Chicken and Corn Chili

This is an easy slow cooker meal - use your imagination and season it up as you like! Great on a c-c-c-cold winter night! I serve this with grated cheese, sour cream, chopped cilantro and green onions, and flour tortillas on the side.
The first person to taste this chili asked for the recipe! I did make the following changes and additions...3 chicken breasts instead of 4, 1 can of diced green chilis, 2 teaspoons fresh garlic instead of the garlic powder, 16 ounce can of diced tomatoes, and 2 teaspoons sugar to cut the acidity of the tomatoes. OTHERWISE, this was a great recipe and will be added to my winter repertoire! Thanks.
The first person to taste this chili asked for the recipe! I did make the following changes and additions...3 chicken breasts instead of 4, 1 can of diced green chilis, 2 teaspoons fresh garlic instead of the garlic powder, 16 ounce can of diced tomatoes, and 2 teaspoons sugar to cut the acidity of the tomatoes. OTHERWISE, this was a great recipe and will be added to my winter repertoire! Thanks.
This recipe has become a staple in my house. I find that simply throwing it all in together in one step turns out just as good. I cook on low for 8 hours, and then just stir. The chicken just falls apart. I add some cayenne for a kick. Very yummy.
So yummy! I used black beans, as others had done and I used frozen corn because I just can't stand canned corn. I took the chili and made chicken enchiladas with it, it was wonderful! You can eat this as a chili or use the meat for tacos, enchiladas, taco salad, etc. You are only limited by your imagination! Thanks for a great recipe!
Unlike everyone else, I followed the recipe precisely, and it was still delicious and so, saved to the "recipe box." I baked the chicken the previous night and so it marinated all day in the fridge with the salsa and spices. I may try adding black beans the next time. Yes, there will defintely be a next time!
This is a great recipe! I wasn't sure if I was supposed to drain the juice from the corn or the beans, so I reserved it to see how soupy it would be. I ended up not adding the juice, so it would be heartier. We put the chili in tortillas, added sour cream & shredded cheese, and ate them like burritos. Had chips on the side as well. I used kidney beans, black beans, and regular corn. I also added a can of chopped tomatoes with green chiles. This recipe would be great for a group of people. (I used a 5 qt crock) We had a lot left over with 3 people eating, so I am going to try to freeze my leftovers.
Oh so yummy!! I always stray from the original recipe some. I used frozen chicken breasts and cubed them after it cooked for a while. I added a can of diced tomatoes chili style, medium salsa, black beans, pinto beans, kidney beans, diced green chilies, mexicorn and white chicken chili seasoning. I also used a little chicken broth so it wouldn't dry out. It was excellent! Served with tortilla chips, sour cream and shredded cheese! Can't wait for lunch leftovers :-) Thanks for sharing.
Like others, I added a can of green chiles and used black beans (personal preference). For sake of time, I used a can of white chicken breast in water...tasted great, wouldn't have known the difference. Served with cheese, sour cream and avocado. Leftovers will be tacos. Thanks!
LoVeD this one! I started cooking in the morning though. No need to cook through the night unless you have to have it ready to eat by 8 am! I used fresh salsa instead of that yucky canned stuff. Instead of putting it in a bowl, we rolled it up in some whole wheat/corn tortilla's and added red onion, cheese and shredded lettuce. I'll make this one again for sure!
what a tasty soup. it was perfect considering the horrible weather we are having! i took the advice of another viewer and used enchilada sauce instead of salsa. it was very good that way. i used fresh garlic instead of powder, and i used more chicken then called for jsut because we like a very hearty chili( and because the enchilada sauce i used was a little thin)I was very pleased with the taste, may add a couple more spices to it in the future...
I am simmering the last of this now and it smells wonderful and the taste is great. I did my own version. I used 6 breast and instead of salsa, I did 2 cans of enchillada sauce because my family hates salsa. I added 2 cans of chicken broth so it wasn't so thick. I also added just plain canned corn and 3 cans of chilli beans in mild sauce. Can't wait to eat for supper. I will defiantly make this recipe again.
