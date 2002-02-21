Tuscan Soup
Tuscan soup with spicy sausages, potatoes, and spinach.
This soup made a great meal. To make it lower in fat, I used turkey sausage and 98% fat free chicken broth. I also used frozen chopped spinach. Delicious!Read More
This was okay. I pretty much followed the recipe and I felt like it was missing something. Next time, I WILL use spicy sausage and add white beans. I think it would also benefit from some fresh basil and parsley. It smelled wonderful, and I served it with a caesar salad and garlic rolls. Oh, by the way, since sausage links are sold mostly in packages of 5, just throw them all in and use 8 cups of broth instead of 6. It works.Read More
This soup made a great meal. To make it lower in fat, I used turkey sausage and 98% fat free chicken broth. I also used frozen chopped spinach. Delicious!
Couple tips: No need to fry the sausage meat in a frying pan first. Saute it in a stock pot (Le Creuset dutch oven pots work great for this dish) and then add the rest of the ingredients in the same pot. Also, I don't use any milk or cream and it makes a ice "brothy" soup. I have made this many times and it always comes out great. You can vary the amount of any of the ingredients to your taste and it still tastes terrific. For a change of pace, substitute 2 cups of cooked rice into the soup instead of the potatoes. I like to use a mix of white and wild rice when I do this, but any rice would work well. Thanks for a great-tasting, quick, and easy recipe!!!
I love this soup, I used to have to go to Olive Garden every time I wanted this soup, now I make it at home all of the time. Sometimes I use kale instead of spinach, and I usually add some Oscar Meyer bacon bits. Also, I use spicy turkey italian sausage.
Very tasty soup- a nice variation from the types of soup I usually make. Based on other reviewers suggestions, I used spicy turkey sausage instead of pork to save on calories and fat. I personally didn't feel it affected the taste at all, but my husband would have liked to try it with the "real sausage". I drained my sausage well after browning. I added some minced garlic in when I browned the sausage. I took the sausage/garlic and put it in my crockpot along with a package of Simply Potatoes diced potatoes with onions, the broth and a can of petite diced tomatoes. After it cooked for a few hours on high, I added in a can of drained cannellini beans and a package of baby spinach. I let that cook for another hour or so and then added in half and half instead of the evaporated milk just before serving. I think I will let the potatoes cook a little longer in the crockpot next time. They were not quite as tender as I would prefer, but overall, I was very impressed with this dish. I am planning to take it to a soup and salad social that I am attending next week!
My family -- extended family included -- absolutely loves this recipe. Starting with this recipe I was able to convince my wife that spinach, when prepared well, can be quite exquisite. My father continues to dislike spinach; but he craves this recipe...so I always have to make large batches to share with my mother and father. It freezes very well, by the way. The original recipes calls for odd measurements such as "three Italian sausages" and "1/4 cup of evaporated milk." Sausages aren't normally sold in thrice, and what do you do with the other portion of the evaporated milk can once you've measured out the measly 1/4 cup? Therefore, it helps to bump-up the serving size to fit the number of sausages commonly sold in a package (5 or 7, depending); I've also noticed that it only enriches the taste of the soup if you use a whole can of evaporated milk, too. All in all, a fantastic recipe to use again and again.
This soup was easy and delicious. Based on other Italian style soups I have made, I felt compelled to add the rind of a piece of aged parmesan cheese during cooking which enhanced the flavor of the broth, then served the soup with addition freshly grated parmesan. It was great.
Wow. Wow. Wow. What an easy recipe with such a sophistacted taste! My husband and I loved this. Cannot wait to make it for company. I also think it would be a terrific fall or cold weather dish. Used mild Italian sausage and five pieces total. Had two cans of chicken broth (reduced sodium) so I just added a can of water and two bouillon cubes. Can't wait to see what this is going to taste like tomorrow.
My husband likes large dinner meals in which soup is just a course. I served this with a salad and it was very satisfying. Between every mouthful, my husband stopped to tell me how wonderful this was. I didn't have hot sausage so I added crushed red pepper and it was delicious!
I was afraid that it would be tasteless with so few spices, but the spicy sausage is all the flavor you need. I took a few review tips: added one rained can of petite diced tomatoes, one drained can of canellini beans, and a minced garlic clove with the onion. Next time I will try it with pasta.... UPDATE: I tried the pasta, SOOOO much better. Once you put the broth in, bring it to a boil, add a good soup noodle, I like the Barilla Pippettes, about 2 minutes before the pasta is al dente, add the tomatoes and beans. Continue with the recipe...
This soup is awesome with some additions: I added cannellini beans, sliced red potatoes, about 6 cloves of garlic(with the onion and the sausage), and some thyme, oregano and fresh parsley. I used homemade stock so I added salt and pepper to taste. I cooked the hot sausage in the same dutch oven and de-glazed the pan with a little white wine. Then add the potatoes and cover with chicken stock( about 7 cups) and bring to a boil, simmer until potatoes are tender. Add cream( about 1/2 cup), to taste depending how creamy you want it, and then I added the beans and spinach. I also added a bit of red pepper flakes, salt and pepper. I garnished with grated parm. We had this delicious soup with garlic herb bread. YUMMY!!! I will make this again.
This has become one of our favorites. I often add one large carrot sliced very thin, for a bit of additional color.
Okay, I did go against my norm and made a couple adjustments, but there's no doubt that this is a 5-star recipe as is. I Cooked the onion most of the way, then added a full pound of bulk hot Italian sausage (I *am* a carnivore!). I used homemade low-sodium chicken broth because the meat has enough salt in it. My grocery store does not sell spinach in bunches, so I used 1/2 pound and that seemed just right. I did have to add 1/4 teaspoon of kosher salt and added 1/4 teaspoon of course-ground black pepper. I goofed and served it before adding the evaporated milk, but added some to my second serving. Both were excellent, but I think I like it without the milk even better.
Wonderful! I used frozen spinach and mild sausage. I added a little ceyanne pepper also. Thanks so much for this soup!
I did not have Italian sausage on hand (hubby doesn't eat pork) so I used a recipe on the site to make my own using ground turkey: Homemade ItalianTurkey Sausage. Let me tell you this soup was fantastic and had a wonderful flavor profile. I am so glad AR had it as Recipe of the Day the other week. It will go into my meal rotation for sure.
AWESOME! I took some of the other suggestions and added 2 cups of beef broth to the 6 cups chicken broth; also added 1 can of cannelini beans, extra spinach and crushed red pepper flakes. Served it to friends who said it was the best soup they'd ever eaten.
I have made a similar version to this recipe so I know it's good. I do use Kale instead of spinach although I have tried both. I prefer the kale, for some reason it adds a heartiness and fullness to it.
This soup is excellent, and so simple! I use frozen spinach and regular milk, and it's still very, very good. Oh! And a shake or two of Parmesan cheese in each individual bowl is a must! Really makes it delicious.
My goodness this was good. My boyfriend and brother absolutely loved he heartiness and spicy/heat this soup provided. I used 4 links of chorizo and a dash of crushed red pepper and it was delicious. Served with a salad, parmesan herb bread and a glass of wine - it was an excellent meal!
Ever try "Zuppa Toscana" at The Olive Garden Restaurant? Delicious. This is a very close version. I like to use Kale instead of spinach, and add approx 1/4 tsp of crushed red pepper flakes, and top the bowls with a little shredded parmesan. I like Dianne's use of evaporated milk instead of the heavy cream I normally use. I will try that the next time I make this. By the way, if you're making this for the first time, be sure to drain the sausage WELL. (or you'll find alot of orange-colored grease floating at the top of your bowl)
This is a wonderful hearty winter soup. I used spicy sausage and half-and-half and added white kidney beans and a pinch of thyme.
This recipe was super easy and my husband loved it. I subbed soy chirzo, veggie broth and rice for the potatoes (my husband doesn't like potatoes...who doesnt like potatoes?), it turned out really good. Filling.
Delicious! I thought the spicy sausage might be too much for my kids but they all enjoyed it. I added garlic, diced italian tomatoes and beans as many other reviewers suggested. I served with a crisp salad and garlic bread sticks. Thanks for a great recipe!
Easy to make and delicious. My husband LOVED it. We will definitely make again.
Excellent! I made it this afternoon for lunch. My husband, daughter & I loved it. I added garlic & a can of petite diced tomatoes. I used mild sausage because I have a young 5 year old daughter who is not into spicy food. She asked for a second helping!
