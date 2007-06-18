Soup For Couscous
Meat-free vegetable broth for serving over couscous, also good on its own. Eggs can be added according to the number of people being served.
This is a great recipe! I only rated it four stars because I made some changes (but I'll try it as written next time): I didn't have fresh cilantro, so I used fresh parsley and mint instead, I added some minced garlic and canned tomatoes and it still turned out delicious. Oh, and I used ground cumin and hot Paprika because I didn't have turmeric. I will make this often, both with couscous and without. Thanks for sharing! UPDATE: I have made this soup quite often now, with varying ingredients (whatever I had on hand) and I really really love this recipe. It's very versatile and turns out delicious even if you substitute with whatever you have in your fridge/pantry/garden, just don't omit the hot sauce and the garbanzo beans. Bottom line: I changed my rating to five stars.
Very bland
I have made this recipe at least ten times. It is a family favorite. I usually add 4-5 eggs which helps thicken up the broth. I also use a generous amount of sriracha hot sauce. It's great.
I was surprised that this soup got rave reviews by my two young girls! I honestly thought it mightve been bland. I did make my own changes tho.. such as: red peppers, no tomatoes, more eggs and chicken soup base, quinoa in place of couscous, chopped spinach at the end, oh and one star anise pod in the beginning. . Seriously my kids praised this soup and had seconds. The hot sauce was added only on an individual basis, for the sake of the kids. My mom n bro came over and each had a bowl, they loved it too. I will be making this one regularly for years to come! : )
This soup is fantastic. Even my kids will eat it! I have made it several times now, and we like it with red peppers instead of green, but it is terrific as written.
Love this recipe! It's a great meal for vegetarian night at our house, the kids (4, 7, and 9) beg for seconds. Only 2 suggestions: 1) DON'T skip the hot sauce, it's added early enough in the cooking process most of the spiciness is gone and only the fabulous flavor remains. 3) Definitely add more eggs, I do minimum 4. Other than that it's wonderful. Make this, you'll be so glad you did!
Great recipe! Easy to make and delicious. Similar to another reviewer I subbed parsley or the cilantro because it's what I had in the kitchen, red instead and green pepper. I also added a little coriander and paprika in addition to the turmeric. It was a very filling dish and I will definitely be making this again.
We really enjoyed this. I made some small changes... I added some celery (because most times my soups start off with carrot, onion, and celery. "the Holy Trinity" or "the trifecta" if you will). I only had small red skinned potatoes on hand so I used 5 of them instead of the large baking potato. I didn't have fresh tomatoes either so I used about a half a can of peeled diced tomatoes drained (half a 28oz can) and I added them after I took the eggs out so the were only cooking 15 minutes. I also left out the hot pepper sauce intending on adding it to the individual bowls (because I have 2 small children) but I completely forgot about it. I was really good!! I'll be sure to put a few dashes of hot sauce in my bowl for lunch tomorrow. ?? Oh and hubby hates couscous so we ate it just as is!
Great recipe! It's very versatile. I think there are endless substitution options for the vegetables, and you could even add more to make it more of a stew. We served it over quinoa. Thanks for sharing it.
