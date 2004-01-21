Venison Italian Soup

Rating: 4.49 stars
91 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 61
  • 4 star values: 19
  • 3 star values: 7
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 1

This is a hearty all-in-one-meal soup which contains vegetables, meat, and pasta. Served with mozzarella-garlic bread, makes a great meal on a cold winter day. This is a variation of a soup made with beef. I like venison because it is non-fat. Garnish with your favorite cheese.

By Joelene Craver

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
2 hrs 40 mins
total:
2 hrs 50 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Brown venison, onion, and garlic over medium heat until meat is no longer pink. Add tomatoes, tomato sauce, water, and spices. Bring to a boil, and then simmer for about 30 minutes.

  • Stir in beans, carrots, and zucchini. Simmer soup for 90 minutes.

  • Add pasta, and cook until tender. Top individual servings with grated cheese, and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
253 calories; protein 20.9g; carbohydrates 37.8g; fat 2.7g; cholesterol 48.2mg; sodium 994.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (91)

Most helpful positive review

Angel
Rating: 5 stars
01/21/2004
First let me state that I have never liked the taste of venison. With that said this was a wonderful recipe. I even ate it! It tasted like pasta in garden spaghetti sauce. I omitted the green and pinto beans though. I also used cubed pieces of venison instead of ground. I recommend all to try it and vary it to your taste buds. My children and husband asked when I was going to make it again! Read More
Helpful
(43)

Most helpful critical review

Sarah D.
Rating: 2 stars
10/18/2007
Followed recipe to a "t". I did not like this but my husband did. It would have been a lot better without adding the uncooked pasta. Maybe adding cooked pasta when serving? Pasta soaked up all the broth and made it REALLY thick. The broth was fantastic before adding the pasta. Loved the veggies/meat/spice combo. Would make again without pasta. Read More
Helpful
(10)
Reviews:
Tammy
Rating: 5 stars
04/20/2003
This was very good. Very little prep time just let it simmer away! Mine turned out fairly thick almost like chili - it would be good with cornbread. My 13-month old couldn't get enough of it. Read More
Helpful
(36)
AGAGNON
Rating: 5 stars
01/14/2003
My husband is a hunter and requested that I make some type of venison soup for our x-mas dinner. I found this recipe and made it and it was absolutely delicious. I was cooking for 12 and because it was a first course and not a main meal I added small soup pasta instead of ziti. I also substituted chicken broth for the water and actually added a can extra so it wouldn't be so thick. Everyone absolutely loved it! Best soup I think I have ever made. It's a keeper for sure!! Read More
Helpful
(32)
MHASHLEY
Rating: 5 stars
07/03/2003
The hunters in my family loved this! I tripled the recipe to share with all the hungry hunters and the only bad thing that happened was that the crock pot was overflowing! We did not add green beans-but it was still great. The spices blend together nicely and coming from a person that won't eat venison I have to admit that is smelled pretty good. Some guys sent reusable containers to my husband asking if there was anymore. Would be great for winter hunt club days. Thanks for the recipe! (You made me a hit with the hunt club!) Read More
Helpful
(31)
Dee Fitzherbert Cuculic
Rating: 5 stars
01/07/2005
I make this at least once a month until I run out of venison. The only changes I make are I leave out the green beans and add some beef broth to give it a more soup like consistancy. Husband and kids love this soup and I can make it in the morning and not have to cook..say on a Friday night. Which is what I'm doing today.:) Read More
Helpful
(30)
PUMAFOOT
Rating: 5 stars
01/14/2003
Very good it was easy to make and very tasty to eat.It even had more flavor the next day. Pumafoot Read More
Helpful
(24)
YLIMENNA
Rating: 5 stars
12/02/2002
This is an incredible recipe. My 3 yr old and 1 yr old loved it even my picky hubby loved it! I substituted chopped venison for ground omitted the beans and added more pasta and veggies. Ate it with tomato basil cheesy bread until we were stuffed! Not a spur of the moment recipe though. Read More
Helpful
(22)
JGRAN
Rating: 5 stars
10/06/2002
As usual when cooking with venison the soup has a richer flavor than if beef was used. The canned beans & tomatoes make this recipe easy & fast. It smells wonderful as it simmers & tastes even better. The only problem is it tastes so good there's slim pickings on the leftovers so I think I'll double it next time. Read More
Helpful
(17)
GWYNN
Rating: 5 stars
04/12/2003
very tasty Read More
Helpful
(16)
