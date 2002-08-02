Oxtail Soup

A hearty, full-bodied soup - somewhat different than most oxtail soups.

prep:
20 mins
cook:
3 hrs 10 mins
total:
3 hrs 30 mins
Servings: 7
7
Yield:
6 - 8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Rehydrate dried mushrooms in hot water for 30 to 45 minutes. Drain, and slice.

  • Trim all fat off oxtails. Spread on a shallow roasting pan. Roast at 450 degrees F (230 degrees C) for 45 minutes. Drain off fat, reserving about 2 tablespoons.

  • Add 1 cup of water to roasting pan in which oxtails were browned. Heat, stirring constantly, to dissolve browned bit. Reserve.

  • In a large stock pot, saute onion, carrots, parsnip, mushrooms and turnip in reserved fat until soft, about 10 minutes. Add browned oxtails. Drizzle brandy over the saute. Ignite.

  • Pour reserved water and browning over the oxtails and vegetables. Add remaining 5 cups of water. Add savory, bay leaf, barley, salt, and pepper. Bring to boil, and then reduce heat. Cover, and simmer slowly for 2 hours. Adjust seasonings.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
588 calories; protein 63.3g; carbohydrates 22g; fat 26.8g; cholesterol 214mg; sodium 1408.9mg. Full Nutrition
