Spicy Potato Soup I
This savory soup will warm you on the coldest day, and can help you chase away head colds.
The recipe I submitted is a little bit different from what is on this site. The serrano chiles are not supposed to seeded and diced. They are supposed to be halved, with seeds. Also, there should be enough paprika to make the broth almost red-like 1 oz. The potatoes should be fried in the pot first for about 5 minutes, like you are making home fries. Corn tortillas and lime is a great way to serve the soup. Some of the water evaporates if you cook the soup uncovered. Good Luck
I'm not quite sure if I did something wrong in the preparation of this soup, but this was not a very good 'soup' at all..it was basically potatoes, peppers a few seasonings and some water. Not much flavor, and certainly not worth the time it took to prepare...the potatoes took quite a while to brown and I would say prep time including the browning of the potatoes was at least a 1/2 hour or so. Actual cook time/simmer time was about 35 minutes as stated...other ratings show that others have enjoyed this recipe, but we didn't like it...we ended up draining off the liquid and just having the potatoes and peppers with a dollop of sour cream..
Husband isn't a big fan of soup nor potatoes, but he really enjoyed this. The only thing I did differently was to use vegetable stock instead of water. With some homemade crusty bread, this was a great lunch on a chilly day. Thanks, Felicia!
My rating is based on the recipe with the following changes: 2 cans chopped green chilis instead of the serrano chilis, 2 cans beef broth instead of the water (8c would have been way too much liquid for our liking), added cumin and chili powder. With those changes/additions, this was a wonderful soup, very warm and comforting! Not spicy at all this way, just good!
We liked this soup but did not find it to be very spicy. I used two chiles with seeds but still found it needing more spice. I also added beef bouillion for more flavor and cut the water to 6 cups.
This is absolutely delicious as is, and also good with vegetarian chicken added to it.
Absolutely delicious (and simple too!) I used 2 cups of vege broth (instead of all water), added a bit of cilantro and yellow squash, but otherwise kept to the recipe. Served it up with some grated cheddar, a wedge of lime and warm tortillas. Big, big hit! (Note: if you want to spice it up a bit more, add another serrano)
This soup is great! It's so delicious, so easy to make and so cheap! I added a little less water, more chilli and some cumin :)
The heat was great from the peppers, but there is too much water. I could tell when I poured in half of the amount that it did not need any more to be 'soupy'. In order to boost the flavor, I would add either vegetable broth to keep it vegetarian, or chicken broth or stock, and some garlic & chopped tomatoes. As written, it is watery, but has wonderful potential. I could see how the peppers could help a head cold!
I enjoy making all types of soups. This is one the entire family enjoyed, eveny the most finicky. A substitute of ground turkey for the ground beef still results is a tasty soup. A keeper!
I found this quite bland at first taste. But after I added more salt, dried herbs and vegetable stock this became delicious.
I could tell from reading the recipe that this needed some significant alterations, but I liked the idea and I was in the mood for something spicy so I went ahead. I cut back on the amount of liquid (4-5 cups rather than 8) and used veggie broth for more flavor. I added garlic when I was frying up the potatoes, and I added about 1 1/2 tsp. paprika and 1 tsp. cumin. These changes made the soup much better, but there was still something missing to make it five stars. The idea is still good and it's pretty easy to make with ingredients I usually keep in stock. Thanks for sharing!
Tasted better after the fridge. Not very spicy... ok though.
