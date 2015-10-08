Sitta Soup

Rating: 3.2 stars
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0

My husband's mom (sitta, Arabic for grandma) makes this soup, and the kids and we love it! Very much a "comfort food." You really can't miss with measuring, less water more stew-like, more water soup-like . . . just add or subtract where you like! The kids eat theirs with parmesan cheese over the top. Enjoy!

By Kristin

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
7
Yield:
6 - 8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

7
Original recipe yields 7 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large kettle, heat oil over medium heat. Add noodles; stir and brown slightly.

  • In a blender, puree onion, garlic, and tomato sauce.

  • Add puree, chicken broth, and water to the slightly browned noodles. Bring to a boil, and simmer till noodles are tender.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
346 calories; protein 12.9g; carbohydrates 56.3g; fat 7.8g; sodium 1048.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (5)

Most helpful positive review

Kirstn
Rating: 4 stars
08/10/2015
just made this. kids love it. i added cumin and chicken meat. Read More

Most helpful critical review

tt2b123
Rating: 2 stars
11/30/2006
This soup sounded so good and so easy I was really excited to try it. But the taste was disappointing. I only added 4 cups of water instead of 6 cups but it really diluted the flavor of the tomato sauce. I added some dried herbs spices and lots of salt to make it taste better but I wouldn't make this recipe again. Read More
Helpful
(15)
