Luscious Lima Bean Soup

Quick, easy, and wildly satisfying soup that is both light and hearty. This soup freezes wonderfully, and can be used for lunches or quick suppers. Enjoy!!

Recipe by Ann Caterina

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
2 hrs 5 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
4 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
9
Yield:
9 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring 4 cups of water to a boil. Add dry lima beans, and boil for 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from heat, and allow the beans to sit, covered, for 1 to 2 hours to soften. Drain and rinse until water runs clear, discarding bean water.

  • In a soup pot, saute vegetables in olive oil until onions and celery are translucent. Add lima beans, and saute for another 2 to 3 minutes.

  • In the meantime, bring 4 cups of water to a boil. Add the vegetable bouillon to the boiling water, and stir until dissolved. Add broth to the sauteed vegetables and beans. Add remaining water, and allow soup to simmer over a low flame for 1 to 1 1/2 hours. Serve steaming hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
220 calories; protein 11.4g; carbohydrates 37.3g; fat 3.5g; sodium 46.2mg. Full Nutrition
