Soup For Couscous

12 Ratings
  • 5 9
  • 4 1
  • 3 1
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

Meat-free vegetable broth for serving over couscous, also good on its own. Eggs can be added according to the number of people being served.

By Tania Covo

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
3
Yield:
3 - 4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

3
Original recipe yields 3 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Chop all the vegetables into medium chunks.

    Advertisement

  • Heat the oil in a heavy pan, and saute the vegetables together with the salt, pepper, and hot sauce for 2 to 3 minutes.

  • Add water, garbanzo beans, coriander, turmeric, and bouillon cube. Bring soup to the boil. Wash the eggs thoroughly, and add to the pan. Turn down the heat, and simmer for 30 minutes.

  • Remove eggs, now hard-cooked; peel, slice, and add to the soup. Simmer for another 15 to 20 minutes. Serve over steamed couscous.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
377 calories; protein 11.7g; carbohydrates 43.8g; fat 18.3g; cholesterol 124mg; sodium 1151.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022