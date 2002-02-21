Tuscan Soup

Tuscan soup with spicy sausages, potatoes, and spinach.

Recipe by Dianne Brown

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Remove skin from sausage and crumble into frying pan. Add chopped onion, and cook over medium heat until meat is no longer pink. If you are trying to cut fat, remove meat from pan, place in a colander, and rinse under cold water.

  • Place meat in a large pot; add stock and potatoes. Boil until potato is cooked.

  • Add spinach. Continue boiling until spinach is lightly cooked.

  • Remove soup from heat, stir in evaporated milk, and season to taste. Do not add any salt if using canned stock.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
559 calories; protein 26.4g; carbohydrates 57.4g; fat 25.2g; cholesterol 56.4mg; sodium 1745.3mg. Full Nutrition
