Easy Cheesy Crawfish Dip

Rating: 4.33 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a great dish for parties, weddings, or even for a snack at home. Really easy and fast. Works really well in a slow cooker. Great with your favorite chips or crackers.

By CHASSY

Recipe Summary test

prep:
35 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 35 mins
Servings:
25
Yield:
25 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

25
Original recipe yields 25 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place the processed cheese and 1 teaspoon of cream of mushroom soup into a slow cooker. Turn the slow cooker to High and set aside.

  • Melt half of the butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Stir in the onion and green pepper; cook and stir until the onion has softened and turned translucent, about 10 minutes. Scrape the onion mixture into a bowl and set aside. Melt the remaining butter in the skillet along with the garlic. Once the garlic begins to sizzle and is aromatic, add the crawfish tails, and season with cayenne pepper, salt and pepper. Cook and stir until the crawfish is hot, then stir into the onion and pepper mixture.

  • Place the crawfish mixture into a food processor, and process until the mixture is finely ground, or to your desired consistency. Stir the crawfish mixture into the slow cooker along with the can of diced tomatoes. Cover, and continue to cook 45 minutes, stirring occasionally. Once hot, set the slow cooker to Low until ready to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
199 calories; protein 15.1g; carbohydrates 4.5g; fat 13.4g; cholesterol 97.1mg; sodium 566.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (3)

Most helpful positive review

Jasmine Burwell Asencio
Rating: 4 stars
09/08/2010
Very tasty!My hubby and I are eating it now.It is filling.The only changes I have made was put in 3 cloves of garlic(but I am a huge fan of garlic an extra tbs. of cream of mushroom and a few dashes of Old Bay.Still very good though! Read More
Helpful
(6)
Reviews:
Coot_commander
Rating: 5 stars
01/07/2016
First dip gone at news party! Awesome if you like Cajun food Read More
Soup Loving Nicole
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
03/13/2018
Made as written except for the cream of mushroom soup. I did not see how you'd even notice 1 teaspoon in 2 pounds of Velveeta and I wasn't going to buy a can for that. Milk or half and half works just fine in its place. This was tasty and a great way to use up leftover crawfish from a boil. If my crawfish wouldn't have already been seasoned I would have added a couple of dashes of Old Bay or cajun seasoning. Read More
