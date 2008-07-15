Luscious Lima Bean Soup
Quick, easy, and wildly satisfying soup that is both light and hearty. This soup freezes wonderfully, and can be used for lunches or quick suppers. Enjoy!!
I'm a soupaholic, and this is one of my favorites. I followed the recipe other than subbing 1 cup of chopped onion for the leek and shallots. I added a 14.5 oz. can of diced tomatoes, an 8 oz. can of tomato sauce and a tbsp. of minced garlic. This soup is even better the next day. Five stars and highly recommended!Read More
I thought this soup was great! I didn't even saute' the vegetables -- just threw them in the crockpot after the beans had softened -- and it turned out wonderful. This is a tasty, low-calorie vegan soup that I will definitely make again. Note: I didn't have as many carrots as the recipe called for, but I did have a leftover rutabaga that I cut up and threw in. It was a terrific addition.
Great comforting soup on a chilly fall evening. The only change I made was to omit the water and boullion and use chicken broth instead. Delish!
WOW! Never thought I would love lima bean soup. I had some dry lima beans in the pantry and was looking for some way to utilize these. I followed the recipe except added a bay leaf, a dash of thyme and a bit more salt. Would definitely make this again. Healthy, cheap and nutritious.
Great Recipe!!!! I added more leek and shallot for a little more flavor. 1st time I made it I over sauted the vegetables, 2nd time I sauted leek & shallots, threw in Limas and at the last minute threw in vegies. This allowed the Limas and the vegies to finish up better at the end.
Wow! So inexpensive to make and so very tasty. I followed the recipe as written except for using onion instead of leeks and shallots, boxed chicken stock instead of the cubes, and I added two carrots. I served cornbread with it. Even my picky six year old finished his bowl of soup. I will definitely make this one again and again. Thank you for contributing this recipe!
Wow, what a delicious soup and turned out just like the picture. The soup was creamy and tasty, the Lima beans soft like butter. I had never made Lima soup before and so glad and a favorite. Of course my husband loved it too. My favorite was always Pea soup but I think I've been converted. The Lima beans are so light and velvety and the carrots add a touch of sweetness. I cooked with ham hocks so extra delicious and never forget the Bay leaves, but next time I think I'll try the veggie only way. I made a mistake and pureed it a little too much, big mistake since those Lima beans are the stars of the show. Thanks for a great recipe.
Excellent! I used chicken broth instead of veggie and added a couple of smoked pork neckbones.
I had a bag of dried limas just laying around for months. This soup seemed so simple, that I knew it would be good. I didn't have any leeks or shallots, so I used a red onion instead. I added a bay leaf and garlic, too. I soaked the beans overnight, then threw everything together in the slow cooker on high for 5 hours. When it was done, I wilted about 4 cups of fresh spinach into it. So easy and yummy! It made about 10 servings of about 1 1/4 cups each.
I added a can of crushed tomatoes, but other than that, it was perfect! I don't know why, but to me it smelled really funny when it was cooking. I refused to eat it until my fiance said it was AMAZING and I gave in. This one's a keeper
Don't skip this soup! It's a creamy, rich-tasting, healthy soup that is outstanding in colder months. Very hearty, and really lovely looking too with the white 'cream-like' base, a bits of carrots and celery for texture & color. My husband loves this soup and even lima bean haters ask for seconds. I use "Better than Boullion" Vegetable broth base instead of cubes.
Wonderful recipe, have made it for several friends and everyone loves it!! A 14oz. can of diced tomatoes is a wonderful addition, but just as good without it too!!
MMMMMMM!!!!
I made this because I had bought a bag of dried lima beans at a grocery outlet store for 25 cents, and I had all the other ingredients on hand. Like other reviewers, I wasn't expecting something great. I only wanted a recipe to use the beans. What a surprise! It was unexpectedly rich and creamy (I pureed 3 cups of the soup to thicken it up), and so flavorful. I followed there recipe exactly and only added a teaspoon of salt and 1/4 teaspoon of pepper. We had this soup, a wedge salad and bread and it was a great supper!