I'm giving 4 stars even though my husband thinks this soup/chili is the only thing he'll ever need to eat! I just got tired of it before finishing my bowl. It has a ton of flavor, but maybe too much chicken?? I will definitely be making it again for him, but I do think I will cut the chicken in half to 2 breasts.
this was delicious and tasted exactly like my all time favorite soup: southwest tortilla soup from chilies!! i only had 1 cup of salsa, so used 1 cup of diced canned tomatoes as well; added a can of diced green chilies, and substituted black beens for the pinto beans..it was amazingly easy to prepare and tasted incredible topped with cheddar cheese, green onions, sour cream and crushed tortilla chips...the best part about it though is that by day three of leftovers, it tasted even better than the first day!!
Great healthy chili recipe. I made it for Superbowl Sunday and it was a hit. Changes to the recipe: I used 3 boneless chicken breasts and that was plenty. As other reviews did, I added a can of diced green chili peppers, 1 whole fresh jalapeño pepper, and fresh garlic and a can of small diced tomatoes with jalapeños. I doubled the spices and used small red kidney beans. I cooked the chicken salsa and minced tomatoes on low for about 6 hours (no need to do this overnight) on low and then added 16 oz bag of defrosted frozen corn and the beans and cooked on low for another two hours. I may add another fresh jalapeño pepper the next time.
This is so easy and so good! I made it as directed and used frozen chicken breats. Put the cooled chili in individual bags and froze. I take one with me to work, put it in the fridge, and nuke it for lunch. It's really good!
Very Good! Thanks for the recipe! We are trying to stick to a Heart Healthy Diet and I was glad to have something other than the blah Chicken and rice. I used low sodium everthing except for the salsa. Not sure how to cut the sodium on that one. I also used red kidney beans. Yummy..Yummy!
Great recipe for a cold night and some football! The chicken did not take nearly as long as the recipe called for. I cooked it for around 4 hours, then shredded it and added all the other ingredients. I used frozen corn instead of canned and added a can of chicken broth. Next time I may try using it as burrito filling as some of the other reviews suggested.
super easy and great! thanks! i added a can of diced tomatoes, because i love tomato. i also used black beans instead of pintos (just what i had on hand). i am gone all day and have to use my "10 hour" setting on my crockpot. it turned out perfect! chicken was tender. definitely a keeper in my house! if anyone's wondering - this is 2 weight watcher points per serving.
I made this in our new crockpot for my new husband. I usually make fairly elaborate meals with multiple pots and pans and clean up, and had never used a crockpot before. Threw the ingedients in before I left for work, dinner was ready when I got home. Super easy, one pot clean up. I served with sour cream, tabasco on the side and tortilla chips. My husband had three servings! He told me it was one of his favorite meals I'd ever made! I added a can of black beans, a can of green chiles to the mix. Delish and plenty of leftovers which were even better the next day!
Couldn't believe how easy this was, or how GOOD! Did add the canned chilis, substitued fresh garlic and black beans, and combined canned diced tomatoes (Mexican style) with some leftover salsa and simmered all day in a crock pot. Throw a little lite sour cream before serving, and WOW!
I literally had all the ingredients in my slow cooker in 7 minutes flat... WOW. Now THAT is a quick meal. And this chili is SOOOOO good stuffed into tortillas with some lettuce and sour cream. Heavenly! Thank you, Sarah Jane, for such a great quick meal. Perfect for this busy working woman!
Wow!!! What am excellent recipe! I followed some other reviews advice and in addition to the original recipe I added 1 can of diced tomatoes,1 can of black beans and frozen instead of canned corn. I served it with shredded cheddar, guacamole some fresh cilantro and tortilla chips... Absolutely Delicious!!!
Lori83
Rating: 5 stars
02/19/2011
Very easy to make, great taste. I will definitely make again - Thanks for the recipe!
Made this using a "fresher" refrigerated salsa from the produce section, added a can of diced tomatoes and used chickpeas instead of pintos or kidney beans. It was fantastic! Going to make it again this weekend. Really tasty with a nice shredded Mexican cheese blend on top.
WOW! This was so easy and delicious, even my DH who said "you don't but chicken in chili, make sure that Domino's is on standby", ate 2 bowls! The only think I did differently was cut my chicken into cubes and cooked it in some EVOO with the spices. Threw it in the slow cooker with everything else, plus a can of Rotel Tomatoes. DH says, "make sure you work this in to the rotation!" Thank you so much for sharing this yummy meal!
Added 3/4 to 1 cup chicken broth, 2 cups frozen corn thawed, 1 can pinto beans and 1 can black beans drained, 2 tblsp minced garlic, 1 can tiny diced tomatoes, 1 can diced green chilies. About 45 minutes before done add corn and beans. My husband who has always said my old chili recipe was his favorite raved about this one. Best of all it is low in calories.
