tried leaving out the potatoes -- I like a more condensed asparagus flavor. I also added a handful of fresh mint leaves (shredded) with the asparagus in the broth to be cooked & blended. This gave it a very cool lite flavor. This soup tastes great chilled --especially a day later when made like this. Read More
Helpful
(13)
Advertisement
Kim's Cooking Now
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
09/15/2015
Tasty soup! I adapted this slightly to use up some leftovers in my fridge. We had a dinner party for my daughter and I had roasted some asparagus in the oven. Opened the oven the next day and realized that we never served it! Ugh! I also had some seasoned mashed potatoes left from her party so I used those up as well. I cut back the fennel seed to about 1 tsp and skipped the fronds (because I didn't have any). Pureed with my immersion blender and garnished with a bit of sour cream and parsley. Yum! Read More
PermaSqueeze
Rating: 5 stars
02/20/2021
Delicious! I used fresh asparagus, threw everything into the pot, added enough water to cover, brought to a boil and simmered until everything was cooked through, then took the immersion blender to it. Easy peasy, soup in 20 minutes. Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/16/2022