I initially made this because it is a very economical recipe, and I had limited funds for food that week. I love lima beans, but carrots and celery are by no means my favorite veggies, and in combination with the simplicity of the soup, I wasn't expecting much. I was completely caught off guard by how good this soup is! Everything mingles together so well, and it is very flexible as far as quantities. Already looking forward to making another big pot of this soup.
Followed the suggestions... added a couple dashes of thyme, crushed bay leaves, onion powder, fresh and powdered garlic, and some fresh button mushrooms! Used water instead of veggie broth, and just added a little bit of salt. Threw it all in a crock pot for 12 hours on low. Delicious!!! Would definitely make again!
I wouldn't call this quick, but it is pretty easy and very satisfying - especially on a cold day. We loved it. I used 4 cups of veggie stock and 1 bouillon cube to cut back on sodium, but then had to add a dash of salt. I also added a bay leaf, a pinch of thyme and a large dash of white pepper. We will make this again and again. Though we are vegetarian I could tell this soup would be off the charts if a ham bone was added to it.
since hubby has recently been laid off I'm looking for cheap nutritious meals. Loved this! Only thing I did differently was use 4 cups of veg broth/4 cups of water instead of the bouillon. That said, at the end I decided to add a generous sprinkling of black pepper, Thyme and a light-handed sprinkle of salt. I'll see how it tastes for my lunch tomorrow.
AWESOME! I made a little bacon and used the bacon grease to cook up the veggies. I also added a can of chopped tomatoes towards the end. YUM-0! I'll be making this one again for sure. We are a SOUP family and this ones a keeper. Thanks.
VERY good! i feasted on this recipe and its leftovers for a week! I Never tired of it.
Soup was ver good I made some small changes.. I added a bay leaf and some Boyds all in one seasoning about 1/2 a teaspoon... I used an onion because that is what I had, and some chopped celery... It did have to cook about two hours longer than recomended...I thought it was very good. My house mate didn't like the texture said the flavor was ok but not the texture...
Really yummy. I cooked the lima beans with 3 cloves of garlic. Didn't have leek or shallot, used 2 small onions, celery, 3 carrots and 1 parsnip saute'd with about 1/2 lb of smoked turkey sausage. Used vegetable flavor Better than Bouillon Brand for the broth. Sooooo good! Green salad and bread and that's dinner.
This is fall weather comfort food! This is a mellow, yet, flavorable dinner dish. A very easy meal to make: just put the bean in a pot to soak overnight or early in the morning, then put the soup together and just let the soup simmer until the beans are soft. I did add a ham hock since I had it on hand.
My family really enjoyed this recipe. I made a few changes I added one can of tomato soup and used boxed chicken broth instead of vegetable broth. I also added a ham bone and a bay leaf and 1 tbsp. parsley. I didn't have a leek so I just used an onion. Sauteing the vegies and then the beans is key. Delicious.
I love this soup. It has a great taste and is very filling. I did add 1 garlic clove minced for a little more flavor. However, I would recommend all bean lovers to try this recipe.
This is wonderful soup!! I followed it closely, but had to substitute onion for leeks and shallots. I added bacon sliced into one inch pieces and a bay leaf. The soup is delicious, the lima beans are silky and light. (Nothing like the dry pasty limas I've eaten before. ) All in all a definite crowd pleaser! This will definitely be a new family favorite!
I could give this more stars with some changes. Firstly, it took forever to soften the beans, and I did soak them. I used the large dried limas, it was all they had at the store. I later found dried baby limas at another store, and this could have been part of the reason it took forever to soften them. That being said, they are finally softening after leaving the pot of soup on the stove overnight in a keep warm setting. This morning, I'm going to cook a while longer, and then this is what I will do...I'm going to remove a cup or more of the soup to the blender and puree it, add it back into the soup for a thicker and smoother soup. I also added a 15 oz can of diced tomatoes along with the juice from the can. I did not spend for the leek and shallots and used good old yellow cooking onion instead. And I also used a combination of chicken broth (Better Than Bouillon in the jar) and vegetable broth. I know this will end up tasting very good, and I think it definitely benefits from waiting till the next day to serve it. Good, but not five stars. I have a cooking blog under the same name as my username, which features a soup called Kale Soup, Go Green. Check it out for another vegetarian soup that also got raves.
Made this on a 17 degree winter day and boy did it hit the spot! I did however add cut up ham steak and LOOK OUT
Very good! I am going to try it i the crock put next time. Thanks for a great Vegan recipe.
Great stick to your ribs taste but timing off. Used the one hr soak method and ended up adding more water after 1.5 hrs as it was not done. Had to serve it the next day as I ended up cooking several hours. Next time I will cook in the crock pot. WONDERFUL taste though. Used an onion vs leeks and added some bacon. Wondered if the salt from the bacon may have increased the cook time.
My grandmother used to always make this soup for me as a kid and I loved it. I never made it before myself but I tweaked it a little to the things I remember that she used to do. I didn't have any leeks or shallots so I just used a regular onion but I definitely want to try it with leeks. I used vegetable broth rather than bullion because I can't have msg. I added some potatoes the last 10 mins and mashed them up to make it thicker. The one thing that my grandmother used to always add is Apple cider vinegar. I put it into taste it gives it that nice little kick. I also baked some kelbasi in the oven and then sliced it up and put it in the soup when I served it. My word it was delicious as good as when my grandmother made it. She would be proud and she would definitely be yelling more vinegar!!!!
It reminded me of Chicken Noodle Soup (I added chicken for my kids benefit) with Lima Beans instead of Noodles. It was a little bland and needed more flavor. Salt, Sour Cream, and Cheddar Cheese made this more flavorful.
This turned out just heavenly. I made a few adjustments namely: 2 leek bulbs instead of one, one large clove garlic, heaping teaspoon of Hungarian paprika, saute in coconut oil and added olive oil later (3 tblsp), 2 chicken bouillons and 2 tsp of Vegeta and a few drops of liquid smoke. I used 3 cups of Lima beans and used 8-9 cups water and voila a thick soup made for a king! This is going to be one of my favorites.
I found this recipe decent enough. I used 3 carrots, 1 large, 2 small, because I didn't have enough and a quarter of a small white onion instead of the shallots and leek. I don't know if it's because I didn't use enough vegetables, but the soup was a little salty. This is a great base recipe but I definitely plan on adding a can of tomatoes next time and maybe some parley to liven it up.
This was good, but next time, I will cut back on the carrots as 5 were way too many for our liking. Also, used chicken broth instead of the water and bouillion and added crumbled and browned sweet sausage. Nice winter soup. Thanks.
I am giving this recipe 5 stars, HOWEVER, I DID MAKE CHANGES. I didn't use leek or shallots because I only used what I had on hand. I used 1 large onion and 2 cloves of garlic, minced. I added a can of petite diced tomatoes, used chicken stock instead of bouillon, then added fresh thyme (2 tsp) and fresh chopped spinach (3/4 cup) last 15 minutes of cook time. Seasoned with fresh ground pepper and a pinch of salt.
Great recipe! I added ham and cooked the soup in a slow cooker on low for 7 hours. Few pulses with an emulsion blender makes for a nice consistency.
This is pretty good. The changes I made....I didn't use Leek, couldn't find it at the supermarket. Used chicken boullion, since it was what I had on hand. Also, thru in salt pork. Next time, will try with ham. I cooked for nearly 2 hours and served with cornbread. Hubby loved it.
We made it with onion in place of the shallots, and used canned vegetable broth rather than bouillon. It was fantastic, and fairly easy! We did have to add quite a bit of salt though for it to taste right.
What I really liked about this recipe is that if you sub onion for leek and shallot, you can make it from basic staples from the pantry. It was very flavorful and there are flavor tweaking options in the reviews.
Very good. I do normally follow a recipe to the T the first time, but had to adjust this one. I do not use bouillon so used four cups veggie stock instead. I also threw it into the crock pot. This is a keeper!
