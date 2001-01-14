Chicken and Corn Chili

I started out following this recipe but ended up changing it so much that I hesitated to rate it. The one thing I really got from it was to use salsa....I never would have thought of that and it was an excellent addition! I used a 16 oz. Jar of medium salsa and a 6 oz can of jalepeno salsa. I hate shredding any kind of meat and will avoid it at all costs so I cubed my chicken (2 large breasts)and sauted it in a little olive oil along with one chopped onion. Threw that in the slow cooker along with 1 can drained and rinsed black beans, 1 can chili beans and 1 can pinto beans, 1 can tomato sauce, 2 cans rotel tomatoes with green chilis, the salsas and about 1/4 cup of chicken broth. Left out the corn because we don't like it in our chili. Seasoned with 2 1/2 tsp. Garlic powder, 1 tsp. Sugar and just used 2 packets of chili seasoning mix. I have always found this has the perfect blend of seasoning for chili so that is what I use. Ladled the chili over top fritos and topped with shredded sharp cheese and chopped onions. Next time will probable add at least one more chicken breast but this was Absolutely delicious with just the right amount of kick!