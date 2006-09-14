Provincial Beef Stew

A hearty stew with plenty of vegetables and a subtle orange twist. Great on a cold winter day.

Recipe by Thalie Klein

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
2 hrs 15 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
2 hrs 35 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Dredge meat lightly with flour. In a large skillet, heat half the oil over medium-high heat. Cook meat in batches, adding more oil as needed, for 6 to 8 minutes or until browned all over. Transfer to a large ovenproof casserole.

  • Drain most of the oil from skillet. Saute garlic and thyme for 1 to 2 minutes, or until garlic is softened. Pour in tomatoes, stock, and vinegar, stirring to scrape up brown bits and mashing tomatoes with fork. Bring to boil, then pour over meat. Add orange juice, bay leaves, orange rind, and pepper. Cover casserole dish.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 1 hour.

  • Stir in carrots, mushrooms, and onions. Bake for 40 minutes.

  • Stir in pasta, and bake for an additional 20 minutes. Remove casserole from the oven, and let stand for 5 minutes. Remove bay leaves and orange rinds. Serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
548 calories; protein 32.5g; carbohydrates 32.3g; fat 32.7g; cholesterol 107.4mg; sodium 888.5mg. Full Nutrition