Nothing better then baby Lima beans, changed up a little threw in a smoked pork hock, stalk of celery, glove of garlic. Absolutely Excellent. Cooked in crock pot for 5 hrs. never over cook Lima beans!
I didn't love it. It was kind of bland. I usually love earthy veggie soups, but this one was missing something.
Adding some cubed potatoes and I’m glad I did I think it added to the hardiness of the soup.
Super yummy and nutritious....my kids freaked out when they found out I was making lima beans. They thought they hated them. Now, they are huge lima bean fans, thanks to this soup!
Delicious....added a clove of garlic to the recipe!!
This was the first soup I tried after deciding to go vegetarian. It is amazing! Thank you for such an easy and great-tasting recipe!
This was really good! I didn't have time to sautee the veggies and just cooked it for about 2 hours. My kids could not WAIT to eat it because the house smelled so good while it was cooking. It is a keeper for sure.
This is a wonderful, hearty soup that will stick to your ribs. I subbed veggie stock for the bouillon and water, added about 2 Tbs garlic and some S&P to taste, and I did it all in my slow cooker (after boiling/soaking/rinsing the beans) which meant no oil. I added some turkey bacon which was okay, but honestly I wish I hadn't..... even my husband the carnivore agreed which was a shock. It's fantastic as-is, and I forwarded the link to a vegan friend who is a beginner cook. Note: don't forget to rinse your leeks very thoroughly after they are chopped because they tend to trap dirt between the layers! I will make this recipe again and again.... SO YUMMY!
I was so wrapped up scarfing it down that I forgot to take a picture, as I normally would. Yum! My boyfriend liked it, too.
The whole family loved this. Turned out a lot more flavorful than I expected. I did add ditalini noodles at the end.
Great recipe! I modified it to be vegan using nutritional yeast instead of chicken broth.
I did not care for this recipe.
This recipe is absolutely fabulous. I held off on the carrots. Then stuck the immersion blender in the soup to cream it up then added the carrots till tender.YUMMY!
It's a no brainer that I will be making this again.My family,even picky children loved it.I thought there would be lots left over to eat for a few days,but it disappeared in less than a day.I did throw in a ham bone and some ham bits I had leftover in the freezer.Otherwise followed recipe to the letter.Fantastic,thanks!
This soup turned out great! I had to cook the beans a bit longer than stated and I used some cornstarch to thicken the broth because I used regular vegetable broth instead of bouillon.
I used one bag of Lima beans. This soup was so good I wish I had added more. I pretty much made as instructed. Some of the changes I made: half a jalapeno, 2 cloves of garlic, a ham hock and a pork neck steak? Put all the ingredients in the crock pot and added 4 cans of chicken stock. Also added a bit more Knorr's Chicken stock powder mixed well with a little water. After boiling the beans for 2 hours, drained and rinsed them. Added to pot and cooked for 8 hours. SO GOOD!!!!
Tasty, healthy, and economical! A nice vegetarian alternative.
My family LOVED this soup! Even our self proclaimed lima bean haters went back for seconds! I doubled the recipe to freeze, added ham hocks and bay leaves, and simmered for two and a half hours since it was doubled. This will be made many more times in the years to come! YUM!
This soup recipe tastes as luscious as the name implies..... loved it!
Perfect!
Bland in taste and unappetizing in presentation
Granted I used onion instead of leeks and shallots, but the flavor of this soup was not to my liking. It may just be lima beans that taste funny to me.
flavor was good, cooked in the crock pot, was somewhat watery. would cook again but use 4 cups water instead of 8, and probably blend all the soup instead of just half
I didn't include the leek, shallots, or celery. Instead I used one white onion and a sixteen ounce can of diced tomatoes (drained). It's good.
I really like this. I cooked it in my instant pot, using dried lima beans which I pressure cooked for 20 minutes before adding the rest of the ingredients for an addition 10 minutes. I followed someone's suggestion of adding tomatoes to it. I also added 1 teaspoon of liquid smoke and 2 bay leaves. I will definitely make this again. Thanks for the recipe.
