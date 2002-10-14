Sweet Potato Soup
A puree of potatoes, with just a hint of nutmeg. Perfect for a cold day!
A puree of potatoes, with just a hint of nutmeg. Perfect for a cold day!
My wife made this for me the other night - she didn't have a turnip so she added an extra sweet potato - loved the spices - went really well with the mini corn muffins I made earlier in the week - thanksRead More
I wasn't crazy about this soup. It tasted more like turnip than anything else. It was just okay. If I ever make it again (doubtful), I would only put a "bit" of turnip - not a whole one. I had to add water at the end - it was too thick to eat. And it made way more than 4 servings. A B- maybe.Read More
My wife made this for me the other night - she didn't have a turnip so she added an extra sweet potato - loved the spices - went really well with the mini corn muffins I made earlier in the week - thanks
This soup has become a family favourite. Very easy to prepare and delicious. I use either 2% milk or half and half or a combination of both instead of the whipping cream. This soup also freezes well.
I made this soup because I was craving a sweet potato soup I tried at a restaurant. I thought this soup was just as good, if not better! I used maple syrup instead of the brown sugar, and a very small turnip. I also forgot to put in the margarine, and I don't think it mattered. Another thing that impressed me is how easy this recipe was to make. The hardest part was peeling the potatoes! It took less than 30 minutes, start to finish, which is an accomplishment for me since I'm a beginning cook. I was also pleased that the ingredients weren't expensive. I'll definitely make this soup again and again.
I used carrot instead of turnip, really nice soup for company.
I wasn't crazy about this soup. It tasted more like turnip than anything else. It was just okay. If I ever make it again (doubtful), I would only put a "bit" of turnip - not a whole one. I had to add water at the end - it was too thick to eat. And it made way more than 4 servings. A B- maybe.
I made this today and we had it for supper. Here are the changes I made: I used less nutmeg (one teaspoon, and even that is plenty) and I used a lower-fat type of cream: 5% fat instead of 35% fat content. The soup was thick enough, due to the potatoes, I guess, so this lighter cream was fine. It was appreciated by the whole family. It is real tasty, creamy, and filling. I'll make it again!
Very nice soup! I followed the recipe exactly as written and was not disappointed. I did use the full six cups of broth (3 cans) and did not need to add salt. Tastes like a very gourmet kind of soup. It was smooth and creamy, and subtle, quite outstanding results from such simple and readily available ingredients.
Yum! I just made this soup, using what I had on hand. I only used about 1/2 cup chopped turnip and subbed carrots for the regular potatoes. Had to use maple syrup in place of the sugar and used milk instead of cream. Oh, and I also used less nutmeg, as mine is strong. This was TERRIFIC!
My family and I thought that this soup was wonderful. I did make some changes to reduce the fat content: instead of using heavy whipping cream I used 1% milk. I also added a small amount of a salt/pepper spice blend and I always sprinkle on lemon pepper at the table. YUM!
This was very good. I did use Low Fat evaporated milk in place of the heavy whipping cream.
Turned out pretty yummy!!! I followed the recipe mostly, but added: leeks, celery, an apple, two pears, and green onions and nixed the white potatoes doubling the sweet potatoes instead. Trying to pack it with more veggies. I used Splenda brown sugar instead to cut calories. I served with a balsamic salad, and a fresh loaf of rosemary artisan crusty bread. Thanks for sharing this! My whole family loved it.
Love it! I used carrots instead of turnip and added a celery stock, also swapped out one of the white potatoes for red potatoes. The nutmeg really made this. I only used 1 tsp because that's all I had left and it was great. Just the perfect hint of nutmeg in the taste. Will be making this again! And I didn't transfer it in to the processor to puree, I just put my hand blender in to the pot on the stove and that did the job perfectly. No need to dirty something else in the kitchen.
This is a really good soup, but it seemed to lack "something" when I made it the first time. The SECOND time I made it, I substituted salted butter for the margarine and added 1 good sized Vidallia onion (skinned and sliced), 3 (fresh and scraped) carrots and 1 parsnip (ditto). When I served "my soup" to my family (adults), I called it "Root Soup". Except that, after they were finished giggling at Mom and her idyos, they gobbled it up like little I had ever seen before. Want to/need to add meat (which I plan to do in the future)? I'd suggest either Italian sausage or Kielbasa (something with FLAVOR). Want to add Cheese? My personal favorite is Velveeta (it melts so easily) but I think Parmesan, Locatelli, Romano and/or any "goat cheese" (perhaps FETA) would "work" very well here, too. In brief, while I genuinely like the idea of using this soup as a "base", there's SO MUCH MORE that it can be. IMO, "creaming" this soup is a MUST; use either 1/2+1/2 or heavy/whipping cream. I generally "pulverize" (using my immersion blender) at least 1/3 of my "pot" before I serve. I find that this allows to a really great texture/"dining experience".
I'm almost finished making this for a charity event. I'm using real salted butter, 1/2 the nutmeg, roasted garlic and only half the amount of turnips plus a little cinnamon and pepper. I'm making it for a local charity event and I think it will be a big hit. I already love it and my kitchen smells amazing!
This is a tasty, easy soup to make. I did alterate a bit - I omitted the turnip (didn't have one), used 1% milk instead of cream and added 2 T additional butter, doubled the brown sugar and cut down considerably on the nutmeg (personal preferance), maybe used 1/4 tsp. I also added some mini marshmallows while the soup was in my bowl and let them melt...mmm,mmm.
I didn't have any white potatoes so I just used all sweet potatoes. Also threw in a chopped onion. This soup was easy to make and very tasty! We served this with grilled gouda and mozzarella cheese sandwiches. YUM!
So good! I didn't put a turnip in, but instead added carrots and a large onion. I left out the butter and used 2% milk instead of cream. I also cut down on the nutmeg but added both cayenne pepper and turmeric. Yummy with crumbled bacon on top!
this is an amazing soup. i will make it again and again. i like to add soy suace after cooking. it makes it even better if you like your food salty, and the added taste is wonderful.
Great soup - easy and elegant! My husband and I really enjoyed it. It had a nice hearty flavor, and I would definitely serve it for company because it is pretty quick and easy. I didn't notice any strong turnip flavor like the other reviewers mentioned. Here's the substitutions I did: I substituted veggie stock for the chicken stock and didn't add any salt because it didn't seem to need it. Instead of the 1 and a half teaspoons of nutmeg, I used a half teaspoon of nutmeg, a half teaspoon of cinnamon and a half teaspoon of garam masala (it would probably be taste good with curry, too). I also used half and half instead of heavy whipping cream.
Yum. Didn't have white potatoes so I used 4 yams. Didn't have a turnip either so I made it without. Used butter instead of margarine. But it was great!
We really enjoyed this - it's thick and creamy. After reading the reviews about the strong turnip taste, I opted for large potatoes and a smallish turnip. I didn't notice any overly strong turnip taste. I would recommend adding the nutmeg a little at a time and tasting as you go. I stopped at 1 tsp. and wished I would have put in less - turns out I don't like nutmeg. Next time I'm going to try allspice instead - this is used in another similar soup that I make and I prefer that taste. This is perfect with some warm crusty bread on a cold night.
Wonderful! I also thought the turnip flavor was a bit too heavy! I willl add 1/2 next time!
Severed this before Thanksgiving dinner. Some people were skeptical of this soup-but everyone loved it. Best if served with biscuits or french bread. YUM YUM
Great alternative from pumpkin soup. I didnt blend the soup i mashed it with a ppotato masher as i like the rustic feel. Will make again
Unlike most people who claim to have followed the recipe, we really did follow this recipe as closely as we could, with just one minor variation: we used 2% instead of heavy whipping cream. We just didn't have the heavy whipping cream on hand. The result was not what I expected. I would categorize this as pumpkin pie baby food. You might as well just get some baby food, add a little nutmeg, (or a lot, as the recipe calls for), and add some water and call it soup. It really is just watered down baby food when you think about it. Blehk!
I tried this recipe because I needed to use up a turnip and some 1/2 & 1/2. What a delicious treat, even though I used water instead of chicken broth. The nutmeg makes the soup! This is a soup-er recipe!
Unfortunately we weren't thrilled with this recipe. I followed it exactly, but it was somewhat bland. The soup was very thick and as another reviewer wrote, we were tired of the taste after a few bites. This recipe makes a lot of soup so we had a lot left over to throw away.
Edible, but not enjoyable. Might be good as an appetizer, but not a main meal - we were tired of the taste after a few bites.
Very very good. Minor adjustments to my own personal taste but an excellent recipe. Thanks!
Fantastic recipe, and very simple and quick to make! I made the recipe as is and it turned out delicious. I might try adding a little garlic next time...yummy. Definitely a great, light soup.
good, but this calls for Way too much nutmeg! I would use half the ammount!
Made this per recipe, and easily altered vegan by using almond milk and veg stock. Flavor falls a little flat, but garlic definitely brings it together. Thank you for a great basic recipe!
