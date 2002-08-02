Oxtail Soup
A hearty, full-bodied soup - somewhat different than most oxtail soups.
A hearty, full-bodied soup - somewhat different than most oxtail soups.
Robust flavor and it got better as a left over reheated. A very satisfying "comfort food" on dreary winter days.Read More
Very disappointing. You can't roast meat at 450 deg F without filling the house with smoke. The resultant soup had an unusual, less than inviting taste.Read More
Robust flavor and it got better as a left over reheated. A very satisfying "comfort food" on dreary winter days.
Very disappointing. You can't roast meat at 450 deg F without filling the house with smoke. The resultant soup had an unusual, less than inviting taste.
I love OxTail Soup, this is easy and very very good.
This was my first attempt at oxtail anything & am happy to say that the seniors at the local center I cook for loved this soup, the only thing they wanted was some cabbage, so next time I think I'll add that as well. Great hit, thanks for sharing!!
great! with super good flavor and it will keep you warm during winter,plus very easy to make.
Very good we liked this a lot. Even better the second day.
It was very good. A little bit tedious. I will make it again.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections