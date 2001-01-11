MullaKinVowles Soup
Curried chicken, rice, broccoli, and cheese soup - perfect for a cold winter day!
a lot of work but worth it!! Very good soup/chowder for a winter day!
So-so. I made this without the cauliflower (because I don't like it) and without broccoli (because I didn't have it). I felt like this soup was fine and I would eat it again, but not good enough to make again. Decent flavor. I liked having the curry flavor... kind of interesting. Just not interesting enough.
This was delicious! I left out the chicken pieces because my son didn't want them in. Next time I am putting the chicken in and I bet it will be even better.I thought this was quick and easy to make. It was a last minute late supper I had ready for my son when he came home from playing in his school's basketball game. He told me it gave him a warm cozy feeling inside..aaahhh comfort food.He hates veggies but loved them in this.
Nice soup... added the optional veggies. Next time will add shredded carrots too. Needed a bit more spice for me
Excellent; used Garam Marsala spice rather than curry
I made this almost exact to the recipe. It came out great. My method was with a single pot though. I sautéed my aromatic veggies in olive oil and garlic. Added the mushrooms, then stock, roasted chicken meat, when boiling, added cauliflower and broccoli. When cooked, added flour/milk mixture. Simmered until thickened (not boil milk), adjust seasonings with a little white wine. AWESOME!!
My son wasn't crazy about this recipe, but my husband and I enjoyed it.
