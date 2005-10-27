Spicy Potato Soup I

3.7
15 Ratings
  • 5 7
  • 4 1
  • 3 5
  • 2 0
  • 1 2

This savory soup will warm you on the coldest day, and can help you chase away head colds.

Recipe by Felicia Martinez

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a saucepan, fry potatoes in oil until golden brown.

  • Stir in peppers, water, and seasonings. Cover, and simmer until potatoes are tender.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
342 calories; protein 8g; carbohydrates 67.6g; fat 5g; sodium 24.3mg. Full Nutrition
