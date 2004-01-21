Venison Italian Soup

1 of 91

Rating: 5 stars First let me state that I have never liked the taste of venison. With that said this was a wonderful recipe. I even ate it! It tasted like pasta in garden spaghetti sauce. I omitted the green and pinto beans though. I also used cubed pieces of venison instead of ground. I recommend all to try it and vary it to your taste buds. My children and husband asked when I was going to make it again! Helpful (43)

Rating: 5 stars This was very good. Very little prep time just let it simmer away! Mine turned out fairly thick almost like chili - it would be good with cornbread. My 13-month old couldn't get enough of it. Helpful (36)

Rating: 5 stars My husband is a hunter and requested that I make some type of venison soup for our x-mas dinner. I found this recipe and made it and it was absolutely delicious. I was cooking for 12 and because it was a first course and not a main meal I added small soup pasta instead of ziti. I also substituted chicken broth for the water and actually added a can extra so it wouldn't be so thick. Everyone absolutely loved it! Best soup I think I have ever made. It's a keeper for sure!! Helpful (32)

Rating: 5 stars The hunters in my family loved this! I tripled the recipe to share with all the hungry hunters and the only bad thing that happened was that the crock pot was overflowing! We did not add green beans-but it was still great. The spices blend together nicely and coming from a person that won't eat venison I have to admit that is smelled pretty good. Some guys sent reusable containers to my husband asking if there was anymore. Would be great for winter hunt club days. Thanks for the recipe! (You made me a hit with the hunt club!) Helpful (31)

Rating: 5 stars I make this at least once a month until I run out of venison. The only changes I make are I leave out the green beans and add some beef broth to give it a more soup like consistancy. Husband and kids love this soup and I can make it in the morning and not have to cook..say on a Friday night. Which is what I'm doing today.:) Helpful (30)

Rating: 5 stars Very good it was easy to make and very tasty to eat.It even had more flavor the next day. Pumafoot Helpful (24)

Rating: 5 stars This is an incredible recipe. My 3 yr old and 1 yr old loved it even my picky hubby loved it! I substituted chopped venison for ground omitted the beans and added more pasta and veggies. Ate it with tomato basil cheesy bread until we were stuffed! Not a spur of the moment recipe though. Helpful (22)

Rating: 5 stars As usual when cooking with venison the soup has a richer flavor than if beef was used. The canned beans & tomatoes make this recipe easy & fast. It smells wonderful as it simmers & tastes even better. The only problem is it tastes so good there's slim pickings on the leftovers so I think I'll double it next time. Helpful (17)

Rating: 5 stars very tasty Helpful (16)