This soup was good. Not great, but good. To make it a little more interesting, I substituted the cream for coconut milk and added a dash of cumin and some curry.
This was delicious! I replaced the turnip with one diced onion and a little garlic. I used a tablespoon of maple syrup and a bit of brown sugar. I otherwise followed as it, but before serving I diced up some ham in fine cubes and topped the soup with ham. It was fantastic and got rave reviews from the company I had over. The salt of the ham with the sweetness of the soup was perfect.
I made this soup on Thanksgiving and had nothing but rave reviews!! I omitted the nutmeg and used vegetable broth, it was delicious! I will definately make this again.
This was a really nice soup for a luncheon. Would go nice with a sandwich or salad. DH used is as more of a "sauce" over 2 or three pieces of cornbread!
Agree with others that this is a great starter recipe. It was a little bland for me so I added Parmesiana Regiano (about 1/4 cup) and about a third of a cup of plain full fat yogurt. To make up for adding fat I used half heavy cream and half 2% milk. I topped with chopped parsley, another dollop of yogurt, and fresh grated nutmeg and finishing salt. My husband absolutely LOVED this recipe!! Will definately make it again. It is a very uncomplicated recipe and easy to make.
I really liked this soup but after a few bites, all I could taste was the turnip. I would use maybe a quarter turnip or none at all.
Outstanding. I substituted bottled key lime juice for the fresh lime. Reduced fat peanut butter worked great to save on calories and fat and I browned the garlic and onion in a tsp of olive oil to skip the butter. Definitely a keeper - thanks for sharing!
The turnip really adds to the flavor and it was a delightful, filling, easy to make soup fit for a winter evening.
After having a soup like this the other day in a restaurant I went searching for one that was similar to make. I found this one. It was a success and definitely one I will make again and again. Smooth, creamy. I did make a few changes, I added nutmeg pinch by pinch to taste as some others said it was too much. I also added a dash of cinnamon. I also put a bit more cream. Basically the spices are a personal preference. Thumbs up to this recipe.
Other than using 1% milk instead of whipping cream, I didn't change a thing. We sure enjoyed this soup!
This was excellent, thank you! I was looking for something I could do with leftover roasted sweet potatoes and leftover mashed potatoes. I didn't add the turnip and ended up only putting in 4 cubs of chicken broth because I didn't have the need to boil the veggies. It turned out excellent, YAY!! Thanks!
Great soup even without the heavy cream and butter
This was an interesting and hearty soup. I made it exactly as written, but I’d like to try it without the nutmeg and make it more savoury with onions and different spices. Not sure I love the nutmeg flavour.
This soup was super easy to make. I tasted it before I put in any spices and thought it was good. Then I put the nutmeg (used 1/3 of the amount cause I was worried about it) in and it all went down hill from there. I have used nutmeg in other things, usually baking, but in this it just didn't work for me. I ended up putting in some cinnamon, and 3 times the sugar just to get it to a point where it was edible for me. If I try this again I think I'll try carrot instead of turnip and leave out the nutmeg entirely.
This soup was ok. I omitted the turnip and added extra seasonings, but it was still missing something. I likely will not be making it again. I do recommend adding some more spices (red pepper, garlic, etc.)
Easy to make and taste great. I like the flavor the tunrips with fresh nutmeg add.
I was looking for something easy on sick stomachs and could use what we had on hand and this workded perfectly. i added a little cinnamon and less of the nutmeg. Also left out the turnip altogether as suggested by other reviewers. The kids loved it!
I enjoyed ,quick and eazy.added an apple and onions
This is a wonderful soup. I used my hand mixer/blender to make the soup lumpless, We all loved it
absolutely delicious. Next time I make it I will try adding ham. Try it....cheap, easy, and top notch taste.
Quick, easy and very tasty! I didn't have turnip so I left that out, and used whole milk instead of cream. And I used a little cinnamon (1/2 tsp) instead of all the nutmeg, though next time I would use a little less cinnamon. I will make this again!
Unique recipe! Made this and brought it to work. Everyone liked it. I thought it was great.
We made it without cream and really enjoyed it.
This was pretty good. I think it was too much nutmeg. Next time I'd use about half the amount. I also would add an onion.
Warm wholesome yumminess! I actually used Vanilla Soymilk in place of the whipping cream, which probably wasn't as good, but still quite tasty anyway. Also reduced amount of nutmeg and brown sugar a bit. It's so easy (and good for a budgeting household) so I'll be making it again
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections