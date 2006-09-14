Provincial Beef Stew
A hearty stew with plenty of vegetables and a subtle orange twist. Great on a cold winter day.
I have made this stew twice now, and both times it was a hit! The first time I made it we had surprise company and I was nervous about serving something I had never made before, but NO PROBLEM! Everyone loved it.Read More
My family wasn’t a fan of the flavors. The orange juice and red wine vinegar combo was just too much. Too funky and made the house smell weird.Read More
A keeper! The orange juice seemed odd at first but really gave a lot of depth to this stew! I did not make it with the pasta because the potatoes are enough starch for me. I would half the red wine vinegar next time, and there will be a next time!
This recipe is quite good, given a few of the ingredients may seem odd in a stew. I halved the servings. I also had to change or adjust ingredients based on what I had on hand and for taste. I still used the original amount of garlic called for and pizza spice instead of thyme (didn't have any). Instead of waiting to mash the diced tomatoes in the stew I tossed them into the food processor to do the work for me. Didn't have any beef broth or bouillon cubes so I decided to use a sachet of onion roasted garlic soup mix with water to substitute the amount of liquid required. Just used regular vinegar as I never have the red wine variety- Would have been good to use balsamic if I'd had some though. For the orange juice I simply pureed the orange I took the peel from and dumped it in- Was definitely more than 1/4 cup. Used two cups of rotini pasta. It needed additional liquid so I added water as necessary. Made the rest of the recipe as-is, except I mixed everything together before putting it in the baking dish. Stirred it halfway through cooking. I'd probably use yellow onions diced and sauteed with the garlic and thyme next time as I don't think it would take away too much from the dish. Served with "Beer Muffins" from AR.
I made this stew for the first time and I was impressed with the overall results. Granted, I omitted the thyme (its too earthy) and substituted dried cilantro instead. Although, I look forward to repeating this dish next time I will only use 1 tbsp. of the red wine vinegar. All-in-all, it was pretty good. Thanks.
This was one of the best stews I have ever made! The orange juice and find added so much flavour. Delicious!
Even my mom loved it!
I thought it was great. I used potatoes instead of the pasta and Italian seasoning instead is the just thyme. I thought the thickness was perfect.
My family was impressed with how flavorful this stew was. I used sweet onions, which I chopped in large chunks, and red wine for part of the water.
Remember to spray the casserole dish and the cover with PAM or something. It’s a holy mess if you don’t!