I give this recipe 5 stars because I have been making it for almost 10 years now & have only made minor tweaks. It is tasty, easily editable, can easily feed more if you have surprise guests (just add more beans & corn, no one really notices) and takes about 5 minutes to make. What is not to like? I have made these changes over the years - the night before I follow the recipe and I add a can of rotel, and few splashes of hot sauce. Day of I cook it up but just throw in a bag of frozen corn & a can of beans; I find you don't need mexican corn if you use the rotel, and I almost always have everything on hand except mexi-corn. Thank you Sarah Jane for a great recipe!
My wife made this for my birthday so it was ready when we got home. It was great and a side of corn bread made it one of my favorite meals. I'll be making this again.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
02/24/2005
I joined AllRecipes to review this recipe. I am eating a bowl of this chili as I write. This recipe is wonderful! I have made it probably 20 times in the past year or so. It is so easy and so tasty! I am asked for the recipe all the time! Here are my modifications (from other reviewers): I use black beans instead of pinto, use plain corn, add a can of diced tomatoes and a can of green chilis. We top with sour cream, grated cheddar and Fritos. I am on the South Beach Diet right now and without the corn or fritos, this meal qualifies for even the strict Phase 1 diet plan!
Wonderful and simple to make! We have had this many many times. It has made it into the regular rotation at our house. Here are some variations. 1) experiment with all kinds of different salsas. 2) black beans and pinto beans 3) add chicken stock to make it more soup-like Tonight I am trying pork! How could that be bad right?
The whole family ate it! That in itself is amazing. Mine was not soupy like in the picture. It was much thicker. The hubby and I ate it in tortillas and the kids ate it out of bowls. I will make this again. Especially since it was SOOOO easy. Oh, I did do it all at once, not overnight.
Delicious but will try a different proportion next time - seemed like it could use more ingredients other than chicken. I used 1.5 chicken breasts instead of 2, black beans instead of pinto, and frozen corn instead of canned. Next time will try the same plus a can of kidney or pinto beans, can of diced tomatoes, can of diced green chilis, and top with sour cream, green onions and sliced black olives. Great as dip, burritos or tacos. Want to try on greens for taco salad, and as enchilada meat. Yum!
Great recipe! I have made this about four times now and have come up with my own variation. First off - I poach the chicken in chicken broth then shred it and add it to my crockpot along with a big jar of salsa, two cans of mexican corn, two cans of drained black beans and the seasonings. Mix it up and let it cook away in the crockpot for about four hours on low to let all the flavors blend together. I haven't had a problem with my black beans getting mushy or anything and I have let it cook for up to six hours. I serve this with crushed up tortilla chips, sour cream, mexican shredded cheese and green onion. The whole family (even my picky eater) love this. Make double the recipe and save it for later on in the week for a taco or burrito filler!
not sure how to add 1/2 stars--this was SOOO easy and good--I added a 4oz can of green chilies--used about 2 tsps of jarred garlic instead of powder--no corn (didn't have any & not a big fan of corn in chili or burritos)--cooked for about 8 hours, shredded the chicken, added a can of drained & rinsed black beans--cooked for 2-3 more hours--and put in large flour taco shells--added lettuce, onion and whatever toppings we desired--very good--I love easy and good crock pot recipes--thanks for sharing!
So absolutely delicious! You just can't beat a slow-cooked chicken chili. After reading the reviews I decided to just throw everything in together and cook on LOW for 8 hours and it was wonderful. I added cayenne pepper as well as a little bit of our own blend of taco seasoning spices and served topped with cheese, sour cream & crushed tortilla chips. Divine!
Very good. I used pace picante sauce which is a thinner than salsa so I decided to add a can of tomatoes with chilis. It was good and flavorful. Instead of using the chili powder I just used part of a chili seasoning packet I had. It's very meaty, I used three good sized chicken breasts and it was very meaty with little broth. Still delicious though.
A wonderful chili recipe! It was a nice alternative to the traditional beef and bean chili. I added one can of chopped tomatoes and their juice to the slow cooker in the beginning. I used kidney and black beans since those were the only ones I had on hand. After a garnish of sour cream, shredded cheddar cheese and onion, this recipe became a fmaily favorite!
