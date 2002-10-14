Sweet Potato Soup

A puree of potatoes, with just a hint of nutmeg. Perfect for a cold day!

By K Laruffa

prep:

10 mins
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Peel and cut vegetables into small, uniform pieces. Place in a pot, and cover with the chicken stock; use only the amount of stock needed to cover. Bring to a boil, and cook until vegetables are tender.

  • Place vegetables and liquid into a food processor. Puree.

  • Return pureed vegetables to the saucepan. Slowly stir in the cream, brown sugar, nutmeg, and butter. Add salt and pepper to taste.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
373 calories; protein 11.5g; carbohydrates 39.8g; fat 18.9g; cholesterol 40.8mg; sodium 1281.9mg. Full Nutrition