Absolutely love this recipe! I took the advice of another reviewer and added a can of diced tomatoes. I also added two bay leaves and seasoned salt, pepper, and some powdered garlic. This is an incredibly easy delicious soup that my family loves. And healthy to boot!
Did not use bouillon, added 1 half small onion, and a smoked turkey wing.
Very good soup -- though I just used an onion instead of the leek... So perhaps a bit less 'luscious' but delish anyway.
Halved the recipe as we are two people, added a garlic clove, bay leaf, little salt in veggie stir and put small ham cubes in. Flavor was amazing.
I always use a leftover ham bone to make my broth. I cook that down for several hours then refrigerate to quickly remove the fat when I'm ready to make the soup, typically next day. I soak the beans overnight. Then I just add all the other ingredients together and simmer until the beans are soft. I also added tomatoes as a personal preference and a chopped ham steak as my boys like meat.
I used a ham bone and simmered with the beans. My husband gave it 2 thumbs up.
It was very good. I simplified by using onion instead of leeks and shallot and soaking the beans overnight. I also used chicken bullion cubes instead of vegetable and only one tablespoon of oil to reduce the calories and fat. I cooked the soup close to 2 hours in order to get the beans very soft. Makes a nice big pot!! A great inexpensive recipe.
I needed to make this soup in a hurry, so I used canned lima beans, Campbell's vegetable broth, and I added fresh onion and garlic, a can of stewed tomatoes (540ml), 3 small bay leaves a pinch of thyme. I have made this soup before, exactly as written. My 'quickie' version tasted a little better because the canned lima beans were a perfect texture, the addition of stewed tomatoes/garlic/bay leaves/thyme added some zing and I didn't have to stand over a hot stove as long! Win-win!
Delicate and delicious as is, and so easy to modify for personal preferences. I tend to make this in the pressure cooker: When I've planned ahead I like to do an overnight soak of the beans (depending on how old they are, sometimes they take almost 24 hours to soften!), saute the veggies right in the pressure cooker, then add beans and water/bullion or broth. Cover and bring to high pressure for 3 minutes, natural release (4-5 minutes for quick release), and it is perfect every time! Add salt at the end to taste :) I like this with Golden Sweet Cornbread from this site. Thanks for a great recipe!
Delicious. I used chicken & vegetable stock!
I added spicy chicken sausage. Awesome!
Very good. Added some fresh mint to brighten it up a bit.
Im not sure why so many people rated this so high. The soup was ok but it lacked depth and flavor. Next time I will add some herbs and maybe some spice. As it was both my husband and myself added seasoning at the table.
wonderful recipe...we love it..Freezes well, too
Simple and delicious. My daughter, who is not a fan of carrots, inhaled this soup. I too just used 1 cup of chopped onions instead of leek & shallots. I'm not a fan of celery and I can't just buy two stalks, so I omitted completely. Used chicken bouillon because that's what I had. Will make again! Freezes well.
Easy to make and a hearty soup. In the final cooking I added 2 cups of chicken broth and 2 cups of water. Also sauted some spinach with the veggies. Great flavor. Let everyone add there own salt. A+
This soup is awesome, I used chicken and vegetable broth in place of the water, and added two bay leaves.I used onion instead of the shallots and leak. I doubled the recipe. Found out that I should have soaked the beans over night and then boiled instead of simmered them, because they did not get done until I put them in the crock pot on high for several hours. A great soup after it was finally done though.
This is a fine recipe except for the fact that it calls for a vegetable buillon cube.
I used a couple of pieces of smoked turkey. Lovely flavor, texture and high in protein.
Doubled it for a large group, added about 3tbsp ghee, used 2 bay leaves and extra shallots. It was light and deish.
This is a wonderful soup. I substituted 6 cups chicken stock for the water & vegetable bullion, added some sea salt and a generous sprinkle of Morton’s Nature’s Seasons seasoning blend, and dumped a 5 oz. bag of fresh baby spinach in for the last 1/2 hour of cooking. It is delicious, and will be a soup staple in my house.
