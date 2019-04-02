Easy Cheesy Crawfish Dip
Servings Per Recipe: 25
Calories: 198.7
% Daily Value *
protein: 15.1g 30 %
carbohydrates: 4.5g 1 %
dietary fiber: 0.4g 2 %
sugars: 3.2g
fat: 13.4g 21 %
saturated fat: 7.8g 39 %
cholesterol: 97.1mg 32 %
vitamin a iu: 508.6IU 10 %
niacin equivalents: 2.8mg 22 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 7 %
vitamin c: 5.6mg 9 %
folate: 22.3mcg 6 %
calcium: 227.2mg 23 %
iron: 0.6mg 3 %
magnesium: 30.5mg 11 %
potassium: 285.1mg 8 %
sodium: 566.2mg 23 %
calories from fat: 120.7
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved