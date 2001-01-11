MullaKinVowles Soup

8 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 5
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Curried chicken, rice, broccoli, and cheese soup - perfect for a cold winter day!

By June Vowles

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr 5 mins
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 - 8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large saucepan, heat chicken broth.

    Advertisement

  • Place milk in a jar with lid, and add flour; shake until well blended. Add milk/flour mixture to chicken broth; stir until boiling. Stir in curry powder, and reduce heat to medium low.

  • Place chopped chicken breast, onion, and celery into skillet. Cook at medium heat until chicken is cooked and vegetables are soft; add to soup. Stir rice and optional vegetables into the soup. Simmer for 30 minutes, stirring.

  • Stir in grated cheese before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
229 calories; protein 14.9g; carbohydrates 25.3g; fat 7.3g; cholesterol 32.2mg; sodium 399.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022