Yummy! I was looking for a soup with sausage in it after seeing Rachel Ray make a lentil and sausage soup. So I was very excited when I found this in my inbox today! One of my goals for this year is to experiment more in the kitchen, and so I did! I skipped on the evaporated milk (may add next time). I added fresh garlic, white beans, red pepper flakes. I have no luck cooking potatoes and saw that someone used rice, but thought, "Mmmmm... pasta," and used that instead. Had it ready when my boyfriend got home from work and he scarfed down TWO bowls! We greatly enjoyed it... the only change is that next time we'll have a nice crusty bread along with it. Thanks!
Soup was pretty good I didn't chop the spinach and even though I used baby spinach the pieces were still to large. I would have giving this a 3.5 if I could have, and be sure to use half and half in place of the evaporated milk.
This recipe is wonderful. I live in the UK and am unable to get American style Italians sausage, so I made it from scratch, but that was the only drawback to this recipe. The whole family enjoyed it and I will definitely be making it again.
This is fantastic soup! Whole family loved it, even spinach haters! I would suggest rinsing the sausage though as I had a half inch build-up of oil on the top. **Update** This has become a staple in my house...especially during the winter season. I found out what was causing my oil problem, it was the chicken broth (college Inn), I have switched to Swanson 99% fat free and I have no oil build up and it tastes better...I just drain the sausage-don't rinse. I also substitute sweet italian sausage (more flavor) and I use heavy cream instead of evaporated milk. This version is to die for! Spicy was good but couldn't enjoy it being that hot! Thanks again for the recipe, I just made a pot and am getting ready to enjoy!
Instead of the spinach, I used kale (but did not even come close to needing the 3/4 lb the recipe suggests. I think 1/3 to 1/2 lb kale would be fine.) And I also substituted Honeysuckle White's mild turkey sausage and a dash of cayanne pepper to make up for the lack of spice. Overall, the recipe came out great, but it needed a little adaptation for the mass of the kale. Definetly could give the Zuppa Tuscana soup a run for it's money! **Since Honeysuckle doesn't make that sausage anymore, I use their brats and remove the casings, then brown and crumble the meat. Everyone has been asking for this recipe, it's quite a dish!**
Wow, I was not expecting this to taste as close to the Olive Garden's as it did. I used kale instead of spinach, and heavy cream instead of evaporated milk. Instead of pork sausage, I used some turkey sausage, and it is amazing!
This was really good. Smelled delicious throughout the house.Because we like spicy I purchase the hot sausage and also added some red pepper flakes as suggested by others. I used all chicken broth rather than water for added flavor. The one thing that I have will do next time is I will remove all of the stalks from the Kale. I had never cooked with Kale before and mistakenly assumed that they would soften up after cooking. Oops. It was still delicous and I look forward to eating the left overs.
I made this tonight and halfway through the meal my husband paused to say, "I love everything about this soup." HUGE hit! Thanks!
This soup was good, quick and easy (used my new Vidalia Chopper, buy one it’s great). Always starts soups with onion, celery, carrot and garlic; sweated them and then threw in the sausage to brown (in my stockpot, why dirty another pan?). Drained a bit of the grease off and then proceeded with the recipe. I didn’t have any fresh spinach so I used frozen (10oz) and added a little onion and garlic powder. Tasted the soup and decided to forgo the milk -I didn’t think it needed it. Would make again - could also use tortellini in place of potatoes if you like.
An absolute favorite, and very easy to make.
Just to mix it up my second time making this soup I used andouille sausage and collard greens instead of the spinach This soup is still great! I used ground turkey in addition to the sausage and used fat free evaporated milk.
Nice starting soup but missing something. Maybe corn or red potatoes instead.
This soup is amazing! I did make just a few adjustments after trying the original recipe first. I added 5 links of sausage along with 2 onions and 3 cloves of minced garlic, followed by 5 potatoes and 1 can of great northern beans rinsed and drained, extra broth, finally I subbed kale for the spinach and added the entire can of evaporated milk. To die for delish!!!
I altered this to be a vegetarian soup. A bit of a stretch, maybe, but it was awesome and a hit with friends (including one meatlover.) Substitute vegetable broth (I used a mix of vegetable broth and vegetable bouillon substitute) and zesty italian vegetarian brats. Added some crushed red pepper for spice. Lovely! I need to make more.
Easy and hearty. I took advice from others and sauteed my sausage and onions first and added minced garlic and red pepper flakes. I also added one can of diced tomatoes. Threw the above in the crockpot and came home to a hearty soup. 1/2 hour before serving I added the Spinach and the evaporated milk. Very very very easy and a wonderful flavor. I'll definitely make this again.
Great recipe, used chorizo sausage and it came out perfectly. Would definetly make again
Made as written except used kale. Thought it turned out great.
Mild Italian Sausage was on sale at the butcher counter, so I bought it and added extra red pepper flakes in the cooking. Made no other changes. This was truly WONDERFUL! Made this for the first cold evening of the fall season and it was PERFECT! Definately making the regular rotation!
Very good. I added some canneli beans to give it more substance. I also didn't want to open a whole can of evaporated milk to just use 1/4 cup, so I used half and half instead. Thickened it up with a bit of flour (I like a thick soup). Topped with fresh parmesan cheese. Yummy!!!
Enjoyed, used cream instead of evaporated milk. Also subbed bagged hashed browns and sweet sausage. Will defiantly make again.
This is great! Pretty much made it as suggested, tho I played with the amounts of stuff...i.e. four turkey sausages, one small onion, entire frozen package (one of the boxy ones) of whole leaf spinach, four red potatoes unpeeled...i also added one grated clove of garlic when the onions were cooking with the sausage...delicious!!
Excellent. I used hot turkey sausage, sweet potatoes and skim milk instead of evaporated milk. Delicious. This is the best soup I've ever had.
Now if I could only get someone to make this and serve it to me I would think I was at Olive Garden. This soup is delicious. Thank You for the recipe Dianne.
Wonderful soup. Just don't make the mistake of using frozen spinach...yuk! Serve with good quality bread.
Very good..tasty. Between canned chicken broth and the sausage, no need to add salt!
This recipe is fantastic! My husband came home for lunch the next day just so that he could have the leftovers. Even my six-year-old loved this soup. I used a little whipping cream instead of the evaporated milk, but it turned out great.
This is a delicious and inexpensive soup, two things I look for in a recipe. I added extra broth and more potatoes to make a little more. I only had regular sausage, so I added cayenne and Italian seasoning to make up for not having spicy Italian sausage. Added garlic to taste. I used about 3/4 of a 10 Oz package of frozen spinach, drained, in place of fresh, and subbed about a cup of milk for the evap. Thanks!!
This is definitely a five star recipe as written. I normally don't change recipes, but after making the recipe quite a few times, I decided to play a little with it. I use low sodium chicken broth, five links of hot sausage (since that's how many are in the package), red potatoes instead of white, a couple teaspoons of minced garlic (I'm a huge fan of garlic), and some hot sauce (probably a teaspoon or two), then follow the rest of the recipe. We like things a little spicier and this is probably our favorite soup. I can't wait until it gets a little cooler to make it again. Thanks for sharing it with us!
Very tasty and easy to make. To crumble the sausage, use a potato masher while cooking.
Very Good!The whole family loved it!I have two small kids so I mixed spicy and mild sausage.I also took one reviewer's recomendation and added about 3 Tbs. flour before I added the spinach.Wonderful!
There was a major problem with this soup. It was so good that I couldnt stop eating it!!!
very good--my changes-added bacon which i cooked along with the sausage and chopped celery which i added with the onions along with minced garlic. added a can of diced tomato and cannelini beans and left out the kale--i know -lots of changes but i just can't help myself! i like to add instant potatoes to make soup creamy without adding fat so i did that at the end
made this soup delish.....instead of using evaporated milk i pureed a can of cannelli beans and added that to the soup, made it nice and creamy and added more protein and fiber
I thought this was great but I did make some changes. I wanted a bigger pot so I used 9 cups of broth, 5 pieces of sausage and 12 oz of evaporated milk. Also I'm all about easy recipes because I have a toddler so instead of peeling and dicing potatoes I used 2 bags of Simply Potatoes. It turned out great and I served it in bread bowls. For my toddler I cooked up some pasta for her and added some of the soup and some shredded cheese, she loved it and the added pasta made it easy for her to eat off of a spoon without much mess. Next time I may add a can of petite diced tomatoes for color. All in all a great recipe that I'll be sure to make again.
This soup was DELICIOUS! It tastes identical to the zuppa toscana that's at Olive Garden. I followed the recipe except for using half and half in place of evaporated milk. I also added some fresh grated parmesan to the soup as it was cooking as well as on top before eating. Pair it with parmesan french bread and it is an amazing and satisfying meal!
After eating Tuscana soup from Olive Garden, I made it the following day. I used a little more chicken broth because I prefer more liquid, I also used 1 can of canned evaporated milk, fresh sausage sweet and spicy about 1 3/4 lbs. total and I used kale instead of spinach. What a hit.
its really delicious. i used half/half and sweet potatoes instead of regular potatoes. I seasoned it to my taste and it is a real comforting soup
This was fantastic!! I used Jimmy Dean turkey sausage crumbles and added 1 can petite diced tomatoes and a can of rinsed beans. It was amazing. The kids even loved it and it is so good for you!!!
This was very good. I didn't have spicy Italian sausage I only had mild so that is what I used. Also replaced the evaporated milk with half and half and added garlic. Thanks.
Great starter recipe, but I made several changes. First, I definitely recommend adding 2-3 cloves of garlic and sauteeing with the sausage (I used turkey sausauge and added quite a bit of red pepper flakes and cayenne - definitely like things spicy!) and chopped onion (although I substituted shallots). I used the chicken broth as stated but also added 2 cups of beef broth to add more flavor. When adding the potatoes, I also added a can of petite diced tomatoes with chopped green chilies and a can of cannellini beans. And finally, I used skim milk thickened with a bit of flour and then topped the soup with freshly grated parmesan cheese. This soup is definitely a meal on its own, especially when served with a nice crusty bread. I used chiabatta rolls.
This is fanatastic! So easy, and perfect...forget aobut olive garden! save your money!!!! gotta try it! oh for the kids loveit...i dont have any
Fabulous! I love the Olive Garden version, and this is almost as good. I used homemade stock, slightly more evaporated milk, thawed and drained frozen spinach, and half spicy/half mild sausage. It was delicious.
I also added a can of diced tomatoes and garlic. I didn't have evap. milk and it was still very good.
This is fabulous! I even rinsed the sausage to cut down on the fat and it was still great! I served this with Mama's Best Broiled Tomato Sandwiches (from this website) and it was a tasty pairing. Has anyone out there tried to double this recipe and freeze half of it?
This soup is great!! I had stomach surgery last year so soup has become very important in my life. Not just any soup but good hearty soup that is more like a meal. I had this soup at Olive Garden over the weekend and liked it so much I was on a quest to try and find a similar recipe. This is it!!! and it was better than the restaurants. I added a medium shallot along with the onions and 3 garlic cloves sliced thinly and frozen chopped spinach. It was relatively quick and easy, but definitely worth the wait. Will make this frequently. Thanks from the bottom of my tummy!
Made this for dinner the other night and both my boyfriend and I loved it! I highly recommend draining the italian sausages and pan of the oil/fat as it ruins the look of the soup and does not contribute to the flavor of the dish. Very good soup, indeed!
I love this soup! It's ALWAYS a hit every time I make it!
Excellent, don't change a thing!
This is the second time I have made this soup--it is scrumptious! I used Honeysuckle Sweet Italian Sausage, added a pinch of red pepper flakes for some spice/heat, and I used Evaporated skim milk to reduce the fat. A wonderful, fulfilling soup that goes together SO QUICKLY!
As written, very tasty. To make it five stars in my opinion, add a little garlic and parm. Also, I prefer kale, but the spinach is very good, too. You can definitely sub cream, half and half or milk for the evaporated milk. And do skim off the sausage fat, as another member suggested it doesn't do anything for flavor at all and just makes the soup look really oily. I cook my sausage at the bottom of the dutch oven in which I plan on cooking the soup - time saver and one less pan to clean. Thank you for sharing this recipe!
I made this recipe according to the directions. I used canned diced potatoes and it was delicious. My husband said this soup is now one of his favorites.
So not on my South Beach Diet, but worth every bite. I'd par boiled chicken the day before for grilling with fresh basil, rosemary, oregano and bay leaves, then used the broth for mustard greens from the garden. The next day I had a ton of broth and some greens left, so searched for a recipe. I am not kidding, this stuff is to die for. Since I already had mustard greens in the mix, I only added part of the spinach. This recipe will be coming around again. I'm thinking crock pot while camping would be awesome.
Fantastic. I never change a thing the first time I make something because then if it isn't good, you don't know if it's the original recipe or what you did to it. This was excellent. A big hit!!!
Really good soup. Like some of the others I added cannellini beans and used 1/2 & 1/2 rather than open a can of evaporated milk. I just finished eating a bowl of it with parmesan cheese on top. I feel very contented right now. Thanks for the recipe.
very good...
I love this recipe...it is easy, tastes great and makes phenominal leftovers. I change a few things though. I put 4 cups of milk in instead of evaporated milk and I add sea shell noodles to make it a little more filling. Thanks for the great recipe!
This was the winner of a family soup competition
My family really enjoyed this quick, easy soup. I doubled this recipe. I used a combo of hot and mild sausages (a total of 6 links), and used the whole can of milk. I will be making this again soon and I can see endless add ins! Thanks for a great recipe!
very delicious!
We made about a recipe and a half. We didn't have enough chicken broth, so we added a cup of Chardonnay and one of water. Next time, I would leave out the water and substitute one cup of wine for a cup of chicken broth.
This was a very easy and delicious soup! I followed the recipe but added a little minced garlic. I will make regularly.
Oh ... my ... goodness. This was the reason we went to Olive Garden, now we have it at home. The only think I eliminated was the salt. Thank you Dianne.
excellent!!! Only changes made were: 5 cups chicken broth and a whole can of fat free evap. milk. Added pepper jack cheese just before serving. Can't wait to have some leftovers for lunch tomorrow.
This soup is wonderful. I laughed when my husband told me it was better than the soup at Olive Garden because a lot of reviews I read said that. I served this with "Cheesy Garlic Bread" from this site. The only changes I made with the recipe were to use frozen spinach and turkey sausage. I will make this again and again. Thank you!
Wonderful soup. I used the Basic Chicken Stock recipe on this site and it was fabulous (using 2 or 3 Costco broiled chicken carcasses). Followed others suggestions by adding a can of cannellini beans and added garlic with the onion. Fabulous served with red pepper flakes and crusty french bread. Oh, I also used the whole small can of evaporated milk. A keeper for sure!
This was just ok for us. I think the biggest thing it's missing is garlic. I realized that after I had a bowl and ended up throwing in a tablespoon of crushed garlic into the pot. Also the recipe I like the best for this kind of soup used kale instead of spinach. I liked that way better too. This one was worth eating, not bad, just not as good as I've made before.
This soup is absolutely amazing. My husband is really picky and he couldn't get enough. I made it with ground turkey instead of the sausage and added lots of spice and some red pepper. So yummy! This will definitely be a recipe I make often.
WOW - my husband said the only thing that I needed to do next time was make more. haha
Oi! Excellent soup! So easy. Used 2 potatoes and cannelini beans, a handful of chopped carrots for some color, and hot sausage. Yum!
I make this soup but also add some slices of pepperoni, canneloni beans, and bite sized pieces of a chicken breast. I use escarole instead spinach as I prefer its flavor. Usually will omit the milk as I prefer a more brothy style soup.
This was not bad, but seemed like it needed something else. Possibly adding some tortellini or gnocchi would help, and I think the broth could have been thinkened up a little. I doubled this and the only changes I made were: used mozz. and basil flavored chicken sausage, a whole can of evaporated milk, and about a tbsp of garlic powder. I left out the salt completely. I think with some tweeking this could be even better!
This is way better than Olive Garden. Didn't modify this recipe much. I did add 1 cup of cream and used a mild italian sausage instead of spicy. But then I added 1/2 tsp of red pepper flakes to kick the heat up a bit. Really good recipe.
I didn't have evaporated milk, so I substituted 1/2 cup bread crumbs and 1/2 cup fat free sour cream. I also added a can of Italian Kidney beans for added substance.
Loved this recipe! Did not have enough chicken broth so used a combo of chicken, beef and veggie broth, five sausage links and a five pound bag of potatoes I also used heavy cream instead of evaporated milk. I did not care for the spinach(I love spinach cooked or raw) next time I will sub. and use kale and add some cooked and crumbled bacon when adding sausage.
