Super Easy Chicken Noodle Soup

Rating: 5 stars I added a few things to spice up this recipe and it was the BEST chicken noodle soup that I have ever made. I brought it to a work potluck lunch filled with tons of other soups and my entire crockpot was emptied with everyone telling me how wonderful the soup was! I added 2 cans of cream of chicken soup to thicken the soup (it adds so much flavor), 2 cans of chicken broth, fresh carrots, celery and mushrooms, garlic, 1 whole onion (take out when soup is done)and salt and pepper to season. It came out absolutely DELICIOUS! You can make it on the stove or in the crockpot. Hint: Freeze any leftovers and you only have to heat it up for a cold winter day!

Rating: 5 stars As my first time it went great but i also added some carrots celery and two cans of cream of chicken soup to give it that extra boost.

Rating: 4 stars It was definetly a good start, but it needed some extra to really give it some flavor. First I cubed my chicken while slightly frozen, so it was easy to slice and would cook faster. Then I followed what the buliion label said for cubes to cups of water, which was 1 cube per cup of water. I also added 1 can of cream of chicken. I also cut up some carrots and threw them in then too. I let that all boil and cook. Then I added the noodles and let them cook as well. We dont like soups that are mainly broth so I added probable more noodles than most would as well as more chicken and carrots probably too. But my boyfriend is SUPER picky and he loved it.

Rating: 5 stars With a few changes this was a hit... and the leftovers were fantastic too! I used 2 lb chicken 8 cubes of knorr chicken boullion 2 cans cream of chicken soup 10-12 cups water 2 bags frozen egg noodles celery carrots and vidallia onion. Fantastic!

Rating: 4 stars This is an easy chicken noodle soup to prepare and tastes very good. I added half an onion diced and a whole clove of garlic (also diced) to add to the flavor. This is the kind of supper to have ready for the family on a cold winter night.

Rating: 5 stars That is clearly not an appetizing picture for such a tasty easy recipe. We had leftover chicken from boston market so I wanted to do something with it other than sandwiches etc. This was perfect I would almost recommend thickening it with corn starch. Add fresh celery and carrot gives it a nice color. (sidenote: add those before the noodles so they can soften because the egg noodles cook quick)

Rating: 5 stars I didn't know how to start a homemade chicken noodle soup. This recipe was great for helping me out. I added carrots, celery and used stars instead of noodles. Both the kids and my husband loved it. Thanks so much for a simple starter recipe.

Rating: 3 stars This was admittedly easy and was fairly good but nothing to rave about. It seemed a lot of water for the amount of bouillon and I was afraid the flavor would boil away with the water so I added it later with the noodles.