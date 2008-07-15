Luscious Lima Bean Soup

I could give this more stars with some changes. Firstly, it took forever to soften the beans, and I did soak them. I used the large dried limas, it was all they had at the store. I later found dried baby limas at another store, and this could have been part of the reason it took forever to soften them. That being said, they are finally softening after leaving the pot of soup on the stove overnight in a keep warm setting. This morning, I'm going to cook a while longer, and then this is what I will do...I'm going to remove a cup or more of the soup to the blender and puree it, add it back into the soup for a thicker and smoother soup. I also added a 15 oz can of diced tomatoes along with the juice from the can. I did not spend for the leek and shallots and used good old yellow cooking onion instead. And I also used a combination of chicken broth (Better Than Bouillon in the jar) and vegetable broth. I know this will end up tasting very good, and I think it definitely benefits from waiting till the next day to serve it. Good, but not five stars. I have a cooking blog under the same name as my username, which features a soup called Kale Soup, Go Green. Check it out for another vegetarian soup that also got raves.