I make this with homemade salsa, homemade taco seasoning and two cans of black beans. This is excellent to eat on for lunch during the week. Filling and cost-effective. A half cup of this is really good over half of a baked potato. NOTE: If you have a partial rotisserie chicken, that'll work in this recipe well.
Very good, hearty, and so so easy. I didn't cook the chicken overnight, but cooked everything together for about 4 hours on high, then shredded the chicken and cooked another hour on low. I put in bread bowls and added avocado and sour cream for lunch. This makes a ton of chili--I packed a couple of bags for the freezer, and we still have enough leftovers for a couple of meals. We really enjoyed this one. I added a little bit of chicken broth and a little more salsa since I had a bit leftover and didn't want to put it in the fridge. I thought about adding sweet peppers but didn't think about it until it was too late--I'm sure it would go well in this. Thanks for the recipe!
We loved this receipe!! It was so good!! We used drained black beans and it was great! I would totally recommend it. :)
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
01/23/2001
I added a can of chopped tomatoes and used black beans instead of pinto. It was very good but lacked a chili taste. Next time I will add more chili spice. I used the suggestion of tortilla chips and cheese which made this a kind of tex-mex dish which we really enjoy.
I did not find that this chili had much flavor at all. It isn't bad, just kind of lacking. I think it may have something to do with the salsa I used, but am not sure. I'm not sure I'd try it again to find out. I also like chili with a bit more broth, which this does not really have. I might consider making a taco with the meat tomorrow and seeing how that tastes.
Delicious! We get tired of regular chili so this is a nice change up. I put black beans & sweet corn in mine along with pre-mixed chili seasoning. Used a can of ro-tel and about half a jar of salsa. Top with some cheese or sour cream & put on a flour tortilla...can't beat it!
Yum! This is delicious! I chunked the chicken instead of shredding it and added the following, 3 cloves of fresh garlic minced, 1/2 cup chicken broth, can of pinto beans, can of black beans, can of red kidney beans, can of mexican two-tone corn, can of diced tomatoes with green chillis, jar of medium chunky Pace salsa, a packet of white chicken chili seasoning mix, and some extra powdered garlic and onion, salt, pepper, & chili powder. I also added a sprinkling of red pepper flakes, but next time want to add a little bit more heat (spiciness). I served it with fresh guacamole, sour cream, shredded mexican cheese & tortilla chips. This was a hit and everyone who tasted it loved it! I'll definitely be making it again, and adding some cayenne or something to heat/spice it up a notch. Thanks for the great recipe! It's so easy and tasty!
This is a really good recipe, but if you're craving more traditional chili this might not be for you. To me if was more like a chunky tortilla soup. After my initial tasting I added a few dashes of hot sauce & topped with greek yogurt and it was delish!
My family loved this one and it couldn't be easier. I multiplied it by 1.5 so I could use a 28 oz. jar of "Great Value" medium salsa from WalMart and the 6 chicken breasts I had in the fridge.. Instead of the mexicorn I used a can or regular corn and added some minced up red bell peppers. Next time I will add a can of tomato sauce because my teenage daughter commented that it was perhaps a little too chunky and she'd prefer it a bit more "saucy". All in all, it's an inexpensive tasty family supper.
Great dish! Here's what I did. Used seven breats that I seaonsed and lightly browned. Sauteed some onions as well. Used one 24oz jar of salsa, one can of diced tomoates with chili's, one 8oz can of tomato sauce and half a cup of chicken broth. Used additonal seasoning and added one can each of pinot and cannelli beans with a little bit of their juices. Cooked on high for 4 hours, shredded chicken and cook for another 30 miniutes. Very tasty!
I started out following this recipe but ended up changing it so much that I hesitated to rate it. The one thing I really got from it was to use salsa....I never would have thought of that and it was an excellent addition! I used a 16 oz. Jar of medium salsa and a 6 oz can of jalepeno salsa. I hate shredding any kind of meat and will avoid it at all costs so I cubed my chicken (2 large breasts)and sauted it in a little olive oil along with one chopped onion. Threw that in the slow cooker along with 1 can drained and rinsed black beans, 1 can chili beans and 1 can pinto beans, 1 can tomato sauce, 2 cans rotel tomatoes with green chilis, the salsas and about 1/4 cup of chicken broth. Left out the corn because we don't like it in our chili. Seasoned with 2 1/2 tsp. Garlic powder, 1 tsp. Sugar and just used 2 packets of chili seasoning mix. I have always found this has the perfect blend of seasoning for chili so that is what I use. Ladled the chili over top fritos and topped with shredded sharp cheese and chopped onions. Next time will probable add at least one more chicken breast but this was Absolutely delicious with just the right amount of kick!
