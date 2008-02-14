Super Easy Chicken Noodle Soup

Rating: 4.48 stars
80 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 47
  • 4 star values: 27
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1

Tasty, and the easiest chicken soup!!! Preparation time only 30 minutes.

By LORI LYNNE

5 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Measure water into a large pot, and add chicken and chicken bouillon. Boil until chicken is fully cooked.

  • Remove chicken from the broth. Chop into small pieces, and return meat to the pot.

  • Add egg noodles, and cook until tender.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
294 calories; protein 26.4g; carbohydrates 14.7g; fat 13.6g; cholesterol 92.6mg; sodium 1229.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (82)

Most helpful positive review

NotJustSomeBonnie
Rating: 5 stars
02/14/2008
I added a few things to spice up this recipe and it was the BEST chicken noodle soup that I have ever made. I brought it to a work potluck lunch filled with tons of other soups and my entire crockpot was emptied with everyone telling me how wonderful the soup was! I added 2 cans of cream of chicken soup to thicken the soup (it adds so much flavor), 2 cans of chicken broth, fresh carrots, celery and mushrooms, garlic, 1 whole onion (take out when soup is done)and salt and pepper to season. It came out absolutely DELICIOUS! You can make it on the stove or in the crockpot. Hint: Freeze any leftovers and you only have to heat it up for a cold winter day! Read More
Helpful
(251)

Most helpful critical review

Erimess
Rating: 3 stars
01/27/2004
This was admittedly easy and was fairly good but nothing to rave about. It seemed a lot of water for the amount of bouillon and I was afraid the flavor would boil away with the water so I added it later with the noodles. Read More
Helpful
(16)
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Crisswell
Rating: 5 stars
12/03/2005
As my first time it went great but i also added some carrots celery and two cans of cream of chicken soup to give it that extra boost. Read More
Helpful
(96)
sap828
Rating: 4 stars
01/06/2008
It was definetly a good start, but it needed some extra to really give it some flavor. First I cubed my chicken while slightly frozen, so it was easy to slice and would cook faster. Then I followed what the buliion label said for cubes to cups of water, which was 1 cube per cup of water. I also added 1 can of cream of chicken. I also cut up some carrots and threw them in then too. I let that all boil and cook. Then I added the noodles and let them cook as well. We dont like soups that are mainly broth so I added probable more noodles than most would as well as more chicken and carrots probably too. But my boyfriend is SUPER picky and he loved it. Read More
Helpful
(83)
KKeltz
Rating: 5 stars
11/10/2007
With a few changes this was a hit... and the leftovers were fantastic too! I used 2 lb chicken 8 cubes of knorr chicken boullion 2 cans cream of chicken soup 10-12 cups water 2 bags frozen egg noodles celery carrots and vidallia onion. Fantastic! Read More
Helpful
(34)
Norma Cummins
Rating: 4 stars
12/17/2006
This is an easy chicken noodle soup to prepare and tastes very good. I added half an onion diced and a whole clove of garlic (also diced) to add to the flavor. This is the kind of supper to have ready for the family on a cold winter night. Read More
Helpful
(24)
cmzing
Rating: 5 stars
04/07/2007
That is clearly not an appetizing picture for such a tasty easy recipe. We had leftover chicken from boston market so I wanted to do something with it other than sandwiches etc. This was perfect I would almost recommend thickening it with corn starch. Add fresh celery and carrot gives it a nice color. (sidenote: add those before the noodles so they can soften because the egg noodles cook quick) Read More
Helpful
(23)
RITAWAYNER
Rating: 5 stars
01/07/2004
I didn't know how to start a homemade chicken noodle soup. This recipe was great for helping me out. I added carrots, celery and used stars instead of noodles. Both the kids and my husband loved it. Thanks so much for a simple starter recipe. Read More
Helpful
(18)
Erimess
Rating: 3 stars
01/27/2004
This was admittedly easy and was fairly good but nothing to rave about. It seemed a lot of water for the amount of bouillon and I was afraid the flavor would boil away with the water so I added it later with the noodles. Read More
Helpful
(16)
CRYSTAL-WOOD
Rating: 5 stars
01/07/2004
I loved it. If you would like you can add canned carrots and celery! Read More
Helpful
(16)
