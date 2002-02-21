Tuscan Soup

Very tasty soup- a nice variation from the types of soup I usually make. Based on other reviewers suggestions, I used spicy turkey sausage instead of pork to save on calories and fat. I personally didn't feel it affected the taste at all, but my husband would have liked to try it with the "real sausage". I drained my sausage well after browning. I added some minced garlic in when I browned the sausage. I took the sausage/garlic and put it in my crockpot along with a package of Simply Potatoes diced potatoes with onions, the broth and a can of petite diced tomatoes. After it cooked for a few hours on high, I added in a can of drained cannellini beans and a package of baby spinach. I let that cook for another hour or so and then added in half and half instead of the evaporated milk just before serving. I think I will let the potatoes cook a little longer in the crockpot next time. They were not quite as tender as I would prefer, but overall, I was very impressed with this dish. I am planning to take it to a soup and salad social that I am attending next week!