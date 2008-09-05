Louisiana Shrimp and Eggs Gumbo

I was introduced to gumbo by people from Louisiana. They lived in our town for a few years, and taught us Canadians what gumbo is all about....mmmm good and hot! You can make other gumbos the same way using squirrel, rabbit, ham, seafood, chicken, or game.
For anyone who has not made a roux before, heat the oil and flour over LOW heat--the recipe does not specify---but you need to be careful with the hot oil and adding water. Mine was a little too hot and almost bubbled over. All warnings aside, this was an excellent meal. The eggs were delicious and used in a way that was new to me. I did substitute broth for the water.
VERY good! I am very picky about my gumbo. Some people make 'gumbo' and us Louisianians would call it 'soup'. I use boiled eggs in mine, especially in the winter time. They make it heartier and very filling.
This was a pretty easy, basic gumbo recipe and was delicious. The addition of eggs is something new (and very french) and gave a new take on the traditional gumbo. My only advice is to make sure your cook the roux perfectly...it can ruin your recipe if not!
I didn't expect to cook the best gumbo I had ever had myself and I didn't expect eggs to feature in it either. I used large shrimp with tails and, while I little more of a pain to eat, it was spectacular. I didn't have the bell peppers or okra on hand, however the flavor was still spectacular. Make sure to use freshly cracked black pepper.
I'm not sure I got the roux right but the final product was delicious so it couldn't have been too far off. I used chicken stock instead of water and also used a pound of andouille in place of one of the pounds of shrimp. I'd suggest browning the sausage first before adding to the gumbo. Would definitely make this again.
