Chicken and Corn Chili

This is an easy slow cooker meal - use your imagination and season it up as you like! Great on a c-c-c-cold winter night! I serve this with grated cheese, sour cream, chopped cilantro and green onions, and flour tortillas on the side.

By Sarah Jane

prep:

15 mins
15 mins
cook:
12 hrs
total:
12 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place chicken and salsa in the slow cooker the night before you want to eat this chili. Season with garlic powder, cumin, chili powder, salt, and pepper. Cook 6 to 8 hours on Low setting.

  • About 3 to 4 hours before you want to eat, shred the chicken with 2 forks. Return the meat to the pot, and continue cooking.

  • Stir the corn and the pinto beans into the slow cooker. Simmer until ready to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
188 calories; protein 20.4g; carbohydrates 22.6g; fat 2.3g; cholesterol 40.6mg; sodium 1012.4mg. Full Nutrition
