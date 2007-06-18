Soup For Couscous

This is a great recipe! I only rated it four stars because I made some changes (but I'll try it as written next time): I didn't have fresh cilantro, so I used fresh parsley and mint instead, I added some minced garlic and canned tomatoes and it still turned out delicious. Oh, and I used ground cumin and hot Paprika because I didn't have turmeric. I will make this often, both with couscous and without. Thanks for sharing! UPDATE: I have made this soup quite often now, with varying ingredients (whatever I had on hand) and I really really love this recipe. It's very versatile and turns out delicious even if you substitute with whatever you have in your fridge/pantry/garden, just don't omit the hot sauce and the garbanzo beans. Bottom line: I changed my rating to five stars.