This recipe won't make it to my recipe box unless I change it quite a bit. I followed the recipe, but it was very dry and looked more like a stew. So I started to doctor it up. First, I added a can of stewed, diced tomatoes. Still not juicy. So I added a can of enchilada sauce (it was all I had in the house). I also added 2 tsp. minced garlic. Now the soup was too tomatoey, so I added 2 tablespoons of cocoa. Much better, but the chicken seemed out of place. IF there is a next time, I will follow my suggestions, but use ground beef instead of the chicken. I have a much easier, and better tasting recipe for chicken chili!
Since I just bought my crock pot the day before, I didn't feel comfortable straying from my first recipe, so I made it exactly how it is written, including starting it the night before (it helped that I go to bed late, so I started it at 1am!). The chicken was sooooo moist and tender, I'm glad I cooked it overnight! Since it wasn't clear in the original recipe, I did take others' advice and didn't drain the corn or beans. No, not really the consistency of traditional chili, but I'm not going to knock the recipe over semantics. AWESOME with tortilla chips and my kids loved it!
I gave this recipe four stars out of 5, mainly because while it had an excellent taste, it didn't have the consistency of chili. It was way too thick. But, not wanting to give up on a great taste, I modified it a little and used it as a filling for enchiladas. I rolled about a two tablespoons of the mixture plus a tablespoon or so of shredded jack cheese into each corn tortilla, ending up with a full 12 enchiladas in a 9 x 13 pan. Then I topped in with a can of enchilada sauce and some more cheese, baked at a 350 degree oven for 30 minutes. Delicious! Plus there was a good amount of chili left over for freezing and using another night.
Fabulous recipe, although I did make some modifications based on other reviewers suggestions. I added a can of petite diced tomatoes and a can of diced green chilis and used fresh garlic instead of garlic powder. Also, because I only had frozen corn, I used that instead of the canned corn and I substituted black beans for the pinto beans (just my family's preference). It came out great. We prefer to use it as a burrito filling along with some rice, shredded cheese and sour cream. Even my four year old thinks this is fantastic. She asked if I could make it every night. I'm guessing that it would freeze quite well. I may make a double batch in my 6qt crockpot next time and freeze half. That would make an extremely easy meal even easier the second time around!
Loved this recipe. I made some modifications by seasoning the chicken with the spices and than "dumping" the rest of the ingredients on top. I used 1 can black beans, 1 can northern beans, 1 can rotel tomatoes, 1 can corn, small can chopped green chilis and a chopped onion along with refridgerated salsa. Cooked 6 hours on low and than shredded the chicken. This was great with some cheddar cheese on top. Also rolled in tortillas topped with enchilada sauce and cheese and baked.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
10/17/2001
This was fantastic! Great flavor and the chicken was so tender! I used black beans, because I just like them better. Also, since I used more chicken than the recipe calls for (chicken tenders instead of chicken breasts, but it all shreds up in the end anyway), it was so thick we rolled it in tortillas. Delicious! (And so easy!)
This was a hit. I used 3 frozen chicken breasts and just put everything in all at once including adding an additional can of red beans. Cooked on LOW 8 hours and it was awesome!!! We put it on top of crushed tortilla chips and topped with shredded cheddar and sour cream. :o)
I made this last night and it was VERY good. I'm not sure what I did differently, but it only took 4 hours on low, and there wasn't that much liquid in it by the time it was done. (Maybe it's my crockpot?) Next time I'll try adding a can of tomatoes and maybe an envelope of taco seasoning or more chili powder for a little more spice. Update: I just made this again and added 1 can of tomatoes with green chilis and increased the spices. It was a solid 5!!!
This recipe was really good - but I wouldn't call it chili. I definitely had something else in mind when I picked this recipe. It's great though to fill tortillas with and have chicken tacos - a very easy, versatile recipe.
Would give 5 stars, but I never use store bought canned food so. . . . I added my own beans I soaked the night before. I cooked a chicken breast on the stove until almost done then followed the instructions. Added fresh corn that I had canned myself. Served with homemade corn tortillas. Flavor was really good.
MOTLEYL
Rating: 5 stars
01/21/2002
I just won our recreation centers chili cook-off with this recipe. I added some black beans, rotel tomatos and some chipotle pepper(cleared many a sinus)This was different from all the other chili's and well recieved by many!
Very Tasty. I used 1 container of fresh hot salsa, 1/2 jar mild salsa, 1 can of mild green chilis. I cooked everything for 7 hours, shredded the chicken and added a can of rotel, frozen corn, pinto and black beans (cooked from dried beans instead of a can). Then I cooked the chili for another 4 hours. This is very easy.
This is a great recipe! Easy to make and great for company. I serve it with Spanish Rice, avacado, sour creme, cheese, cilanto,and homemade salsa. Sometimes we eat it in a bowl with tortilla chips and sometimes wrapped in flour tortillas. I do agree with one of the other reviews that the salsa you choose has an affect on the chili. My friends and guest alike all love this. Thanks for sharing it!
I made this recipe exactly as stated and it turned out great. I did not drain the liquid from the corn or beans and the consistency was perfect. However, there was a lot of chicken so I think you could easily get away with 2 or 3 breasts instead of 4. I am looking forward to trying this with different salsa and bean combinations such as pineapple salsa with black beans. Yum!
I am giving this four stars because it smelled wonderful, but seemed to be missing something in the way of flavor kick. My hubby suggested maybe a little taco seasoning next time. I also would do 2 or 3 chicken breasts as another review suggested because it was mostly shredded chicken. I loved the combo, though, and hope to make this again with a little pizazz...Thanks! **I am updating my review to a "5" because we did a re-try on this recipe after the leftovers were frozen and thawed a week later. This must have been the trick for the flavor meld, because I would NOT have added anything the second time, and it was very good! Fresh out of the oven was not the flavor best for this dish! Definitely needed a little time to "meld."
awesome, great served with tortillas kids loved it
SCRAPBOOK ROSIE
Rating: 5 stars
03/05/2001
Very easy, different main dish to try. Didn't like the looks of it cooking, but when it was done the tasting said it all. Wonderful. We eat ours as a dip with corn chips and added cheese and sour cream. Yummy!
This was so easy and delicious! I threw the chicken and salsa (I used this recipe: http://allrecipes.com/recipe/salsa/detail.aspx ) in the pot in the morning and left it for about 6 hours then added the corn and black beans (instead of pinto) after about 6 hours. The chili wasn't very soupy--It was more of a shredded chicken with beans and corn but it was AMAZING! It tasted delicious. Instead of using it as a soup I put it on homemade tortilla chips. It worked great as a topping. With the remaining chicken I am going to use it as a burrito filling with tortillas. Very versatile dish and super easy to make!! :)
Very tasty and easy to make. I really don't have anything to add from what others have said, except that you DEFINITELY don't want to use extra chicken ... there is barely enough broth as it is. Serve with shredded cheese, sour cream, Fritos or other corn chips. :D
Was excellent! I used 2 cans of pinto beans and 1 can of kidney beans and chicken tenders. I cooked it on high for 1 hour and 30 minutes and put it on low for 3 hours. It was great! Thank u for the recipe. An easy 5 star dish!
This recipe was extremely disappointing. I added fresh garlic, bought a great salsa, used black beans (two 16 ounce cans), 3/4 cup chicken broth, and diced tomatoes. I thought I had followed must of the improvement tips of others. I thought this chili was bland and boring at best. No one in my family liked it and there has been a huge fight over who HAS to eat the leftovers. No one wants it. I will go back to making my beef chili recipe from weight watchers which is 300 times better!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/12/2001
We really enjoyed this dish. Even my 15-year-old loved it. We wished we had thought to include flour tortillas on our shopping list... but instead we had tortilla chips were also great with it! We'll have this one again and again.
Made my whole kitchen smell great. I used frozen chicken breast, but learned it made tearing the chicken up harder. I also used black beans instead of pinto. I also added 1 can of chicken broth for more flavor and added parboiled rice.
EXCELLENT! My husband's chili has always been "top dog" at our house, until I made this chicken and corn chili. We can't get enough! I followed some of the tips from others who have tried it and it comes out great! I cooked the chicken for a couple of hours on high in the slow cooker and then shred it and add the other ingrediants, then turn to low for a couple more hours. I use black beans and a can of white Northern beans instead of pinto, regular canned corn, and a can of Rotel and small can of green chilles. That's what's so great about this recipe, you can throw in whatever suits you tastes and it turns out great every time. Will definitely make over and over again!!
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.